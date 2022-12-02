Beyond the Bell 12/02/22

00:00

Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the US market clues starts right now. And right now, we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick Scarlet Fu We're counting down to the closing bell here to help take us beyond the bell. It's a global fable cast. This was the Xbox One. We pulled out our phones, take pictures of it. And then I realized that every other car is a self-driving car that's being tested. I looked out the window of my hotel this morning so you could see five of them in the street. And I was like, well, OK. So this is nothing special. Apparently decided to decided to check in with us. All right. It just hurts a little bit. What kind of hurts? I don't know whether it hurts. I mean, it's interesting. Some of the top performers in the S & P 500 this week, Scarlett, I just pulled up the list for the week. And you've got names like Etsy, Wynn, Netflix that really she saw some outperformance. Bottom of the park is something like a Costco or Salesforce. We know some of the reasons why some of it was earnings related. Costco is going to report earnings next week, but it's just interesting to see that it was kind of a pivotal week for some of the names. It's kind of a parable. It's been a pivotal year for a name like Netflix. And I'm glad you bring it up, because the worst performers from January until June and then in the second half of this year, it's become one of the best performers. But we look at the industry and performers and materials and industrials leading the way up. And on the downside, energy continues to lag behind by six tenths of one percent. All right. A very a wild week here. Of course, we started out on Monday with a big focus here on China and those protests Wednesday, of course, focused us in on Jay Powell and the Fed messaging. And now here on this Friday, a big jobs report. The market reaction in the futures market that was actually decidedly negative. But by the time he got to the CAC session, that at moderate at the end result of that, at the end of the day, a Dow Jones Industrial Average higher by about a tenth of a percent and S & P lower by about a tenth of a percent. And Nasdaq composite lower by two tenths of a percent. And the Russell 2000, Carol, up by six tenths of a percent. Yeah, which leaves you with kind of a similar trade that we got yesterday. Right. When you look at the S & P 500 of an even split, again, in terms of names, you know, ending with gains about 245 and then you had about two hundred fifty seven names that were to the downside. Scarlet Fu. Do you feel like investors are just a little bit confused here? Maybe they've already made their trades for the week and for the year, at least for now, until they get more data points like PPR and CPI next week, certainly PPA first. If you look at the split today in terms of the 24 industry groups in the S & P 500, it's pretty much a mixed day, as you've been mentioning, materials, household products, doing the Best Buy at battered by better than 1 percent gains. While on the downside, you've got banks and chip companies. Chip companies have been under pressure all day today, off by 1 percent Carol. All right. So let's get to some of the individual gainers. And I saw remain you actually talked about this name earlier in face energy topping the NASDAQ 100 and the S & P 500 stock is up more than 80 percent so far here in 2020 to another 7 percent gain in today's session. I was looking at some MBI research on and Facebook in particular yesterday, noting that battery storage in and the ramp up could bode well for the likes of end phase and solar edge, given that they're poised to more than double 2023 shipments. But nonetheless, a lot of movement into that. Of course, you've some government incentives to write from the legislation passed earlier. Boeing and our performer, it was top in the S & P 500 earlier, up about 4 percent in today's session. Wall Street Journal initially out with a story reporting that United is nearing a deal to order dozens of 787 Dreamliner. So that certainly could be a plus for Boeing. And then spectrum brands climbing about 26 percent, almost 27 percent here by the close on optimism that the deal to sell the company's hardware and home improvement division to ask boy for about four point three billion will be completed. So we saw some momentum there in that one pipeline. Let's take a look. Pop quiz, girl. What is the best performing stock in the S & P this week? Catalyst. Wow, look at that. She does her homework. She's proud. All right. All right. I like her. I just got. That's pretty impressive. Let's talk about some of the decliners. As I mentioned earlier, we did see big tech under pressure. Not the worst performer on a points basis, but the second worst performer. Amazon is the worst performer on a points basis, way down the S & P, but Apple down three tenths of one percent today. And interestingly enough, Romaine, we had some unprofitable tech also take a hit today, Asana. But this is a result of the company's most recent report. Shares fell after the company forecast revenue for the fourth quarter below the average analyst estimate. And then the cloud security provider, Ze Scaler also falling more than 10 percent today. They actually reported results yesterday that came in above estimates. Its forecast revenue came in above estimates, its forecasts for both revenue and earnings came in above estimates. But it's forecast for calculated billings fell that got investors concerned about growth. Yeah, I fell short of the average analyst estimate at the midpoint, so shares taken a hit today. So a real mixed bag that investors really bring in now and down by ten point seven percent. It's a mixed bag, of course, in the Treasury space as well. When you take a look at 10 year yields. Last Friday, we were at 3, 6, 7, 7, 6. Today we're actually well at three, four and change right now. So actually a drop in yields on a weekly basis. Similar story pretty much across the curve here, both on a daily and a weekly basis. But I should point out, the sort of the tight knit that we've seen at least here on a day at least compared to where we were last Friday, it really sort of under sort of misses. I think all the volatility that we saw in the middle of the week, in fact, the swings that we saw on yields at least from peak to trough on an intraday basis, some of the widest that we've seen all year. I think something like 30 to 33 basis points in the 10 year in and around 38, 39 basis points on a two year yield here. So a lot of volatility in that space. But the net effect of it, at least on a weekly basis, is that yields actually lower than where they were a week ago. And that's a lot of volatility. Wow. Sara mentioned earlier remain that on that 200 day moving average or something to keep an eye on the technical levels are really interesting here because we kind of just are staying within very close striking distance of 200 day moving average for the S & P 500. The long term trend line and as well, we had the Dow enter a technical bull market in that it was up 20 percent from its lows. We'd we'd reached these kind of technical benchmarks and are just kind of stuck here as we try to suss out what the next direction is for the Fed. I have to say, I feel like everybody wants to heat this bounceback in stocks. I keep hearing from all of the market strategists or at least a lot that come on our era. You know, this is a bear market rally. That's how they see it. You know, consistently. But I think about, you know, going back to the fixed income side of thing, that range that you talked about remain that you know why we ended here on Friday. Those are some big swings in just talks to how we are so driven on the news every day, whether it's Fed comments or whether it's economic data, that it really just drives so much uncertainty for investors. And I think, Carol. You go ahead, Rhonda. I just want to point out just real quickly, too, I thought it was interesting to see the pickup in volume. Obviously, you know, last week was the story because of the holiday, but we had one of the biggest volume days on Wednesday on that day, Palomino. But that volume actually held up on Thursday and this Friday here. So a lot of people are back to trading this market. Whether that's going to end up with a up or down. Still remains to be seen. Longer term. OK, well, let's get back to this idea of whether or not we're in a bear market rally. I mean, shockingly enough, I was surprised to find that from our October lows, where we're up almost 17 percent in the S & P 500 since then, Victoria Green from G squared was on our air earlier today. And she argues that this is a bear market trap, essentially. And she's urging investors to proceed with caution. She says that she wants to see the S & P 500 move past 41 50 on a technical level. That will give her confidence that, you know, we're not going to test new lows. But what did she mentioned? The idea that I mean, when you look at least from the start of this quarter, this has been kind of an everything rally is not just energy and DAX or some of the things that we were relying on earlier this year. She was concerned about the idea that we're reaching lower highs and lower lows as well. So I wonder, I just got a pop quiz, Carol. Yeah, yeah. I think I can ask Carol how the best performing stock quarter to date. So basically since the end of September and the S & P. This is one it should be close to your heart. Girl, you tell her, although the world will close royal career. Royal Caribbean. That's so cool, man. I wonder if I to next week. And Carol, you made the point that we're told you might be another pop quiz coming. He's doing all the work for it. Joe Scarlet Fu, as we look for more data points and more of Fed speak. Fortunately, there won't be any more friends think because we're on the media blackout period. Think of the data points to trade off of how much of this is already priced in. Right. Because you've got OPEC plus you've got ISE and PMI. You've also got PPR, which probably won't move the market as much as CPI, which will be the next big one. Yeah. I mean. Yeah, I mean I'll go through. Yeah. I keep interrupting you attend but it's kind of what I about. Yeah. I mean when we do look forward, I mean I think Scarlett's on point. I think kind of anything that market can hang their hats on pretty much developed this week. So anything we get next week, maybe the ads maybe slightly detracts from the narrative, but it's not going to change it fundamentally. I don't think I really like the way that Anna Wong or chief U.S. economist here at Bloomberg Economics put it. She said that there's something for both team transitory and team persistent coming next week. So is there one team stagflation? Fortunately, he doesn't have a clue. How about that? Yeah. Yeah, I think that's kind of where we all are at this point.