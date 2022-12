00:00

This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition with Francine Lacqua. Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Francine Lacqua here in London. Here's what's coming up on today's program. Waiting on jobs. Asian equities and U.S. futures edged lower after a key inflation gauge comes in softer than forecast. The next clue on the health of the U.S. economy, of course, today's non-farm payrolls crisis in Cape Town. Well, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa weighs resignation amid corruption allegations. The rant takes its worst tumble in six years. Plus, bank accounts, lenders start slashing bonuses of jobs. The chair of Credit Suisse exclusively tells us that the outflows have stopped from the embattled letter lender. Dow Jones basically have stopped what we saw is two, three weeks in October. And since then, flattening out, they have stopped. This is gradually coming back in particular in Switzerland. So let's check on the markets. Now, European stocks are pretty much trading sideways. There's not a huge number of news out there apart from here. And there are a couple of pockets of concern. We look at ISE plus, of course, over the weekend. The big story is what happens with the Fed. And we have the non-farm payroll a little bit later on. We have a special show to see whether we can infer from that what the Fed does next in terms of aggression or not. With interest rate hikes, technology stocks getting some four tenths of a percent, the US dollar index 125 4 and then Bitcoin sixteen thousand nine hundred and sixty seven. One of our reporters actually flew to the Bahamas to interview at the RTX founder. So don't miss that interview. We'll bring you that throughout the day. European maps. This is a good indication. First of all, there is also a lot of speculation that it's going to be quite hard for an oil price cap, also a gas price cap. But from these European countries, you can see the footsie down four tenths of a percent. Similar loss for the CAC 40, the footsie maybe in Italy holding up a bit better than the DAX, actually seeing a couple of gains, one tenth of a percent higher. Now, we do have two exclusive interviews to bring you this hour. In a few minutes, we'll be joined by the South African finance minister as the scandal threatens to take down the country's president, Cyril Ramaphosa. Plus, we'll also have more of my interview with the chairman of Credit Suisse, AXA Lehman, on the banks sweeping overhaul. When I speak to clients, I know that there will be inflows. We already see it partially happening. So we have plans to continue to reach out to to clients. It might take a little bit of time, but it will, you know, it will come back and we'll go back to normal. Well, we will have more from that exclusive interview. The Credit Suisse chairman a little bit later. Now, there is a risk off mood in markets as traders look ahead to the U.S. jobs report for clues on the Fed's rate path. Bets on the peak have now dropped below four point nine percent. That's according to swap markets. We're now joined by Laura Cooper. Senior macro stretches for ISE shares, EMEA at BlackRock. Laura, always great to have you on the program. So thank you so much for coming on. U.S. jobs, non-farm payrolls, the big one. Will they change your expectations of what the Fed does? I don't think they're going to change expectations for what the Fed does, largely because I think the Fed is going to look through it. If it's a very strong print, they've already alluded to the fact that employment remains robust. It is a downside surprise. We could actually see markets risk have a risk on rally on the back of that, largely because the Fed is already kind of said that they're going to have a pause at some point. So I think for the Fed, though, they're probably going to look through the jobs data. It's a quite a high bar for disappointment for them to actually change away from that 50 basis point increase in December. What's being mispriced at the moment? So I know and this I feel like we go through every week, if not every day, is that the market believes that the Fed is slowing down the pace of interest rate hikes. But the Fed is also saying, OK, we're going to have to hike maybe gradually, but it's going to be painful to get where we need to be to deal with inflation. And that really is an interesting divergence in the market. Reaction that we saw on the back of Fed Chair Paolo's speech on Wednesday was quite surprising because the messaging didn't really change. This is going to be a higher for longer environment, although more gradual pace, which is increasingly prudent as we get to that terminal rate. So I think in terms of what's mispriced, probably the terminal right now, given the paring back of expectations on the back of that speech, we do expect they're going to over tighten to such an extent that we are going to see a recession next year. And that's yet to feed through into the employment data. And then to the second point, I think it's really about earnings continue to be mispriced and it's why we are still underweight developed market equities because they're too optimistic. Right. So why why the optimism? Is it because we were coming back out of the 15 years of growth and actually an understanding that everything will be fine? Or are there glimmers of hope or the market could be right? Well, I think at this point and the way BlackRock positioning it is this is a new macro regime that is one it's going, but it's going to be marked by higher inflation. So that requires a new investment type of playbook, one to actually position quite differently than that great moderation that we've seen over the past several decades. So I think at this point, it does require investors to really rethink their allocations and portfolios. So where do you find the best value right now or where where do you invest to make money? Well, it's really about taking a selective approach. And the way we do this is through two lenses. So one, taking a risk on very granular approach to portfolios. So looking where those market pricings are to find those opportunities to dial up risk. So we like European banks, for example. We still like traditional energy, clean energy. But as well, taking a bit of a defensive tilt as well. So health care, yes, it's a little bit expensive at this point, but we do think it's going to benefit from those near-term tailwinds of demand. But it's all those long term structural forces around aging demographics. Laura, thank you so much. Laura, thank you so much. Laura Cooper, their senior macro strategist for ISE shares EMEA at BlackRock. She stays with us now. Coming up, a zero run opposes. President said government is engulfed in scandal. We also speak exclusively to the South African finance minister. This conversation has been around the medium term budget policy statements where we've been looking at how we view the outlook, how we're always our fiscal framework. Discussing all of those elements. So which has been positively received. But a minister, what does this mean? What's the latest thinking on your party, on your president? Does he need to go? Or can he stay? Look, we have been watching the developments in parliament. Parliament set up a committee called Section Eight to Nine committee was intention is to establish whether there is a prima facie case for impeachment. The committee has released its writ large and its findings on Wednesday and Parliament will examine those findings in May and take the appropriate decision on Tuesday the 6th. What we anticipate is that on Tuesday the 6th, it will only be a process and there will not be a final discussion. That process, if agreed upon, will probably lead to if an impeachment takes place and then they will get another process unfold. And if a decision is recommended for impeachment is going to require a two thirds majority of parliament. But from the party perspective, the party's NASDAQ. Sorry, go ahead. The party's national executive. Yeah. The party's meeting this afternoon at 2. And what do you think will be decided at 2:00, so if there are grounds to go ahead with impeachment? Is the Tea Party encourage the president to step down? My my own submission at the moment is that the party upholds this constitution and therefore would not see one to be seen final. I mean, found wanting on the principles of accountability and Democrats to the extent that is an accountability process. I think the party would probably agree to that process to to take its course and the president be held accountable and explain to parliament and whatever it does. I don't think the party will object to that. Whether they're part two. Then when it comes to the final decision, we'll agree with the final decision. I don't know. Minister President Ramaphosa is widely considered market an investor friendly in the case he were to step down. And given all of the uncertainty about his future, impeachment or otherwise, what message would you give to markets and investors today? What I would say. Interesting enough, we set off against the good kind of a tableland and kind of a political process where New Democrats will have kind of mocked by a lot of these disruptions and disturbances, smooth transition we've had is only one from Mandela to big since 2007. We've never had a smooth transition. And it has never had an impact on the macroeconomic framework and policies which which we've continued to pursue. So it's our if you knew if you read the newspaper today, it's noisy. It's our nation. But would you be a goal? Would you be willing and available to stay on as finance minister if President Trump steps down? No, I I mean, I serve at the request of the current president, if any new president, if you stepped down the new president ask me to stand, I will have to evaluate that. I'm depending on the policies is likely to pursue. But in general, yes, I will stay. In your budget update last month showed a marked improvement in debt and deficit trajectory. Are you worried that the scandal will reverse that progress? No. It is good, no, nothing to do with the macro variables as to what it is that likely to impact to pursue the budget, a good debate to table it in February, it will be based on the fiscal framework which we have tabled in the Innocence of October. So I don't see that impacting on those micro whatevers. But Minister, I mean, credit ratings, right. Are suddenly saying that there's maybe an inflection point. If you have a change in president with possibly new policies, this would 100 percent have an impact on macro policies and the debt trajectory and everything that goes with it. No. Well, you know, the difference, the difference different people compares us to the Americans. The Americans. A president does good to policy in the South African context. The policy does not belong to the president. It belongs to the party. What you should watch is not what what is elected is what content emerges out of that conference in the form of policies. Any pulpit, any president is not going to pursue individualistic policies outside the political framework of the party. So to me, that's not a major water. But but this could hurt the chances of the ANC going into elections or not. Dance is going to go into an election. I'm quite convinced a number of people are preparing to write a new book writer for the ANC as the leader of the ANC. I do not accept that narrative. I think we'll still be a major player in 2024. Minister, you're pretty optimistic that actually, you know, the political uncertainty may have unnerved investors, but actually doesn't change the trajectory of South Africa. Well, a lot depend on actually what the ANC decides. I know you eat at 2:00 p.m. When will we have news on what was decided? Let me just say this, some type of 7 sensitivity arises. I don't deny that when Becky left in September 20, 2008, a similar challenge faced us when Zuma left in 2018. A similar challenge fessed up because they didn't leave the office. In the press is the wrong way. So what I'm trying to say to you. We are used to this kind of deception and we have what we have always find ways of managing it. Mr. President, I suppose it has no obvious. It does not. It it it it does not mean as I'm saying, it does not mean we have accepted that. Present them, of course, as living. I'm just saying in. In the case of that happening, we will find ways of managing it. But I don't see it happening at the moment. So what's the likelihood if you know you're a numbers man and economy man? What's the percentage chance of the president leaving? Is it 50 50? Is it higher or lower? 10 percent. 10 percent. If he leaves and the successor will be who, because there's no obvious successor right now. Does not have. Yes, obsessive. Not my pet at the moment, is that to you remains he wins the election of the party in 10 days time and we proceed. Whether as an impeachment is a parallel process. We'll proceed with that. We'll go to 2024 when the elections is popular more than the party. Both are intent. I'll say they say it's a vague, but a party is this popular with South Africans within the party. Minister, thank you for your time today. I hope we make this a regular occurrence as we continue following, of course, at some of the travails and opportunities in South Africa. Gone to Ghana, the early South African finance minister joining us this morning. Now, coming up later in the program, Goldman Sachs also warns its traders that bonuses will be slashed. So we look at the economy. We also go back to the South African story. The row is threatening to overshadow the visit to the US by French President Emmanuel Macron. The EU has said it may take the US to the World Trade Organization over the law known as the Inflation Reduction Act. OPEC has slashed oil output by the most since 2020. That fulfills a new agreement aimed at stabilizing world oil markets. Group leader Saudi Arabia led the cuts, followed by its Gulf neighbors, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. The Twenty Three Nation Alliance and get the US when it announced a significant supply cut in October, with the White House accusing Saudi Arabia of endangering global growth. Needs 24 hours a day on air and on. Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists, sent analysts symbol, then one hundred and twenty countries. I'm the on Karen's. This is playback. Francine, thank you so much, Liane. Now let's get back to the recuperation for my crew stretches for ISE shares EMEA at BlackRock. We were talking. Laura, thanks so much for staying with us. We're talking a little bit about some of the opportunities where, you know, the smart money goes, know whether there's a huge difference on whether a European company, European countries find a price cap or whether you look at ECB like what are the main shifts that you'll be looking out for in Europe in the next six months? I think the two things that are watching for any changes in risk sentiment that are actually looking to be sustained. That's not our kind of base case at this point. And the second thing is what's in the price. So we think at this point, given the significant rally that we have seen in European equities since those earlier November lows, that's farther away from pricing in the recession risk. We still anticipate multiple quarters of contraction coming through the European economy, which is not accurately reflected across European benchmarks. And when it comes to the ECB, I think there is this upside risk of them tightening even further. We did have comments from Christine Legarde earlier today highlighting that this is an exceptionally uncertain environment. They want to keep inflation expectations anchored. And that's really the key thing we're watching for is guidance from them. How risky is in the next two months? Know we've had a relatively mild winter so far. And so I don't know whether we've forgotten how tricky energy prices are for inflation or whether you think that's already priced in. Well, I think we have yet to see peak in core inflation in terms of Europe. And that's the key focus that we're going to be watching for now as we head into the back end of the year. We do have this technical Santa rally. There's really hard to see a key catalyst to kind of curb this risk rally that we have seen. But certainly looking into Q1, I would expect that those inflationary pressures are going to feed through more materially to margins. And at that point, the economic deterioration will be most acute. And I would expect that that's when risk assets are going to have even more pressure to get into U.K. assets. I feel like we beat up on the U.K. economy every day. There must be an entry point. I think certainly there has been attractive entry points. Looking at the footsie one hundred, for example, it has been a strong performer so far this year, but it really kind of the investment base case for us is looking for very selective opportunities. So whether that comes in terms of energy, whether that comes in terms of very key kind of health care sectors within that, but more broadly, I think there's still a lot of challenges facing the UK economy that takes us from away from staying kind of high exposure. But then you, Catherine. Thanks so much, Laura. Confer there. Senior macro strategist at ISE shares EMEA for BlackRock. Coming up, the chair of Credit Suisse also tells us that outflows have stopped from the embattled lender. More of my exclusive interview actually. That's coming up next. Now, the chairman of Produces says the bank has mostly stemmed the huge outflow of clients assets that have helped send their shares to record low. Well, Exxon Laban spoke to me earlier. Of course, that's never easy. You have quite a lot of roughly some 10 key investors. There are longtime investors. They are not pleased with the share prices, of course. But, you know, they welcome our plan to transform the company. They have a high belief in the credibility of the new of the management team. So they are standing by. But, you know, they are somewhat impatient. They want to see the change. They want to see us executing. And exactly. That's what we are doing. So what kind of conversations are you having with that, too? Are you confident, first of all, that the share price after the rights offer will go up? Look, we are all point to a sell price to book. All our peer companies in our sector are offering hovering around book slightly below or slightly off. There is no reason that we cannot catch up and go back to that level. I believe I can not predict when that is happening, but the upside potential is huge. How much? But so what I'm trying to understand what a lot of people are try to understand is that every day there is bad news on Credit Suisse and you see staff leaving. You see investors. I'm pleased. Like, how do you recapture that narrative? Look, we had the beginning the beginning of the month. We had that social media storm that had a huge impact on interestingly, not on the institutional side. You know, professional investors understood there was a lot of room with spelling. But on the retail and wealth management side, so we reached out. We reached out to 8000 wells. Mansion claims they are covering roughly 80 percent of the assets under management. We reached out to more than twenty four thousand clients on our core markets, albeit intensified the dialogue just to make sure they understand where we are. And just to make sure we maintained a contact. What was the feedback like? So if I'm a new client, if I'm an old client, why would I put 100 million with all of the uncertainty surrounding questions? No. The feedback is quite astonishing. The clients still like us. They continue to do business is still we had basically zero. Very few clients really leaving. They might have, you know, in light of those rumors, this thrill know some some money from us. But I'm confident I have a lot of personal discussions with clients. I know from regional management. Note that money. You know, when we do well, we'll come back at least to a significant part. When do you think the outflows will stop? Dow Jones basically have stopped. What we saw is two, three weeks in October 1 and since then, flattening out they have stopped is gradually coming back, in particular in Switzerland. I mean, a number of analysts are also talking about what could happen to criticize. So are you evaluating other strategic options, given the share price dilution and the market reaction to your announcement? Look, when you step back, we do it capital increase in four working days. We will have four billion business T 1, the ratio of 14 percent or close to 40 percent. That is top quartile the in the industry. So it's a really strong balance sheet to carry us through that transformation vehicle. So we execute our plan. But why do shareholders not believe you? Why is the share price keep unfolding? No, I think the shareholders, core shareholders, they believe us and they will exercise also their rights to share prices falling off course. You know, older rights issues are traded. The market tries to drive down the price, which is logic, but it's fully underwritten will be done. So the volatility on the share price will continue month. You'll be out through DAX capital increase. Then I think it will somewhat in stabilize and probably, you know, we just move on from there. So Germany, no plan B? Is there a plan B? If somebody came today and said, look, I offer you to merge 10 Swiss francs or share a share. Look, as chairman, you need always to consider all when somebody comes and will do that. Of course, you need to take a look. But you know, I tell you, when you are where we are this historically low on the share price vis a great management team, we set plan that is convincing the market and the market. You know, our shareholders believe it. It takes time to execute. You know, we can capture it. We can capture that value and we will do so. How difficult is it to retain staff? It is obviously a challenge now. We have so many people, 50000. I think they are very much under pressure, very committed. We have still excellent people and good seeing the continue to attract and hired, I think very, very strong caliber in the individuals. But that's something to watch closely, clearly. But how do you attract them? So, again, because the franchise is tainted. Do you have to have difficult conversations with these people? It's interesting. Also, when I look to people be attracted at the board or in the executive committee, they see it's a great franchise, a franchise that is a bit hammered. But they see the opportunity, they see the potential, and they think that this will detract. That is what attracting new talent. But that the worry, I guess, is that if you have Credit Suisse on your CV, does it make you then less? Appealable afterwards? Are these conversations that you have with people? It's not a problem. No. Look, we should we should not forget courtesy. This is one of the best Francine Lacqua in half. You know, it's not only in Switzerland, but you go to Asia. You go to Latin America. It's a super brand. And under such a rich history and in every time in life, you know, we'd have ups and downs. Yes. We are not in the best shape, but we are getting back. And that is what people see and that's what they believe. So when are you expecting inflows to increase? We talked a little bit about the outflows and when you're expecting them to stop. How do you attract new clients, though? I said I already see now. I know anecdotally when I speak to clients, I know that there will be inflows. We already see it partially happening. So we have plans to continue to reach out to it to clients. It may take a little bit time, but it will you know, it will come back and we'll go back to normal. I think we just go now to a limit, that storm during the capital increase. When we're done, we're done. And then, you know, you start to to work step by step. No rush. Step by step, executing a plan. And then we going back on track. That was Axel Lehman, the chairman of Credit Suisse, speaking to me earlier. I'm coming up. As a Ramaphosa president said, the government is engulfed in scandal. We talk South Africa politics and economy and also investments with 91 chief executive Hendrik Du Toit. That's coming up next. And this is. Economics, finance, politics, this is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition and Francine Lacqua here in London. Now, South Africa's rand is extending gains after two days of turmoil, but traders are bracing for more short term upheaval from the leadership crisis engulfing the ruling ANC party and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Well, let's get straight to Henry du Toit. He built the asset management arm of South African banking group Investec from scratch in 1991. He pressed ahead with its listing, renamed 91 on both the London and Jo'burg stock exchanges during the current virus outbreak. And Hendrik joins us now. So thanks so much for joining us. So you understand South African investment and politics more than most. Where are we now in terms of the processes put in place and what this scandal, these alleged theft means for president unopposed? Good morning, Francine. I think what's important for outsiders to understand is that South Africa has a very strong constitutional framework. It's a for all its flaws. It is a parliamentary democracy, noisy as it is that works. And what is followed here is a report from a panel that advises at request of parliament is advising parliament on what they should do under the section twenty eighty nine of the constitution or the obligations they have under that when there is a question about the behaviour of a president. Then there is a ruling party. And I saw you you spoke to the finance minister, also a senior member of the ruling party. The ruling party has its own processes and is a few days away from a leadership elections. But that is the complexity. Yes. And in that interview with the finance minister, also part of the ruling party ANC, I mean, he was very clear, first of all, reminding everyone and reminding investors that South Africa is not like United States of America. I think he said something to the effect of we're used to alleged scandals and it's fine for the economy. I mean, it is there truth and not again. Because it's complicated. And we don't really know if impeachment comes, if there's grounds for impeachment or the president fights. What does it mean for. I quite agree with your summary. I think what, you know, Gordon Guan meant was that South Africa has a parliamentary democracy and the president is also constrained by the ruling party. And the party has very strong structures, which means the president must abide by both. And therefore, whoever is president has to follow the party and play by the constitutional rules. And remember, we got rid of the previous president in a process similar to that. So the country is used to doing that. I think where we all really where the markets are worried and where people are concerned is Ramaphosa was a reasonably market that is a reasonably market friendly president, has spelt out some clear policies, all of which have not been executed. But these at least are understood by markets. But, Sir Andrew, talk to us about if if the ANC holds the ultimate power, maybe even more than the individual, then the policies wouldn't really change under any president, although there's not an obvious successor. The concept the whole National Executive Committee will be reconstituted on the 16th of December at it at a conference ANC conference, the lead the president of the ANC and from oppose. I was standing for re-election and is standing for re-election will obviously lead it. So it is very significant for the country as it goes into a general election here in 2024. So that's really it. And so does the country need this? No. Does the country have the wherewithal to process this? Yes. But the next big date is the 6th of December when parliament is debating this. And so I think having a you know what, it's not a one day game. It would be my answer. And therefore, if you're in markets, you should be thinking about a few months of uncertainty in South Africa. What happens in those couple of months of uncertainty? And if there's pressure on the rand, there is you know, what's almost a shame is that there was just a turning point for credit ratings. When you look at that debt trajectory, hundred percent and actually quite as solid as the minister spoke to you about this morning, solid fiscal framework, fairly good results. A central bank of that is in control of the inflationary situation. He had all these sort of reasonably good things. And then you get this now. The president ought to answer some questions in parliament, and I think that is the right venue for him to answer questions. We will see. There were rumors yesterday that he may resign. I think the hints all to the contrary, that he is actually going to go into the process saying, look, a report has been written. I dispute some of the issues. And by the way, the report is not damning. It used the word prima facie a phrase, you know, and that may even be disputed, but they are questions to be answered. And we're in the middle of this very volatile political moment. Hendrik, are you cutting exposure for South African assets? I think the the issue, the time to cut exposure was to cover for the uncertainty of a unexpected report by judge, a judge mobile. That happened. I think right now we fit. We see things fairly valued and we are looking ahead. We don't think the policy trajectory of the ANC will change significantly. But there is a risk that a particular faction that is associated with a corruption under the Zuma administration may gain too much power. I think that is the moment to watch out to post 16 December. We will have much more knowledge and markets will probably be cautious until then. Hendrik, I mean, this is not a sleepy Friday. We also have the U.S. jobs report. How? And we've talked about it in the past. The fact that markets want to believe only the part where the Fed says they're going to hike as aggressively without really understanding how much they need to hike to fight inflation. What are you expecting from jobs today? I think on the jobs report, you know, I don't think that's the main short term number. To me, the number that the U.S. economy has been pretty dynamic. So you could have a good news. It could not have happened. Who knows? I think the point here is you need to argue, is the world's central banks be more conservative than markets estimate? Yes. Not all of it was very clear. We think Jerome Powell does not want to be off the burdens. And we think that central bank's having been behind the curve, most likely to erred on the conservative side. And therefore, we still in for a period of volatility and these sort of wonderful days like last week, just before the weekend or days, probably not to be below 100. Is volatility a polite way of saying correction if interest rates go up to to a level where they need to go to fight inflation, what does that mean for equities? Global We think the tussle between the bulls and the bears is not over yet. And therefore, you have to this is a market which you have to trade rather than see direction once we clear that interest rates have peaked. There is room for bullishness in risk assets. We are still some way away from there. And that's really the key point. And therefore, if you have these big moves, beware on which side of them you are. And we definitely at 91 are in the middle rather than just immediately believing the good news, because I think it's too early for all the good news. And last week we saw it, we saw the markets unwind. So traders are finally earning their money for real traders. Volatility and traders have a real place in this market. When does it stabilize? Mid next year or does it take longer? Sort of, I think. Well, our view is towards the second half of next year, we'll have much more clarity. Clearly, if you're a long term investor, you want to position ahead of that. And so data over the next few months will be followed very keenly and then want us to build scenarios. But we are in for a week here economically, globally next year. And if we look at the news out of China, it is. It is. Yes, the markets have bounced. But there is still a lot of work to do to get demand, global demand up to where we can have a good economy with a stable interest rate environment. We need to add another two hours. Talk about trying to get you back in. Hendrik du Toit. Thank you so much for joining us today. That was a chief executive of 91. Now let's get straight to your Bloomberg business flash. Here's the Hungarians highly on. Hi, Francine Blackstone. Sixty nine billion dollar real estate fund for wealthy individuals says it will limit redemptions. It's one of the most dramatic signs of a pullback at the top profit driver for the firm. And a chilling indicator for the property sector overall. Thank you, Sam. Blackstone shares falling as much as 10 percent, the biggest drop since March. Now Wells Fargo has cut hundreds more mortgage employees, the latest in a series of reductions across the industry that says higher rates brought the pandemic era home lending boom to a halt. We're told the reductions are taking place across the US. The firm isn't alone. Rival JP Morgan cut hundreds of home lending staff back in. June, now Goldman Sachs traders are in for a nasty surprise this holiday season. A cut to the year end bonuses. And that's your Bloomberg business flash. Francine, Leon, thanks so much. Coming up, a rude awakening. Goldman Sachs warns its traders that bonuses will be slashed to plenty more. That's true that Liam was also talking about where the compensation discussion stages. So what happens next? This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua here in London. Now Goldman Sachs traders are in for a bit of a rude awakening. Bloomberg has learned that the lender warned executives in the global market division that its compensation pool will be slashed. The bonus reduction by low double digit percentage follows a similar warning from Jefferies, which blamed a volatile year across Wall Street. Now for more, let's get straight to our finance team leader, Tom CAC. So, Tom, first of all, good morning. How big of a surprise is this Goldman news? Yes, big surprise, I think, because of the area it's in. Right. Everyone's expecting the investment bankers to have a bad bonus season. But the traders, those are the folks who've been really supporting these results. The Wall Street banks say the fact Goldman is coming out and saying, hey, traders, guess what? Your bonus pool is going to show just how closely they're watching costs. And also, I think, you know, this has been a great one to traders, but maybe they're looking at the next couple of years and worrying, can we really sustain those kind of results? So is this something that will happen across industry and actually how surprised were you that it you know, that we find about this unit? Yeah. I mean, if Goldman is doing it, I think you can expect others to be following suit. They're normally sort of a bellwether for the industry. And, you know, it's not like their trade is done badly. So the fact that even in a good year for their trade is that they're looking at these kind of costs. That means Vice-President and I would expect other firms to follow suit. You had Jeffrey this week also kind of message into its staff, hey, this is going to be a rough bonus season. And certainly what is clear is that if you're an investment banker didn't emanate for ECM, you're going to have a very thick growth from last year. Tom, I know you and I often speak about credit squeeze when we catch up and just have a cup of coffee in the pantry. What did you make of the Credit Suisse chairman? I thought he was quite candid and actually, you know, encouraging without sugar coating anything that they have to do. Yeah, no great debt on your behalf. Right. So they got him speaking today. And I thought what he was saying was concerning share price. Just really what the investors were looking out here for. Basically, they managed to stem those outlays, which is the first thing that's a central thing they need to do and be very curious to see how the bank goes forward into Q4. Will it be any more messaging outside of the earnings cycle or will it get to January, February? And Credit Suisse expected hope to be able to stand up and say, no, at least stem those outflows. But he's got some money coming back in. So tell me, give it. So this is basically in the next three to four months. Well, we'll see if the proof is in the pudding. Yeah, I mean, yeah, next quarter particularly critical. It's just been quarter after quarter of bad news. So I really think at this point, you know, it's going to stop there. They've got to show signs of March to wrestle the bank to the ground or based on this big sweeping restructuring is at least starting to kind of take shape, starting to be some kind of benefit seen from it. Yeah. The doom and gloom continues. It's it's not that easy. Credit Suisse. Tom, thanks so much, Tom at CAC. It's a very cool looking Damien Hirst, like, you know, art in the background. Our finance reporter, Tom that CAC. This is Bloomberg. I think right now the Kool-Aid is that gloom and doom, that force pandemic distortion is probably going to last for some time. There is extremely elevated chance of recession. And this is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition with Anna Edwards, Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz. It is 10:00 a.m. in London, 5:00 a.m. in New York and 6:00 p.m. in Hong Kong. Top stories today waiting for today's U.S. unemployment report. Job growth is expected to slow down, but the question is whether the Fed will consider it a turning point. A town of to banks. Credit Suisse says it is mostly stemmed the outflows that sent the stock plunging to a record low. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs jolts traders with a warning the bonuses will be cut and the U.S. ramps up its investigation into FTSE. It's pressing top uses for information on the failed crypto exchange and its key figures. In London, alongside Matt Miller and Katie Lyons in New York. Anna Edwards is off today. And Kelly, you look across the Asian markets giving up some of the gains after what was a very strong week for Asia. Yeah, definitely was a strong week. But you saw risk sentiment maybe being toned down ahead of the jobs report today. Happy Jobs Friday. Everyone, it definitely was a down day for equities, but bonds were a bit in Asia overnight. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index as a whole, that equity gauge down about half of 1 percent after a three day winning streak. It snapped that rally and then the bond market, as we saw Treasury yields moving lower yesterday, follow through of that in the Asia-Pacific overnight, including in Australia and New Zealand and Australia. The 10 year yield down nine basis points to the 339 level. Then in foreign exchange, when we talk about a good week, we have to talk about the Chinese yuan, the onshore yuan, having its best week against the US dollar going all the way back to 2005. We're talking 17 years right now. Dollar yuan trading is 7 0 to twenty seven. And then it also was a good week for iron ore. Actually, the fourth consecutive up week for it was those commodity futures. That's the longest winning streak going back to December of 20 21. Iron ore right now trading around one hundred and five dollars, not and not as the highest level since mid August. It all comes back to the optimism about that China reopening story. All right. Very interesting. Look at what's going on there in terms of here. Not a lot. S & P futures pretty much unchanged. And I think traders are waiting for this data to come out before they make any moves. We're looking for about one hundred eighty eight thousand jobs to two hundred thousand jobs camera. Which one is the whisper number? You can type W H I s go on your terminal to see what other Bloomberg clients are betting on. The Bloomberg U.S. dollar index coming down, treasuries coming down, the yield going up 350 to twenty six right now. So this is actually a low yield and a low dollar kind of a tailwind for stocks. Now we have to wait to see what the non-farm payroll number is used to be like the granddaddy of economic statistics, the most important release. I would say the CPI now, maybe just for the shock factor is a little more closely watched. Bitcoin, by the way, is still at 17000, while still it was yesterday eclipsing seventeen thousand. It's amazing to see that after we crash down to 16 in the wake of the X T X implosion. We've steadily climbed back up. So even though it was a bad month, November was a bad month for Sam and freed and a bang, a bad month for Bitcoin, a horrible month for a lot of FTSE clients. The underlying asset has retained real stability and actually began to climb. Tom. Very interesting stuff. What do you see in Europe? Yeah, that stability around bitcoin is a real head scratcher. And Kathy Wood still sticking to a million dollar a coin cool for 20 30 Novogratz reducing his cold out on crits or at least on bitcoin. Yeah. Across Europe, the sentiment, of course, more broadly since October has been upside, yet today down about 9 percent on the the benchmark here in Europe. But since October, you have seen gains of around 14 percent today. The losses generally across the board apart from Germany. The DAX is just up two tenths of a percent here in the U.K., yet down 3 cents. There was that holding pattern, as you've been discussing. Ahead of the non-farm payrolls, that's the benchmark, then down a tenth of a percent. We are, of course, also focused on what happens around the jobs market in the U.S. and what it says about the Fed's direction of travel. The pound, though, getting a leg up just by a tenth of a percent. And it's been a good week for Sterling as well. One twenty two on the pound. A couple of individual corporates just brings your attention. There's been an upgrade by Goldman Sachs for AEP Foods. That's the owner of a retail company called Primark. Cheap Clothes counting up 3 percent on the back of the upright by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse, of course. That exclusive interview between the chairman and Francine Lacqua would be playing out across the hour. And the chairman saying outflows is essentially stopped. He's even starting to see some inflows as well. There's going to be volatility, he said, during that capital raise. But then he expects stability around the price, a gain of six percent for Credit Suisse. All right. We're paying very close attention to the banks today. Investors are awaiting the U.S. jobs report as well to see if it provides any clues on the Fed's next move. Michael McKee Bloomberg International economics and policy correspondent joins us now. So, Mike, what do we expect from the number? Well, it's interesting. This number hasn't moved around. A whole lot in terms of expectations, even though we had that week ADP report earlier and then weak employment numbers in the ISF. Two hundred thousand has been the forecast from the Wall Street economists that we survey for about two weeks now and nothing's really moved them off of that three point seven percent is the unemployment rate that's forecast that did move. There was a thought that it might go up a little bit and it's not going to, at least according to the latest consensus. Average hourly earnings are expected to decelerate a little bit and the participation rate move up just a little bit. You can see there that's the unemployment rate. And that's going to be an interesting question. It's what happens out in part because it hasn't really been going up. But as you can see there, though, the at this point, the the unemployment rate doesn't generally start to move higher until the Fed has stopped raising rates and even started cutting them. So while unemployment may be fairly stable today, over the longer run, it is probably going to rise. And we have that ahead of us. Well, the question is, how much does it rise and how much will the Federal Reserve tolerate? As we look at these numbers today, Mike, is there any part of them that could flip the narrative on 50 basis points this month, or is that now set in stone? I think it's pretty much set in stone. The question is going to be almost immediately, what are they going to do at the late January, early February meeting? Because we're always looking ahead. And that may depend. Let's call it what Jay Powell said the other day on average hourly earnings. His view is that inflation now has sort of moved into the service sector category, can't find enough workers. They're paying more to bring workers on. And that's contributing to inflation. So we take a look at the average hourly earnings outlook and we have a base effect that drove it up earlier, a base effect that's pulling it down now. But the Fed wants to see average hourly earnings in the three to three and a half percent range to be compatible with a two percent inflation rate. So keeping an eye on that and movement towards that direction. Yeah, those wages are still well above pre pandemic levels, of course, Mike. Thank you very much. Previewing looking ahead to that non-farm payroll number, stay with Bloomberg for full coverage of the US jobs report. Plus an interview with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. That is at nine forty five a.m. New York time. That's 240 245 PM here in London. Now in banking news, the chairman of Credit Suisse says the bank has mostly stemmed the huge outflow of clients assets that have helped send the shares to a record low. Dow Jones basically have stopped what we saw is two, three weeks in October 1 and since then flattening out, they have stopped. It's gradually coming back. In particular in Switzerland. OK. We are joined by Bloomberg's finance reporter, Tom Metcalf. What is the latest with Credit Suisse? How important were these comments from the chairman around outflows and indeed the sentiment amongst clients? Absolutely vital. I enjoyed his description of the October outflows as appropriate, but no, the fact that he's saying, hey, these outfits in STEM, I'm actually in Switzerland, we're seeing some inflows is certainly going to be cheered by investors. And you can see that in the share price. Now it's up a couple of percentage points today is up to, you know, long weeks of various down. So this is what shareholders needed to hear. And obviously, now the case question is, can they continue to do this? Can they really stop show that sort of wrestling these problems to the ground and have a viable reach out of this mess? So that's what shareholders want to hear in terms of bank employees, I'm sure, at Credit Suisse, but also at Goldman Sachs and at Jefferies. They're starting to worry about bonuses. How hard a compensation season is this going to be for for bankers? Yeah, it's looking pretty unpleasant. I think it's been one year for investment banking is going to have a really torrid time compared to last year. You know, you've seen an activity wiped out. You see activity basically nonexistent. So those were very, very big drops in net bonuses. What was really interesting last night had a scoop and a pretty big news crew in New York about how Goldman traders and these folks done very well here. They're also going to see that bonus pool toxic. I think the figure is something in the low double digits. So that goes to show, you know, it's not really about performance this year. It's really a cost story. And also, you know, the bank is looking at sectors, looking ahead at companies and thinking you might have a rough ride. So you better start cutting costs now. All right. Bloomberg's Tom Metcalf, thank you so much. And we're going to have more from that point at Credit Suisse chairman interview later on this hour. First, though, we also have to talk about crypto because delusional. That is how Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz described the interview with Sam Brinkman from The New York Times Deal book conference earlier this week. He joined Bloomberg Television yesterday and he basically said collapse of RTX aside, he's still bullish on crypto. In the wake of it, he spoke. Take a listen. This is a setback for crypto, but there is an inevitability that digital assets are indeed part of our future and we're going to make that bet. We are going to lean into the opportunity set that we see. There are a lot of cheap assets right now. They'll be a lot of distressed assets. We're going to build for where they think. We think the Huckabee in two years. Joining us now for more is Bloomberg crypto reporter Anna arrived. So, Anna, does Mike Novogratz have good reason to still be bullish? Well, he runs a crypto firm, so we'd hope that he wouldn't say I'm negative. That would be great for him, for his company's investors. So, I mean, to be fair, like Bitcoin hasn't fallen that much as you would have expected, given sort of the catastrophe that happened at FTSE. So there might be an argument there. We're still seeing some banks working on issuing securities on unblock change. So, you know, if you're thinking of a future where digital assets isn't only necessary, the cryptos we see now, there might be something there. But obviously, as I said, you know, you have someone who runs a crypto firm say we believe in crypto. So, you know, we have obviously reporting that shows. Authorities are asking investors and trading firms that had relationships with FTSE what was happening there. You can find that on. And I NSW on the terminal. Why haven't they gone to get Sam men freed? You know, everyone is asking how come he's still in the Bahamas? How come the DOJ hasn't picked him up? Maybe he has a very busy speaking engagement so they can't squeeze time in. I don't know. I don't have the answer to that. I guess this shows they are working on cases. We have reported that they are. It's interesting because again, we've been hearing Sam Beckman freed speaking out. We had a big story as well today in Business Week. But it's still unclear exactly what happened. I think what he's admitted to is that there was a large margin position that Alameda is trading from had on the exchange. What's still unclear was whether they used customer funds or not to cover that. That that big hole. All right. Bloomberg's Anna Emma Chandra, thank you so much. Now another story we're watching this morning. Apple's iPhone 14 production may fall 16 million units shy of expectations this year, according to UBS. Analysts slashed their forecast to 76 million units for the second half of 2022, down from 92 million, which would be a 20 percent drop from 2021. They attributed the lower expectations to both the manufacturing disruption faced by Foxconn and softening demand for lower end iPhone 14 models. Interestingly, though, despite that bearish analyst outlook, Apple shares are very little changed in premarket trading this morning. Actually essentially not changed at all, trading around one hundred and forty eight dollars a share. It is a much larger change to the downside this morning for Xie Scaler. This is a cloud security company reported after the bell yesterday. It's calculated billings coming up short of the midpoint of analysts expectations. Analysts really just blaming that on macro headwinds. That stock is down about 9 percent and marble. Also down. This is a chip maker for data center chips. It's forecast disappointing. And what that really signals, Matt, is that the slowdown in chips is spreading beyond just pieces and smartphones. It's hitting data center as well. And as a result, Marvel is down about 7 percent before the bell. Yeah, it's interesting how the hardware are being drawn into the software concerns because we'd already gotten warnings from companies like Crowd Strike and Snowflake. So we'll be watching this space very closely. Coming up on this Jobs Friday, Hugh Gamboa, a global market strategist, JP Morgan Asset Management, and Sandra Horsfield, economist at Investec. Talk to us about what to expect from this big number we're awaiting at eight thirty. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg Surveillance, the early edition on Matt Miller with Kailey Leinz here in New York. And Edward normally with us out of London. But we have team at today filling in because Anna is out. We're all waiting for this non-farm payrolls report. And it's going to be interesting because as Michael McKee was telling us, Wall Street has consistently underestimated the amount of jobs that we get, at least for the last seven months in a row. That's a record seven months in a row of NFP data that was higher than the Street was looking for. Joining us now is Lin Thomas in Bloomberg Markets editor. Lin, what are we expecting for today? Yeah, absolutely. Well, I think clearly everyone's watching what will come out of this jobs report. Clearly, the the interest in markets, is this going to be the turn of inflation? Will we see a softer jobs report and will that give the Fed the confidence that it can start going slower on rates? It's been a great month in terms of how you tie that into what's happened across the equity markets. Been a great month for global equities, whether you look at Europe or the US or indeed Asia. Does this sense or is this that the fringes of a Santa rally or things in effect, is that NFP. No. Going to get more juice to this market? Yes, absolutely. I think, you know, the interesting thing is everyone's talking about the Santa rally, but in some sense, we've already had a Santa. I mean, there's been such a big rally already. So I think there's a good question of, you know, are we reaching the peak of that or will the jobs number give us the fuel to keep that going? Well, Lynn, it's also a question of when it ultimately. Well, and even if it keeps going in the near term, because the consensus building seems to be that, OK, we can see the Santa Claus rally. The rally can go on through the month of December, but first quarter of twenty twenty three going to be a very different story. And actually the consensus outlook developing around next year just in general is that stocks are going to end the year a little lower than they are right now, which is the first time it's happened. And what Miller Matt Miller twenty three years since nineteen ninety nine, we haven't had the average strategist on the street estimate lower for next year than it is this year. Yeah. Lynn, what do you make of that. Unbelievable. I think it really speaks to the level of worry in this market. I mean, strategists are typically such a bullish group. I agree. I can't remember a time where strategists were predicting a down year. So, you know, it speaks to the fact that even though we've seen a bump up in stocks, there's clearly a lot of nervousness and worry about what the next year will bring. Then the other big story this week. Who else was what was happening in China and the growing expectation you're gonna get some kind of reopening next year? I'm still struggling to understand whether this is deflation. Rekha supply chains ease up or inflationary cause. Suddenly China is back and sucking in commodities again. How markets thinking about China in 2023? Yeah, I mean, that's a perfect example of the story. Are they opening up or are they clamping down? You can kind of see that confusion in how Chinese officials have reacted this this week. You know, in some sense it was it's going to be harder. And then the next stage, well, we're actually opening up sooner than than everyone thinks. And your guess is as good as mine on how it will play out. But I think, you know, if you look at Chinese equities overall, they're down a lot this year. People have taken some severe losses and people are probably wondering when can I get in and ride the growth story when it does open up. Now, it's a time that goes to China and so on. So thank you very much indeed. Walking through some of the key market themes, Katie. Yeah. Tom, as we discussed China headline actually just crossing out of Beijing that buses and subways can't reject people with no Covid results. So again, at the margin, we're just seeing that incremental relaxation of some of those restrictions. And of course the market and our market team and lives and Live blog continue to follow the China story and all the other noteworthy market stories to watch for more of that analysis. You can check out and I can go on your terminal. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Kailey Leinz with Matt Miller in New York and Tom Mackenzie in London now keeping you up to date with news from around the world. Here is the first word in South Africa. Leaders of the country's ruling party are meeting today while the fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa is up in the air. He's said to have considered resigning after an advisory panel found that he may have violated the Constitution. The panel investigated his alleged failure to properly report a robbery at the scheme. Farm President Biden will sign legislation that will avert potentially crippling rail strike. The Senate overwhelmingly approved the measure, which would impose a labor agreement hammered out by rail companies, union leaders and the Biden administration. But workers in four of 12 unions rejected that deal. Meanwhile, Musk's Tesla has handed over its first electric semi trucks. The event came more than five years after it unveiled the vehicle. PepsiCo received the first truck. The move to electrify trucking could be transformative for an industry known for high emissions and hefty fuel costs. And Twitter has suspended rapper Kanye West, who now goes by. After he posted an offensive image, he tweeted an image combining the star of David with a swastika. Later, Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted that you had violated again the rule against incitement to violence. And this is what the tension is mad is that Elon Musk says the reason why he took over Twitter, why he wanted to buy it is he wants to protect free speech. But there's free speech and then there's hate speech. And for a platform that is reliant on advertising dollars. This is why advertisers may now be hesitant about advertising on Twitter, because you don't necessarily know what kind of content your ad will run next to you. I mean, you don't want your ad to pop up right next to a swastika, right. Posted by a guy who in an interview just previously had said he loves Hitler and the Nazis. It's just unbelievable and also depressing and offensive. So maybe it's better that he's just not allowed to speak publicly. Tom? Yeah, I don't think it's controversial to say that he shouldn't be given the platform. I don't advertise it. We spoke to said Martin Sorrell, the advertising guru in the U.K. said advertising not gonna want to go close to this until they get clouds on these issues. Coming up, we're talking markets with you. Give the of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Surveillance edition. And here's what you need to know. Waiting for today's U.S. unemployment report, job growth is expected to slow down. But the question is whether the Fed will consider it a turning point. A tale of two banks. Credit Suisse says it's mostly stemmed the outflows that sent the stock plunging to a record low. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs jolts traders with a warning that bonuses will be cut and the U.S. ramps up its investigation into RTX. It is pressing top uses for information on the failed crypto exchange and its key figures. I'm Tom Mackenzie in London with Matt Miller and tidy lines in New York. Anna Edwards is off today and of course the focus is centrally on the NSP. The dollar index coming off a little bit, not by much, but at a relatively low level. Twelve fifty four on the Bloomberg dollar index and we hit a high of thirteen fifty three a little over a month ago. We hit a high of four twenty four I think on treasuries at that time. Right now we're back down to three fifty one. So three fifty two if you round up those things should be a tailwind for the equity market. And then I guess if we get I guess the idea is if we get a lower jobs number then the Fed can continue to really do it step down because it won't have to worry about a wage price spiral. So I guess today bad news is good news for equities. Bitcoin right now trading at sixteen thousand nine hundred sixty dollars. So almost back to that seventeen thousand dollar mark. We did see it clip seventeen thousand dollars for a little bit yesterday and overnight yesterday. So the stability this month, I think has amazed everybody in the underlying asset. After the centralized exchange, FTSE X was just the latest and the biggest now blow up that we've seen in crypto. Kelly, what do you see in premarket movers? Well, we have a lot of earnings related movers and a lot of them moving to the downside on forecasts that missed expectations, including a sign at the software company. Its forecast came in late. And analysts are saying that this is a company that is even more vulnerable to the slowdown in the technology industry and the layoffs that we are seeing because it is so heavily dependent on the Texas sector. Ask customers. So that stock is down about 19 percent of all, said Marvell technology hat maker of data center chips down on a weak forecast by about 7 percent. Lousy scalar, which is a cloud security company, also missed on the guidance. It's down about 8 percent. The one more positive guidance story is a different software company you eye path. It not only topped expectations in the third quarter, but the fourth quarter view came in above what analysts had expected. So that stock is higher by about 10 percent before the bell. Tom? OK. Checking in on what's happening across the European equity space, then pairing some of the heavy losses currently DAX down a tenth of a percent. Yes, still a bit of a holding pattern for European investors. The context is you've seen the pound 14 percent upside for European stocks since October, but year to date is still off by about 9 percent. But it has been a decent rally in the last few weeks. The partisan focus for us. Take your time back to that mini budget, the chaos, the mini budget, the former prime minister, Liz Truss. Well, we're a long way from that when it comes to strength for the pound 120 to gaining two tenths of a percent. Just how sustainable is this, though, as you look at the fragility of this economy and a couple of corporate stories to flag AP Foods? This is a not great for this company. Goldman Sachs saying a 20 percent premium for the stock coming up, 3 percent down year to date. But we'll see, of course, if those gains follow through. Credit Suisse really important story here. Francine Lacqua of Bloomberg sat down for that exclusive chat with the chairman. They say they see outflows. They've essentially stopped. Inflows are starting. Of course, they are going through this capital raise currently on the back of that, up almost 6 percent. They've got to halt those outflows if you want to continue to be a leader in that business. A troubled bank that we're going to focus on a little bit later in the program. And really, banks are a huge story today, right? Because Goldman Sachs is likely to cut. We've reported bonuses even for traders who've made more money this year than last year. And Jeffrey has also sent out a note to employees saying it's going to be a tough bonuses and we'll continue to focus on that. Right now, I want to get back to the markets ahead of this big jobs number here. Ginsberg joins us, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. And Hugh, I'm sure you heard my assessment that today bad news is good news for equities. Do you think that's true? And look at the number do you think we're going to get? I think that is true. What we're looking at in the US labor market now is a point where the only real way to bring this back into balance is to reduce demand. I thought Paul's speech actually on Wednesday gave a very good template for how to read the data today. And I thought he was very clear in saying, look, we have very limited expectation now that participation is going to improve next year. I think there's only so much that the Fed can hope for in terms of an improvement in supply. And therefore, if you want to see wage growth slowing and you want to see that number coming down to a level which is more consistent with the Fed's inflation target, what the market and the Fed want to see today is a softer print and one that points to continued moderation in 2023. Nonetheless, I saw a story that really moved me this morning. The average strategists on Wall Street that we tally expects stocks to be lower next year, expects a drop in the S & P 500 for the first time since 1999. Typically, these strategists forecasts are bullish. And now for the first time in basically twenty three years, they're bearish. What do you think about the market's. Yeah, I mean, first of all, if you look at the macro picture, I think there the consensus is absolutely clear, which is that we know we're headed into recession based on our view that recession is likely to be relatively mild. And I think when you tally that with the moves that we've seen with earnings downgrades coming through over the past few months, we actually think lots of that kind of mild downturn now is already being reflected in prices. So I think you can see positive returns from the US stock market over the course of the next twelve months. It's still going to be bumpy. I think importantly, we still need to get more clarity on where the Fed is going to start. But we know the economy is weakening. This is old news now, right? And so as we move through 2023, I think you could well see markets looking forward into the recovery that's to come in 2024. And therefore, we think that the outlook is relatively positive for stocks from here. And it comes back to that question about good news being bad is bad news being good news, I should say, as Matt was flagging. So where does that moderate optimism around equities in 2023 take you? How defensive do you still want to be in that recessionary environment, even if you think that recessions can be relatively benign? Yeah. So it's all about where you look it within equities, right. So I think there are a couple of ways to do this with a slightly more defensive bias today. I still think that a value tilt is the right way to go really because of the earnings picture. I think it's less about multiples from here. It's where you're going to see greater earnings resilience. This is a buzzword that we're going to keep coming back to over the next few months. And it's the value sectors that I think have seen a more realistic earnings picture being painted coming off the back of Q3 earnings season. There was obviously a lot of disappointment in some of the big tech names. I think that could continue as we move into next year. The other one really is the dividend payers. It chimes with that value over growth set up where you look at payout ratios today, very, very reasonable with managements still really in catch up mode having been forced to pause dividends back in 2020. So I think still a reasonably cautious approach in equities, thinking about ways to keep exposure, but with a slightly more defensive tilt and then waiting to get more clarity on the size of that downturn and the Fed pause before turning a bit more bullish next year. And we've seen this run off, of course, in bonds, the bond bull market. And you think that has legs. You say in your notes to us, you're more excited about bonds. You have been in over a decade. I just wonder, there's a lot of misunderstanding about the impacts of Q2. To what extent is quantitative tightening a challenge to your optimism around bonds? I actually think the Bank of England has given us the template for Q3, which was that when we saw them step into the market back in September, I think the balance sheet and interest rates are going to be used in quite different ways next year. The balance sheet is more about financial stability. Interest rates are the primary tool for tightening financial conditions and trying to slow this economy down. So it's very difficult to look back in history and say this is how cutesy works for the markets. We don't really have any good examples of that. But I do think we can say with some confidence that if you start to see Q2 putting pressure on bonds and you start to see liquidity drying up, I think the central banks will actually be quite quick to pull back from those programs. They need something much bigger to break in the economy, to push them away from rate hikes than they need to see in markets to get away from Kuti. OK, so who you're jazzed about bond to see opportunities in the equity market in terms of value? Does that mean that there's no more justifying hiding out in cash? Now, I think now is a good time to be putting money to work, quite frankly, as we look ahead. Whether you're looking next year or whether you're looking further out, the valuation adjustment that we've seen this year has been absolutely enormous. I think no one is going to powerfully time the bottom. No one is going to powerfully pick the top in yields from here. But I think you look across bonds and stocks, as you say, and we see plenty of opportunities for investors to be moving off the sidelines and getting cash to work as we push into 2023. Have we also seen then the death of the dollar's dominance, at least for the time being? For the dollar, I'd actually be looking outside of the US to pass that course next year because I think it's very difficult to see how the feds can really weaken the dollar. If the Fed does pause earlier and you end up with a stronger US economy next year, you get back to this idea of growth exceptionalism. If the Fed is forced to keep hiking, you push the US into recession. Global recession then looks very likely indeed, and therefore you get that safe haven flows. So I think to take some of the shine off the dollar, you actually need to see a stronger European picture, a stronger Japanese picture, perhaps in the BMJ coming into play in the spring. Those are the kind of factors I think that you'd need to see the dollar weakening next year. The yen has had quite the run up, hasn't it? Fantastic. Thanks. Thanks for your analysis. As ever, Hugh became aware of JP Morgan Asset Management, leaving us with a little bit of optimism. Get that money. I get that cash to work. As you look to 2023 is the call that from JP Morgan. Coming up, Sandra Horsfield, economist at Investec. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. You're looking live at the principal room. Coming up later today, an interview with Mohamed El-Erian Bloomberg opinion columnist and Queens College Cambridge president. That's at 9:00 a.m. Eastern, 2:00 p.m. in London. Sandra, thank you so much for being here. How much softness do you think is going to come through in this labor data? The. Probably not quite enough is the answer. Yes, we're looking at a cooling in the labor market. Our own forecast is going for two hundred and fifteen thousand expansion. So this is slower than this sort of pace of jobs growth. We had to post the immediate Covid recovery, but it's still not enough. It's still not that sort of level where we're getting jobs growth in line with population trends. So not quite enough of a cooling, but heading in the right direction at least. And what do you expect in terms of wages? Because we heard Chairman Powell talking about that specifically when he spoke this week. I think until we see a bit more of a slowing in the jobs creation and also in particular in terms appetites to higher vacancies, it's hard to see wages really coming down. Remember, we're still dealing with an inflationary environment where consumers haven't been compensated fully for the sort of price rises. Nor do we think that will happen. But for now, it's hard to see them backing down on jobs demand. Whilst labor demands still stay so strong, it will take some time. Hopefully we'll get there. Is it possible, you think, to have a recession in which we don't see unemployment climb to 5 percent or more? I think that's that's a sort of Goldilocks scenario. Can we cool the labor market just enough to bring wage demand down without going too high on unemployment? It will be a difficult balancing act. It's certainly one that I think policymakers would like to achieve are trying to achieve in this current environment. We're starting from a very low unemployment rate. Perhaps if we get more jobs, more people seeking to enter the job market, so more labor force participation coming back, that will help to to address this in a nicer fashion than through a whole lot of job losses. Tanner, do you expect that when we do see the real evidence of a recession, if I should say, although Bloomberg Economics as a model that forecasts a 100 percent chance of recession next year in the US, that the Fed is going to turn around and cut rates in 2020. 3 I've heard more and more people say they expect, you know, the middle to second half the 2023 to include maybe 50 basis points of cuts. We in that camp, too. We do think that central banks do need to be forward looking. Monetary policy does act with lags. How long? These lags are always hard to tell. But we have had so much tightening already that it will be very hard to avoid the recession just simply through the weight of the interest rate hikes that we're already getting. So if you think by the hand back in the second half of next year we could be looking at recession, then policymakers won't need to be as restrictive in their policy stance as they are now. So it's not so much becoming stimulative. It's less restrictive that they're trying to aim for. So, Sandra, as we face up to that recession and you're on your cause, it's relatively mild recession in the US. What is the corporate resilience balance sheets? Apparently, we're hearing pretty strong. They've been pretty reserved in terms of CapEx spending. How does that position the corporates within that environment? I think corporates everywhere are facing a situation where for the time being, demand is still being supported by a number of factors. One is households actually still have some of this pent up savings that they've built up during the Covid pandemic. So in the hits that we've seen and the inflation hits, there's still a cushion of demand that wouldn't have been in other times. So that's that's a helpful factor. Of course, letting go of people at this point is also looking less attractive if it's harder to hire them back in the first place. So with that, there's perhaps more confidence by consumers, by corporates. So the picture isn't quite as gloomy as it might be otherwise. And of course, we have to remember, the U.S. is actually a beneficiary from higher gas prices and very much unlike Europe, that is paying the bill that a net gas exporter. Europe is the next gas importer. It's a different kind of distinction when you think about some of those dynamics, how it is trying to play into that. Is China next year if it reopens and inflates or deflates? I'm still not clear on this. What is the biggest impact is an easing of the supply chains or is it demand and inflation becomes actually more sticky because of China? It's an excellent question. China. We do think it will head towards reopening gradually. One of the side effects of China's 0 Covid policies has been that it has been actually easier for Europe to secure some of the LNG that they couldn't have had otherwise because it's tied up in long term contracts to places such as China. If they reopen and use some of that gas themselves. That will make it more difficult for Europe, in particular the U.S. On the other hand, we'll probably see more of this sort of general rebalancing of demand. And so for us producers in particular, reopening and unclogging of supply chains will be helpful. We've already seen goods price inflation starting to come down and that's that continues. That is a positive signal. So essentially what you're saying, Sander, is that it won't really hurt the U.S. much on the inflation side of the story, but it could hurt Europe through the energy mechanism. That's right. I think that the energy mechanism does remain front and center in Europe. There's no quick and easy solution. There's no quick way out of this. And I think that's that's going to play into the picture. So in Europe, we do see a double dip recession, not just this winter, but also next winter in the eurozone. The U.K. probably recession throughout next year because of the energy. In fact, in the U.S., it's mainly the impact of interest rate rises that we think will be a drag. But that's, as I said, more a question of calibrating the right amount of restrictive ness than trying to overtake them. It's seems like more of an art even than a science. Sandra. Thanks so much for joining us. Sandra Horsfield there of Investec. Talking about the difficult job that the Federal Reserve and central banks around the world have. Stay with Bloomberg for full coverage of the U.S. jobs report. Plus, we get John Farrow's interview with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. That's at nine forty five a.m. New York time two. Forty five p.m. in London. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition on Matt Miller Kailey Leinz here in New York, Tom Mackenzie with us out of London, Anna Edwards is off today. The chairman of Credit Suisse says the bank has mostly stemmed the huge outflow of client assets that have helped send the shares to a record low. Axel Lehmann spoke exclusively with Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua. No. The feedback is quite astonishing that the clients still like us, they continue to do business is us still. We have basically zero very few clients really leaving. They may have, you know, in light of those rumors, this thrill know some some money from us. But I'm confident I have a lot of personal discussions with clients. I know from regional management. Note that money. You know, when we do well, we'll come back at least to a significant part. When do you think the outflows will stop? Dow Jones basically have stopped. What we saw is two, three weeks in October 1. And since then, flattening out, they have stopped. This is gradually coming back, in particular in Switzerland. That was the chairman of Credit Suisse speaking exclusively to Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua. So, Matt, you have to stop the outflows, that is. The first thing that you have to get the inflows back. A second thing. But there is a lot more work. We know that Credit Suisse has to do, including cost cutting and reducing its labor force. And we had the Bloomberg reporting yesterday that they're cutting at least a third of their debt sales positions globally. But that's just one part of what ultimately will be thousands of layoffs across the bank. Yeah, I think it's going to be a tough slog. And considering the fact that wealth management is the biggest Swiss banking business, it's got to be top priority for them. Right. It'll be interesting to see what happens with Credit Suisse in terms of the government, whether they come in and help, whether they look for other solutions. There are always sort of parade plots, rumors about tie ups with UBS. But this is a story that since ARCA goes and Green Sale just continues to disappoint investors as a result, those shares are slow. Tom, you know, the other thing that's really caught my eye in terms of banking stories today is as we come into bonus season, it looks very depressing. Even traders at Goldman Sachs who made more money for the bank than they did last year. In fact, one of the best years that they've had in over a decade are looking at a possible cut in the low double digit percentage terms of their bonuses. And Jefferies CEO Dick Handler also sent a letter to employees saying it's going to be a difficult year for compensation. It was a smashing year for traders at Goldman Sachs. And you got to wonder if executives are taking a gamble, essentially they think that maybe because of the slowdown they can push through some of these reduced bonuses because bankers are not going to be looking elsewhere as actively. We'll see if that plays out. All right. That's it for EARLY EDITION. Tom, thank you so much for joining us. Bloomberg Surveillance is up next. Lisa, John and Tom will join Randy Kroszner, former Fed governor.