'Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe' Full Show (12/02/2022)

Good morning, you've made it to Friday. This is Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. I'm Dani Burger in London with the stories that set your agenda. Waiting on jobs. Asian equities and U.S. futures edge lower after a key inflation gauge from October comes in softer than expected. And ahead of key labor data later today. Scandal in Cape Town. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa weighs resignation amid corruption allegations. The rand takes its worst tumble in six years. Bonus cut surprise. Goldman Sachs executives were told to expect cuts to their bonuses despite the financial giant expecting to report decade high returns on the year. Let's start with that Goldman story breaking just moments ago. The bonus cut expected to hit the firm's traders. Now, just to put this in context of how surprising this is, the traders were bringing in the profit for Goldman Sachs. This is one of the best performing divisions amid troubles in the investment bank was slowed down, deal flow. So the compensation pool for them will be slashed by a low double digit percentage, according to people familiar. Again, this is for a trading division that is on track to see their biggest revenue haul in more than a decade. So what's going on here? It is the era of austerity for banks. It is profitability concerns across the entirety of the business, especially Goldman Sachs, considering how much they spent on that consumer division. Of course, that spending is being pulled back. I should say other areas of Goldman are also expecting a bonus cut as well, a bigger one, which makes sense if they are underperforming that of the traders. Again, austerity is the mood. We also learned from Jefferies yesterday that they've told staffers that bonus season will be difficult. So a bad thing to wake up to on a Friday morning if you are a Goldman Sachs trader. Now, elsewhere in this market, it is a calm Friday to wake up to. That's after we saw this huge bid for bonds, the entirety target this week. Look at what happened to the 10 year yield at one point yesterday, hitting its lowest level since September. This comes off the back of some ugly U.S. state. Of course, we have that speech from Chair Powell, which for some reason sent a bid into bonds in the middle of the week as well. But yesterday we had PCG coming out, which disappointed, of course, that is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, some weak manufacturing data. Plus, we get jobs later today, too. Will that continue the streak of ugly data that has sent investors into bonds and only has it sent investors into bonds? It's also sent them into equities as well over the past few weeks. Now, let me show where we are. Pre market U.S. equities. Those are lower today. But why would you really want to take on any risk at the moment, considering we have this big risk event on the horizon of jobs data? You are seeing bond buying that's continuing throughout the globe. You see your Australia 10 year yield that is down by nine basis points, South Africa. We're going to talk about the details of this in just a bit. But it is political turmoil. The rand is coming back a bit this morning, but that's after it humbled this week, really underpin over the concern of what happens next. It is that uncertainty that the market does not like. Finally, NYMEX crude there that's hanging around. Eighty one dollars a barrel. But this has really come back at the start of this week. We had a low of seventy three dollars a barrel. With the protests in China, hopes of re opening in the nation have sent oil higher. So on the week, it's higher by about 1 percent. Of course, we have an OPEC meeting this weekend. It will be virtual. They are expected to hold or cut production. Let's get into some of these top stories now. Our reporters from around the world, Daniel Mass has our U.S. jobs data preview. Our Jim Koch has an update on the political situation in South Africa and about rulers. We'll keep us updated on the Asian markets. Now, markets as a whole, as I was saying, they're hanging tight this morning, really looking to the U.S. jobs report for clues on the Fed's next policy steps. But ahead of that, we had November manufacturing data and the Fed's favorite inflation gauge, all which pointed to souring U.S. data. Let's bring in Bloomberg's Dan Moss to try to unpack all of this. Dan, is it fair that the data recently has been pointing to a weaker American economy? Yes, that's fair. It's pointing to a weaker economy, but not a dramatically weaker economy. Danny, relative to expectations, you heard Jay Powell this week, you know, encouraged people to think that the soft landing scenario is still very much alive. You know, you asked what comes next? I think it's going to take a heck of a data shock to knock the Fed off 50 basis points in December. You know, Powell said, look, we could go down as soon as the next meeting. This follows weeks where officials have intimated they're inclined to do that. And it's even months since Lael Brainard floated the idea of hiking deliberately as opposed to with haste and with alacrity. So all it's going to have to be a terrible report to knock the Fed off 50 basis points. I mean, we we have seen non-farm payrolls surpassed our estimates for seven straight months. Dan, I mean, what is at stake? Considering we just continued to see stronger than expected numbers? Yeah. Danny, stronger than expected for sure. But are they stronger than expected in which direction? Now, you know, people are looking for a down shift in the labor market, which is happening gradually. I think as long as it can still be framed as a slowing labor market, regardless of whether the number is 10k above 10k below that preserves the scenario where the Fed scales down to 50 and then pauses. Next year. People talk about a terminal Fed funds rate of around 5 percent. Don't forget, if we do 50 in December, the upper range of Fed funds is at 4.5. You're not that far off. OK, Dan, thank you so much. We'll have to wait and see what the numbers are. Dan Moss teeing us up for this all important job. Stay to South Africa, where Cyril Ramaphosa is said to be mulling resignation. It's a scandal that's threatening to take down more than just the South African president. Joining us now, let's welcome Bloomberg's Africa managing editor, R.J. Gauche, so urgent. South Africa's president really at risk of facing impeachment. In just a few days ago, I mean, he was in the UK meeting the king and the prime minister. Rishi, soon. Walk us through how his fortunes just changed so dramatically. Indeed, it is quite dramatic, isn't it? So this use of the cash being stashed in a sofa isn't very new. It didn't happen yesterday. This has been going on for a few months while the cash was actually stolen in 2020. There have been investigations that started when the news actually came. You know what was what was released really earlier this year? And there have been investigations and the opposition asking how so much of cash was actually stashed at home. Is it even legal? So that has been going on. Now, what changed dramatically was on Wednesday, a three member panel which was looking into to see if lawmakers should start an investigation. They came up with the report. And while they did not say that, you know, the president should be impeached, they did mention that there was definitely lack of ethical behavior there. And that's what really started this massive, massive call to ask Ramaphosa to resign. So there we are. That's that's the whole sequence of events since early this year. And you know, of course, in Ram Pose, it came in he he came in as the pick for reform. Now, how much of he's been able to accomplish is a different story. But should we see Ramaphosa resign or be impeached or just have that uncertainty? What does it mean for investors looking for more stability in South Africa? Yeah. So when you said so in drama post, I came in in 2018. There was a wave of euphoria. In fact, it was called Rama for you. Now, the government, he while he has made the right noises, he said that, you know, he's opened up private sector. It is he opened up the utilities sector investment. There is still a lot of problems. For example, blackouts are so frequent that it's hitting the economy. The economy can't add jobs. Companies can't add jobs. So there is a lot of doom and gloom around. So what investors will really be looking for is will his replacement be able to actually push forward all the reforms that he has started? Will it will they actually be able to end corruption? Will they be able to end the violence that we see on a daily basis? Will they be able to attract investors coming into into the country? So that's what investors will be really looking for and that will kind of keep the markets on edge. You saw the rand fall a lot yesterday. It has recovered. It could be a relief rally. It will depend on how the day shapes or out of the next few days shape. And that would kind of determine how investors will come into the country. Urgent, you didn't say the best line from you in the team's reporting from from RAM afforded to ram a phobia. That's that's got to be the line of the day origin. Thank you so much for joining us. Africa managing editor RTX Ghosh there. Now from Africa to Asia, stocks there are sagging to end the week. It's been a very volatile week. Let's bring in Annabel Drillers for an update. I mean, and about this, this week has taken us through twists and turns from fear over trying to protest a potential euphoria over opening or where do we stand to end this week? Yeah. Danny, a lot for investors to get through. So top of mind today would have to be the jobs report. Of course, you were just discussing it. There were Dan most, but that is really being reflected in trading volumes today because there's still quite thin. But in addition to that, you have you were also discussing what we heard from Fed officials, essentially these calls that we could need to see further tightening even as cracks appear in the economy. So in terms of the trading session in Asia today, well, we are risk off, as you can see, really being led by what we're seeing in the Cosby here. Hear that more tech sensitive. Right, sensitive index. And then also in Japan, that's also down to what's happening with the yen, because you can see here it's holding on to that strength that we've seen in recent days. Again, down to that pullback that we've seen generally in the greenback, but also with at least one B OJ member calling possibly for a review into the Japanese policy settings. Now, if you just change on the other sector we're watching today is Chinese stocks because we're just into afternoon trading now and again, we are risk off today. We did have one positive sentiment indicator that came through, which was Beijing allowing home quarantine for some Covid infected patients. But still, most of the concern coming through here on this index, you say, which is the B index for Chinese property developers. Now, of course, this index really had seen a huge rally over the past month driven by policy support for the developers, heavily indebted, a lot of unfinished projects, trying to get those done so that they could stave off any sort of social instability. But the big question is, where is demand going to come for homes when the economy, Danny, is looking so weak? And about fantastic question, may I also just say go home, get some rest. It's been an insane week. You definitely deserve it. And about Jihye Lee as they're walking, walking us through the trading session. Now let's take a look at some of the other key things that we're going to be watching out for today. Kicking off 10 a.m. U.K. time. We're going to have euro area PPE. That reading will be for October 1, 30 p.m. We're going to start the data deluded from the US, including that eagerly awaited November jobs report. So hope you have your coffee by then and you're tied to your desk. Also at 130 p.m., don't forget, Canada released release its November unemployment figures later today. We're also going to hear from Vice President Luis de Guindos speaking at an event in Madrid. Also later in Chicago, Fed President Charles Evans speaking at a few different events in Chicago. Now, coming up, investors are weighing all that economic data that we're just talking with Dan Moss about and the Fed speak as they look ahead to the jobs report. We're going to get into that and what it means for markets. Plus, we'll be speaking exclusively with Credit Suisse chairman Axel Lehmann in the next hour. Stay with us for that. This is Bloomberg. We need to signal to the public, to the observers, to the commentators that in all scenarios, inflation will return to our medium term target in no time. The ECB is the guard speaking in Bangkok at a conference organised by the Bank of Thailand and the Bank for International Settlements. Now, amid all of the central bank talk, really what we've been focusing on is a put and she'll have it, but really driven by weaker U.S. data. Here's your look at what happened in equities this week. This is the second consecutive week of gains for this American equity market of more than 1 percent, despite the fact we've had a whole lot of hawkish Fed speak. We're talking about it moments ago. This idea that PCG has been weaker, manufacturing has been weaker, and we have jobs. Couple that with the bond market that has also seen an extremely strong but in fact, yields. Yesterday at one point hitting their lowest level since September. Joining us now to try to make sense of it is Nico Train, chief economist at Van Lands Shot Campaign. And you can. Thanks so much for joining us. I mean, how do you make sense of this rally? Is it something that you'd want to follow? Haidi Lun. Well, you know, it's the job of stock markets. It's the job of financial markets to look ahead and see what's happening at the margin. And the two major positive drivers at the margin are, number one, the rates at which interest rate hikes are starting to slow down. That's literally what Powell is even confirmed to us. And number two, the rates of price pressures also starting to slow down. So speaking of inflation, and that's what markets are very excited about, the markets are bouncing off, extremely wound up tight. Negative sentiment conditions. So it's quite often that you get this knee jerk reaction. But we do need to bring it back to the drawing board again and assess, well, where are we? What's the economic situation and our equity prices, bond prices, pricing, appropriate things in. Well, this is exactly the question I wanted to take to you in ECA, because have we gone too far? Have we gone too far, for example, in pricing in a terminal rate that's now below 5 percent. Our equity investors and rate investors for that fact folly for believing the Fed won't take it as far is as they've been saying themselves. Well, you know, Danny, what I actually find more interesting is the fact. Let's say markets are right in terms of terminal rates, etc. Let's say markets are right in terms of, you know, the Fed starting to pivots in terms of interest rates somewhere at the end of next year. It's it's sort of odd that market equity markets are at the same level they were pre summer of last year. Now anyone that's obvious to anyone that's not, you know, the one on one and how equity values, how share prices should be. Companies should be valued, et cetera. It's so incredibly dependent on interest rates. So the last time markets are trading around this level, Fed policy rates were at about 15 basis points. If you look at where they are today, know more than three point seventy five percent, there's simply a mismatch. You know, let's keep it very, very simple. A company. If you look at a certain company and say, well, I used to be willing to pay 5 percent for cash for yield for this business, and I'm now only willing to pay 6 percent free cash flow yields. That has a negative equity value that can have a negative share price implication of more than 10 percent. Then I'd leverage to that component because most companies have leverage. That's a much bigger impact. Next to that, if that company is a growth business which has free cash base rates, it a little bit farther out. That's another amplification. We're not seeing that effect priced into the markets. We're not seeing a proper translation of higher interest rates into equity markets. And that's a big concern. If you were to have that proper translation, a NIKKEI, how much weaker would you expect? And I suppose should equity markets be then? Well, Tony, the problem is it's not just what I mentioned, it's also the earnings, so what a lot of people, assuming they're looking at, you know, inequity, they're looking at the piece and they say, oh, gosh, we've seen a multiple D rating quite a lot since where we've come from. Where we came from was all time high. Also from margins that were all time high, by the way. But the point is that this is something we feel quite strongly about. Earnings estimates from analysts are still too bullish. If you look at 2023 estimates for us, also for Europe, yes, Europe gets the currency benefits, but that's too high. So actually, you've got quite a few effects coming through. You've got earnings estimates that have to go down. You've got valuations which even on current multiples are not extremely low. From our perspective and next to that, you've got the interest rates mechanism that I've just that I've just cited. So making a science of exactly what those numbers should be is complex. But the point is that it certainly warrants caution, especially after the rally we've seen. Yeah, this is something that Mike Wilson has said, who also expected this rally to happen that come next year. We're gonna get the reality of an earnings downgrade, but a NIKKEI. I do wonder if there is a opportunity here to be contrarian on a top level because. Sure. Mike Wilson's warning about that. But you have Marco Kahlon, Vick, for example, who has been pretty bullish, not pretty bullish, very bullish. All of 20, 20 to all of a sudden saying that he sees stocks retesting lows by the end of the first quarter. I mean, is it too easy to say that stocks will fall? Is that almost becoming consensus at this point that perhaps presents itself an opportunity? Yes, so one always has to look at the consensus, and that's indeed what the period we've just kept. We've just come from so, you know, early October. The level of dislike around equity markets was paramount. It was all time highs. All time high, low positioning, et cetera. And then you have moments where you see, I think it was within two days time. You know, the most shorted stocks in the indices were up 25 percent in two days time. So that's that's the counter effect. Over over consensual thinking. I think the point says that's the only way to look at the markets is to go to the equity markets. That is is to go extremely specific, extremely fundamental, because those forces that I spoke about, the interest rates, the leverage that, you know, the earnings estimates, et cetera, they're all winners in that that all share price opportunities that are attractive, even despite the naysayers rally. But that's going down to a very, very fundamental level and doing it on an index level and calling the index, you know. Such an opportunity said that it's just very complex and we only have a few moments left, but just quickly here, what are those opportunities you're seeing? Yes. Well, we won't go it's assassins specific company names, but it's it's going back to the basic stuff that, you know, the Warren Buffet's if this world of been harping on about for years. Companies with strong industrial made strong return on capital, strong capital allocation discipline and good cash management. Because again, you get some allusions and sounds of inventory releases which maybe are not sustainable anymore. So it's just going really nitty gritty into back into what the business is. OK. And you could take us back to the fundamentals. Thank you so much for joining us this morning. Enjoy the rest. Your Friday and this weekend. NIKKEI tree on their chief economist at Van Lan Shot campaign. Coming up, French President Emmanuel Macron has a bone to pick with President Biden during their meeting yesterday as Biden's 400 billion dollar climate bill. More on that next. This is Bloomberg. Emmanuel Macron has warns that the US risk fragmenting the West with a climate law by subsidizing American companies to the detriment of European industries. President Biden's response? He won't apologize, but he may be open to tweaking the glitches. There's obviously going to be glitches in it and need to reconcile changes. For example, there's a provision in it that says that there is an exception for anyone who has a free trade agreement. There's tweaks that we can make. For more, let's bring in Bloomberg's Caroline Connan in Paris. Carolyn, was McCrum able to achieve anything, any of the issues he had with the U.S. in this visit? Danny, we don't know if it was the cheese from Oregon or the shore DNA from Napa Valley. But Emily McCord did manage to get some can of reassurance from Joe Biden during this state visit. You heard Joe Biden talking about possible tweaks or bad this inflation reduction act, which is a package that Emanuel Merkel has called super aggressive against the interest of Europe. So during the press conference, after the two heads of state spoke for two and a half hours, twice as long as planned, Joe Biden actually used this kind of vocabulary, tweaks, glitches, adjustments, even spoke about possible exceptions for Europe when it comes, for example, to components. He said one provision, for example, in the Inflation Reduction Act was a weak countries who have a free trade agreement with the US. He said, well, we just meant allies in this case. And of course, we'll see whether that leads to actually concrete tweaks to the package, because as one French Germans rightly punctured during the press conference in French, it's not about love. It's about proof of love. Carolyn? Very well said. Also, I mean, why why cheese and not more baguettes, too? I mean, it was just added to the heritage list. I mean, you got to got to celebrate it all. Carolyn, thank you very much. Bloomberg's Caroline Connan in Paris. Now, coming up, we're going to talk private capital. A lot of dislocations, including Blackstone's real estate fund limiting redemptions in that fund for wealthy individuals when the most dramatic signs of a pullback. Plus, we're going to be talking to Credit Suisse chairman Axel Lehmann. That'll happen in the next hour. So what does that mean? It means that treasuries at one point yesterday yields hit their lowest since September. Now, at the same time, stocks, they have been rallying. Yes, they're taking a bit of a break this morning. But you have BNP, for example, saying that global equities, this is just simply a bear market rally and it is being driven by what they call unfounded optimism about her Federal Reserve pivoting next year. Still, that optimism is driving bond yields elsewhere. The Aussie 10 year yield, that's lower by nine basis points this morning. Also keeping track of the South Africa. The rand seeing its worst one day decline since March 20 20 over fears of RAM oppose poser resigning or being impeached. Finally, 9x crude. It has been on quite the rollercoaster. It started this week at seventy three dollars a barrel. So yes, it's down today, but it is up pretty significantly. A lot of questions about China demand coming back into the market. We also have the OPEC plus meeting on Sunday. Let's get to some of our other top stories with the first word. News is Simone Foxman in Doha, Salman. Any more on that South African story because calls are mounting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign after an advisory panel revealed he may have broken anti-corruption laws in connection with the alleged theft of a huge sum of money. But the furore may derail more than just the presidency. The fate of the government's reform agenda also hangs in the balance. Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing. The spokesman says he's consulting on how to respond to the report. The European Union is closing in on a deal to cap the price of Russian crude oil at sixty dollars a barrel. It's the bloc's latest attempt to clinch an agreement before Monday deadline. We're told Poland continues to push to harden the sanctions package before signing off on the price cap. Talks continue tomorrow in the US. President Biden says he won't apologize for a new climate tax law that European leaders say unfairly subsidizes American companies. The row is threatening to overshadow the visit to the U.S. by French president and then, well, McComb. The EU has said it may take the US to the World Trade Organization over the law known as the Inflation Reduction Act. OPIC has slashed oil output by the most since 2020. Revealing a new agreement aimed at stabilizing world oil markets group leaders Saudi Arabia led the cuts, followed by its Gulf neighbors, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. The twenty three nation alliance angered the United States when it announced a significant supply cut in October, with the White House accusing Saudi Arabia of endangering global growth. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake. However, more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg, Danny Saman. Thanks so much. Simone Foxman in Doha. And one of our top stories this morning. Less than an hour ago, Bloomberg learned that executives at Goldman Sachs were reportedly told to expect a cut in bonuses this year, specifically for trading. And that's a surprise move considering that trading on is on its way. At Goldman to being at a decade high returns now, it really is about pain throughout the banking sector and trying to preserve profitability. Now, one way we're seeing dislocations is a pullback on lending. You have rising rates, inflation and inflation fears. All of that has kept banks on the sidelines. Now investment firms are seeking to take advantage of that dislocation. For one private credit, it's been turned as it's been growing really for the past decade now. At one point three trillion dollars, according to data provider Frequent. Now in that growing cohort sits our guest. It's Robin GMR, founder of Park Square Capital, which oversees more than 12 billion dollars. Robin, thank you so much for joining us for coming in early to the studio. Let's start on that dislocation. Sure. Thank you so much for joining. How large is that? How unusual is this dislocation that you're seeing at the moment? I think it's very significant across the credit markets. We're seeing the syndicated loan market effectively shut for new transaction activity because yellows are sidelined. And that means really the people that need to step into the void are direct lenders and private credit firms. So I think it's a very, very significant trend. At the same time, though, I mean, surely it's a painful moment for private equity who who often look to banks to help leveraged buyouts. Can private equity deal flow continue at the same place? If that financing piece, rather, if that financing is drying up, I think the middle market activity has held up very well because it can be supported by private credit funds. The larger end of the market, however, and the larger M and A deal flow has definitely slowed up dramatically because the large syndicated loan market continues to be dislocated. That will be a challenge for private equity as we head into a headwind of higher interest rates as well as inflationary and supply chain concerns. So what is your appetite for lending then? Are you seeing an increased flow again as as folks look to your industry to pick up the slack? Well, for private lenders, the phones are ringing off the hook right now. I would say this is the most interesting credit investing environment that I've seen in 33 years of credit investing. So are you concerned, though, that that means taking on more risk because the banks are pulling back? Presumably part of that is about avoiding these risks. So what makes you more confident to take that on than them? Well, I think the selectivity and discipline really are the key words. I would use that if you've built a portfolio carefully in sectors like health care software and business services, you're gonna be just fine in the midst of this. Yeah, I was going to say it's interesting because I mean, private. Credit, I guess, if we're talking relative to your private equity counterparts, is is a much more conservative industry. I mean, you're dealing with debt. So by that very nature you are. But I do wonder if when the tide comes in with the era of cheap money now being over. Are there folks who took undue risk in your industry that are now going to be exposed? I think absolutely. One of my predictions for 2023 is a massive differentiation between those who've been disciplined and careful in their credit picking skills and those who've been a little less so. I think it's going to be a there'll be a lot of differentiation across the board. But are there a lot of people I mean, how big is this pocket of people who took a lot of risk that are going to be to the downside? Well, I think across the board there are lots of people who deploy capital across the market and effectively are buying beta. And I think in the credit markets, that's a mistake. That's a prescription for disaster. You really need to be very, very selective. And I think if you've been disciplined and selective, I think you're going to be really successful here. And by the way, Danny, it's worth noting. Rates are rising and that's a big headwind for private equity and it's a massive tailwind for private debt. And so historically we've said, look, if we can drive 12 to 15 percent net returns in our industry, that's going to compare very favorably with private equity. On a risk adjusted basis and I'm going to change my tune and say at 12 to 15 percent that I think that's going to compare very favorably on an absolute basis. So this is this is this a little bit different than what you're describing it? But I think a lot of people were surprised yesterday to learn that Blackstone was limiting redemptions for its be read on its real estate fund. I know that this is not your world, but it is Blackstone and it is these big private equity behemoths. We've really reached out into many different parts of this market, whether it be real estate, whether it be private credit. Do you think some of these private capital funds have have just grown too big too fast? I won't mention any particular firm. I would say no. I would say they are a great firm. They do a lot of different things very well. But in general, for our business, when you're dealing with illiquid situations, long term locked up capital is is a very good thing to have. And I think for private credit, one of the reasons that it can navigate the market environment that we're in so effectively is the vast majority of private credit firms have long dated locked up capital. And so we're well positioned to be shock absorbers in the system when other types of funds are redeeming. Would you expect this to fight default cycle to look like I expect it to be bad? Historically, Cielo marketers have said something like a 2 percent annual default rate is a good assumption with a 70 percent recovery rate in this cycle. I think we could see defaults rise as high as 8 or 10 percent for a short period of time and recovery rates I think will be lower because documentation over the last several years has slipped so badly in the loan market. So I would expect recovery rates to be in the 50 percent area. What do you expect to be driving that is it continued higher rates and the floating notes that a lot of these companies have? Or is it just pure and simple economic deterioration? I think interest rates are a huge component. If you think about the beginning of the year to where we are today in Europe, rates have risen about three hundred and twenty five basis points. In the U.S., it's more pronounced almost four hundred and twenty five basis points. That's simply massive. And in a leveraged buyout, the vast majority of these structures are floating rate debt. And so the headwind that creates is big. If you started the year with the free cash flow coverage ratio of one and a half times, you're probably ending the year at 1 times, leaving your levered capital structure with almost no margin for error. And that means you're gonna have to work really hard to make ends meet and some of these highly levered companies. Robin, I've got to squeeze one last question about the U.K. and here, which perhaps feels weird containerboard to Americans here. Yes. Talking about London. But, you know, in terms of the big financial stories this year, the U.K. and the turmoil has been a huge one with pension funds selling off CSC yellows for cheap. A lot of people snapping those up. Do you think that turmoil is over or there's still opportunities in this market of those types of dislocations? I think the opportunity set still there. Pension funds in the U.K. in particular are still rebalancing. We've been big buyers of, for example, Cielo mezzanine at very, very attractive returns. And yes, I think the dislocation as of yesterday was still there and I think it's likely to continue for some time. Okay. Robin, we'll leave it there on an opportunity. Thank you so much for joining us. Thank you, Danny. Robin DeMarco, managing partner and founder of Park Square Capital. Coming up, scandal in South Africa. President Obama poses future hangs in the balance. We're gonna more on that and the South African economy with Colin Coleman, former Goldman sub-Saharan Africa CEO. This is Bloomberg. CEO Ramaphosa is said to be mulling resignation in a scandal that is threatening to take down more than just the South African president. Hanging in the balance or the fate of his party and his government's reform agenda as lawmakers consider impeaching him over his alleged failure to properly report a robbery. We're joined now by Colin Coleman, former CEO of Goldman Sachs for sub-Saharan Africa. Colin, thank you so much for joining us. So let's start just sort of on a headline level here. Are you expecting Ranma Pose to resign and what are the risks if he does? There is a widespread expectation that the effect today is likely to resign ahead of the national executive meeting of the ruling party. The question is what should the markets worry about and what should they not? I think the markets should be worried and people in general should be worried about a perfect storm in South Africa with a potential succession at the presidency. A former killer of a an important activist in South Africa being released on payroll, which is very controversial. President Zuma has been instructed by the court to go back to jail. And we have the ruling party conference in two weeks. So within a fortnight, there are you know, there is a recipe of a potential combination that could be a perfect storm causing instability. So I worry a lot about stability in South Africa in the next fortnight and bringing stabilisation into the picture. What I don't worry about is I don't worry the president to succeed is by any one of the potential successors, such as Paul mentioned, DeLay. I don't worry that the policy of the ruling party is going to change. What we will worry about is the implications of that for the reality, the lived reality in South Africa with respect of governance in particular, because corruption has been one of the main issues that the president has been trying to tackle. And with RTS itself, so obviously a question mark over whether that anti-corruption campaign will continue. I mean, that that question mark, what will it be bad enough to sort of bring us back for investors to the days of Zuma? Today's when we start to talk about sovereign debt downgrades from rating agencies. It could be, you know, they are. Here is a scenario I lose. As a former Goldman Sachs person that you don't bet on things you risk manage the environment as a risk manager, there is a possibility that you go back. I think the good news is that South Africa's business community is very resilient. There is a high liquidity in the bond, the currency and the equity markets. You see those markets reacting to the news. I don't think a resignation is fully baked in and you can expect asset price movement on the downside. But essentially, there is the possibility that we will regress. And certainly the potential removal of Ramaphosa is not good for the anti-corruption and pro governance reforms that were taking place and the pro market economic reforms that were being guided by him. So we have tolerated time. If it's not fully baked and what does that look like? I mean, we've seen the rand dollar versus Rand going to seventeen point five. I mean, saying its biggest daily decline since at least March 2020. How much worse does it get to fully priced this likelihood in? They gonna take into account any of that the global markets have been. The dollar has been weak and that's been driving all emerging market currencies stronger. And the rand has benefited. Up until this point. So it has been relatively strong in the last week. So with the news, it has dropped, as you said, significantly. But I think that it could still go some way more to the 18 50 mark. OK. So that's certainly some more weakness going to 1850. And in terms of South African leadership, I know you said you were less worried about the policy. But if we do see a Ramaphosa who is out from the head of the country, how big of a leadership graft gap will be left? Not not just in the ANC, but but for South Africa as a whole. This is a major question. What are the South Africans facing? How are we going to deal with a combination of crises that I'm pointing to? And do we have the leadership that will fill that vacuum? South Africa is full of highly experienced people that have dealt through the anti-apartheid struggle was, in fact, much more severe problems in the past. And I think it's a good sign Africans are going to have to stand up. Business is going to have to stand up to stabilize the shipyard. And I think there's going to be stormy waters ahead, particularly in the next fortnight, to watch. But business leaders, government leaders, union trade union leaders, former anti-apartheid activists are going to have to be at the top of their game in helping to manage the crisis in the next period. Well, not just domestically call him, but I mean, it wasn't that long ago that Ramaphosa was in the UK that he was at Buckingham Palace. He's had recent trips to the White House. He was at COP 27. What does it mean then for South Africa's standing in the global community? Well, it is a blow to South Africa, sir, unopposed, it was a very respected individual globally. And it is certainly a blow to that campaign. But I would say, you know, South Africans full of leaders and, you know, should someone like to pull much of TV arise from this or run off with Ebola or those kind of leaders? These are very competent people. So I'm not I'm not concerned that we are going to suddenly find South Africa as a renewed Scarlet Fu of the world, so to speak. You know, we are we. We will be able to put forward very competent and respected people on the world stage. But Sir Ramaphosa, there was a special leader at a special time. And it's not by any means done that he will resign. So we will have to see today through the national executive of the ruling thoughts on what they decide. But as I say, I think it's very important that South African leaders across the board step up. OK, Colin, we're going to have to leave it there, I'm afraid. Thanks so much for joining us. Colin Coleman, former CEO of Goldman Sachs for sub-Saharan Africa, joining us later at 9 a.m. UK time. Don't miss our interview with South Africa's finance minister. I'll be in just a few hours. Plus, coming up, first on the show. Oil traders are expressing cautious optimism on China's improving outlook ahead of an OPEC plus meeting over the weekend. We're gonna discuss that next. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to DAYBREAK Europe. Now, OPEC has cut crude production by the most since 2020. Fulfilling a new agreement aimed at stabilizing the world world oil market. Now this all coming ahead of an OPEC plus meeting this weekend. It will be virtual in Vienna. This time, let's get more with Bloomberg's energy reporter, Sharon Choe. So, Shery Ahn, we have that meeting this weekend. Are we expecting another potential OPEC plus cut in production? Make any. It seems like we're not expecting a change in terms of production this time. So. Okay. Plus is expected to keep supplies unchanged without any additional reductions in output for January when they hold talks, quote, talks this coming Sunday and opaque. Plus, like you mentioned, has shifted to a virtual meeting instead of holding a meeting at ESPN the headquarters. So for November doll. It's the first month that Open Plus had pledged to curb output and have reduced supplies by around 1 million barrels a day. And it is the largest production cut since mid 2020. But an end. The biggest leader of this curb is, of course, Saudi Arabia and some other Middle Eastern producers like Kuwait and UAE have also added to the cuts for last month. Shery Ahn, talk to me about the impact of a potential China reopening here. I mean, it could certainly bring more demand, a tighter market as well. Will that be on the mind of open? Plus this weekend? I think so. They initially, you know, they dig more deeper cut initially. Earlier this week. And that was because, you know, the demand outlook in China was looking pretty thin. And the oil market was just looking a bit like it was faltering. But we are seeing a gradual reopening in China and some other restrictions in Beijing are getting softer and they're getting ease. So that's bringing some optimism into market. And Bernstein's analysis did indicate that they expect around 700000 barrels a day of gasoline and jet fuel demand to be coming back to China in 2023, which is next year. So I do think there's some optimism that we're seeing. John, thank you so much. Bloomberg's Shery Ahn show there. Now, that's it for DAYBREAK Europe. But of course, in the next hour, we're going to be speaking with Credit Suisse chairman Axel Lehmann. Up next is Bloomberg Markets Europe. This is Bloomberg.