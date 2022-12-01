Beijing Shifts Covid Zero Tone, Eases Curbs

00:00

China's Covid rhetoric then does seem to be moving in a more nuanced direction. Beijing will allow some virus infected people to isolate at home. That's a significant shift that reflects the pressure officials are under from a record outbreak and public opposition to Covid Zero, which, of course, broke out over the weekend. For more, let's bring in Bloomberg's Rachel Chang, who leads our consumer and health coverage in Asia. Rachel, how is the tone shifting in China? How significant? Just put it in context for us. Are the changes we've seen just in the last few minutes around isolation at home? Right. That's right. I mean, I think that changes, as you said before, are incremental. You know, we we know that China is going to be moving very cautiously and slowly on this reopening journey. But in terms of that shift of rhetoric and a shift of tone, it is decisive and it is very significant for those of us who've been watching this Covid policy for three years now to hear China come out and say, you know, Armageddon is not that deadly. They had China come out and say, we're in a new phase of the pandemic. These these are all very decisive moments. And we know for a fact now that the Chinese government is looking at reopening, but it's going to be a long, slow, winding process. Well, Richard, where do we stand in terms of protests? Obviously, after the weekend, we had a heavier police presence trying to quash us down. I mean, to some degree, did they seem to have worked? If we are seeing some concessions like these latest signs coming from Beijing. Yeah, it's really that carrot and stick approach. You know, we've seen really massive police presence. We've seen protesters being detained. You know, that that horse that, you know, China warning of hostile forces, trying to interfere. All of that is the stick. But at the same time, we did very quickly see these carrots come through as well. You know, really a massive response by Chinese standards to public outcry. You know, we see this change in isolation policy. We see that rhetoric shifting towards a softer stance. You know, what they're trying to tell people is that, yes, we hear your concerns. We know that some of these things are unreasonable and we're going to pull that back really slowly. But, you know, it's going to be a very long journey. China's, though, has a lot of problems in terms of reopening. Elderly vaccination is low. The health care facilities are not sufficient to protect against a wave of serious cases. And so this is gonna be a really long process.