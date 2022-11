00:00

JOLTS are better, the labor market is holding up, folks. I don't know if you've noticed, but despite what we saw with the ADP number, the JOLTS number looks good. You've got two million three hundred thirty four thousand. The expectation was ten million two hundred fifty thousand. We are down from a revised lower number last time round. Ten million, seven hundred and seventeen. But nevertheless, this is the kind of data that I think the Fed is going to pay attention. See pending home sales numbers. Not so good. So that that is definitely falling off a cliff. Right now, they're not seasonally adjusted year on year number negative thirty six point seven percent, though the prior number revised a little bit better. On balance, we are seeing an effect in the housing market, but we're not seeing an impact into the labor market. Will be my read, Alex. Yeah, I guess it depends on what you're talking about. I mean, do you believe that we lost one hundred thousand jobs in manufacturing in the last month? As per ADP, I don't know. You don't believe it then? Yes. The labor market is holding up a lot better than, say, the housing market, for example. Yeah, that would that would certainly be the take of the moment. Look, you've got a you've got a robust labor market. You've got a consumer Alix Steel. I'm looking at you here that is still fairly robust and is still spending money. No. She tells me she's got to stop spending money. And my husband said as this time. Okay, let's see. But it's true. I have stopped. For now, the consumer looks pretty good. The housing market is rolling over. Let's talk more about this data. I can get I'll. We can get Mike McKee's take. Mike, what do you make of these numbers? Well, you get to look at jolts first, because that's what Jay Powell and the Fed have been looking at, the argument being that the economy has not slowed because we're still seeing a lot of job openings and companies have to pay up to fill them. And so you have a wage inflation problem. And today's number in at least reference to October's openings suggests that that is still the case. Will be interesting to hear if Powell addresses that this afternoon. You look at the number, it only went down by about 400 in a labor market of 10 million, 10 million three hundred thirty four thousand job openings. And we only saw a decline of about 70000 in terms of hiring. So the gap is still there. And that's going to be something the Fed keeps an eye on. The pending home sales number kind of interesting because when you look at what's happened with pending home sales, they've been dropping for a long time. They began falling in 2021. Now they're down. Thirty six percent some odd on a year over year basis. One of the problems we've had with the housing market is that there hasn't been enough inventory for people to buy. So even before the Fed started raising rates, pending home sales were falling. Now, what happens because home prices have fallen again. If the Fed starts to pause or people get used to it, or as we've seen recently, mortgage rates come down a little bit. Do we see housing start to pick up again and then that become another problem for the Fed? So, Mike, today, what is Powells goal when he talks? Does he not want to make waves? Does he really want to double down on the hawk? What's his goal here? Taking in all this data, I think it's just sort of to set a clear path going forward. He probably will confirm that they're looking at 50 basis points because they want to look at the cumulative effect of tightening. And you've got some arguments today that that is starting to take hold. The ADP number, as Guy says, where do you make of it? And you look at the pending home sales numbers and you look at that Chicago PMI number and it looks like the Fed is starting to have an impact on the economy. Then the issue is, did the markets follow along and price appropriately? And you look at the at this point, the financial conditions and they've gotten looser in recent weeks. So perhaps he wants to emphasize again that the Fed is still going to go higher and then they're going to stay there for a long time. Remember, John Williams said yesterday throughout 2023 and maybe into 2024. So that does not jibe with what you see in the futures markets for Fed rates.