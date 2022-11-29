China Adjusts Covid Curbs in City With Key iPhone Plant

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] What we're seeing in Django is, is this a conciliatory sort of olive branch, if you will, given the unrest that we've seen, that authorities us are listening when it comes to trying to avoid the harshest of these restrictions? I don't think that it's a response to the protests from local officials there. I think it is then attempting to do what Beijing has ordered them to do. And you did have that reinforcement from the top health bureaucrats yesterday in the capital that they need to be more targeted, that they need to be less distracted with their kids. The problem is they said that just started two weeks ago. Cities tried to dial back, do less testing, judge. I was among them, but they found that Covid cases surged again. And then they had to sort of deploy more of a sweeping broader lockdown. This doesn't mean it into lockdown in China. It doesn't mean an end to restrictions. And I do think you still see this tension between the situation on the ground and local officials desire to to do what their masters in Beijing would. It probably would help the situation if we could get more people vaccinated. Are we hearing anything else about especially vaccinating the vulnerable? Yeah. I mean, I think it was a positive sign that they addressed this quite directly. The gap particularly for elderly vaccination in China. China approached elderly vaccination, vaccination, pretty much the reverse to the West. They said that people who are vulnerable and other conditions shouldn't get vaccinated. That it made them particularly vulnerable to indications of the shock. And they're now trying to one that back dial back the messaging and reinforce with older people that they do need to get the shots. They stopped short of the mandate, which we saw in a lot of Western countries across about a year ago, which was very helpful in getting vaccination rates up about 90 percent across populations. But they did say that older people will have to provide a reason for why they aren't getting vaccinated or aren't getting it. I mean, they could just say my doctor said not to, but we will sort of see in the numbers really whether this has an effect going forward.