Yield Curve Signaling Recession, Merrill's Diczok Says

" The yield curve is definitely telling you a recession is coming. It's not here yet but the check is certainly in the mail," Matt Diczok, head of fixed income strategy in the Chief Investment Office for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, says during an interview with Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz on "Bloomberg Surveillance." (Source: Bloomberg)

