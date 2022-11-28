Yield Curve Signaling Recession, Merrill's Diczok Says

00:00

twos, tens at negative. Let's call it negative, 80 basis points. What are the limits to that trade? How much further can we push that? Yeah, that's right. Net negative 80 basis points, we haven't seen that in 40 plus years. Last time we were this negative on Tuesday and that a Flock of Seagulls was top of the charts with Iran. So this trade probably doesn't have that much more to go on, but we'll stay away from exactly predicting how hard it's going to get. Lisa was making some very good points up front there. Jonathan, just like the tube in London, we've got to mind the gap here. The yield curve, the labor market and risk assets are all saying very different things at the moment. Which one do you believe? Matt? So I'm trying to find a narrative that explains all that as usual, and I think the best way to think about it is the yield curve is definitely telling you a recession is coming. It's not here yet, but the check is certainly in the mail to tend to that. Inverted Fed funds tends now inverted with further hikes coming. That tells you a recession, probably a lock for the labor market. Lisa, as you're pointing out, it's very strong. And even though there's anecdotal evidence of layoffs, you're not seeing a lot of jobless claims, the unemployment ticking up, which means that risk assets probably haven't bottomed yet. And if you look at credit markets, you'll see investment grade credit around 130, high yield around 450, a away from recessionary levels. So it tells you that the recession's probably delayed but not denied and might be coming later. But the the more difficult the macro picture gets to your to your point earlier, Lisa. In some ways, the easier the investment outlook becomes, in our opinion, because if it's a lock that there is going to be some sort of downturn, then you can go to the normal recessionary playbook where risk will do less well than perhaps, say, for assets. And we haven't been there. It's been turned to turn on its head. Is that basically what you're saying at the end of financial repression will leave us with yield, but we're still on the path there. That's going to be rocky and sort of motley, but we're getting closer. Well, we are very thankful for, you know, a Chris Hazy, our chief investment officer, of asking us what are we thankful for? And very sincerely, we are extremely thankful for the end of financial repression, the ability that savers people saving for college or for retirement or older people living on a fixed income, any American of any stripe at any part of their life cycle can now get savings above the inflation rate. We haven't seen that 10 to 15 years. That is a great thing for people across the country. We're very thankful for that in terms of the asset markets, because the future is always uncertain. Obviously now is particular uncertain, as you mentioned, with the labor market, the disconnect with the yield curve. What's going on globally? Pull your horns in, right. We do think you should be close to fully invested. We are underweight cash at the moment. We are making sure to be overweight, fixed income. But don't be too overweight growth or value. Don't be too overweight. Spread products versus treasury in Asia. More mortgage backs. All you have to do is be relatively close to your strategic targets across your assets, close to fully invested, not to short duration. And a 60 40 portfolio portfolio over the medium to long term should do quite well. These valuation levels. How do you convince people to be fully invested going into what you anticipate will be a recession? Yes, it's very difficult. And one of the most difficult points is actually the fixed income market, where obviously the highest yields are about, you know, the one year sector when you're both probably the highest point on the yield curve right now. So we see lots of clients. I talk to lots of clients who are allocating money there. And they're saying that this is this is the easy right. I can get more yield and no interest rate risk by being on the short end of the curve. Why would I ever go out longer? And we try to explain. Right, without being too nerdy for the conservation of mass. That mass was never created or destroyed. It's the same thing with risk. Risk is never created or destroyed. It just takes different forms. So for clients with abandon longer term fixed income to move into cash, yes, they're eliminating interest rate risk, but they're way increasing reinvestment risk. And that one year rate, which looks wonderful, right? Right now, you're investing for the long term in a year to three times of my drop. And you're really creating a lot of reinvestment risk if you move all of the short end. So we're trying to convince clients that by abandoning a longer term fixed income, staying short. Yes, they're reducing interest rate risk, but they're taking a lot of reinvestment risk. It makes a lot more sense in your fixed income portfolio to be neutral with an eye to going longer when the curve gets this inverted. That's generally a sign you should be longer. That teaser rate that's attractive short term rate and try to trick you to do the wrong thing in our opinion.