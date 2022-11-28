JP Morgan Still Sees Oil Above $100 in Next Few Years

00:00

We're joined by Christiane Malik, J.P. Morgan, global head of Energy Strategy. Christiane, let's talk a little bit about how you think about pricing the China unrest into the crude market. There seems to be a huge amount of uncertainty here. How are you thinking about it? Well, I think ultimately China's been a cause for concern for several years. You have a trade warning that Covid, you know, we have a reopening that's going to potentially be at risk. The way I think about this is as follows. As China continues to sort of move in, stops and starts, well, that's really sort of quite bearish on the short term and above the structure where it fails to sort of recognize is ultimately supply. We're a peak year for supply crude globally. So we stick behind our supercycle oil core that will be up well above 100 dollars for the next few years. But ultimately, we're ebbing and flowing around these short term supply. Demand misses, particularly around China being very difficult in terms of recovery as we hadn't expected. So what I find really confusing is if you take a look at global stockpiles there saw quite depleted. If you take a look at product piles, they're still really depleted. Yet the sentiment has been so bearish. And I'm wondering just literally and this is a dumb question. Why is crude so much lower? You know, you're not you're not you're not wrong to ISE a question. Ultimately, there's a lot of dark inventory. Probably best way to put it with flows from Russia, flows from Iran, sanctioned barrels which were taken on very quickly in the start of the war. Now, the demand hasn't come through, particularly in China. Those volumes are boomeranged back into Europe's physical markets, actually quite struggling to find a bed. And then you have sort overlaid onto that speculators who have bought into price caps and potentially a removal of Russian barrels. That also isn't playing out because Russian barrels have actually been very resilient for the course of this year, and we expect that to continue for next year. So you have the risk premium on winding into a sort of physical surplus, but that doesn't. But that's almost deceptive in itself, which doesn't speak to what the fundamentals talk to, which is huge deficits up to 2 3 million barrels. ISE. We've been arguing for the best part of two years out 24, 25, 26. So you could look at this as more so it's temporary or transient pullback. And I say one more thing. The more volatility you have the front and particularly with with China weakness, the more it just pushes CapEx and supply out in the medium to no one's spending, no one's investing in production. So ultimately you're finding the flame for the back end of the curve. See, she's sort of see a flattening as at the very least. Just go to the Russian barrels, is there now an expectation in the market? Any price cap from the EU will have virtually no effect. I think ultimately I would say there's still some degree of pricing I think ought to be open are looking at this effect of a price government sanction options as they look at the calculus of whether to cuts or not into next week's meeting. I would argue that most of that stream is now gone. I think the expectations that Russia will stay resilient. However, that would be one thing on a I think is not being considered is what's worse, Russia's retaliation function. Well, they're going to do are they going to propose more cuts since the OPEC meeting in order to get the price up, in order to aggravate if the price cuts actually go into into law and an on the compliance is relatively high. I'm staying on government stuff is about administration going to be buying at these levels. I mean, they said there would be 65, 72. Do you expect that to be happening from SPDR replenishing here in the US to support the price? It would make complete sense. Oil is very cheap. Both both is split and historical context in terms of where we see it moving over the next few years. If is at a time to buy and get in front of it, it would be now, particularly as that sentiment, as you point out, Alex, is exacerbating the price. We don't have the clarity around on demand going to next year's jobs or superficial range, so to speak, that they should be taking advantage of. I don't think it's going to last very long. So we'll see what their actions are. But ultimately, we've got to decide, is this a signal in the early innings of a supercycle as it's a cyclical moving into structural transition? We have multiple year deficits or in the later any part of the innings where the best is behind us. We clearly are in the former camp. We think we're just getting started, but depends on how they perceive the market. Would they see this as a real deficit or not? If I'm an income investor short term, is there any risk to that income? If you're looking at if you're looking at income in the majors, you got 20 percent yields across the European majors, which I'm not Michael received. And those yields on the right. One simple thing that the back end of the curve is still robust and the cash for Cubans, the price to cover the CapEx and dividend is so much below. It's actually half where the oil prices, whether it's 80, 90, 100, these companies are sitting on cash and returning it to shareholders. If anything, the by case arguably is less so in the commodities future, but more in the equities where you're taking advantage of those yields. So to that point, though, if crude continues to get hit to oil, equities get hit percentage for percentage, or is that link going to be a bit different? I feel that things can be different. I think if the the decoupling is already started, I think the European majors are holding up. So the U.S., you may start to see a correction given us is really decoupled to oil price hasn't held up probably too well, but within the European context, given how much cheaper the eye of the trading at half the valuation of the U.S. majors, I'd argue for increasing decoupling within the European equity energy equities, particularly to low oil and particularly their cash brickyard cash. Humans are so much lower. They're trading they're trading on the back end of the curve, which continues to say supported by the lack of supply. If we get a slightly weaker dollar from here and the dollar's already given back some ground. Christian, do I want to own U.S. majors or European majors? I think ultimately you're right about the currency. But given the valuation trade, typically Europe trades at around 40 percent. It's the US now is trading on almost 100 percent. Those two have to converge somewhere between around 60 per. So if we're right around that convergence, whether the dollar strengthens or not. I personally think that that convergence will happen as we see underweight in Europe buy into European energy through the correction or prices and the outperforming yield that will continue. That's the way that would change. In particular, this is well, they're not spending that on investing. The capital discipline will continue into next year and thereafter. So all the excess cash flow is goes to shelter and that's why the yields are so high. And then Jason Kelly doesn't go to governments. I mean, it feels like the political risk in Europe is much stronger in terms of all these windfall taxes that we're getting. And I'm wondering if the share prices are already discounting that. And if not, where's the downside? I think of the car. If we see further windfall taxes, you're right, that will contract some of that free cash flow. But let's put it this way. If windfall taxes go up another 10 to 20 percent, it's nearly double your free cash. Yields will go from where they are currently around 25 per cent down to 1760, 17, 15 per cent. So we're still getting massive access to the free cash flow. So windfall tax is not something that we can ignore. But I think the worst is behind us. And you're also seeing elevated cost of capital so that these companies are deranged into so much baggage around windfall tax and other sorts of pressures. I'm sort of not going to say for a rerating, we're just lost for the cash flow that yields a contract. So most at most, the worst is behind us. If we see more windfall taxes next year, we still see that kind of cash return coming to take advantage of that discount through windfall tax. I think it's almost a buying opportunity. And the last thing I points out is the more you tax these companies, the more you restrain cutbacks, the more you strain supply in the future, a peak year globally for crude oil supply. So ultimately, you're just going to end up with a better quality, higher back end, which ultimately is good for the majors because they trade in the back end. So there's sort of an equal opposite reaction to supply that doesn't get factored in as you think about equities.