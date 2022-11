00:00

Miss Buch. Thank you very much for joining us on Bloomberg TV. You just presented your financial stability report in the middle of a pretty challenging period for the German economy. The outlook is worsening at the same time. We have very high inflation and quickly rising interest rates. How worried are you that this specific mix of conditions will create problems for the financial system? Yeah. Thank you for having me. Well, let's first of all for being here and you are absolutely right. We are living in challenging times. And if you look back what the situation looked like a year ago, we were actually expecting growth in the real economy. Inflation was still moderate. So the macro financial environment has certainly worsened. And we've been warning that there are vulnerabilities in the financial system that have been building up over a long period of time. And of course, it's now even more important now that macro risks have increased, that we increase resilience in the system so that we maintain the buffers that the banks maintained, buffers that they have. And that we also take precautionary measures so that the vulnerabilities are not being exposed by the risks that are there. So that is also something we have to say. You're talking about the risks and we're seeing the risks to to real growth. But so far, the financial system has been relatively resilient in this period of uncertainty, heightened uncertainty. And that's the good news. But that also means we have to look ahead and we have to make sure that it stays like this. Are you confident that you're able to spot all the risks as soon as they emerge? Do you have enough transparency also when it comes, for example, to the nonbank sector? Now, with these in these conditions? Yeah. I mean, we have good information about the banking sector. And we also do stress scenarios for the banking sector looking at the and worsening of the energy situation. And we see what that does to the to the banking sector. We also do that stress scenario for the insurers and for the pension fund. So we do have information also for parts of the financial system outside of , outside of banking. But I think what you're alluding to is also the international discussion we're having about the regulation of the nonbank financial sector. We've clearly seen that we've regulated banks more after the global financial crisis. And that was good. That increased the resilience of the banking sector. But of course, we also have to turn an eye to the non banking sector increasingly because we see that that activity and also risk has migrated to the nonbank sector. The other thing you talk about in your report is the real estate sector. And of course, in Germany, prices have risen pretty quickly in recent years. Now, with higher interest rates, do you see a big risk that there could be a strong correction on that market with the corresponding followed on the financial system? Yeah. Yeah. Right. So prices have been increasing pretty fast over the past years. That price growth for residential real estate that has slowed down in this year. So there's many factors behind. I think an important factor is that demand of households for mortgage loans has declined. This is clearly to do with the with the increase in mortgage rates, which have increased from one point three to 3 percent. It has to do with a fall in real incomes that households are experiencing. And of course, there's high uncertainty. So in that sense, this increase in residential real estate prices has not reversed. So the overvaluation are still in the market, but it has not continued further. So what we are interested in from a financial stability perspective is also what happens to lending standards. Are they deteriorating or not? What happens to credit growth? And so there we don't see a further increase in vulnerabilities. But of course, we keep monitoring the market very closely. During the pandemic or at the beginning of the pandemic, there were strong warnings about a rise in insolvencies, but it didn't really become a reality. Do you think the picture is different now with the energy shock or will fiscal policy once again, come to the rescue and avert a scenario where insolvencies rise very quickly? Yeah, no, no. We've really seen during the pandemic that that was a very unusual situation. If you consider the decline of GDP minus 5 percent in 2020, but actually a decline in corporate insolvency, so that corporate insolvencies and also the credit risk and GDP growth have really decoupled. So that's an unusual situation. I think the current situation is different. I think the Covid shock was a more temporary shock than this combination of shocks that we're currently having. The energy crisis, geopolitical risks have increased. We have to deal with the climate crisis. So I think this is different. It's more structural. And I would expect more structural change in the real economy and I mean, we all know that structural change in the real economy also means an increase in corporate insolvencies. Corporate insolvencies have been on very low levels recently. So that doesn't mean we have major layoffs. We still have a labor market, which is pretty, pretty strong. So, yes, I expect to see higher corporate insolvencies. We don't have a number for. Of course, but I think the German economy, the labor market is also also pretty, pretty strong right now. So that hopefully this can be absorbed. We spoke earlier about rising interest rates. One other thing that the European Central Bank will discuss soon is reducing its portfolio of bonds. So quantitative tightening. With your insights into the financial system, how does this process have to be managed in order not to create financial stability risks? So we don't talk in the report in that sense about, you know, what does it need on the part of monetary policy so that financial stability risks are not increased. So clearly, I think what we're doing here is to look at what is needed so that the financial sector sufficiently sufficiently resilient against all kinds of shocks that we're talking not about monetary policy, but we're talking about changes in the market environment. I think there's always the risk, as we know, that there's abrupt changes in market conditions and we want to strengthen the financial system so that it can also weather potential future storms without having to rely on support from the front, from the fiscal sphere. I'll also ask you about bank regulation. So banks have to. They haven't had February to build up their countercyclical capital buffers. Some of them are arguing that now with the probable recession. This is acting in a pro cyclical manner, at which point would regulators have to take a second look and maybe release those buffers in order to support lending? Yeah. Let me first explain why it was decided by the by the supervisor boffin in Germany to increase the countercyclical buffer. That decision was taken in January of this year. And the reason was clearly that we were seeing this macroeconomic risks building up in the financial sector, being vulnerable to those risks. So I think it's it's it was a very good decision and we've always supported it to also track this countercyclical capital buffer. There's also the systemic risk buffer addressing risks in real estate markets that we've been talking about. Now the name is Countercyclical Capital Buffer. That may sound as if it's raised or lower in line with the business cycle. But really what matters is the financial cycle. So that's where the term cyclicality comes from. And here we must say that credit has been increasing in this year. So we do not see a reversal of the financial cycle and in that sense, we think that the the buffer is still well justified. So we do need resilience in the system and we actually don't see any negative side effects. So we're not seeing that credit growth would slow down because of the countercyclical capital buffer. We do not see that financial conditions are worsening because of the buffer. We do not see the banks constraining credit because their balance sheet constrained. It's actually, though, the financial system has been dealing quite well with this. So that's why I think that the buffer needs to be in place. We need the resilience of the system. If you allow one question more about the economic outlook. So we spoke about the risk of recession. If you look at some of the recent indicators, the risks appear to be receding a bit. The mood is becoming a little better. Does that you. Does it chime with your view on the German economy or do you think it's too early to become more optimistic? Yeah. I mean, our economists have just published their their forecast on their assessment of the current situation, and they do see an heightened risk of a recession this winter. And if you look at the consensus forecast and the forecast by the government, the Council of Economic Experts, the IMF, they will see a mild recession next year. So I think that's really the likely outcome. What we are concerned with is, of course, not only the baseline scenario, but we also have to consider realistic worst case scenarios, adverse scenarios, and to try and understand how the financial system would deal with such a situation. So if you read in the report that we're looking at a dire adverse scenario for energy markets, this is not because we think that's the likely outcome, but because we need to understand what how the financial system would be. It would be dealing with such a scenario. And this is actually why we think the buffers are important, because if such an adverse scenario would materialize, we do need the buffers. The banks need to use the buffer so that they continue supplying credit to the real economy and that they don't aggravate a negative scenario. That would be really the worst outcome if we had an aggravation of the situation because of the banking sector. That's that's not sufficiently resilient.