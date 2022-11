00:00

They're counting the first 250 basis points as if that was a tightening of monetary policy. But really that's just getting up to the long run neutral level, the policy rate. We've only recently moved into restrictive territory and we're going to have to move farther in order to keep inflation under control. I think we have to stay there all during 2023 and into 2024. Given that historical behavior of core P.C. inflation or Dallas fed trimmed mean inflation, they tend they will come down. I think that's why my baseline. But they probably won't come now quite as fast as markets would like.