Where's the contagion from effects to blockfi? And this was not entirely unexpected, not entirely unexpected. We've been expecting a bankruptcy filing and now we have that in New Jersey and a concurrent process going on in Bermuda as well. We have a number of entities here. But what's important is the details of how big wildfires as well and how far the tentacles go with block fire. You have a company with assets between one and 10 billion dollars, according to the most recent filings. And of the creditors, there are more than one hundred thousand, according to this filing. Now, these details are subject to change. The top 50 creditors are owed more than one billion dollars. That is more than seven hundred million. That is really allocated here to the trustee for a number of depositors, as well as hundreds of millions tied to FTSE acts as well. Now remember F RTX and BLOCK By initially had a deal in which FCX was going to throw a lifeline over to Bob BLOCK VI. But of course that deal has not materialized as initially planned. Given the problems at RTX itself, now the rest of the creditors, most of them besides the S.E.C., which is still owed 30 million dollars. Most of them all between one are owed between one million and 30 million dollars. We don't know who those folks are. Remember, FTSE had asked to not disclose their creditors, at least initially. And we'll see whether we ever find out who they are, because the market investors in this industry certainly do want to know in terms of the issue with international complications, are we going to see the same problem here as we've seen with FTSE ex? We know that they filed concurrently in Bermuda. But to your point here, the tensions between the Bahamas and the United States when it comes to the FDA, FTSE situation is significant. If you look at the story today, by the time Guy Johnson, it's amazing to see the Bahamas attorney general call the new RTX CEO statements regrettable and really defending the nation's approach to financial regulation here. Of course, every regular right make you later. And lawmaker around the world is worried about their own constituents here and them getting their money back. But again, remember, given that these entities, there are so many across the world for each of them, it will be a complicated story on who gets what and for how much. Guy.