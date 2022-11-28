Beyond the Bell 11/28/22

00:00

Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the U.S. market clothes dance right now. And right now, we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick alongside Scarlet Fu. We're counting down to the closing bell. To help take us beyond the bell. It's our global simulcast. We're joined right now by Carol Slow and Low Master, as well as Mike Regan, who's in for Tim Scientific today. We welcome our audiences across Bloomberg Television, Radio and You Tube stocks, Carol, right now near the lows of the day. Yeah, they are near their lows of the day. So definitely risk off trade here. And I've been just looking at some of the homebuilding names once again, because we're seeing some underperformance there. Also down about one and a half percent in great story by our pressure on global on a Bloomberg terminal about the U.S. housing entering a deep freeze. Sellers and buyers sideline. So it does feel like, Mike, a very different market than what we saw when it comes to U.S. housing versus what we saw during the pandemic. Yeah, Carol, I think the oil markets pretty fascinating today, too. You know, it seems like if you were looking for a sort of OPEC's put about where this drop in oil prices would end, maybe we got it today, a little less than 75 a barrel. And all of a sudden we're seeing stories about how OPEC may consider production cut scarlet. So who knows if that's the floor. But for now, it seems like people don't think OPEC is going to let it fall too much further. And of course, concurrent with that oil story is what's happening with the dollar. The dollar's farmer, that is kind of been the case for a while now. But what's interesting and remain you're the one who pointed this out is that the yen is stronger versus the dollar today. Of course, the yen has had an awful 20. 22 is the biggest loser against the U.S. dollar. When you look at the 16 major currencies losing 17 percent of its value, but today it's firmer. Yeah, we talked to Adam Cole a little bit earlier. And you think that strategy over at RTS in Europe and really talked about this idea that this is the moment where the yen finally gets his do something you didn't see earlier in the year when people were seeking out the safe haven of the dollar instead of the yen or the Swiss franc here on this Monday afternoon, the closing bells in New York and pretty much everything is down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average going to finish the day, down roughly 500 points or one and a half percent. The S & P 500, which actually opened at that 4000 level lower by one and a half percent, going to close right around 3000, 964 and change it. I do want to point out that we came into today with that main point of support for the S & P was right around three thousand nine 9 1. So we broke below that. We closed below that. And now a looked down at 39, 42 as the next pivot point. The Nasdaq composite lower by one and a half percent as well on the day. Russell, 2000 is the biggest underperformer with regards to the major indices, down 2 percent on the day Carol. Yeah, I remain, like you said, pretty broad based selling and really no place to buy. You look at the S & P 500 Scarlet Fu have most of the names, 465 to the downside, 38 showing you some gains. So really, you saw a risk off trade in a big way. Yeah, I'm looking at the industry groups as well. When you look at level 1, which is 11 industry groups, all red. You look at level 2 all red again, although food staples, that retail part that is seen as a safer haven, that did a little bit better in that it didn't fall as much. And this is, of course, can hurt when that idea that people are choosing safety today, whether it's the dollar, whether it's the yen, and in this case, food staple companies, household and personal products and food, beverage and tobacco. All right. I'm a little nervous, but I'm looking at Tesla just barely holding onto a gain. It was up 3 percent at a time. Today's but focused on the edge. I do sometimes. Tesla, I mean, call it unchanged. Point 0 3 percent of a gain here, 1 to 92. Selma's what, 83 a share closing out. It was top in the NASDAQ 100 S & P throughout the day. Couple of things going on. It's still down a lot from its November 20 21 high, I should say, 54 percent. Reuters in New York Post coming out saying that Tesla plans to revamp the model through production in the third quarter of 2023 to cut production costs and boost the appeal of that five year old Eevee savannas, according to people who site people familiar with the situation. Fidelity Select also boosted its holdings of Tesla, so that may have given some support earlier in the day. But again, call it flat on the day by the close here, as the market turned lower, Shopify remained. You talked about this earlier at its highs, up more than 9 percent, finishing the day with a three point four percent gain. The company saying Black Friday sales at NYSE a strong pointing to the potential for better than expected fourth quarter gross merchandise value still down more than 70 percent year to date. And then this one, not a household name. We're talking about the ticker apex. S.M. Axiom Therapeutics soaring today, up 31 percent at the close. This is about a three point one dollars billion market cap now more than 90 percent so far. Big float, though, 20 percent of the float is shorted. But the news, an experimental therapy for agitation in Alzheimer's disease patients meeting key goals in late stage trial. I feel like this is the holy grail when it comes to figuring out Alzheimer's. So anytime you see some promising news from one of the many scientists based on this to just there's so many what head fakes? I know I but I do feel like every few weeks we have another one. And then you're right, it comes undone. But nonetheless, for today. An enthusiasm if we finally get to that. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Well, Carol, let me give you some of the downers here. Apple really the biggest drag on both the S & P 500 and the NASDAQ. One hundred, those shares down about two point six percent. This is after Bloomberg is reporting that these violent protests at Apple's key manufacturing hub in China are likely likely to result in production shortfall of close to six million iPhone pro units this year. The shortfall could even be worse if these lockdowns and protests can continue further, the source told Bloomberg. And speaking of Apple, Walt Disney Company's returning chief executive Bob Iger held a town hall with employees today, and he was asked about all this rampant speculation that Apple might buy Disney. He responded, quote, It's pure speculation. And he also said he has no plans to end a hiring freeze at Disney. Now, the stock was down before the town hall, but he didn't help it out with any of these comments. And Disney's ending down more than 3 percent. Also on the downside, Tyson Foods down almost 3 percent. Its stock was cut to underweight from equal weight at Barclays, along with beyond meat. As you. And Brazil's more free. Adults basically saying that cut customers have grown very price conscience and they might start bar balking at rising beef prices. And I don't know about you, but I. I'll pay whatever it takes for some good beef and a couple of other names for that as well, which point out. Credit Suisse, both the shares over in Switzerland, as well as the ADR is here in the U.S. closing at a record low down for a 10th straight day. And so far. Also at a record low here on the day. You take a look at the yield picture, not a whole lot change here on the day. We did see deeper inversion on the yield curve on that two tenths down below negative eighty. At one point, though, Intel did rebound slightly, but still camped out right around negative 77 here. I think these yields, particularly on the short end of the curve, Scarlett really going to come into play as we move into next week. Of course, there's a lot of people then look forward to that Fed meeting on the 14th and some key economic data, including a jobs report this Friday. And of course, that big CPI report the day before the Fed makes it. Now, a lot of of that risk coming up. Something else that's coming up that I saw from Dave Lutz's notes. He's from Jon's trading. He made the point that on Wednesday, it's the fiscal year end for a lot of mutual funds. So you might see some window dressing on individual stocks. That is fund managers buying up, you know, some of them basically selling out some their possessions, closing some their positions to lock in gains. Definitely most names. Right. VIX moved names. So that could play into things like the question, Kyra. I think when we talk to you, about an hour ago, you brought up the book comments from Bullard, and that clearly was kind of a turning point for this market. It was already in the red. But are the losses steep with this idea here that the market, at least in his words, hadn't fully priced in the recession risk? What do you make of that? Well, what's interesting, too, and you know, I mean, I've been thinking a lot about this in terms of when does the market start to look ahead? I'm thinking about the equity market in particular. When does it start to price everything in and start to think about, OK, the other side of Fed monetary policy? Bullard by saying what he said makes me think. And I think investors think that, OK, maybe this is going to be a lot longer than we anticipated and we can't start looking ahead. And I just think it's another factor that just reminds us that until the Fed brings down inflation, they're going to keep either rates higher or they're going to keep raising rates. And if you want a contrarian take on that, Carol. Some interesting comments out from Ed Yardeni of Yardeni is research today. He's saying the inversion of the Treasury curve is flashing a sign that long term interest rates have peaked and that stocks have bottomed. He said, quote, Yield could curb inversions actually predict that the Fed's monetary policy is getting too tight. He said the Fed should be done tightening early next year as anticipated by the inversion of the yield curve. Since this past summer, remains so good in our country and take there from it. Yeah, but then it really just comes back down to what market expectations are. I mean, when you talk about not only their expectations, terms of what's priced in, but their expectations when it comes to inflation and the other recession risk here. And I think this is kind of what Bullard was getting at, is that maybe they're not as realistic. I was going to were pessimistic, but realistic as Bullard thinks they should be. And of course, it all depends on the data, because that's what the Fed is going to be looking at. JPL will be speaking on Wednesday before P.C. deflator comes in. That's the inflation metric that the Fed pays most attention to. That comes out on Thursday at eight thirty a.m. It's going down, though. That core that has been over here, core deflator is only 5 percent versus five point one percent in November. Right. So, again, this is why I should say September. Yeah. So in the 1980s, I mean, no, it comes down a lot. Right. Does that does that pace continue? And does it say that maybe the Fed has done its job? There seems to be a lot of folks we've talked to, strategists and economists say that it's actually going to accelerate that drop. Not necessarily because of the Fed, but because of a lot of other conditions that are independent of the rate hiking cycle. Hmm hmm hmm hmm, I guess. Hmm. Which is why these data points this week are gonna be interesting. And Jay Powell, let's see the tone when he speaks in those questions on Wednesday. All right. We've got lots Mark Gurman. What keeps us employed? Right. OK. I just want me to combining with some. I love you guys. All right. That's a wrap for a cross platform coverage. We call it Beyond the Bell Radio, TV, YouTube and Bloomberg Quicktake. We will see you again same time, same place tomorrow.