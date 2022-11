00:00

Don, I want to start with the Apple story and understand it from your perspective. Do you see that as profit revenue lost or just deferred pushed out to the next quarter? Look, I mean, it's been a gut punch in the most important quarter, the most important period for cooking Cupertino going into holidays. I believe it is deferred and the in demand right now is outstripping supply by about 3 to 1. But I think really what the clock struck midnight. Finally, Apple is seeing what which really the hurt in terms of production in China. We think it could be six to eight million units. So does this mean in terms of Apple's share price, in terms of the earnings that they're going to see even if it's deferred? What does that mean for the upcoming quarter? By then in the near term streets, factoring in that, you're clearly going to see misses on iPhone production as well as what we're going to see on deliveries. I think we should issue is even go into Black Friday and then we're showing a 25 percent to 30 percent shortages in Apple stores and that continues to increase depending what happens on production. Then this could be some darker days ahead in terms of the coming weeks going into how it is buying right now. Street starting to factor that in and bullets just be cleared. It's the Grinch that stole Christmas. No, really, for Apple, it's been a frustrating time for Cook in Cupertino. This isn't a surprise, though, Dan. I mean, this is ultimately Apple's China problem, that their dependence on China, both from a demand side as well as a supply side, really ties their hands to policy. That's highly unpredictable. How much is there a push internally to move away from production in China to increase perhaps demand and production elsewhere? And in terms what we've seen over the last year and a half, apples neighbor navigate basically better than any other company within China. The problem is, is that now at the most important time between the protests, Europe could go up for Shery Ahn Foxconn. It's really been a train wreck, I think, for Apple now. They could talk about diversifying. The realists agree. Probably best case, they can move 5 7 percent production out of China by 2024. So I think they're really hands tied here. And that's sort of the frustrating situation because they are all made the mercy of the zero Covid policy in China. Well done. Let's build on that a little bit more. When asked the question whether it's profit or revenue lost or just delayed, defer to another quarter. Think half of women. The response from folks like you is that it's deferred, just delayed until the next quarter. But then underlying that assumption is that these difficulties in production go away over the next three months. I've spent most of this morning asking a question whether the working assumption is we get rid of Covid 0 or whether we're stuck with it. And I can't get a definitive answer on that from anyone. And unsurprisingly, that's the case I've done. Where does your confidence come from that the issues that this companies are experiencing this quarter are temporary in nature and won't just spill over into most the next year? It's a great question. I mean, look, our view is that, you know, ultimately, especially from a Foxconn perspective, they will be able to ramp production going into next month or two and then all trends will start to be more temporary. But to your point, it's an overhang and it's really something they came to roost for Apple at the worst time possible. And really ultimately right now, the street's going to assume it's temporary transitionary. But ultimately, if this continues in 2023, it would really sort of start to change the near-term thesis. Well, that's the question you and I have explored a few times down. How will I know if I'm wrong? You seem to have put a date on it that it spills into 2023. Is that fair? Is that your line? If this continues for another month or so, I may have to change my mind about where I see this thesis going. Yeah. If this continues for four to six weeks, then it starts to impact 2020 through then even iPhone 15. In terms of production, I think that's where it sort of cascades for further. Right now it's contained. You see that even reflected in the stock. But no doubt. I mean, this is starting to turn into a nightmare on Elm Street for Apple in terms of what we're seeing coming down of China. It's contained. And yet we have heard about Apple potentially giving discounts to certain businesses on the margins, doing things that they have not done before, because demand has so far outstripped supply. And there's always been a willingness to spend a thousand dollars on a phone. And people are lining up around the block down. Is there a bigger problem for Apple that they're seeing both this issue on the supply side at the same time, that demand is taking a hit in a way that perhaps they're starting to acknowledge on the edges? Yeah, I mean, they're on the edges. You show an iPhone 14 plus, which is really also a strike out in terms as an overall, you know, deliveries. But if I look at iPhone fro in terms of 14 products, three to one demand oversupply, that continues to be robust. That's the frustrating thing for Apple. Even this economic storm clouds demand strong. They can't just can't produce it. And I think that's right. Now, what they're trying to figure out and I think this is the key. I called seven to 10 days ahead special. We see it coming out. Foxconn.