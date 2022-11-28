'Bloomberg The Open' Full Show (11/28//2022)

00:00

Kicking off the trading week with a little bit of risk aversion life from New York City this morning. Good morning. Good morning. Equity futures down about eight tenths of one percent. The countdown to the open starts right now. Everything you need to get set for the start of us trading. This is Bloomberg, the open with Jonathan Ferro. Live from New York. We begin with a fake issue entering the final stretch of 2022. There's going to be a lot of data for obviously waiting for Powell on Wednesday. This month's employment report, CPI day, the Fed meeting. We've got this twin terror events. It's going to come down to inflation and what how the Fed reacts to all of these numbers. On December 13th and 14th, I can't remember a time when the CPI and FOMC were on top of each other like this. There's not likely to be a data point that's going to deviate one way or another. That 50 basis points is very well telegraphed and priced in. I do think we're in for a period of choppy and Scarlet Fu is going to continue. This recovery isn't going to be easy until we see some progress. There's going to be ebbs and flows in financial conditions. We're all subject to the data. Let's get the show started. Joining us now is John Hancock's Matt Miller going to stay positive? DAWE Math. First to you. What a rally off the lows we've seen of about 20 percent on the euro stocks, 58, more than 10 percent on the S & P 500. Are you pushing back against that? It's a lot of it driven from the China reopening narrative that hasn't materialized. In fact, it's gone the complete opposite direction. You look at oil prices, they've all obviously rolled over. There were lower than where we started the year coffers rolled over. Chinese equities are roller European stocks. They seem untouched. They seem almost invincible right now. And the euro is even rallying today in a risk off environment. Used to be the darling was the risk all currency. So you're seeing I think, you know, as we go into the holidays, European equities are kind of the topic are the present as Dow Jones, if you will. But the hot ticket, a ticket item. But we're looking to feed some of this risk rally. We think the reopening news is actually reversing here as Covid is becoming more of an issue in China. Growth is slowing in central banks are still raising rates into slowing economic environment, which we think is going to fall further into 2023. Underpinning any fear for 2023. You've got to have a working assumption and what you think happens with China. It's amazing to me that we seem to have more confidence around the Federal Reserve and the trajectory of the US economy than we take. What's going to happen with China? And it just seems to me that people wanted to push it to one side and say, I don't know, but I'll still make a call for twenty three. Can you make a call for 20 23? Matt would have it without having a decent idea of what China's going to do here. Well, you have to basically premised it on. Are they going to stimulate even more? Because really Covid in terms of the U.S. and globally, we snap back so quickly out of it because we did so much stimulus. And I just if you look at China right now, how are they going to do that? They're going to have to devalue their currency significantly if they're going to issue more debt, if they're going to do more stimulus, cut interest rates as the rest of world tightens. If you're going to devalue the currency, you can see capital outflows, which is then going to result in still weaker growth out of China. So we wouldn't pin that down as a strong point regardless in the global economy. We think reopening will ebb and flow. But nonetheless, the underlying trajectory of the economy structurally is can be driven from central banks raising rates, which we haven't even stopped yet. Greg, how are you processing the offense over the weekend in China? I think it's a little bit early to tell, obviously there might be a binary outcome between a strong repression like we had in Gentlemen's Square some many decades ago as well, or perhaps just letting some of the attention erode from the marketplace at all. I think that they're still trying to figure that one out overall. As far as the internal U.S. data is concerned, I think it's going to be very important to hear what Powell Powell says on Wednesday. What we're seeing now, I think, is a reprise of that risk rallying rates rally we saw in July and August when the markets sensed a false pivot and rallied very hard. It got in the way of the Fed's project as they were trying to restrict monetary conditions, set it back a couple of months. I think we'll see the same thing happening now. We've seen a 40 basis point rally and ISE spreads on the basis point rally and high yield spreads. And I think Paul was probably going to push back against that on a speech on Wednesday, let people know that they're really hawkish and they're going to stick through this until they really get inflation under control. Any reason to believe that it is different this time, comparing the dynamics, the backdrop of now between what happened back in the summer? We are seeing some early indications that the market is slowing. Obviously a lot of headlines in terms of layoffs, even though most of that has been in the tech space. And it's not what I would call the demand for tech labor that's been pushing inflation pressures higher. It's more at the lower end of the economic spectrum, your health care workers, your restaurant workers, your retail workers. And it's still very, very strong there. But overall, you are starting to see early indications that we might get confirmation of that later in the week. When you again, look at initial jobless claims on Thursday and of course, the very, very important non-farm payrolls number on Friday could signal some some slowing that's taking place there. A big week ahead, big month ahead as well. On December 2nd, we get payrolls this Friday. Then beyond that, it's CPI on December 13th, Haidi Lun December 14th, the Federal Reserve. Then I guess it's kind of here, Rosa. Isn't it, Katie? Yeah, I guess maybe not officially, but for this market, it might as well be five actual trading weeks left in this year and this week in particular is going to be a big one. As you were just discussing. We hear from the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, on Wednesday, where importantly, we also are going to get JOLTS data. So how many job openings are there still in this U.S. economy? And of course, that will be ahead of other data we get throughout the week, including PCI E deflator, initial jobless claims. Then ultimately that payrolls report on Friday, which we're expecting is going to show about 200000 jobs added in terms of non-farm payrolls. So will we see the softening in the labor market that the Fed is trying to engineer in? Of course, all of that ahead of a big weak second week of December. And what we expected that December meeting from the Federal Reserve is a hike of 50 basis points. That is what the market is pricing in. Then another hike of at least twenty five in February, potentially another in March. The ultimate terminal rate that the market is betting on at the moment is five and a quarter percent. What's interesting is while that terminal rate expectation has moved higher, equities also have rallied. As you all were just discussing, a lot of faith has been put into the idea that that is it. The Fed isn't going to have to go any further than that as inflation is cooling. But how much upside risk to that terminal rate is there really? It'll be interesting to hear at the chairman's comments around that on Wednesday. Does he beat the drum, as other federal officials have time and again reiterating that the inflation fight isn't over, that they're going to keep going until the fight is won and they see a trend of inflation moving lower back toward their target. And on the subject of inflation, of course, that CPI data coming up on the 13th, we know those friends have the potential to move the market in a material way in either direction when it does come in hot above expectations. We have seen serious declines in equities, but last month or this month, rather, the print from the month prior on November 10th, we saw a three percent rally in the 30 minutes after that data came in cooler than expected. So my question, Jon, is can you get a downside surprise, the right kind of downside, surprise, two months in a row? And does that make a trend for this Federal Reserve getting large? Thank you. Setting up the Federal Reserve and the data. Still to come, Matt Miller. And this goes to the Fed. If you go to the projection materials from the September meeting, hoping that up goes through the SGP and look at the shift on rates for 2023, they went from 380 to 460. Big jump that the chairman's teed up, another move, potentially the same size. How much scope do you think is that the pushing that rate much higher from here? Not much at all. Frankly, we think that basically that the bond markets right and that we see another 50 basis point rate hike in December. You know, if you look through the Fed minutes and the words slow came up twenty four times slow or slow way, whether it was jobs data, the inflation data, and that was before the CPI report. So, you know, we think they are going to slow down. They're going slow their roll with a 50 basis point rate hike in December, we think twenty five in the early twenty twenty three. But actually they might be overly hawkish in terms of how it's being priced in. But we also forget about the balance sheet sometimes. You know, we do all this work on on what are they going to for rates. The balance sheet is now running in ninety five billion dollars a month coming off. This is November was the first month of that and we did 75 basis points and ninety five billion off the balance sheet. That is one of the most tightening we've seen in decades of this cycle. And that is going to be felt well into next year. So the Fed's already done all of the work they needed to do. We think inflation comes down. Growth comes down with it. But fixed income looks really good here as we go into 2023. Matt, given what's happened with the balance sheet, how much signal can I take from the yield curve number of years ago? If I said taste hands was flattening, we're about to get in fashion. I get pushback. I'd say, yeah, but the balance sheet masks, the balance sheet that stands right now is negative 80 basis points. How much signal is that? We think there's a lot of signal and we think it's the most underappreciated liked. So now all of a sudden we've been following this forever and now, you know, we're going to we're throwing it out because we're get it, you know, markets and all that they know, OK, but if anything, the tenure should be higher. All things considered, because the Fed is unwinding its balance sheet. So market forces are pushing down their tenure even more. Given that the Fed is unraveling at ninety five billion dollars a month. So if anything, you should look at it more. Given the long end is compressing so much in the short and is so elevated, what's the signal? Correct from two tens at negative 78 basis points this morning. I think right now we respect that signal, that means that the market is perceiving that the Fed is going to have to over tighten and really send this economy into recession. Long term that we think an inverted yield curve is really not an equilibrium, an upwardly slope, the yield curve is the more normal, if nothing else, because you want to get a term a term premium into the yield curve overall. And moreover, if you're buying the tenure right now at a three sixty three seventy yield, you're looking at financing that at four and a quarter negative 60 basis points of carry for fast money. If you believe the Fed's going to be on a hold through 2023. That's gonna be extremely painful. So we do see a risk steepening of the yield curve in 2023. It's a little bit early there, but I think that's one of the big trades. And if you get into it, you're gonna make a lot of money. To be clear that, Greg, that state may let my 10 year yield climbing and not a two year yield falling. Exactly. I think that the two year yield as we get deeper into 2023 is going to start when dissipate fed easing in 2024. Think of midyear or third quarter as the Fed starts to signal the true pivot. And then on the long end, it used to be you're still seeing inflation running at 3 to 4 percent, as well as some of the impacts to Kuti leading toward a 10 year treasury north of 4 percent for much of twenty three. Matt, final word on that. Yeah, well, I think the Fed is going to be cutting in the back half of next year. Recessions only starting. We think it actually begins at the start of the year. And you're seeing these layoffs you see in the jobs market weaken jobs portrayed. It's going to be huge, but that weakens. So it's going to be cutting sooner than we think. It's a crazy time, isn't it? Greg, you said it in your notes with discounting of recession and pricing in the recovery before we've even had the recession. Yes, it's a strange time the markets tend to do that. And again, that's why we've had the pivot rally in the summer, Fed pushed Paul pushed back very hard in Jackson Hole and in his press conference after the November meeting, rallying again. That's where I expect him to push back. Not quite as hard, but to say, hey, you might be getting a little bit too enthusiastic here. And the rates market in the credit market, even in the equity market, straight from the script to the last Fed meeting, might be equity futures down about eight tenths of one percent this morning. Matt Miller King, Greg St. Paul sticking with us. Coming up on this program, unrest growing in China. We're entering 2023 when there's so many unanswerable questions in China, which has been a pillar of global growth for the last 20 years. We just don't know where this is going. That conversation. Up next. As long as we're seeing the ongoing Covid Zero policy, we're not going to see much of a stabilization in domestic demand at this point. It looks like that a Raptors opening up the economy will be worse for China's growth outperformance that we have seen. And the Greater China region could be capped in the very near term in the next few months are clearly going to be challenging. The biggest problem now, of course, is in the labor market. The domestic challenges are huge. They are massive protests spreading across China. Citizens pushing back against the nation's Covid zero policy, some calling on President Xi Jinping to step down. Goldman expecting the headwinds to continue writing the following. The central government may soon need to choose between more lockdowns and more Covid outbreaks. The current situation imposes further downside risk to our below consensus Q4 forecast. A 30 percent subjective probability of re-opening before Q2 next year includes some chance of a forced and disorderly exit. Joining us now, Tim Covid, Bloomberg and Shane CAC and Tammy Sasser here in New York. Alec, can we start with you, just describing how different the events of the weekend are compared to what we may have seen in previous demonstrations over the last couple of years? Well, sure. I mean, I've actually witnessed a few demonstrations in the past back in twenty eleven, a revolution. And even last year I went to Shanghai to cover the Emma Chandra protest. But let's focus on really target a and to protest what a week I was. It was huge. There are several thousand people marching on Willow Mucci Road, which is a very, very fashionable area of the French concession. Yeah. So thousand people, some couple thousand people, young and old. They were calling for everything from 0 0 to the release of prisoners have been detained. A couple days earlier, because after a peaceful vigil and even though they are calling for political change and they were to be confronted by police, I'm afraid there were hundreds of police, hundreds of police who were busted to confront these protesters. And why did I say it was really tense and chaotic, not particularly violent. But there were episodes of violence, basically the police. I saw police haul away a couple of protesters. One of my friends is a cameraman for BBC. He was detained and and he was allegedly assaulted as well. So this is definitely not something that I experienced in my 13 years in Shanghai. Alan, can you help us also understand the potential for a policy shift of the back of these events over the weekend is a big conversation in markets, whether we will get that shift away from Covid 0. Because if something like this. What's your reading of that situation? Right. I think there are. Lisa Covid has two options, right? First, it could relax. Well, a lot of people have been expecting. There's a reason why we've had a rally the markets over the last few weeks. Expectations that we're going to have an early exit from Covid 0, possibly after the action group People's Congress in March. And now it's to the rally. But given the recent upsurge in cases, that's going to make it quite difficult. But given the fact that we've had some, you know, massive protests over the last few days now in Shanghai and Beijing and Lon, I mean, it's spread nationwide, just a bit prickly pressure on the government to sort of accelerate an exit from CAC 0. DAX said the government hasn't really said much about it so far, but the Covid newspaper, People's Daily said that despite to stick that called zero. So there's a chance that the government will just double down on Covid zero. And that's even more concerning, given the fact that early this month the government unveiled these guidelines to loosen the rules. Now, this sort of a reversion. You know, from all that. So there are these two options. We're not quite sure which one is going to win out. So we're just have to wait and see. Given the vaccine coverage and vaccine efficacy in China, it's a choice between more lockdowns and more Covid outbreaks. I mean, that's what Goldman is indicating. Goldman also rising this time and I thought this line was interesting, the chance of a forced and disorderly exit from Covid 0. I mean, what do you think that looks like? Well, I mean, look for me. I mean, I have to agree with a lot of things. Alan, Tom and a lot of our people on the ground in China are seeing and saying. But for me, I mean, President Xi does not respond well to a forced response. And I just don't see that happening again this time. I think you have to look to Hong Kong in 2019 for a comparable to what we're witnessing today. What's interesting about Goldman Sachs is they're saying, yes, there's only a 30 percent probability they're going to exit early and early being in the first quarter. But there's a 60 percent probability they're going to exit in the second quarter. I think you FTSE push that back. I mean, look, this is not going to. We all knew it was going to take time for Covid to unwind. Now, it's going to be my opinion that much longer. I just don't see Beijing responding that well to any forced measures. So base case for growth next year. Damien, for you and the team looking at China at the moment for handle full handle for the year. Yeah, yeah. I think that's really where the market is. I mean, we're looking at three point nine percent in the fourth quarter of this year. I think people expect it to rebound mostly in the second half is going to be a tale of two halves in 2023, Jonathan, as was twenty two with I think rosier times ahead as we push into, you know, a push to push into the autumn months. But I think where we are right now, 720 and dollar yuan, I mean, all the way back was at 75 just a few weeks ago. We were down one point six percent overnight in China. The Hang Seng China Financial Enterprises Index was off as much as four and a half percent with. The most interesting thing to eighty six in the China tenure. You got to watch that yield. It's at the highest all year. And 290 is resistance if we go through that. I mean, foreign investors, only nine point four percent of foreigners own is or where holders of jobs as of the end of August, Jonathan. That's the lowest in twenty five months a time. And great coverage, as always. And to you, Alan, thank you for being with us as well. Licensee, your evening. We appreciate it. Apple this morning is stock to watch. The stock is down by more than 2 percent. Our latest reporting here at Bloomberg suggesting that the turmoil at Apple is key manufacturing cup in China, likely to result in a production shortfall of close to six million iPhone pro units this year. That's a lot. One thing we've also heard from the likes of Jefferies is an estimate around Napa, whose revenue forecast. They said a number of weeks ago that they estimate the impact to be about one billion dollars of revenue and about one cent in EPS per week of lockdown. Now, Matt Miller and these numbers are big. And I think for me the question now, Matt, is whether the bigger concern for you off the back of events in China is the demand side story or supply side one. Which one is it? I think it's more demand side. You know, China has been such a huge incremental growth engine. And if they're still I mean, they're not reopening and that's going to change the global economic output and total ecosystem is is impacted. Supply side is going to be an issue and earnings are going to come down. I mean, and the fact is, we're trading at 17, 18 times earnings on a price to earnings ratio basis and earnings estimates are only 4 percent off all time highs. We see that coming down more into 2023. But, you know, as we get through Thanksgiving in the United States, to say, you know, in terms of markets that we're most grateful for is there is an alternative to stocks now because bond yields are so elevated. So there is income to be generated. As we go into 2023, we would push more into the income, fixed income side of markets, look for high quality income because there's risk to the earnings downside, whether it's Apple or some of the other big companies out there that have this global supply chains and global demand that they need is going to probably be weaker in 2023. My outside of the front end of the yield curve and the Treasury market, where is that opportunity in fixed income? Yeah, I mean, we're we're right in the intermediate, we're looking to go longer as we get further further into 2023. But right now, you know, I mean, investment grade corporate bonds are trading about 90 cents on the dollar. They were down to 85 cents. That's the lowest since 2008. We're looking for 2008 type discounts in bonds. High yield is not there, but higher quality bonds have seen those kind of drawdowns that they saw in 0 8 type levels in the corporate market. At least we think that's a good opportunity into 20, 20, 30. Greg A great funnell. What? I'd just be a little bit more in the inner on the yield curve, we think twos and fives are quite attractive. You're seeing yields that are available north of 5 percent. I'd be a little bit cautious as we go further out only because of the fact that, again, I just spreads a rally so much. Tenure rates are rallied so much, 75 basis points within the past month. I think it's well ahead of itself. Not a good entry point. Greg Staples, Matt Miller Skins. Thank you. Appreciate catching up. Thank you very much. Equity futures right now down nine tenths of one percent on the S & P 500. A whole lot softer this morning in the bond market. Your tenure. The yield unchanged on a 10 year Treasury market. 368 at the front end yields just a little bit higher on a two year, 446, call it 447 and two tenths, pushing negative 80 basis points, negative about seventy seven negative 78 at the moment. Coming up, the molecules. And later, Chairman Powell delivering his final remarks. If the December rate decision, that conversation just around the corner. Five minutes away from the open and power this morning. Good morning to you. Well, Monday morning, price action looks like there start about nine tenths of one percent on the S & P on the NASDAQ gained about three quarters of one percent. That's the price action case of Monaco. Monaco's first up, J.P. Morgan upgrading Wynn Resorts to overweight, expecting China's economic reopening. If it happens to fuel that rally in casino stocks next year, a stock is positive by more than 5 percent. Up next, Barclays downgrading Tyson Foods to underway, saying protein companies face a difficult outlook as consumers spend less. And prices keep rising. That stock is down by more than 2 percent. And finally, Morgan Stanley downgrading Williams-Sonoma to underweight, expecting negative earnings revisions amid weakening demand. That stock is negative. My let's call it three point nine percent. Coming up, U.S. shoppers kicking off the holiday season with a muted Black Friday. That conversation up next with cross marks Victoria Fernandez. That conversation just around a corner together with the opening bell, with equity futures down nine tenths of one per cent. From New York, this is Bloomberg. 24 seconds away from the iPhone about this morning, good morning to all equity futures negative through most of this morning with an eight tenths of 1 percent on the S & P 500 on the Nasdaq were down by seven tenths of 1 percent on the Russell of small caps, down by about three quarters of one percent. Also coming off the back of all we could get until the S & P 500 looking to close November with a month of gains of the next couple of days, as well as the opening bell about switching the board to get to the bond market. Yields look like this on a 10 year unchanged at 368 thirty at the front end to yields just a little bit higher through much of this morning to Ten's very close to negative 80 basis points. The euro, one of 438 positive, 4 cents of 1 percent. One ECB speaker earlier on today said talk of ISE. The timing right now is a joke. We'll get into a conversation with Mike NIKKEI of whether that's a choke or not for the Federal Reserve. The holiday season is very much underway. Shopping picking up by the last couple of days. Abigail Doolittle has more on that. Hey. Hey, John. Well, early signs are certainly not great about holiday shopping 2022. Before taking a look at some of those more traditional names. Let's take a look at two of the indirect holiday named. Also, why the markets are down so much. Apple and Tesla and of course, Apple down in part on the China tumble. And exclusive reporting by Bloomberg that there could be a default or a shortage, I should say, of 6 million iPhones. And you were talking about demand versus supply. I would say it's also supply because I have tried at a number of stores in this area to buy one. And you just simply can't get them, not even the pro, just the regulars. And Tesla, of course, 25 percent of its revenue coming from the China area. So folks maybe not buying their iPhones and Tesla's this holiday season, we're having a problem buying them. As for some of those more traditional names. The retail sales picture, not great, although we have a little bit of uptick there for Wal-Mart. Not surprising me, one of the staple stocks that is higher on the year. But Black Friday sales, according to retail dive, rose by two point three percent. Online sales by just about the most by channel. Textron indicating that the U.S. Northeast had better crabs and other areas. But both Macy's and Coles talking about the fact that opening traffic for their stores down by about three quarters to later in the day. So, again, channel checks muted action for this holiday season so far. Is Cyber Monday actually? Think happy for me. Not so much. I am definitely a bricks and mortar person, so I can't speak to it. But it looks like that growth this year, John. Just about two point nine percent when you account for inflation. Not very much at all. Abbi, thank you. Happy with the staff this morning. About two minutes into the session, equities down by six tenths of one percent. Staples outperforming unchanged energy, underperforming crude getting hammered. Crudes come down from the low 90s, the low 70s, and just a couple of weeks, just a month to move through November. Huge range for about 20 dollars or so energy this morning. Energy equities down by almost 3 percent, negative by two point ninety five percent. Cyber Monday, that test in the U.S. consumers resilience consumers have delivered in this year. This is an interesting year. Consumer sentiment is at a record low. We have had a very steady pace in terms of overall spending and the labor market is great. There's still a lot of pent up savings there, still a lot of liquidity in bank accounts. People when they have income, they spend it. Americans have income. Most retailers expect it to be a sort of subdued holiday season, not a disaster. But but a more promotional holiday season. And honestly, I'm not too worried about some of these businesses. The big business is taking a little bit less from profit investors keeping a close eye on profit margins amid mounting economic concerns, cross marks. Victoria Fernandez writes in the following inversion of three month and 10 year yield leads us to believe we are more likely to have a recession in 2023. But it should be modest. Both household and corporate balance sheets remain decent. Victoria, I'm pleased to say, joins us right now. It's a question we've asked for a number of months, Victoria, and it's great to catch up with you again. Just how resilient is the US consumer? Yeah, I mean, look at you and I have talked about this numerous times this year and I am of the strong belief that the consumer is stronger than a lot of people think it is. There is a dichotomy, right between a higher end consumer and a more average consumer. We are seeing that some of the more luxury items, luxury goods sales are a little bit better. We have seen the higher end consumer actually come down a little bit from their usual spending shopping at places like Wal-Mart. But the spending is still there. This is going to be the foundation, I think that we have leading into next year that I think we will have a recession. The three months to 10 year tells you that because now we're inverted. I think a little over 60 basis points there. But the balance sheets of both the consumer and corporations at this point in time is going to hold us to not have a very steep recession. I think, Tony, when it comes to headlines, ISE spending that we've all seen over the weekend at 3:00 this morning as well. What's more instructive to you than you volume? Well, I think it's going to be a combination and look, I know the numbers were not as strong on Black Friday as a lot of people thought they would be. Some of that, I mean, for my household, we stayed home until late because we were watching the World Cup game, U.S. versus England. We didn't even hit the mall until around 4 or 5 o'clock in the evening. So perhaps there were some things going on that people didn't go out quite as often. I think today will be an interesting and time, Cyber Monday. Let's see what kind of sales are there. Let's see what kind of promote things we're getting. But there weren't a tremendous amount of those door buster deals that a lot of people were waiting on. So your ticket items are going to be a higher price, which means the sales themselves will be higher. I'm not sure volume will be as much. And that's going to come down to those companies then that have the pricing margins and the pricing power. They're the ones that will do well this season. Victoria, are you seeing signs of falling, picking up to maintain some of the spending? Well, we obviously see credit card and usage going higher. It's getting closer to what we consider those pre pandemic levels of where they are. The balance of the debt on their credit cards versus their total debt limit is moving higher, but again, higher than where we were the last two years. So many people had paid down their debts with some of their stimulus payments that the consumer were in such good shape. They had room to build up some of this revolving credit. So we are seeing that. I think it's something we have to continue to watch. We're not extremely worried about it at this point in time. But let's see what happens over the holiday season. Mark McKay, this will be on the fence right now. That's for sure. We hear from Chairman Powell on Wednesday. This is a very busy week, John, for everybody. A lot of data and it is one of those rare weeks where the big number of the weak jobs is going to be overshadowed by the Fed. Hey, Paul. On Wednesday, you take a look at what's going on on Wednesday, not just foul, but jolts. So he'll be talking about the labor market. And the question we're going to have is, which Jay Powell. Do the markets get do they get the one who came out on November 2nd at the end of the last Fed meeting and was very hawkish? At least that's how his remarks were interpreted. Interest rates going higher than expected, a ways to go too premature to think about pausing or do we get kind of the Fed speak that we got out of the minutes last week? An increase would be a danger here, a slowing in the pace of increase, maybe appropriate policy tightening could raise risks. We're going to have to wait and see what we get from him, but probably he's going to lay the predicate for a 50 basis point move. Now he is talking about employment and it is employment week. So it's going to be interesting to see what he has to say about this. And I want you all to pay attention to this. Take a look at when the Fed is raising rates, which is the white line. And unemployment, usually unemployment does not start to really go up until the Fed has almost finished raising rates. And we have not seen unemployment go up. It's a lagging indicator. So we'll see what we get on Friday. We're at three point seven percent right now. But do we start to see the same kind of reaction we've had in the past, or is this truly a different time, John? Mike, I wonder if you're on the same page of Andrew Honan, host over a city, say this is what he had to say this morning. Best case would be that power would guide a well expect slow down to a 50 basis point hike. But he went on to say, remaining hawkish by downplaying one month of softer inflation data. The jobs numbers may serve to emphasize his hawkish focus on a tight labor market. Mike, what do you make of that last line? Well, I think that's extremely possible. It's a little early to look at the consensus forecast of economists for jobs, because we get all that data this week. But it's about 200000 right now, which is roughly where we've been. And as I mentioned, unemployment hasn't gone up. So the labor market is stronger than people have thought it would be. Maybe it's just delayed or maybe this is a different time, but it could reinforce some kind of hawkish message. Mike McKay, thank you, sir, as always. Victoria Fernandez back with us. Victoria, is it a different time in this labor market or is that weakness just slightly to light? Well, I do think it's going to be a little bit delayed, but I think Powell is going to come out this week and look, I think he agrees with the market. Jonathan, on a couple of things, he's going to agree with the market that the terminal rate is going to be higher than where it was at the September meeting. Probably have a five handle on it or right at 5 percent. He's going to agree with the market that the December rate hike should be about 50 basis points. I think where he's going to disagree with the market and really push back is when it comes to the rate cuts that the market is pricing in for next year. And part of that is because the labor market is as strong as it is right now. Obviously, we have to wait for the lag effects of previous hikes to work their way through. And it is a lagging indicator, as Mike mentioned. But I think he's going to use that as a reason to tell the market, look, don't expect these cuts that are priced in. We're going to stay higher for longer. And that's going to be his push back against the market. Victoria, are we witnessing, though, maybe experiencing a period of time where the effectiveness, the power of that Fed speak is declining? It's been eroded. Markets don't seem to be paying attention in the same way they have done. Yeah. There's, you know, a lack of confidence, I think over the last year and a half that is developed in regards to the Federal Reserve. I mean, obviously it it all started with the transitory comments and things moving on from there and showing that that wasn't exactly what happened. So there is this lack of confidence in the Fed. And I think the market is saying, look, we have somewhat driven the Fed with what we're doing, loosening financial conditions based on what they think the Fed ought to do. Has driven some actions by the Fed over the last couple of years. I think what Powell is trying to do here is say we're not going to do that anymore. We are standing firm based on what we think is going to happen. Obviously, it can change with the data and there's a lot of that coming. But I think the market feels like it has a little bit of power here and it's trying to use it. Victoria, wonderful to catch up, as always. Victoria Fernandez there. Want to check in on the euro just briefly. Euro telling right now, off session highs. Positive four tenths of 1 percent at one of 433. Something we've talked about on this program a few times over the last couple of weeks. Just a sequencing can the United States. We have arguably seen a peak of inflation before the economy is rolled over in Europe. Maybe it's the opposite. You can make the argument the economy is rolling over before we've seen peak inflation. ECB president Christine can't just moments ago. I wouldn't go as far as saying inflation has peaked. The following headline risk to inflation and the outlook are on the upside. Remember, the next ECB decision is on December the 15th, the day after the Federal Reserve's last decision of the year. We'll get back to that story a little bit later, no doubt on Bloomberg TV and on Bloomberg Radio. Coming up, the U.S. easing oil sanctions against Venezuela. Is this oil well that's already on the market, just on the black market, or is production actually going to increase in Venezuela? In which case that could be meaningful for the market. The nuances of that conversation. Up next. This is Bloomberg, the open, I'm least Mateo live in the principle room. Coming up, Shopify president Charlie Finkelstein. That conversation at eleven thirty a.m. in New York for thirty p.m. in London. This is Bloomberg. I do think that we're short on detail here in terms of the Chevron story. So, for example, is this oil well that's already on the market, just on the black market, or is production actually going to increase in Venezuela, which means that could be meaningful for the market, but probably is going to take quite a long time to actually get get going. The United administration giving Schaeffer on the green light to resume oil production in Venezuela, a move that could add supply to the global oil market and these price pressures at the pump. This is crude plunges to its lowest level since 2021. Joining us now is Bloomberg Stan Flatley joins us from they say. Dan, can you walk us through the significance of this move from the administration? So this is that move. It's sort of been teased in various aspects over the last several months, something that we've been expecting, although there hasn't been confirmation obviously until over the weekend. But what we know is that this gives Chevron a limited period of time to do maintenance on its on its projects in Venezuela and potentially move some product to the US, though that will be a very limited capacity. And all this is predicated on what will happen in the talks between Maduro and the opposition party in Mexico City. So if you read the general license from Treasury and you look at some of the comments from lawmakers here in the U.S., this is sort of a very short timeline designed to give them a durable regime. The Maduro administration an opportunity to move forward with those talks. But the statement from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Menendez coming out shortly after the announcement was made on Saturday. It sort of lays out the stakes here. So if there is no progress made, this could be potentially reversed in the coming months. And the Office of Foreign Assets Control, which oversees sanctions for the U.S., has shown a willingness to reverse these sorts of decisions in the past. So there's still a lot of developments to come on the political front with this decision. Well, it sounds like you think there could be scope this potential here for this to become something much, much bigger in the near term, though, just for the details of our story, in 2020, before the U.S. ordered a complete halt drilling operation, Chevron Shandra, Venezuelan crude production with 15000 barrels a day. Now, for people who are not familiar with the oil market, that's less than the production of a single oilfield in the Permian. So, Don, just how significant is the current decision? How should I be thinking about it? I would think this. Think of this as sort of near-term decision, something that will, as the previous commentator said, take some time to come on line. If it indeed moves forward. But I think that there's still a lot of political risk here. If you look back at the history of this decision and when whether it was going to be made or not, there was a lot of opposition, especially from Democratic lawmakers in the Florida delegation. And so I mentioned Senator Menendez, this statement earlier, and that sort of gives you a sense of where this is likely going. But there's still some significant political risk here in that this decision could be reversed and whether or not it has any material impact on the price of oil going forward. It's sort of a matter of, I would say, optimism at this point rather than what what we know could or could not happen going forward. Dan, appreciate the framing. Really fantastic. Dan, slightly that Flint like down in D.C. could this morning tell me she identified two percent down one point nine to seventy four dollars and eighty cents. Looking ahead over the last couple of weeks, global credit markets have been rallying, along with global equity markets with a view for the year ahead. I'm pleased to say that. Joining us now is ISE head of performing credit, Armand for Halcyon. And a fantastic catch up with you, sir. We've had this tightening in credit spreads. I've had other people pushed back to me and say, we're going to get wider spreads. We're going into a downturn. Be patient. Don't go now. Wait for later. What do you say back to them? Well, thank you for having me on, Jonathan. We are seeing some cracks in the economy. And so I would expect some credit spread widening as we enter 2023. We are seeing the impacts of commodity inflation, labor cost inflation. Some demand destruction as companies try to pass through cost increases to their customers. So I would expect that there would be some continued volatility around credit spreads. But with that said, there are some bargains to be had. It is a credit picker's market. And we are seeing some very attractive situations in terms of dollar prices that are available in the market and absolute yields that are available in the market for companies that won't experience defaults or losses. So it is it is an opportunity as well as risk. And one must tread carefully. What are you finding those opportunities? Could you be more specific? Generally speaking, higher quality, high yield bonds offer attractive opportunities. The the the percentage of WB rated high yield bonds is the highest it's been in 10 years, with about 60 percent of the market being lightly levered and offering an attractive return with dollar prices on those instruments in the 70s and 80s. In addition, private credit. Certain types of private credit markets are experiencing dislocation. Given the banks having stepped away from large cap direct lending to leveraged buyout sponsors. So there is a widening in the pricing that we're seeing in direct lending as well as a tightening in the legal protections that are available and direct lending. A nice market, that's for sure. And that's a change from what we saw in the last decade. Ivan, you mentioned the improving quality of the high yield index and many people on the same page. We'll see the same thing with that in mind, Armin. Can you tell me how you think the index will perform in a downturn relative to how the index is performed in the past? It's a great question. I think that the index is already predicting some level of a recession. Spreads generally are wide or the wide end of normal. Typically high yield bond spreads are between 300 and 500 basis points to get. Today we're on the wider end of that range, which suggests that there is an expectation of some level of risk in the fall as we head into 2023. So a long story short is that some of the risk is already priced in, but I would expect that the that at some point next year, as we as we lap tough comps or easy comps in 2022, that we will see improved performance in the back half of 2023 and into 24. And so I think the market in anticipation of that type of improvement will likely be ahead of the fundamentals. And I think actually by the time 2023 and 2024 over, there will be very strong years in terms of index performance. But obviously, this year it's going to it's been a challenging year for how you wait three years just to follow along with you. So we've seen the bulk of the tightening cycle. You've indicated we start to see the consequence of that. People start to price in the downside. Can you tell me something common and this is what I'm really interested in is the maturity will start to become a problem. It's ending up next year. But if the Fed is sticking with this high for longer story, we've had the higher rate story. Let's talk about the longer pace of it. I mean, when does that starts become a problem? Where is that maturity wall on the horizon? It's really 2027, 20, 27. If you look at the maturity schedule for high yield bonds, only 6 percent of that market matures between now and the end of 2024. In the case of broadly syndicated loans, it's a little bit higher. It's about eight and a half percent, but still quite manageable. But if you were to really dig deep into what subsections or what ratings categories are, are spread across that that maturity profile, it's really the triple C's and lower rated securities that are maturity maturing in the near term and therefore there will be some level of defaults. But the percentage of triple C's in the market is quite low. Right now it's under 10 percent. So I don't think that there is going to be a maturity driven default experience in the next two years. The maturity wall is is substantially extended at this point. And I don't think that we will see defaults driven by by maturities. However, with floating rate borrowers and the broadly syndicated loan space or even in the private credit space, especially the highly levered transactions with LBO sponsors, we will see some level of defaults and losses associated with those credits because they were very aggressively capitalized over the last two or three years. And they have the added cost of higher cost of borrowing with floating rates rising as rapidly as they have in the last 12 to 24 months. I mean, this was a clinic we appreciate. So let's have a little conversation next time. That was on the seeing that on the equity market, just get back to the equity market. About 20, 30 minutes in equities, down a half of 1 percent on the S & P. And the Nasdaq was down about a quarter of 1 percent coming out the market. Move it eventually to be watching the trading timing for the rest of this week from New York, this is pulling back.