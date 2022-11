00:00

But we did say see Asia stocks, specifically Chinese equities, see their worst fall in about a month. Now, alongside equities falling, you did have some buying coming into treasuries. So lower yields plus a strong a lower dollar did mean that at the moment we're seeing the Japanese yen appreciate by more than one percent. It is on track for its biggest monthly appreciation since 1998. So the China demand for a haven story feeding into the peak yield, peak inflation, peak hawkishness narrative. But adding into that disinflationary narrative is nine max crude. It has done a round trip. U.S. WTI crude is now at its lowest level since December 20 21, wiping out all of the gains for this year. Now, along with that China story, one of the other folds in this has been the lock down some of the restrictions around that Foxconn factory trying to learn more workers with bigger pay. According to people familiar, the Apple iPhone Pro will see about six million iPhone pros close of a shortfall, rather, of production of that specific model. So Apple premarket just opening down one point two percent. The wider European context, basically every single regional benchmark is down this morning. I'm taking another leg lower after class cannot of the ECB. A bit of hawkishness coming from him this morning, saying that, look, inflation risk is almost entirely to the upside and they need to get inflation down. They need to get growth down in order to get inflation down. Let me show you what European the European map looks like. Basically, everything is down and it's being led lower by energy. The worst performing sector don't have that for you in the moment, will bring it to you later. But there you go. TV magic UK stocks, those are down about seven tenths of one percent, one of the worst performing again because it is energy and materials that are the most worst hit this morning. Let's continue with that story. In China, protests against Covid controls have spread across the region. Citizens frustrated by strict rules took to the streets over the weekend. Some protesters in Shanghai even called on President Xi Jinping to step down, a level of dissent unheard of since she took power a decade ago. We're joined now by Louise Speranza, global chief economist of BNP Paribas. Markets 360 Division, along with Bloomberg's Greater China executive editor John Lou. John, let me start with you. Can you put these protests in the wider historical context and just in the context of the moment? These these protests are pretty unprecedented in the sense that public displays of opposition to government policy is very rare in China. It does happen from time to time. I've been in Beijing for 12 years and this is the first time I've seen antigovernment protests of this scale here in this city. And again, you've had them in Shanghai, you've had them in Chengdu, you've had them hired in other cities across the country on various scales in Beijing. We're talking about a few hundred, maybe upwards of a thousand people in Shanghai, several thousands in other places, much smaller than that. And so it does speak to the frustration, the fatigue that people are going through when it comes to Covid restrictions. And, of course, this all being sparked off by that fire in Chicago late last week that killed 10 people. The protesters saying that the Covid restrictions are suspecting the Covid restrictions delayed. Firefighters being able to get to that blaze and putting it out. So so, John, what what are we hearing from the protesters themselves? Yes, it's. It might be in reaction to the fire, but are they calling, for example, for an end to Covid 0? What do we sort of hearing on the ground? The protesters are calling for an end to Covid 0 4. No more tests, no restrictions. I think they represent a relatively more extreme slice of the population. Obviously, you've seen much more across Beijing, for example, different neighborhoods across the city. Neighbors getting together, opposing local government officials trying to lock down their apartment complexes, arguing that it's not a scientific way to try and stop infections. There are a lot more people who are opposed to the strict lockdowns that force people to stay home. The use of chains and bolts to put it to closed doors. So that cannot be open. The fact that they are a safety risk. If there were a fire, for instance, that's much more widespread. A little bit more extreme as this call for every sort of restriction when it comes to Covid. Well, we do. Let me bring you into the conversation. That's the color on the ground that John just gave us. What are your concerns when it comes to these protests and the impact of it on greater China? Yeah, I think the key issue here is that they are not likely to change the stance of the government when it comes to the Covid-19 policy, at least in the near term. The measures have been just announced only recently will take time to assess to their implications. So in the short term, it's bad news for the economy and uncertainty concerning the government might go hard. The intense reactions and protests could also lead to new supply constraints emerging and likely to be associated with weaker consumption. Now it's like do you? Yes, continue. Louis Jr. What happens to the future? Public outcry supports the view of the continued relaxation. It will be. It will. I'll bet you got the fashion would be very much the case of two steps forward, one step back. But the bottom line, I think, is that the economy is not bottoming out yet, that the markets will be concerned in the short that month. And we continue to expect a turnaround in the spring next year as measures get gradually relaxed. John, you know, in reaction to what we've seen in China over the past two years to Covid, the measures have really been focused on industry. Have there been any rumblings of potential economic measures for the individual? There have been some efforts taken at that. There have been tax cuts across the country. There has been some talk among economists that maybe what China should do is something more akin to what's what's been taking place in some countries in the West directly handing out money to the individual. We've not seen any serious move in that direction. Again, the government here is quite stretched when it comes to the fiscal budget. All of the testing that's been done, all of the building of all the building of the temporary hospitals. It also we have this property crisis that's been unfolding for the last few years and that's really sapped the revenue coming into the budgets of the local governments and such. Well, what we you know, we've seen things, for example, like the PPACA reducing reserve requirement ratios for the second time, injecting more liquidity into the economy. John was laying out some of the other measures there as well. But Louise, what does it really do to help growth in China if again, that the issue at the moment is demand for liquidity, not necessarily liquidity itself, but just the demand side of the picture? Absolutely. I mean, in these circumstances, you know, policy accommodation is typical shingle on the street. Effectively, I think the key fundamental problem is really to Covid-19 rules. So the expectation here is that as it locks the body, supplementation might have a significant impact a later stage. Which is what we're looking for in 2023. Attending polling done by D requires the fact that it conditionally into measures until they are in place. I think one of the parties accommodation is not deficit. Well, we I look at sort of maybe a bit of a false dichotomy, but but the scale here of either letting the virus spread or imposing tougher restrictions, it does seem neither is particularly good for growth in the short term. Absolutely. That's the key that they might be facing at the moment. I think you have your point is to increase the level of vaccination in order to allow greater fluctuation in later stages that someone is petitioned by in the short time. So you find yourself in hungry. Interesting a headline coming through our team flagging that Beijing vowing to curb rapid growth in Covid cases. John, you know, this of course, comes as we've gotten some sort of measures of more targeted approach, one that helps to allow the economy to grow at the moment. How difficult is that considering growth in Covid cases or how much have we seen Covid cases pick up at the moment throughout China? Covid cases are at a record high here in Beijing and across the country and partly contributing to that. I mean, obviously the new variant is far more transmissible than the earlier variants. It's wintertime as well. But also contributing to that is China was trying to loosen, trying to give more space to the economy. And that that's unfortunately, I think also helped push up the number of infections. The point, though, is that the country is still committed, as we've seen high level officials repeat many, many times over to getting infections to zero. And as long as that remains the ultimate goal, I think unfortunately they're going to have to resort to testing to lockdowns of these sorts of things to get their. What would you what do you make given that that we have Goldman Sachs, for example, seeing a 30 percent chance that China reopens before the second quarter of 2023, would you pin the odds that something similar? Yeah, our London view has been that, you know, the process would be very good at drawing about by spring next year, we can see significant changes speculatively that would allow the economy to turn the corner. OK. And what exactly would that look like? What sort of what sort of e what sort of timeline are you expecting? I think this being in a way that it was so you know better whether you know and saw that. So we look at this being is it becoming boring again? You know, a gradual process. So we've done more effective implications after this being the country country, which would mean students who would have made on video. And certainly that kind of a negative on the short term as you would. Yeah. And you know, again, sort of this this these two opposing forces that China needs to weigh, I mentioned that line about them curbing rapid growth and Covid cases. Another one coming from an official that Beijing vows to reduce the impact of Covid on the economy to a minimum. So certainly a nuanced picture. John, thank you so much for joining us. John Lu, our executive editor for Greater China in Beijing. Louise Speranza, chief global economist of BNP Paribas Market 360 Division. Thank you so much for joining us now. Coming up, Oil in focus as Debbie CAC drops to its lowest level since December. More on that next. This is Bloomberg. As long as we're seeing that the ongoing carbon zero policy. We're not going to see much of a stabilization in domestic demand unless the government really moves away from its targeted approach. At this point, it looks like that a rapid or reckless opening of the economy will be worse for China's growth, because the biggest problem now, of course, is in the labor market. For the time being, it seems that the outperformance that we have seen in the Greater China region could be capped in the very near term. The next few months are clearly going to be challenging, but we still feel comfortable with that in the second half. China is going to be a much better story from an investment perspective. Interestingly, the bond is doing well primarily because people can't travel. So we're seeing seeing, you know, good spending and good foot traffic. And the. Some of our guests weighing in on the China protest, which have caused a risk off mood in markets, especially oil that tumbled to its lowest level since December. So it has made a round trip. This unrest in China. For more on this, let's get to Bloomberg's Wilke Entity, senior executive editor for Energy and Commodities. Well, I mean, why is this energy market so much this oil market? I mean, was was does this change the reopening narrative so much that we need to send WTI lower by two and a half percent? Clearly, it's a risk off event for the oil market. Oil market has been extremely worried by the state of demand in China. But this adherence to Covid Zero is keeping demand suppressed, that people aren't moving around China as much, not driving them, not flying. And that comes against the background of what seems to be ample supply for all the talk of price coffin sanctions. Russian oil keeps meeting, the market keeps getting out of Russia. Russian oil production is near the highest since the war started. So you put that together. The supply from Russia with concerns about demand in China. And do you get a slightly nervous, slightly weak market? Well, to that point, OPEC plus meeting is taking place. This this coming weekend, what did these declines, what does the China story mean for them? Well, I think most people had expected revolt over obviously OPEC plus have made a big cut its last meeting. And it probably feels vindicated in that decision given how soft the market has been since. But we should perhaps be looking at the possibility of a cut, too. I don't think any decisions have been made yet. But if you think back into when the Saudis put out a statement last week denying speculation of a production increase, they clearly gave themselves room. And they said that, you know, they wouldn't be afraid to cut. So when you see a weak market like we've seen today, when you see prices nudging 80 on Brent, I think the market has to think that cut is possibly part of the equation going into this weekend's meeting. Now, well, you mentioned in your first answer, oil price caps on Russian oil. Now, on Friday, we're supposed to get a decision by the EU. But but it seems like no consensus has been reached and they're going to restart these talks on Monday. Does it seem like this is something the EU is going to be able to be united on? Are there just too many divisions between the nations? I think the expectation is that they will get to some form of agreement in the end. Clearly, what's going on is that those countries in Eastern Europe, which want to come down hard on Russia, want the cap set at a meaningful level which will curb Russia's oil income. I think other members want the cap set at a price which would allow oil to keep flowing at today's prices. They're finding it hard to reach consensus. I don't think they'll want to let the whole thing fall apart. It does seem that they'll get to a place which won't have a material impact on the flows of oil outside Russia. And I think that's what really matters to the market right now. OK. Well, thank you very much. Bloomberg's will be there. I want to switch gears to the ECB. European Union diplomats are expected to resume talks later today on capping Russian oil prices. Poland and the Baltic states are unhappy. A proposal they considered too generous to Moscow. A senior diplomat says Poland wants additional sanctions, as well as a review mechanism and a price below the market level. Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party has suffered its worst ever showing in local elections, with the opposition gaining power in the capital, Taipei. Taiwan's president quit as DPP party leader after the losses, which came amid rising disquiet over cost of living issues and an uptick in Covid deaths. Profits of industrial firms in China continue to decline in the first 10 months of the year wage down by Covid restrictions on falling factory gate prices. Industrial profit in the January to October period fell 3 percent from a year earlier. That's after producer prices contracted last month for the first time in almost two years. This is the Danny Moura. Thank you very much. More right in London, not Alice. Laura, I love you. I promise. I know what your name. It's all right. Let's get a check in on these markets. And really, we started on the back foot with these risk markets. Considering the concern over protests in China, what it means for policy, what it means for Covid lockdowns in China, demand European stocks continue to fall, being led lower by the energy sector. Energy fearing the worst out of any of those sector groups. Given that we're seeing WTI crude fall nearly three percent at the moment, it has now made a round trip. We're looking at all of the gains in oil for this year being wiped out again that China demand adding to it. We're talking to Bill Kennedy about that earlier. You also have an OPEC plus decision coming up this weekend. How does that factor in euro that is moving higher up half a percent. That's being driven by some hawkish language we have coming from class. European markets follow Chinese indices and U.S. futures into the red. As the turmoil sends a shiver through global markets. Plus, commodities also hit iron ore and oil slide amid concern over the strength of the Chinese economy. But WTI dropping to the lowest level since last December. Good morning. Welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Dani Burger in London. Now let's talk retail and eBay. UK says the Black Friday shopping event no longer delivers on its promises. As people struggle with the cost of living and to help address the problem of post consumer waste, the e-commerce company says it only promoted refurbished in second hand deals this year. We're joined now by eBay's UK general manager, Murray Lambo. Mary, thanks so much for joining this morning. So how was Black Friday? Did the sales go off as expected? How did they compare to historical levels on eBay? So so what we saw in the UK business was just a booming sale in pre loft refurbished and used inventory. That was because one customers were getting genuine bargains and 2 there was a definite shift in environmental concerns. We've seen that growing for the last few years, but it was more key than ever this year. So that was all real high spot of Black Friday sales and will continue I think over the next few days as well. Well, I know one when you and the folks at eBay announced this push for reused goods. Part of what you had said in this press release is that Black Friday is broken. Was this Black Friday also broken? What's broken is, is that customers have got increasing concern. Am I getting a genuine deal or am I getting a genuine bargain? There's been tons of coverage over the last few years. And secondly, this growth in concern about the environment, it kind of went on pause during the Covid period, but has come back very strongly. And so over half of consumers that we spoke to were genuinely going after looking for use refurbished items this peak season for both of those concerns. I'm not getting a real deal and I'm going to reduce the impact that I have on the environment. And so it's kind of playing out as I think it needs to. It's helping the retail industry shift to think about more about circularity rather than just production through consumption. And just that linear process is how do you think about products that are much more so away? That plays to what consumers need. And there are so many great products out there when they're refurbished or used that customers can get. It's going to be a shift. I think in the next few years and how the retail sector will operate. Are you concerned, though, because typically in a crisis in inflation, when consumer wallets are pinched, a lot of times of the ESG story gets thrown out. The window means, you know, folks looking for clothes go to fast fashion or go to the cheaper models that aren't necessarily environmentally friendly. Are you concerned that that shift will start to take place as inflation really starts to bite? It's interesting. I've heard the argument a few times to say that you can't be environmentally friendly and have genuine value for consumers. And I find that a bit disappointing in that there's so much more out there. If businesses are platform up businesses to help the retail sector showcase the brilliant and use and refurbished products. And we've done things like classify all or refurbished products. When solar cells say that buyers have confidence in what they're buying, we put guarantees around our products with things like authenticity, guarantee, and therefore consumers can buy with confidence and actually all getting a genuinely lower price than you are on new items. And so actually this play of. Yes, as a cost of living crisis, yes, I'm looking to save money and I can have an environmental impact come work in unison and they don't need to be disconnected from one another, as is typically the argument. And we know that if you're buying a used or refurbished product, that the environmental impact is exponentially lower because you're increasing the length of time that products is in use. What do you make of the UK consumer and the strength of the consumer right now? I think that the UK consumer continues to surprise me. I think what we're seeing is we're seeing a big push still in fairly high end sales, so people buying more expensive items so that collector's items, whether they're buying sneakers or whether they're buying more high end watches. And then I see a big play into I don't see the sort of this clear trading down, but looking for genuine alternatives to value. So, Roben, the latest iPhone release, get me the previous season of the previous season so that one or get me an open box item because I know that there's going to be a genuine bargain for me. So a more thoughtful consumption than we've seen in the past. And that value for money just popping up on the priority is that the sort of t shaped recovery they'll have. On one hand, you have people who are still willing to pay probably what is an absurd amount in my mind for a pair of sneakers versus how cool they are versus someone who's looking to kind of make sure they get that bargain. I think that consumers are able to choose a diverse range of options depending on their needs state rather than customers being in block or block B as could be articulated. We've got one of the most advanced online beats having economies in the UK. It's an amazing part of our retailing sector. As I say, one of the most advanced in the world and therefore customers are able to have a selection and so they want to support themselves here or treat themselves here, or they just want to get genuine value rather than feeling the need to always pay full price for life. So the demand is clearly there. But what about actually getting the products to consumers? How much of an issue has strikes from the Royal Mail, for example, been enabled in being able to actually deliver? To repeat the point about having the most advanced retailing economy, having a good postal infrastructure is essential to that. And that works in unison with the amazing online retail site. So that we've got. And so our encouragement is clearly for the union and for the Royal Mail to reach conclusion as soon as possible because it is done credential to the overall health of online retailing sector. That's for sure. I've also been encouraged by how private enterprise. Other private enterprise has stepped into the fold and is helping to think about growing capacity. Our job is to give alternatives to the businesses that use our platform and ensure that customers can get what they need and expect to manage expectations on both sides. But we do encourage the fastest resolution possible as it is disruptive. If it doesn't get resolved, what does it mean for the holiday season then? I think that customers are stuffy and aware and therefore they're more advanced in terms of their retail online shopping just because of the familiarity with it few years on. Our job is to make sure that customers are fully aware of when to expect their item and then how it arrives. And I think most other retailers will be in that same position as well. And so I'm not expecting a big set of surprises. And as I said, pleasantly surprised by the way the other partners are stepping in to be able to mitigate those activities. So what you're saying is I should have started my holiday shopping worth considering. OK. OK. Good to know. It is interesting, you know, speaking with friends of mine, all of us and all the options that exist out there to sell second hand clothes and items. I won't buzz market them, but there does feel to be a lot. What has that competition meant for you? Competition is a wonderful thing in terms of how it helps you up your game. We are the second largest retailing site in the UK, have over 20 million customers that visit our site every month. They clearly find a great deal of value in their ability to sell and buy and transact on the platform. And when you combine that with the small business dynamic, we have hundreds of thousands of small businesses that use our platform to trade alongside consumers. Selling it brings a richness of demand from customers who visit to buy. So all of those things work really nicely in terms of a network effect. And that's the beauty of the marketplace and that's why the business continues to thrive here in the UK. Did you expect consolidation in the space as these new players pop up? I think that it's a very innovative space and there's a ton of runway still to go. There's still less than a third of sales in the UK for retail or online. There's a long way to go to evolve and I'm expecting more advancement in terms of services and solutions. I've mentioned things like authenticity, guarantee and I'll refurbish program and those are really nice ways that we're helping to meet consumers demands as they advance and get more specific in the types of products they're buying. All right, Mary, thank you so much for joining us. Mary Lambo, their general manager of eBay UK after what was a busy Black Friday. Now, I want to bring you some lines coming from Barclays. Then Cap, the CEO there will undergo treatment for non Hodgkin's lymphoma, according to the company statement saying and though he said in the letter that the doctors have advised that my prognosis is excellent and my condition is curable with their prescribed regime. This is likely to last 12 to 16 weeks. The CEO also saying that the company will run normally will still manage it. Again, this is the CEO of Ben Cat saying that the company will run normally and saying I will continue to be actively engaged in managing it. Now let's turn to a different UK story. And Rishi Snack is set to deliver his first major foreign policy speech as UK prime minister. Later today, he's expected to say the country should plan its foreign policy for the long term to match the strategies of other world powers such as Russia and China. Joining us now for more is Bloomberg's UK government reporter, Emily Ashton. So, Emily, set the scene for us. What are we expecting from Ricci's speech? Well, it's interesting tonight, because this is where you see the prime minister's first foreign policy speech. He's mainly known for his treasury, a former chancellor. So it'll be very interesting. Lots people watching. And he will talk about dealing with China and Russia with a robust pragmatism. And that might be seen by some critics as maybe a softening approach to China. So a lot of eyes will be watching that. And as I say, this is a very interesting speech in the city of London because he is mainly known for his work with domestic affairs rather than foreign policy. A lot of people I was gonna say, speaking of domestic affairs, you know, soon CAC, perhaps the honeymoon period is over. What what's the latest on this? When. Farm rebellion that he's facing. That's right. So onshore wind is the is the latest problem that he hasn't his inbox. We have about 30 conservatives who have said they're going to back an amendment from a senior conservative to the levelling up bill, and they want to see more onshore wind built in Britain. Well, she said Knock said when he was running for the leadership that he did not want to see any more onshore wind. He has a real problem because Labor wants to back that amendment. And so if that so he if he faces the prospect of the government being defeated. So I think we might see before that amendment comes into the Commons in the next couple of weeks. Some softening of the approach may maybe a concession from the government on onshore wind. How much does this seem as an indicator for the rest of Rishi Snacks premiership, given that, you know, when he took over as PM, there was some expectation that perhaps this is more this is a more fractured conservative party. Will that continue to play out and how will it continue to play out? Let's get your Bloomberg business flash now. With that is Laura, right? Hi, Laura. Hi, Donna. China Evergreen Group says it expects to receive restructuring support from offshore creditors by late February. The statement came as Hong Kong's high court accepted the company's plea to adjourn a winding up case until March the 20th. However, Grant is the world's most indebted developer with more than two hundred and seventeen billion dollars of liabilities. Elon Musk says Twitter is now Howard hiring. The owner of the social media company tweeted a slide from a company, too, with the words we're recruiting, but without adding the details. This is a dramatic restructuring which has seen the fund's headcount slashed by half. Musk says you use a sign ups in an all time high turmoil. Apple's key manufacturing hub in China will be costly. Bloomberg has learned that the unrest is likely to result in a production shortfall of close to six million iPhone 4 units this year. The company that operates the facility, Foxconn, is trying to get workers back to assembly lines after violent protests against Covid restrictions. The government of the Bahamas has criticized the person in charge of restructuring crypto exchange at RTX. Attorney General Ryan Pindar says statements made in U.S. bankruptcy proceedings by John J. Ray were, quote, regrettable and misrepresented actions taken by his nation's securities watchdog. The comments are the latest salvo in an escalating fight over the RTX collapse as the Bloomberg business flash. Dani. Laura, thank you so much. Now let's talk more about that cryptos story with cryptocurrency is following global markets lower, feeling that downward pressure of the protests in China at the same time as Laura was mentioning that FTSE scandal continues. It weighs on sentiment of digital currencies. For more, Bloomberg's crypto reporter and retro joins us now. Anna, are you surprised that some of that angst over China is finding its way into this crypto market? Not really. I guess over before the RTX scandal, sort of, we were seeing crypto falling other assets and it was quite correlated. So it's not a surprise. But I guess we'll have to see what happens today now that the US is kind of reopening after the holiday that last week. If there's more contagion from RTX, that might sort of impact price more than what's going on in China. So at the moment, maybe a return to normalcy of how it usually acts. Mark Mobius was also on the program a couple of hours ago saying that Bitcoin could go to ten thousand dollars. Are a lot of folks expecting that level of bearishness? I mean, how realistic is that price target? He's not the first to mention it. And of course, if you look at what's going on in the crypto sort of industry, that's not like it's toward a totally outlandish call. And again, obviously, we'll have to see if there's more contagion than that. Might be a more realistic price target. Right. If there's more company collapses than, you know, it's surprising that Bitcoin has held up so far so well. I mean, not compared to a year ago, but like over the last few months, it sort of stayed somewhat stable despite sort of the catastrophes that were going on. Yeah, fair enough. If we're expecting this gigantic ripple effect throughout the entirety of the industry, perhaps Bitcoin would be worse. I'm speaking of which, where do we stand on FTSE X? You know, the the proceedings themselves and those threats of wider contagion. So the proceedings are going on in the US. We don't know who the creditors are yet. They've been able to keep those those private. And they've sort of the names aren't public. And that might be sort of a source of potential. You know, Detroit Jeter just in this I guess that's going going going forward because we'll figure out who might be one of the counterparty is. And then obviously in the in the Bahamas, they're the regulators there have also been trying to act. And that's created a source of tension between between the two because, you know, FTSE was based in the Bahamas and the Bahamas have an interest in sort of saying, you see, it's not it's not our fault that the company collapsed. There were companies everywhere. And so they've tried to act as well. All right. Anna, thank you so much for joining us this morning. Bloomberg's crypto reporter on a air there. Now for more on this ever evolving digital Lynn landscape, listening to Bloomberg Crypto. It's a daily podcast hosted by C.S. Murray Ishmael. You're going to hear from the big fish about the biggest stories from the most interesting people transforming the world of crypto. Just Monday to Friday, wherever you get your podcast. But I think that given we did see two weeks ago, we saw equity markets and oil move higher when there was news that China could reopen, although this also came at a time when bond yields moving lower earnings were looking pretty strong. So I think there was a few drivers behind it. But now we're seeing some of that coming off today. And I think that's the main reason we're seeing markets slow at this moment. I do wonder if it continues to be the main driver, because, you know, we are off the back of, what, six weeks of gains in European indices. Maybe it's not strange to see consolidation, but in terms of the calendar for the rest of this week, what looks like it could be driving sentiment. Yes, we've got some big events coming up. Euro area inflation and inflation from specific countries, including Germany. That's going to be big. And also Powell speech in Washington, D.C. that's coming ahead of the Fed blackout period with the Fed meeting coming up in just over two weeks now. So I think the main thing for markets is still inflation, and that will continue to be the main driver. That is China. News is adding to the risk of sentiment, so to speak. And I do think that going forward, maybe after today, I think people will be looking more at the inflation picture. Yeah, well, I mean, to be fair, we are seeing the euro stronger today with Klaus cannot talking in Paris about this idea that, you know, it doesn't make sense that, you know, we would be talking about a pivot that inflation is still enemy number one. Now, when it comes to inflation, I'm going to try to do an elegant Segway here. House prices have obviously been a big driver, and the hope is that they're coming down with higher rates. We're also joking about in the break how I'm looking to sell. You're looking to buy. And so I'm expecting you to tell me that I'm the one who's in trouble at this moment. I think this story is probably a bit better for me than it is for you because so zoo play today saying that the agreed prices are falling below, asking prices for the first time in 18 months. So it's becoming even more of a buyer's market, really. You know, getting better pricing. And I think that you had a guest on earlier from eBay, which is really interesting. And he was talking about how the U.K. consumer is actually a little bit stronger. Obviously, he's hoping that that is the case. But I do think that we're seeing those signs of actually the U.K. consumer weakening and therefore trying to cut back and trying to reduce the spending even on things like houses. And I think that, yeah, as we mentioned, good news for me, maybe not as good news. Well, it's also probably not great news. I mean, for the Marks and Spencers of this world, last time I checked, they were down pretty significantly. How much is 2023 turning to a bearish story for the U.K. retailers? Yeah, I mean, it's got all the hallmarks of being a disastrous year for retailers, really. I mean, I think mortgage payments could reach 50 percent of people's incomes, which is only slightly below where we were at the global financial crisis. Mortgage payments, utility payments doesn't leave much money to buy new clothes. Scott on the weekend, really? So I think that retail is looking bad, but then the stocks are down a lot that I think Marks and Spencers is down 50 percent this year, almost double that amount. I'm not sure on the specifics, but there are a lot of it's priced in, but it's not going to be good if earnings that's show. OK, Joe, thank you so much. And yeah, if you're looking to buy a flat, I've definitely got one to sell your mate's rates. I promise you. Give us Bloomberg's Joe E in there. All right. As we wrap up the hour, let's take a look at where we are on these markets. And as Joe mentioned, we do continue to see selling in this European equity market following through on that negative Asia session where Asian equities, specifically China, sold their biggest monthly decline in about a year, saw their biggest decline, rather, in about a month, were down nearly 1 percent with the euro stocks. Six hundred energy, the worst of the decliners. You can see nine max crude now down more than three percent. It is the demand side of this equation that we are fearful of. If there are more lockdowns, if it does get more stringent off the back of these protests and rising cases. Now, there is a bit into the 10 year yield. You can see there at three point six five percent or just nearly 6 6. We are looking at a 10 year yield that is below the Fed target at this moment. It's this recession trade that's starting to come into the fold. Protests spread in China. Citizens frustrated by Covid restrictions take to the streets over the weekend to vent their anger about the government. The upheaval hates Apple turmoil. RTX big Chinese manufacturing hub may lead to a production shortfall of six million at the most popular iPhones. And the Chinese unrest adds to stresses stresses in an already fragile oil market. Crude falls to its lowest level in almost a year. And ultimately, what it all means for the reopening of the second largest economy in the world. And as you say, this definitely roiled Asian markets overnight. Broadly, it was a risk off tone with stocks down really across the board. The MSCI Asia Pacific index as a whole down by about seven tenths of one percent. But it was Chinese equities in particular that really underperformed the Hang Seng China Enterprise Index down about one point seven percent. And you're seeing the ripple into foreign exchange as well. The Chinese yuan, the onshore yuan weakening against the US dollar to the 7 19 level. But it it's actually the South Korean one, which of course, is very sensitive to the trade story with China that is underperforming in Asia and affects weaker against the dollar by one and a quarter percent to around 13, 40. And finally, in the bond market, you are seeing a bit of a haven bid coming into government bonds really across the world with yields moving lower. And that was true in both Australia and New Zealand. The New Zealand 10 year overnight falling about nine basis points to four point 0 2 percent Mark. All right. We are looking at futures here that are down about 1 percent after doing a whole lot of nothing on Friday, really unchanged at about four thousand twenty six in the cash trade. But we're down today on those China concerns. We're also seeing the 10 year yield come down as investors buy the bond. So now down to three sixty six on the 10 year yield, it feels relatively low compared to the highs that we hit a couple of months ago. Now, Max, crude is off three point two percent. You can see seventy three eighty three a barrel. That's the lowest level that we've seen since early January of this year. So I'm taking it down to levels that consumers may not be used to. The concern, of course, is that there won't be enough gas demand in China to hold the price up. Bitcoin also coming down, although still holding a just above sixteen thousand sixteen thousand one hundred eighty seven dollars. So it hasn't crashed below that level that we're going to hear from, for example, Mark Mobius later and thinks it's headed towards ten thousand dollars a coin. And what do you see in Europe? Yeah, Europe dominated by the China theme. Then we've got European equity markets very much weaker today. Certainly that's the case. Both the French and the German markets, both of those down by just over 1 percent. The London market also down by seven tenths of one percent. Either way is an energy story. It's an industrial story. It's a luxury goods story. There are many areas in which many, many industries which have links, of course, back to China from Europe. And this is Brent crude. Then Matt was just talking about WTI Brent down by three point four percent. And even before we were talking about protected activity in China, it was going to be a complex story for oil to do with just how fast the Chinese economy was going to have to open up. We have an OPEC meeting coming up at the end of this week. That plus meeting. What will they decide to do on production? Has the chance of cutting production just increased as a result of this drop? We're seeing oil prices right now. This is out. Energy stocks all responding way down by just over 2 percent on energy stocks that could be weighing on the London market today. This weighs on Paris. LVMH is the example of a luxury player that I picked up and I could have chosen all this down by one point three percent. So the percentage is not huge, but it is a really heavy weight on the Paris index. And so that weighs on the Paris market. And the euro is up by half a percent. And I put this in March just to underline, yes, we're risk off in many senses, but actually the dollar is under pressure today. Earlier on, it was actually gaining a haven trade. But now we see the yen as a haven trade, perhaps even the euro. My colleague, our colleague Van Round talking about how the pound might be catching some haven bids because money coming out of some of the commodity related currencies such as the Aussie and anything to do with the Chinese market like the Kiwi. So that's what's going on. In fact, some slightly interesting things going on here. The euro. As a haven trade. Very interesting. It's a question indeed. Yeah, big question mark after that one. Let's get back to the top story now out of China. Protests against Covid controls have spread across China. With some in Shanghai calling on Xi Jinping to step down. Veteran E.M. investor Mark Mobius spoke to us about the unrest. It's clear to me that she cannot tolerate any protests. So there will be a very tough crackdown on any protesters. More people will be arrested and they will probably go further in terms of control. And occur and Bloomberg's chief Asia economics correspondent joins us now from Hong Kong. So and how significant are these protests really? They are quite unprecedented, at least in modern times for China, and these protests are probably up in cities right around the country. Obviously the scale differs, but it does speak to the level of frustration that is building among people underground and out towards restriction restrictions that go with Covid zero. And that's why there is a big question mark now over how the government will or will not respond. You've seen the images on social media. Our own colleagues have been vetting those images, reporting them. They are quite extraordinary, given the level of political control on political political expression in China. So a lot of people have been taken aback by this. And they are asking a big question in terms of not necessarily what it means for the government. They remain firmly controlled, but what it does mean for Covid 0. Will. Will there be some kind of a pivot or how will the government respond? Well, and on that government response and is there any likelihood that there is a real threat to Xi Jinping at this point? Because we did hear some calls for him to be out of power. Those are very unusual calls, obviously not just for China, but as we as we have experience here in Hong Kong. Danny, I think most experts are saying it's not at that stage yet. The protests aren't about scale, that it would threat the government per say. But nonetheless, there is a lot of scrutiny down how the government will respond. Will they? There will obviously continue to censored the media. The social media side of things have been allowing these protesters to vent to some extent. But will they now respond with maybe harsher police tactics or will they crackdown and arrest some of the ringleaders under like ongoing for. Do they then try and perhaps pivot to meet some of these Covid a Covid demands to try and ease the pressure on the people because China is trying to navigate a very difficult story here. On the one hand, they're saying, look, we have to keep the virus under control to avoid a public health disaster. On the other hand, they're saying people need to be allowed to live as normally as they can minimize minimize restrictions. And that's the big dilemma that's led China to where it is today. Yeah, and to some of our reporting over the weekend, really fascinating in the extent the lengths that people are going to to try and protest online in China and to try and keep those protests up as long as possible trying to evade the A.I.. Thank you very much. And to Covid for joining us, being DAX and to come with the latest on those those protests now sticking with China. Anti lockdown clashes at Apple's largest factory could lead to a major deficit in the most in demand phones. A Bloomberg exclusive report sets the shortfall at close to six million iPhone units this year. Bloomberg Tom Mackenzie joins us now with some of the details until we all remember the pictures. You know, before you're talking about protest activity more broadly. Last week we were talking about protests at a Foxconn factory in China. And that's what these guys back to. How much of a challenge is all of this? Yeah, and it's a reminder that a company that is so good at managing its supply chain is so sophisticated. Is China stopped three years from to put up with Covid restrictions in some form in China, of course, its most important production area and a major market is really being challenged. So what we're hearing is they're having to reduce output by about six million units. You talked about the iPhone price, the iPhone 14 pro. Absolutely. And the Macs, it's the most sophisticated, most in demand smartphones for Apple that are being produced out of this facility in Foxconn. And so in John Joe. And so they are being now constrained. There's a lot of uncertainty in terms of whether they'll be able to ramp up production up. We're hearing that they hoped about to do that in 2023. Course, the timing is terrible ahead of the Christmas and holiday season going to come down to what happens with those restrictions. And yet, as as Ana was saying that, you know, you saw this outflow of workers in October than they tried to bring the back end bonuses. And then there those violent protests. Yeah. Big bonuses. And of course, Apple wants to diversify its production at the same time. Right. So does this push them towards that in a faster way or does it mean. Well, the analysts, the Bloomberg speaking to suggest that that is the case. That's going to be a catalyst to move them in that direction. The reality is, and we've talked about this. Given how sophisticated and how entrenched those supply chains are in China is actually quite difficult to move because of the complexity in the sheer number of components that go into these phones to just lift it and move it to somewhere like Vietnam. But clearly, Apple's been attempting to do that, countries like India as well. And this, you would have thought, is going to play heavily on the minds of the board of Apple in terms of how they step that up in the months ahead. Produce in China, designed in in California. Certainly the message coming across with some of the graphics that we were showing that on. Thanks very much. Shipping IBEX Tom Mackenzie joining us with the latest on that particular dimension of the China story. It is having further impact on a broader market. The unrest in China has also affected oil, which tumbled to the lowest level since December. WTI sank below seventy four dollars a barrel following three weeks of losses. For more, we're joined now by Will Kennedy, Bloomberg, senior executive editor for Energy and Commodities. Will, why is the oil market so rattled by the events that we've seen taking place in China over the weekend? Because I think that it's clearly a risk off event for many investors that they're worried about what it means for the trajectory of Covid zero in China and the outlook for the Chinese economy, which is the main driver of oil demand globally. And it comes at a time where the market already appears well supplied. Russia production and exports is continuing pretty much unfettered, albeit that oil is travelling almost all to Asia now. But production is near the highest since the start of the war, and there's more oil from a few other places in the world like Kazakhstan. So it's all happening in the background of ample supply and uncertainty about demand. And that's turning out to be a fairly bearish brew. Well, if we're talking about a bearish brew, what does that mean for OPEC? Plus, as they gear up to make it have their next meeting taking place this coming weekend? Yes, I would say a few things about that first. I think that OPEC plus will be but feel fully vindicated in the production cut that it controversially made at its last meeting. If you remember, many places, including Washington, would be critical of that decision. But given the price we've seen since we've oil back down at its lowest in almost a year, I think Saudi Arabia, the OPEC leader and its allies will think it was a correct decision. That decision they face now is whether it's a vote over production, which I think remains the base case scenario for most packed watchers of whether they need to cut further. If you remember last week that the Saudis put out a statement saying that they would consider cutting, and I think that that's going to be the discussion over the next week. How weak does the market look? Does it require a further cut or do they continue with their current policy? Well, and will very timely headline just crossing the Bloomberg terminal, J.P. Morgan saying that OPEC plus will need to cut 400000 barrels per day next year to balance the market, cutting their 2020 three Brian forecast by eight dollars to ninety dollars a barrel. So Bloomberg's well, kind of. Thank you so much for that timely reporting. Now, we also want to mention that it is Black Monday here in the U.S. coming off the start of the holiday shopping season. We saw modest growth for retailers over at the Black Friday weekend. According to data compiled by Sensor Magic Solutions, in-store traffic ticked up two point nine percent at brick and mortar retailers, over 20 21 deep discounts this year. Large shoppers seeking a break from inflation, of course, those retailers trying their best to work down bloated inventories this holiday season. As for how all of these dynamics are translating into action in premarket trading for some of those retailers, Amazon is down about 1 percent and Macy's is down about nine tenths of one percent. So declines that are just a little bit beyond what we are seeing in the broader market. But of course, what is leading the declines in the broader market is the energy sector. What we were just discussing with will kind of be with oil prices under pressure, the likes of Marathon, Exxon, Deb and Occidental Petroleum, well down in the ballpark of around two and a half to three percent in early hours this morning. And interestingly, two stocks that are sensitive to the China story are actually outperforming. That would be Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands casino operators that have heavy revenue exposure to Macao. The reason why these guys are up on a day when most Chinese exposed stocks are down is because of a license renewal for 10 year period that will benefit existing players like these two. Protests against Covid restrictions are spreading, citizens took to the streets and university campuses, venting their frustrations on local officials and the Communist Party. Huge crowds gathered in Shanghai, where some or at least one, let's say, called on President Xi Jinping to step down. That's the level of dissent unheard of since he took power a decade ago. But I think on the other hand, considering the number of extremely small. And also the obesity asking the government was drawn zero Covid policy. But it is not exactly anti party and anti-government as such. So I think less distinguishes this is not really the so-called 1989 moment. Again, I don't think so, even though I do know that people would prefer to making historical preference and the relevance for this. But unfortunately that is suddenly it is not. OK, so you don't see parallels with nineteen eighty nine. It doesn't have an impact on policy, though, Doctor, you. I mean we've we I spoke to a guest from City earlier on who said there'd be no change in Covid policy as a result of these protests because that would result in a loss of face for the for the government. Is that a line of argument that you share? No, I don't think the changes have already happened. Back to elements of November, and obviously there are differences in terms of implementation from the central government to local government and local government. Double down the measures. So that's one thing. Make these central frustrated then on the other hand. I think also we could do it gradually to see the change in rhetoric and change in languages in terms of the policy from the central government from Beijing. So I think, yes, the way forward it is to loosening the measures. But the matter is how and when the government will fund the right step to losing that measures. And will it be possible, Doctor, to loosen the Covid policies at a rate that the Chinese population finds acceptable and define that however you like, but with infection rates set to go even higher than they are now and deaths no doubt to follow? How will that be explained to the Chinese population? They have been told that the Chinese way of managing this is far superior to western methods. I think that's the difficulties. Whereas the public wasn't really have the sufficient awareness regarding what kind of virus it is. So I think that's probably one of the biggest hindrance that prevent the Chinese government to reopen this society. So for what government is trying to do right now, it is to have a very clear communication with the population. Firstly, what percentage of vaccination coverage that society can open Juliette Saly. And secondly, what percentage, as you said, of an ability that society can be open to these two messages come across. Very clear to the population. I think it was too late in the very confusing stage. Well, and I wonder as well how the difficulties around exiting Covid 0 translate into other question questionable issues in Chinese policy. One of our Bloomberg opinion columnist, Claire Ferrero Marquez, wrote in a column out today that Beijing's ability to reset public health policies is also a crucial indication of how an increasingly tightly controlled and centralized system will unpick other tangles, be they social, economic, environmental or geopolitical that require the same kind of pragmatism. How do you see this translating into other areas of policy? Dr. U. Well, the difficulties in here it is how to balance the public health and economics like any other country facing in the exit procedure. So for China's case is how are you going to guarantee those who will not be employed by the state sector appropriate, insufficient money, modern money available to be dispensed in household? And so far, we have not seen that guarantee from the Chinese government at a central level. So I think that is the difficulties. Whereas how good to balance the economic interests of the billions then on the other hand, the public health issue. And of course, it's it's kind of domestic versus the rest of the world. I mean, how is the persistent persistence of Covid zero policy and kind of the hindering of the Chinese economy affecting potentially this country's standing in the international balance? Well, it looks very tiny. Looks like they're all at one in this sense. You know, the rest of the world began to reopen or has already opened for quite some time. Whereas China is the only one seems to long to persist on its 0 Covid strategy. So that really needs China. And also leave the Chinese population wonder what exactly happened. It was in old country. So it's no wonder people would have a question. It is no wonder people are angry. Do they have. I mean, does China even have the ability to lift a zero Covid without millions of deaths? Do they have decent vaccine preparations? Do they have emergency room beds free? They have enough ventilators. Are they prepared for for lifting Covid 0? Well, I'm not a public health expert in here, but I mean, as long as I know in terms of vaccination to prevent deaths and serious illnesses, I think the Chinese vaccine is the same as any type of vaccine as we know that that any vaccines, including Pfizer, cannot prevent you from getting infected. So I think the Chinese government is trying to do right now is try to nudge the elderly population, get vaccinated. And so far, I think that the government has not really been quite successful. Now, in terms of the you bed occupancy, I have to say the ICU bed availability was in China is relatively low compared with the rest of the world and especially compare was peer to peer comparison for many of the emerging market and middle income country. So I think that's another hundreds for the Chinese society to be fully reopened. Back to the focus on the protest activity that we see preoccupying news right now. A talk to you. If we do see a return to protest activity tonight, for example, or in the days ahead, would you expect to see it to be met with a violent response? I don't want to making any predictions in here as we don't know exactly what has happened. I mean, I'm not was in the country, but I think on the other hand, if people do have the anger, the best the government should do is really to letting people vent those anger. All right, Dr. Ussher of Chatham House, thank you so much for joining us. Really appreciate your time and insight today. Now let's keep you up to date with news from around the world. Else outside of China with the first word. Republicans say they'll demand greater oversight of U.S. military aid to Ukraine when they take over the House. Representative Michael McCaul told ABC News there will be more transparency and accountability. McCaul also said he supports sending Ukraine long range weapons to defend against Russia. The CEO of Barclays will be undergoing treatment for non Hodgkin's lymphoma spend. CAC, a Christian on, says the doctors have told him his condition is curable and he expects treatment to last 12 to 16 weeks. Then CAC plans to continue running the bank during that time. In the U.K., Prime Minister Rishi Su Keenan is facing pushback from his own Conservative Party over a ban on new onshore wind farms. More than 20 conservatives are backing a pro wind energy amendment. Soaring energy bills have prompted a number of them, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to drop their opposition to wind farms and after cutting thousands of jobs. Twitter is now hiring. That's according to slides from a company talk tweeted by owner Elon Musk. The first line has the words where recruiting. With no further details. The slides also said that new user sign ups are at an all time high, averaging over 2 million a day in the second week of November. So yet another turn and twist, Matt, in this Twitter saga as Elon Musk has taken the helm. First, he lays off half the company. Then he makes demands of workers that lead some of them to take essentially just packages to exit the company. And now he wants to bring more people back in. Yeah. And apparently they're signing people up at a record rate. I don't know really what to believe here. I would have thought a lot of people had quit Twitter as well. But I'm not sure about the data there. And of course, since it's not a public company, it doesn't really matter that much. But we love talking about it and we love so. Well, journalists certainly love talking about it. And the longer he spends on Twitter, the more you think maybe it is just journalists talking to each other. Protests spread in China. Citizens frustrated by Covid restrictions take to the streets over the weekend to vent their anger about the government. They aren't free upheaval hates apple turmoil. RTX big Chinese manufacturing hub may lead to a production shortfall of six million at the most popular iPhones. And the Chinese unrest, adds to stresses, is in an already fragile oil market. Crude falls to its lowest level in almost a year. Just a month ago, we were up over 420 and now we're at 366 on the 10 year yield. So a lot less competition. There is one way you could see it with S & P. Yields, on the other hand. That is because people are buying treasuries and maybe a little bit worried. They're not buying. The U.S. dollar index, I think is very interesting right now. Crude off about two and two thirds percent right now. Seventy four. Twenty four is the price for West Texas Intermediate. So that has come down to levels that we haven't seen really since January of this year. And then Bitcoin right now off 2 percent, but still a sixteen thousand two hundred nine dollars, still holding above 16000. Even though there's continued FTSE fallout, it doesn't seem like it's enough to drive the price of bitcoin down. Kelly, what you see in terms of pre market movers? Well, a lot of them come back to that China story. It's affecting things on the macro level, one on the micro as well with the ADR, for example, of some big Chinese technology companies down in premarket trading by Dubai, about nine tenths of one percent, JP dot com by about one and a half percent. You also have Apple lower. And I mentioned this story. They could face a production shortfall of iPhone 14 prose by as much as six million units due to the disruptions at facilities in China. So Apple is down about one point eight percent. And then with the declines in oil that was mentioning, you are seeing energy stocks under pressure at the Energy Select Sector Spider ETF, which basically gauges how the sector as a whole will be performing come the opening bell is down on the day by about two percentage points in the. So those are some of the moves that we're seeing in premarket trading then around the China story, Caylee on US assets. Well, this is the European verdict on the China story. The European equity markets space down by eight tenths of one percent and all sexes are in negative territory here in Europe. Real estate and energy of the worst performers. And here's Brent crude, 80 130 down by two point eight percent. Even before we got the protest activity, there was a lot of complexity being built in as we saw Covid rates rise in China. A lot of people asking questions about just how quickly can China realistically reopen. And as a result of that, there've been some downward pressure on oil markets adding to that. We've got no CAC plus meeting at the end of this week. Will we see a cut in production to respond to this weakness? LVMH is down by seven tenths of 1 percent on the Paris market. And this, again, is to do with the China story. So we see this read across from China into some of the luxury goods companies that are listed in Paris. Not a great percentage point move, perhaps, but it is a real heavyweight on the Paris market. So it takes his toll at the euro was actually up by seven tenths of one percent. This is an interesting one. Perhaps we'll get our guests perspective on this shortly. Caylee up by seven tenths of 1 percent in the through some of the Asian section. We saw the dollar catching a beat. That seems to have changed. Now we've got the yen moving higher and we have the euro moving substantially higher. ISE IBEX. While colleague Van ran on the market's live blog earlier and he was saying that maybe this is to do with interest rate differentials in the slightly more hawkish language we still see from the ECB in the context of the more dovish minutes at last week from the Fed. But could all that change when we hear from Jerome Pao a little bit later on this week? Yeah. And we all definitely will be watching Paul's comments on Wednesday. This morning, though, what we are all watching is the China story and the ripple effects throughout global markets. Joining us now to discuss is your spend lenders, then longshot campaign senior investment strategist Yost. How exactly are you looking at the China story and the uncertainty around it? Well, I think are two things you see uncertainty and supply coming back with issue with the restrictions. Apple has mentioned still maybe that restriction is going to be so severe that that manufacturing supply will become under strain. Again, that would that would add to inflationary pressures in the world. But I think the main impact is, is on Chinese growth. And we hadn't factored in too much optimism on the lock downs in our forecast. So we we we've seen some measures, some easing measures, which some of some of those will already be be reversed. But we didn't think that a real significant reopening wounds would be feasible before spring, basically, and that there had been some optimism. And now it's just it's sort of reverse. We see we see the number of of infections increasing. And and the policy, the 0 0 Covid policy hasn't really changed. So, yeah, that's that's the demand side from China itself. And then also the ripple effects through the global economy. You know, whatever the negative impact now. So. Yes. What are those knocks on IBEX? What are those knock on effects that you're seeing in terms of global markets where you are? Well, energy definitely sell commodities in general, I think. And so that's that's basically the demand from China. The luxury goods that were mentioned, maybe car some car manufacturing stuff can be, in fact, that can be impacted. So, yeah, it's it's a mixture of supply and demand. I would say in terms of safe havens, we haven't seen investors rushing towards the dollar. Indeed, the euro is bid this morning. Is that peak behind us? Do you think the dollar's strength has now turned around and we're looking at continued weakness for the dollar? Yeah, that could be. I think I think we're close to the peak also in in with the Fed. The ECB is more tricky in terms of inflation and the comments that we have, we've seen there are more. Yeah, they're bid more on the high cost hawkish side girlie than the Fed is. So I'm not sure if we're in the peak because the eurozone economy is weakening. So I'm not sure that the Fed will really get to where the markets expect it to be right today. The Fed is expected to read to hike rates of 3 percent. If the economy really slows, as we expect, then we might see a bit of a lower peak. So I'm not sure if you've really seen that we will see weakness in the dollar. But a further increase is getting more difficult to because the Fed is also getting to the to the peak of their offer of interest rates. So it's just that the buying of the euro today, does that look a bit overdone then, given what you just said? I mean, by seven tenths of one percent. My colleague suggesting maybe this is, you know, another 75 basis points coming from the ECB soon, whereas the Fed is about to step down. Is that really what's in the driving seat as we try and work for what is impacting affects markets right now? Yes. Yeah. It could be so it's it's it's very much so. That is very much the short term expectations. I think within within the ECB, it's not a done deal that we get a 75 basis points. A hike, 50 basis points is also possible. That would also mean that that the ECB is slowing a little bit. So this is this is very much I think the moves that we see today is very much about the December meeting, which when you look beyond that meeting. I think it's it's getting more difficult for the ECB to keep rising rates, especially at a at a faster pace than for the Fed, because the euro, the eurozone economy looks looks weak to us. We do think that the US will slow down. We see that in leading indicators, but not so much in the real indicators yet. OK. So on that so subject of the European economy used and how quickly it slows down and how you invest around it. I see that you've reduced your underweight in eurozone government bonds. Is that because you think that will be a good place, a good place to spend the recession? Yes. Yes. So we we've moved more into bonds. I think a couple of months ago we we reduced our exposure to U.S. equity and bought us bonds. And now indeed we we still have an underway in European funds on which we reduce that underweight because we think, yeah, maybe we're already past the peak. I mean, German yields have also 10 year yields have also fallen to two point four to 2.0. So it's also 40 basis points decline. We also reduced our duration exposure. So that's more in line with that. We're getting closer to a peak in European yields. Yes. And when it comes to equities, you mentioned kind of pulling back on your exposure to U.S. equities as well, when will it be time to wade back in more meaningfully? I think when when we're clear, in spite of the recession and how deep it's going to be, I think we also need at least a peak in the Fed. There's been much talk about the pivot. I think the definition has changed a little bit. We see a pivot really as a start of rate cuts. And that's, I think, too far away for equities to do to dissipate. And I think also that earnings expectations have to come down. Earnings expectation positive for the year. Twenty three in the US and in Europe. And I don't think that that matches that recession. Yeah, you say that the Fed beginning to cut is too far away for equity investors to anticipate. Does that mean not in 2023? You don't see that. It baby 2023, but we think it would be it will be quite late in 2023 and then first you laugh, you'll have the economy slowing. Yes, you will have inflation coming down, but you'll also have, I think, earnings coming down. And I think that will be a bigger story for the time being for equities, Stan. In an interview with Bloomberg, Mobius said his next target for bitcoin is ten thousand dollars. And he added that he wouldn't invest his own cash, but, quote, Crypto is here to stay as there are several investors who still have faith in it. Certainly this has been a major setback for the industry as a whole. RTX The market that said, Coinbase is always thought to be the most responsible, trusted and secure exchange. And we keep that sum of funds one to one segregated. And therefore there can be a situation like with RTX. What kind of situation have you seen in terms of outflows? I mean, I know a lot of customers are saying I trust Coinbase that they're holding our assets one to one. On the other hand. I would prefer to take my digital assets out and hold them in my own wallet. Are you seeing that? So publicly, U.S. listed companies have to be, of course, mindful of what I'm saying. But we see elevated activity. And when we talk to institutional investors, they are very positive, always nice an onboarding. Institutional investors are very. They have all expressed their faith and trust in Coinbase and their property. I think the the fallout center certainly here to stay for the long term. Do you eventually see yourself coming out of this whole episode with the greater market share? Daniel? So Coinbase, I think we have taken this approach of seeking to be the most responsible, trusted and secure a platform. But since our founding in 2012, that was at the time the dog market and we've ever since navigated through four entire crypto cycles. I think we sort of see ourselves validated in our approach to be the most compliant, most responsible crypto exchange globally. Well, on the subject of compliance with regulations that still exist, what regulatory clarity do you still need? Given you are, as you say, based in the US. Absolutely there certainly more regulatory clarity in the US would be appreciated. As you mentioned earlier this morning, we have made additional appointments of senior leaders in the region as we see here. It looks as if we just lost the line to Daniel Fitz, whose time we appreciate greatly because he was coming to us from San Francisco. So perhaps we'll get a chance to re-establish that line. But Matt, interesting to hear him talk there about about what they sell to the business, where they see the business being resilient. It's one of the RTX fallouts. Yeah. And also fascinating that they're pushing to expand into regions that, you know, maybe are also less regulated or not have kind of regulatory completion amidst this fallout. Right. You'd think that you want to wait and see what happens. I mean, they're talking they're talking about expansion in Europe, aren't they? And saying that actually the regulatory approach is one of the things that draws them to Europe. So that's sort of another dynamic, the complex relationship between where you want to expand and and how that the regulatory environment really, really differs. And Kate, it was interesting over the weekend to see the Bahamas, to see Dubai, places that had really put themselves at the forefront of crypto questioning whether that was really the right call. Well, you saw Bahamian regulators kind of pushing back on some of the claims made in the bankruptcy proceedings around the implosion of FTSE. We know that is one of the things that has created a very significant gray area is the jurisdiction between the Bahamas and in the US as well. Given that RTX was an entity based in the Bahamas. So there is a lot of confusion. But coming back to Coinbase, the fact that it is based in the US that maybe feeds back into the idea of it being subjected more to the regulatory oversight of authorities here in the US Santa, but clearly something that players all across the market are still paying a great deal of attention to. And I think Daniel Sanford is once again with us. So let's get back to him. You were just telling us, Daniel, about your European expansion and the timing of that. Apologies for the line going going debt that you were talking about, European expansion. How do you justify that kind of confidence, I suppose, in the industry at a time when many are questioning where it goes from here? ISE. RTX. Yeah, I think as I said previously, certainly when we talk to institutions and we see the same confidence and the full confidence in Coinbase that we've seen previously and we do not see anybody leaving the space. And that said, given that EMEA and when I mean EMEA not only mean the European Union with the Meeker regulation, but also the financial services and markets bill at passing through the UK parliament at the moment, as well as the creation of the virus, the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority in Dubai is really leading the charge in creating regulatory clarity and a regulatory framework that we can work within. Mm hmm. Do you think, though, that perhaps tougher regulation might follow? Daniel, in the UK, in Europe as a result of FTSE eggs, because a lot of people were disappointed by the lack of transparency in the sector, one might be asking questions about what needs to be done about that. I think you're right. It depends a little bit country by country and market by market. So me being German, you would know about the crypto survivors that's that was introduced in 2020 in Germany. So we have already a very comprehensive framework for regulation of crypto assets in Germany. Other markets, we expect them to follow similar approaches. How far behind is the US? Daniel, when we talk about these other countries Anna was alluding to that maybe are a bit more forward in terms of thinking about setting the regulatory landscape for crypto currencies. So what I can comment on is obviously the EMEA region, the United States is certainly looking at creating greater regulatory clarity in the EMEA region. I can say that I think we have made great headway. You can pay instead of just getting outright verified. Then Wednesday kicks off the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Romania, plus in Washington. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be addressing the Brookings Institution. Then on Thursday, President Biden will be hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House. And then on Friday, it is jobs day here in the US. That non-farm payrolls data is expected to show some softening in the labor market. And wage data, of course, also going to be very closely watch, man. Yeah, it's interesting. There's a lot of important economic data in Fed news coming up this week. So while I know over the weekend we have all been reading about these Chinese protests and of course, today that's the focus of the markets. It could look a little bit like a tempest in a teapot come Wednesday when Jerome Powell speaks. Right. Because we're going to all shift focus completely and back to what the Fed does and how the U.S. economy responds. Yeah, absolutely. So join Powell speaking on Wednesday. And last week, a lot of the market talk was dominated about dominated by the relative size, relative selfishness of the Fed minutes that we saw with Caylee. And then questions coming back about how Jerome Powell is maybe a little more hawkish than some of the other members of the FOMC. And that might be something of a contrast that we're once again talking about today when we get to the middle of the week. Also interesting to see that Powell will be speaking about labor markets and we will get a lot of labor market data this week. Yeah, it'll be interesting to see if you are seeing the kind of softening that the Fed is trying to engineer. They would like to see some slack building in the labor market and demand for labor going down as they try to cool the inflationary pressure. So it'll be interesting to see how much progress we are getting on that front as we also beat the drum to the Fed meeting in just a couple of weeks. Yep. Also beating the drum through the World Cup games, of course, continuing in cancer. Let's hope the action on the field gets a little bit more exciting than it was on Friday. I don't know if either of you watched the USA England game, but it was that many elements. Boring affair, apparently very well watched in the United States, for which I apologize. Right. Let's get to the end of the program that they say is it for EARLY EDITION. Surveillance is ahead. They'll be speaking to you at Morgan Stanley about where assets go from here and about China. This is back.