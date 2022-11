00:00

Rousing music, flag waving, patriotism and a beaming Vietnamese prime minister. This was a proud moment for Vietnam's car industry and the country as a whole. Vinfast had been promising to manufacture an electric vehicle to crack the US market. And now it's delivering 999 vehicles were loaded at the port city of Haiphong. Customers will get their keys to these cars next month. Yeah, it's a historic moment because this is the first time that a Vietnamese company export a product with a high level of technology to a very difficult market like the US early in the new year. And Fast is planning to list in the US and it's entering a crowded and competitive market, but has heavyweight backing. It's a subsidiary of Vingroup, founded by Vietnam's richest man, who set out five years ago to bring high end manufacturing to the country. In July, it said it had agreements with banks to raise at least four billion dollars to help fund its U.S. expansion, including a factory in North Carolina, with production due to begin in July 2024. Two models of EV's are on this ship. The VF 8 eight midsize SUV that starts at around 41000 and the VF 9 SUV priced from 55000, both substantially cheaper than a Tesla Model Y Tesla CEO Elon Musk has acknowledged the gap in the market for cheaper EVs You know, I can't speak too much about the future as a park development, except to say that we do think that making a much more affordable vehicle, will make a lot of sense and we should do so for Vinfast persuading customers to try. A Vietnamese made car is the next task, but I think the consumer will need to see the quality of the cars. But so far, the reception has been really good. We receive about close to 17000 pre orders from from the US Global. Even Fast has 65000 orders for these two vehicle models. This ship won't be the last to make the journey across the Pacific. Paul Allen. Bloomberg Daybreak.