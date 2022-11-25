Lombard Odier's Monier on Markets

00:00

Just when you listen to the Wrecks Bank and the Bank of England, two very different views of the NZ vs., let's say, Bank of Korea. Again, a very divergent views. Is 2023 going gonna be a year of divergence in central bank policy? And how will that play out for you at a macro level? Yes, indeed, in many ways I think it would be slightly divergent because you have different situation. If we take the case of the Federal Reserve, we think that they need to continue to create reasonably to the 5 to 5 25 percent level. So there is still, I would say, some rate hikes to come. So maybe markets are a little bit optimistic right now in terms of bond yields. And if you take, for example, the situation in Europe, especially for the eurozone there, it's a little bit different in the sense that the labour market is less. I would say favorable than in the US and the wages increases are less than in the US. So probably the European Central Bank will need to hike rates less than many people expecting the market. We target to 25 level for ECB rates in the course of 2023. So, again, it's interesting when you listen to is about shaving a sheet, she's certainly not in the camp of trying to scale things back at the moment, we've got one of the most inverted yield is going to go slightly off peacetime so macro with the United States of America. I want to pivot to Europe. Why not? It is our home off through all the most inverted yield curve since 19, since the nineteen nineties. How bad how deep will the dying turn be in Europe? Let's start with something a little bit different to the normal. So the destruction in Europe is very much related to this. I would say energy crisis, which is triggered by the Russian Ukrainian conflict. And in this regard, we think that for the winter, 2022, 2023, the European countries, I've been able to make a lot of gas reserves. So the beginning of the winter was reasonably mild. So this is favorable. So we think we will have a recession in 2023. But what we are really most worried about is next winter, the winter from 2023 to 2024, which might be a problem if the European countries are not able to get enough energy to go through that winter. And obviously, you think that 2 percent is slightly restrictive pre pandemic. When you look at the European landscape, how do you want to be positioned that? In terms of European assets, we would recommend still to stick in terms of equities to quality assets. So we want to be positioned in quality equity. Companies that have the ability to maintain their margins, that have pricing power, that are strong balance sheet and on the fixed income side, we want also to have exposure to investment grade credit. So a quality credit. And as far as the euro is concerned, we think that there will be two phases. We still are slightly negative on the euro. For the time being. And going into 2023, we think there would be a peak in US real interest rate. And that will be the trigger for us to become more positive on the euro currency. And you also let us just pivot back to the Fed, excuse the pun. You say the overtime in risk has receded and yet you say to me that you think the terminal rate is five, five and a quarter. Yet I look at 10 year government bond yields and I started the show. I mean, we've had one of the biggest rallies since March 2020. There's a bit of a disconnect, I think, between what you see in terminal rate and what we're seeing in the bond market as the bond market getting a little bit more driven by angst of a profound economic financial shift, according to Mohamed El-Erian, something much more malevolent like a global slowdown. I think what is not worthy, if you look carefully at the minutes of the last last FOMC meeting, is some economists at the Fed still think that there is a path to a soft landing. It's a very narrow path in our mind. So we think there will be a small recession in 2023 in the US. It will be an investment private investment led recession. Nothing to compare with the financial crisis of 2008 2009. It will be more like the 2001 recession. So we are think it made recession. We think that maybe, you know, some of the investors are getting ahead of themselves in the sense that these 40 basis points rally in us, then your yield is a little bit premature. It somehow makes easier monetary conditions that the Fed might be too happy with going forward, especially if the rally in U.S. stocks continue. They will have maybe to do a little bit more to fight for inflation.