Europe Stocks to Watch: Banks, Homebuilders, Utilities

00:00

Let's start with the banking sector then and a broken ISE. That's right, it's a really positive one today from RBC. They're telling much more positive on the European banking sector. They're saying it's looking really cheap now given the declines we've seen this year. And it's also benefiting from good cost control and strong balance sheets there today, upgrading both Lloyds and Deutsche Bank. But they downgrade NatWest, saying the rates outlook may not be as positive for the earnings as expected. And we're also expected to see some weakness in the mortgage rates. But look, judging by my latest credit card statement, I think the consumer card business is looking quite good. So I wouldn't be too bearish on NatWest for the moment. You better find other means of payment for that DIY project you've got at the weekend than AJ. That said that, that's for sure. Talking of houses, home builders in the UK in focus, a lot of people just asking questions about how much downside they'll be for UK house prices. So what's what's the news this morning? Right. We've got a really bearish note this time from Berenberg and they're saying that earnings for homebuilders in the UK could drop by as much as 40 percent. This is ISE. House prices decline, as you mentioned, and also as raw material prices continue to surge and they're saying we've stocks down 50 percent this year. They're still not cheap enough for those analysts over at Berenberg. I'll bring it back to me. I'm looking to buy a property next year. I'm gonna have to take out a mortgage, probably at a high rate, but I might be buying the dip in the property market at this rate. Okay. Be careful. Let me ask you about SSA, then onto the utilities. They have agreed to sell a part of their stake in electricity transmission grid. A business in. Well, tell us the details. That's right. This news just in, FCC selling a 25 percent stake in the hydro business. This is based in Scotland. It's about one point five billion pounds. And it'll help the company to invest further in other areas of renewables like wind and also potentially return some cash to shareholders. Got a separate bit of news as well for utilities while we're on the sector. Earlier over in Austria, they're boosting their profit guidance, saying they're benefiting from the continued rise in power prices and also a deal they've got with Volkswagen on electric vehicles. So utilities once again, a sector in focus in Europe.