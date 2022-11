00:00

One of Asia's biggest crypto lenders is targeting one hundred million dollar fund or in funding under a million dollars in funding, despite the industry chaos caused, of course, by the collapse of FCX. If successful, the funding round would value matrix ports at one and a half billion US dollars. For more on this, I'm joined by Bloomberg Quicktake reports this. The factory in Singapore is a battery. What do we know about the discussions on the fund raising? The timing is is interesting, to say the least. Indeed it is. And firstly, let me just give a quick brief about metric sports metric. Sport is a crypto lender, be sort of Singapore. They are backed by investors like DST Global and Tiger Global. And now they are looking to raise hundred million dollars at a valuation of one point five billion dollars. We understand that the 450 million dollar of funding is tied up. They're still looking for another 50 million dollars to be committed from investors. That's the update that we have regarding the deal. However, I want to add that matches Ford has said they have no risk of insolvency from FTSE. But there are clients that they have who have exposure to FTSE related products. So that's the, you know, the summary of match in support of the lender, which is looking to raise funds in this time market. Okay. And that data that detail is important. How likely is it that they're actually going to be able to raise this money? How much appetite is there to lend to this sector? What are we seeing? A very good question. You know, Tom, because of the venture capital that we are seeing are pretty reluctant to put in fresh money as we as we are looking around the world where crypto markets are ruining, the confidence in the crypto market is pretty shaken. Right. And we have seen that the overall digital assets market is also a pretty, pretty low in confidence, though it's weak overall. So, yes, it could be a uphill task for a magic spot to raise this kind of money at a valuation of more than a billion dollars. So, yes, it will take time, maybe challenging. And and we don't know what the what the eventual fundraising amount will be. It is it is tough times now to raise funds for anybody in this market. I'm looking at Chris. All right. Bitcoin right now down seven tenths of a cent by holding above 16000. So, Vestry, what are you and the team looking at and monitoring in the days ahead? More broadly within the crypto sector as we continue to monitor the fallout of RTX. Absolutely, and we're all we are all actually. This is a very good question. You're all looking at the contagion effect, you know, because as you rightly mentioned, though, the Bitcoin market is still, still a steady but weak. We are we are near the bottom of the market. Nobody knows what kind of bad. More bad news can come out. But, yes, we are we are looking at Genesis BLOCK Fire, this kind of, you know, companies which are which are not able to raise funds. They are they are eminent in terms of, you know, bankruptcy concerns. So more bad news, more contagion, more concerns from the FDIC's fallout. These are the concerns that we have and we are looking out for in the weeks ahead.