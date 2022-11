00:00

Let's turn our focus to the Asia-Pacific, where UBS and Morgan Stanley, where they are benefiting from Credit Suisse, is struggles and woes. Both are seeing inflows as clients fleeing from the embattled Swiss lender with rival UBS, in particular, gaining hundreds of new clients. Bloomberg's finance team leader, Tom Metcalf, has the details Tom. Interesting, of course, that this is happening in Asia. How much of a blow is this to Credit Suisse? This is really a gut punch. Yeah, I mean, it's a fascinating story out of Asia, and I think the big thing really is it's at the wealth management where they're really struggling. That is meant to be the bit where the bank really survives and it kind of goes forward. So, yeah, a gut punch I think is the right word. And I think also it's really painful, the fact that UBS is the one sort of benefiting from Credit Suisse, that crosstown rival, their market cap, something like six times as big now. So no one's having much fun at Credit Suisse. Wow. Sixty six times. Six times as bet. How sticky is is the shift in money on these relationships build up over years, client relationships? Is this is this about a temporary movement of funds from Credit Suisse to UBS it for some of these wealthy clients, or is this a longer term shift? Yeah, I think that that's certainly the message that Credit Suisse are sending. They're basically saying, you know, we're not expecting these fund flows to be sort of be permanent and we're hoping that they will reverse. I mean, that obviously say that I think the challenge is if you're a wealthy client. Credit Suisse is not looking particularly attractive right now. And I think, you know, it's the challenge for them is how can they stand that? And obviously, at some point reverse it. But if you're in a wealth management business, you're probably rubbing your hands at the prospect of maybe more money coming from Credit Suisse. Yes. Yes, indeed. I'm all about showing how shareholders our how some of the major shareholders in Credit Suisse reacting to this. Yeah, well, we've seen shares this week really falls. We to think down 6 percent Wednesday, 2 percent yesterday. So, you know, overall, the shares are down like 60 percent this year. And I think all the ISE, again, are on the next set of quarterly results. Right. Come through early next year. What this crisis was saying is these outflows are sort of slowed down since the early weeks of October. And I think that's what people are really gonna be focused on. Maybe I'll be some more updates from Credit Suisse in the coming weeks. Or more likely, Q4 results will sort of be, you know, the latest time for the executives to face the music.