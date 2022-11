00:00

How is this holiday season shaping up, how does it compare to previous years? Well, I don't think it's going to be a total turkey. There's lots of doom and gloom, but there's a couple of things to remember that may see it be a bit better. Lots of consumers are clearly under pressure, while others have still got pretty robust personal balance sheets. Plus, it's the first holiday season for three years. That's where the economy is open. Last year we had on Con so that we'll see people visiting friends going out to pubs and restaurants. So I think it's going. Not not going to be as bad as we all expect after Christmas. Whole different story. Speaking to an analyst out of the US yesterday, he was saying that in terms of unit sales, they're likely to be down the dollar. I think it's going to be up because the pricing, pricing pressures, but unit sales down. But he also said the big difference as well as people want to be in physical stores versus buying online. Are you seeing that shift as well? Yes, definitely. We've seen that all year, that online. We all shopped at home in our sweatpants. Now we want to be out and about to gain touching the fabric, trying on the makeup. So there's been a big shift back to physical store. I've been there dabbling with the Michael Barr. When it comes to it, when we talked, we talked about Amazon and concerns there amongst that, amongst their employees, not for the first time with Amazon warehouse workers, but there is now across 40 different countries, angst, anxiety, some some form as a protest from warehouse workers, Royal Mail workers as well. What is happening in terms of the workers as they look to higher wages in this inflation environment? How is that likely to impact. That's going to impact because I think this will be a pretty robust Black Friday. So if consumers see sort of news of the strike and are worried about their orders, they melt, may well hold off from shopping. Now, that's that's the sort of double edged sword, because if they hold off, they might shop when there aren't bargains. Some people will stop shopping altogether. The trouble is, Black Friday tends to kick off a very promotional season once you go into discount. You don't go to full price again. So although there might be some effect from people shopping later, there's not going to be much of that. The biggest danger is people say, oh, my order is not going to get to me. I won't shop. What do we know about inventories? How much of this is about those retailers trying to shift that inventory build up? How significant is that inventory build up? How much of that is going to be shifted or are they under pressure to maintain their margins? They can't cut too deeply at the moment. We've got a bit of a standoff. We've got consumers most, many under pressure. They are they are thinking, I want to shop, but I want to save money. I will file on discount. You've got the retailers who have had a pretty torrid year off to the inventory build up. Who wants to sell as much as they can at full price to maximize those margins? It's a question of who's going to blink first.