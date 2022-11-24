Oliver Wyman on China Economy

00:00

BEN -- BEN SIMPFENDORFER, GOOD TO BE WITH US. WE HEARD OPERATIONS ARE BACK IN ORDER, BUT IS THE EXPECTATION THAT THESE DISRUPTIONS AND PROTESTS CONTINUE? > > CHINA'S EXIT FROM PANDEMIC RESTRICTIONS WILL NOT BE COST FREE. WE HAVE SEEN THE IMPACT. CHINA WON'T BE AN EXCEPTION. THE COUNTRY ACCOUNTS FOR 36% OF CONSUMER EXPORTS. AS RESTRICTIONS ARE EASED INTO NEXT YEAR, YOU WOULD EXPECT TO THE IMPACT TO RIPPLE OUT THROUGH SUPPLY CHAINS. PRODUCTS FROM AUTOMOBILES TO PLAY STATIONS MAY WELL ALL BE AFFECTED. COMPANIES NEED TO BE THINKING ABOUT RESILIENCE. SHERY: THAT'S FUNNY. I WAS THINKING EXACTLY THAT. THE NEW ECONOMY FORUM IN SINGAPORE, I CONTINUED HEARING THAT SAME EXPRESSION. WHEN I HEAR RESILIENCE, I HEAR REDUNDANCY AND COST PRESSURES. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN IN THE LONG RUN? > > RESILIENCE IS ABOUT LOOKING FOR ALTERNATIVE SOURCES OF PRODUCTION. WHETHER IT IS NEAR SHORING WERE FRENCH SHORING. I THINK IT IS REDUCING EXPOSURE TO CHINA. IT IS NOT A QUICK PROCESS. IT COULD TAKE YEARS BUT CHINA WILL REMAIN IMPORTANT FOR MANY MANUFACTURERS. ONE OF THE WORLD'S LARGEST MARKETS FOR SOME LEADING COMPANIES. YOU HAVE A WORLD WHERE PRODUCTION IS MORE FRAGMENTED BUT CHINA REMAINS CENTRAL TO THAT STORY. PAUL: THE WORLD TO GET USED TO SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES DURING THE PANDEMIC. IF YOU COMPARED TO WHAT IS COMING NOW, CHINA GRAPPLING WITH RISING OF THE CASES, HOW WOULD YOU RATE THE COMING CHALLENGE? > > THE COMING CHALLENGE COULD BE JUST AS SIGNIFICANT. CHINA IS A HUGE PRODUCER OF CONSUMER EXPORTS AND IT DOES NOT END THERE. IT IS A BIG SWAP -- BIG SUPPLY OF COMPONENTS TO MACHINE AND INDUSTRIAL SECTOR THERE'S, AREAS WE HAVE TO WATCH OUT FOR. YOU HAVE SEEN CASES ARISING IN ONE OF THE COUNTRY'S LARGEST EXPORT CENTERS. I WOULD EXPECT TO SEE AT LEAST A REPEAT OF EVENTS THIS YEAR IN 2023. THERE IS A SMALL RISK IT COULD GET WORSE. PAUL: LET'S TALK ABOUT MAYBE SOMETHING MORE OPTIMISTIC. OTHER COUNTRIES EXPERIENCES TO BE GAUGED AS THEY EXIT COVID. GROWTH COMES BACK, BUT ALSO INFLATION. IS THE RISK OF INFLATION IN CHINA SOMETHING THAT IS ON YOUR RADAR? > > INFLATION IS NOT ON MY RADAR AT THE MOMENT. THE LATEST CPI FIGURE CAME IN AT 2.1%. FIVE POINTS LOWER THAN MANY OTHER COUNTRIES AND THE REST OF THE WORLD. THE COUNTRY CERTAINLY HAS SIGNIFICANT CAPACITY AND A RANGE OF GOODS. INFLATION IS NOT A MAJOR CONCERN. WHEN THE ECONOMY DOES COME ROARING BACK, AND THAT IS A POSSIBILITY IN THE SECOND HALF OF NEXT YEAR IF RESTRICTIONS ARE EASED IN THE FIRST HALF OF NEXT YEAR, INFLATION WILL BE A SMALL CONCERN. I WOULD NOT BE OVERLY WORRIED. SHERY: YOU TALK ABOUT TRYING TO BE OPTIMISTIC, BUT WHAT IS INTERESTING IS I HAVE BEEN SURROUNDED THIS WEEK I POLICYMAKERS AROUND THE WORLD. I DID NOT HEAR ANY OPTIMISM. IT WAS DOOM AND GLOOM. MY QUESTION TO YOU IS AS WE SEE DEMAND DISRUPTION, DOMESTIC DEMAND IN CHINA WEAKENING, COULD THAT OFFSET SUPPLY CHAIN PRESSURES? > > POTENTIALLY. THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR WILL BE SOMEWHAT GLOOMY AS WE EXIT RESTRICTIONS. SUPPLY CHAIN WILL REMAIN THERE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A MORE OPTIMISTIC TONE, I WILL BE WANTING TO LOOK TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF NEXT YEAR, EVEN INTO 2024. WE WILL GET THERE, JUST NOT QUICK. SHERY: WHAT ABOUT THE PROPERTIES SECTOR? NOW THAT WE HAVE CHINESE POLICYMAKERS AT LEAST TRYING TO ACTIVELY BOOST THE ECONOMY. > > THEY ARE. WE HAD TWO KEY REGULATORS ANNOUNCE A RAFT OF MEASURES TO TRY AND TACKLE LIQUIDITY MEASURES AMONG DEVELOPERS AND ALSO MAKE IT EASIER FOR HOMEOWNERS TO ACCESS FINANCE. THAT IS IMPORTANT TO PROVIDING STABILITY TO THE PROPERTY MARKET. SALES ARE STILL CONTRACTING. CONSTRUCTION STILL CONTRACTING. FIGURES MIGHT BEGIN TO GET -- BEGIN TO IMPROVE. THE CHALLENGES THERE ARE LONG-TERM IMBALANCES IN TERMS OF EXCESS SUPPLY. THEY ARE NOT GOING TO BE EASY CHALLENGES TO DEAL WITH OVER THE NEXT FEW YEARS BUT CERTAINLY FOR THE NEXT THREE MONTHS. THE PROPERTIES SECTOR IS LIKELY NOT TO BE THE SAME DRAG ON GROWTH THAT WAS PREVIOUSLY. PAUL: DO YOU THINK WE ARE SEEING THE WORST? IS ALL OF THE BAD NEWS INCOME OR ARE THERE MORE COCKROACHES? > > WE ARE SEEING THE WORST FOR THE NEXT SIX MONTHS AT LEAST. POTENTIALLY 12. BUT OF COURSE, THAT IS GOOD FOR MARKETS. LONG-TERM IMBALANCES ARE STILL THERE. AT SOME POINT WE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO FRONT UP TO SOME OF THESE CHALLENGES AND RESTORE BALANCE TO THE SECTOR. PAUL: HOW IS THE HEALTH OF THE CHINESE CONSUMER? WE WERE HEARING FROM THE DIRECT OF THE INSTITUTE FOR ECONOMIC RESEARCH IN CHINA WHO IS SUGGESTING CASH HANDOUTS FOR CONSUMERS TO THE TUNE OF 700 U.S. DOLLARS PER CAPITA. THAT IS THE COST OF 6.1 PERCENT OF GDP IN 2021. IS THIS NECESSARY? DO YOU FEEL THE CONSUMER WOULD NEED THAT SUPPORT? > > CONSUMER SENTIMENT HAS WEAKENED OVER THE LAST FEW MONTHS. THE STORY IS NOT UNFAMILIAR. WE HAVE SEEN THAT PLAY OUT UNDER THE IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC. CONSUMERS NEED TO FIND SOME SUPPORT. CASH HANDOUTS CAN PROVIDE A MEASURE OF SUPPORT BUT I WOULDN'T WANT TO EXAGGERATE THE IMPORTANCE. WE HAVE SEEN CASH HANDOUTS IN HONG KONG GET THE ECONOMY HAS KICKED -- HAS CONTINUED TO RETRACT.