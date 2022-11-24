Live on Bloomberg TV

Bank of Korea Reverts to Smaller Rate Hike, Lowers GDP Projection

The Bank of Korea returned to its usual pace of policy tightening. The central bank raised its seven-day repurchase rate by a quarter-percentage point to 3.25%. And the BOK now sees the economy growing at a slower than previously forecast pace of 1.7% next year. Kathleen Oh, economist at BofA Securities, shares her views on the central bank's decision and its new projection. She speaks with Shery Ahn, Kathleen Hays and Paul Allen on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

