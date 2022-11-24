Bank of Korea Reverts to Smaller Rate Hike, Lowers GDP Projection

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] We are getting the be okay rate decision. It's a hike to three point to five percent from 3 percent as economists had expected. We're talking about 15 of 17 surveyed. Economists were expecting that downshift. Kathleen Hays is in front of the bouquet right now for us. So, Kathleen, just what are your thoughts about what just happened? Well, and if I if I were the Bank of Korea, I would have probably said this is the appropriate thing to do. There were other reasons why they were weighing three point to five versus three point five as as the break that the level they have to get to right now. And at the last meeting, there was more urgency for a 50, even though the Bank of Korea says they don't base policy necessarily on exchange rates when the one was still so weak for them to do something to help support it. In addition to the fact they've got too much inflation, they have to get inflation down. Now the one is stronger. Now there is more concern about the slowdown in exports, a slowdown in China, a global recession, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. So it's one more reason why it's appropriate to do that. Three point to five, especially when you're all kind of on the fence, which would be correct at a time when the credit markets could use a little support. And that's not even a big source of support. They're just not being as aggressive as they might have been. And after this big sell off in all kinds of credit facilities in Korea, short term, long term, you name it. This is a time when one of the biggest concerns right now probably is the Bank of Korea. The markets have stabilized. The credit market meltdown is not happening now. But you're still concerned about what could happen next. You say he's like a prudent heir on the side of making the mistake that you might regret later. Kathleen Auto, bring in Kathleen. Oh. Our guest at Bank of America Securities. Kathleen, I want to get your reaction to that move as well. All the small aside, I mean, the Fed is talking about downshifting rates. The Bank of Korea is actually going ahead and doing it. But Kathleen Hays point, to what degree was their hand forced by the circumstances in the credit market? I think that Bank of Korea has risen its concern on the credit market risks recently. In the last meeting minutes, though, some of the members did point out that there is an increased risk on the financial stability side. But for now, I think most of them be some members are concerned primarily on the inflation issues before they, you know, control the inflation. They probably would have to use the non policy measures to take care of the credit market issues such as the facility lending of the short term and long, long term rates and putting injecting liquidity into the market without moving the policy rate on turning around that direction from the hiking. Now, I think once the bill achieves that price stability that they want by the first quarter next year, then they probably would like to see more attention to the credit markets then. But I think credit market is just ill. Self is not major enough for now, for the whole economy before the inflation issues to be taken care of. We do have the revised growth and CPI forecast as well to be okay now coming in with the 2023 GDP growth as seen at one point seven percent a projection earlier in August was for two point one for a sense of perhaps it's not surprising that there are now downshifting on the rate hikes. Also revising their 2023 CPI forecast, a three point six percent versus August forecast of three point seven percent. So, Kathleen. Oh, yeah, I mean, we do have the growth downshift, but CPI is not coming down as much or at least their expectations from the beach. OK. So when can we expect some price stability, especially closer to the BTK case target rate? So looking at the base case forecast coming down from only want a 10 basis point from three point seventy three point six. Now, I can assume that their quarterly projection probably puts above 5 percent headline inflation through the first quarter of next year at least. I think that puts the pressure on the BTK. That base should continue to hike at least the February meeting from January as well. And that's in line with our Tom Keene rate hike forecasts of three point seventy five percent. But now I see that the growth number has come down to one point seven percent, way below the potential growth. So that also puts a risk on to the terminal rate hike to maybe around three point five percent. But still, the inflation rate inflation level itself looks pretty pretty hot. A pretty driver for the hawkish be OK.