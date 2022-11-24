'Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia' Full Show (11/24/2022)

00:00

Good morning and welcome to DAYBREAK Australia. I'm Paul Allen in Sydney. I'm Anna Edwards is in Hong Kong. We're counting down to Asia's major market open. Good evening from Bloomberg's world headquarters in New York. I'm here. The top stories this hour, the latest Fed minutes show. Most officials back slowing the pace of rate hikes soon to mitigate the risks of tightening. Wall Street's fear gauge falls to its lowest level in more than three months on that double message. US stocks in the session, higher treasuries rally. And China's central bank signals more monetary stimulus on the table as it looks to support an economy under pressure from Covid outbreaks. Take a look at how Wall Street finished the session. Today, we're talking about a second session of gains with the S & P 500 gaining six tenths of 1 percent. We had the VIX tumbling to the lowest level since more than three months or so, the NASDAQ 100. Also seeing some upside. Of course, we did have those more positive sentiment coming from the Fed minutes with potentially a slower pace of rate hikes. We also had Chinese a the ISE gaining ground on those news that the PBL C might be loosening policy as well. We're also watching what was happening with the Treasury space. We saw the 10 year yield falling towards a 3 7 year lower than that level, given that the Treasury rally continue. The dollar also losing ground for a second session. We also had weaker than expected data when it came to the jobless claims, not to mention the PMI numbers. We were also watching oil prices now below 80 dollars a barrel level. We're talking at the lowest level in about two months. Given expectations of a higher price cap for Russian oil, not to mention that we had a buildup on inventory, Paul, when it comes to U.S. gasoline data out today. Let's take a look at what we've heard out of China as well. The state council has made some remarks that are policy tools will be used in a timely and appropriate manner. Now language is everything. You can pretty much steps that you're stopwatch now because in the past when the Policy Council said something like that, a triple R cut usually happens within days of such announcements. And you see the triple lock up there. We are anticipating something potentially by Friday. We did see Chinese ideas rising on that remark from the Policy Council as well. Covid cases, of course, also rising and trying to right now. So really not surprising that we saw the optimism on the markets. Right, especially coming off that Fed minutes as well. And we had heard a little bit more perhaps dovish sentiment and how markets downshifting rate expectations towards a 50 basis point hike next month. And really, this is showing that perhaps the softening in consumer demand, the tightening conditions are now being felt across markets and the economy, according to some of those Fed officials. Let's take a look at what we can expect in terms of action across the Asia Pacific when we get going today, Annabel's keeping an eye on things. Well, thanks, Paul. Yeah. Two main stories you just discussing there, what's happening in China versus the Fed, but just kicking off with China. Because typically a triple lock would be something that is supportive for the yuan. And this morning we are seeing that offshore currency trading flat to perhaps also an indication of what you were saying about rising Kovac cases, lockdowns as well. Just how much of an economic impact that is continuing to have, even though, as you can see, that we did see stocks moving a bit high. So that certainly is something positive coming into the session today. Aussie futures looking like we're going to see some modest gains at the start. But New Zealand already to the downside. So let's just take a look as well across what else we're watching today. See, you mentioned the Fed moves, but also with central banks here in this part of the world. And we're continuing to see that Kiwi two year bond yield rising this morning after it jumped nearly 20 basis points in the prior session. This, of course, all that reaction we had to the RBA NZ lifting rates by 75 basis points. Also keeping an eye on what's happening in the Korean won. That's the last trade price on that currency. We did see it strengthening in the past session after a nearly its longest losing streak in around two months. But of course, the big OK decision coming up later. And Kathleen with all the details from Seoul in just a minute. Of course, does need to mention Japan. We restarting trading later today. Shery Ahn. Perhaps we will see a little bit of a catch up given what happened on Wall Street with stocks finishing higher as investors took heart from the Fed minutes more from Bloomberg Cross asset reporter Emily Chang Emily. Of course, we have seen this positive sentiment across markets, but so also we're thinking a little bit more skeptically, thinking are they getting ahead of themselves again? Because what actually changed? Right. It's a really good question. What actually changed? I mean, the minutes were pretty much what we were expecting them to be. We did have that positive equity market reaction. We're working with some low volumes here and the holiday shortened trading week. I was asked if I'm asking one of my sources, Jay Hatfield, like why this was perceived as dovish. He said the minutes were dovish because they recognized a softening in consumer demand and tightening of financial conditions. And any time the Fed makes a note of weaker economic conditions, it's seen by investors as the central bank acknowledging that its monetary policy is working its way through the economy. And so perhaps bulls take that as a sign, as the Fed's going to slow down or at least dial back the pace of the rate hikes. But we did see that positive reaction in the stock market. So we're a retailer based, is going at the moment to look for returns. We're seeing a bit of a bit of YOLO going on with wading deeper into things like short term derivatives. Yeah. I mean, even though it's been a really tough year for equity markets, Bitcoin, all of those speculative trades that seemed to work last year and were the subject of Thanksgiving conversations last year, we are still seeing some activity in short term options contracts. This is from Goldman Sachs. Short term contracts made up about 44 percent of the S & P 500 total. Option trading in the third quarter. That's about double from six months ago. And it's coming from both retail investors who are still bidding up that YOLO trade just a little bit, but also from the institutional side. So Goldman expects that this could continue into the end of the year and it could lift the broader equity market. All right. Bloomberg is the Emily Chang. Well, China has signaled that more monetary policy stimulus is on the table as it looks to boost lending and support the flagging economy. For more, let's bring in global markets. REPORTER Yes, sure. So we talked a little bit earlier about the probability that we're going to see a triple lock cut in the very near future. When might we expect to see that? Thanks for having me. State Council today made a statement to basically flagging this move. Typically, the central bank follow the state comes council's direction a few days. So we probably going to see this Friday or over the weekend that the triple car is coming. It shows that the policy makers in Beijing are concerned about economic weakening, especially after the recent outbreak in the Covid. They want to stepped up the monetary support. The problem is at the moment for the economy, it's not really the price of the money. It's really about the lack of demand for for the money because of the Covid, because of slowdown of the real estate markets. Household don't want to borrow the money to purchase new homes or factories on longer expand, invest and expand their factories. So unless these two constraints, the housing and the Kobe to go away, all these monetary support is going to pulling on the string and have limited impact on the economy. That's a key question. Right. Even the IMF coming out now and saying you have to recalibrate your Covid zero policy and also try to help the property market. So I guess the question is, when you don't have that recalibration and we're seeing these protests, the iPhone plants, because they're still going with that closed loop system, how much can it really help, especially when you have a growth target for this year and you are nowhere near that? Exactly. The problem with the Covid is that it's spreading very fast. Either you shut it very early and cut off the spreading channel while you let it go. There's no gradual opening in terms of opening reopening strategy. So a week ago, a week ago, to try to recalibrate this Kobe to zero policy, but the local government is trying to really struggling to interpret the how to implement these, if you will. Kobe zero life policy, because in the beginning, it's very easy when you have to operate. You're cut down and shut down the city very quickly and the economy suffers. Now, trying to counterbalance the economic woes and also the Kobe to control this become very difficult balancing act. And the local governments are really struggling with this. Yeah. You won Covid 0. But at the same time, you want full economic growth. I mean, how do you do that? Right. Bloomberg ETF IQ there with the latest on China. And of course, another top story that we're following today, the Bank of Korea expected to return to its measured pace of policy tightening with a recent credit market meltdown trumping the need for a bigger rate hike to fight inflation. Global economics and policy at their Kathleen Hays joins us from Seoul with a preview Kathleen. So it looks like the OC could be beating the Fed when it comes to downshifting its rate hike years. It sure looks that way, doesn't it? The Bank of Korea, of course, has been on the rating hiking path for months now in July and October to 50 basis point hikes. And now the sense that, well, for one thing, you've got a stronger one. In October, it was still leading the pack of weak currencies in Asia. That's one plus for the 25 basis point hike. And again, the fact that the Fed's signaling a bit of a downshifting. It's been fed rate hikes around the world, pushing bond markets, pushing down bond prices, pushing up yields, which certainly happened in Korea starting in August. Then, of course, the property developer default, the developer who built Lego Land Korea, about 70 miles east of Seoul. That is another thing that drove this big credit market meltdown. You just saw on the screen that 15 and 17 economists now are looking for the 25 basis point hike. The surprise would be that they do 50. But it seems like so many things are lining up because in addition to that, those credit risks that they have to offset by not doing the 50 basis point hike. There's the fact that Vonnie Quinn I'm showing you here now is the commercial paper. This is just an illustration, one of many credit market measures. It went from 3 percent before the property developer defaulted and led to a cascade of things up to about five and a half percent, a rapid move. And as remember, Korea is highly dependent on adjustable rate debt. So if you see rates going up this quickly, the rates are set now. But you look down the road, you may refinance your mortgage, some debt your small business has taken on for a much higher rate. That's a concern looking ahead. And then, of course, you've got falling exports. That's been an issue. And at the same time, you've got still elevated inflation. At this point, though, everyone is betting that they are going to go ahead and move ahead with a slightly slower rate. They're still getting more tightening. Right. So that's that's the plus. That's what they need to do to get that inflation rate down and to edge up a bit in the last reading to five point seven percent year over year. And in fact, their inflation is still far above their key rate, currently at 3 percent. Expected to go to three and a quarter percent today, but up just about two hours from now. We'll find out what really happens. Kathleen, of course, we've got the Fed minutes as well from its last meeting, giving a signal for the policy path ahead. Are there any implications there for the BTK decision today as well? Well, that's what I'm wondering, Paul, because again, the signaling from the Fed, it seems more and more all but certain that they are going to do a 50 basis point rate hike now just like to be OK. They're going to do 50, 25 percent of 50, perhaps Fed does 50 instead of 75. That's still a lot of tightening. But the fact that they are also sticking to at least going into the meeting, the idea that the 5 percent, five and a quarter percent terminal rate could be in place. That's certainly a sign that they're not maybe getting that dovish yet at the same time. The minutes showed that various Fed officials, it's a word they don't use in the minutes very often are looking for higher than expected rates in the end of this tightening cycle than they thought before. But it seems to me to say, well, there's various there's some people like Jim Bullard and Loretta Master and a couple others and showing that others maybe a little bit more in the middle. So nuanced. But no, it's no surprise that the markets rally the way they did. You can see this how it version inverted the yield curve is now. And so another sign to the Fed or a lot of traders when say, who want the Fed just soda? Can't you see your you're getting ready to crunch the economy just a little too much? And that's what we're reflecting. Again, to me, it's an interesting combination, right? You see the Fed, you see to be OK and get it seems like maybe all the more leeway, at least for the Bank of Korea to say, yes, we can. We can cycle downshift a bit to. All right, flip burgers at Kathleen Hays there for us in Seoul. You can also turn to your Bloomberg for more on this. Go to t live. Go to get commentary and analysis from Bloomberg's expert editors. Let's get over to Vonnie Quinn now for a check of the first read headlines. Bonnie, oh, thanks. Good morning. Officials in the city that's home to Apple's main iPhone plan to impose new restrictions on movement due to rising Covid cases. It comes after violent protests broke out at the Foxconn run factory. Videos show hundreds of workers jostling with security personnel early Wednesday after almost a month of tough restrictions, according to a witness. The protest started over unpaid wages and fears of spreading infection. Talks between EU nations to cap the price of Russian oil have hit a snag. Stores and sell Bloomberg governments are divided over how to design the plan. The bloc's executive arm proposed a level of sixty five dollars a barrel, which some rejected as being too generous to Moscow. Talks could reconvene later Thursday if a deal isn't reached. U.S. senators have asked the Justice Department to seek accountability from FTSE executives involved in the crypto firm's collapse. Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse urged DOJ officials to focus on the harm done to customers and prosecute those responsible if needed. Lawmakers in the House and Senate, including Warren, have also opened their own probes into RTX. Malaysia remains in political gridlock five days after elections with a split in the former ruling coalition that the king has called on to join a unity government. The bar is on. Nasional chief is facing calls to resign for allegedly misrepresenting the box stance to the monarch. And those are your first world headlines. Paul and Sherry. We have breaking news at the moment. We are hearing that billionaire Carlos Slim's bank in Warsaw said on one side that it was no longer participating as a bitter in Citigroup sale of its Mexican retail banking on Banamex. Now, we knew from before that Slim's in Warsaw as well as a German. The real we're facing off to acquire city Banamex after the latest bidding left that to us a top candidates. But we're now hearing that Slims in Warsaw is no longer participating as a bitter for that sale of Citigroup's Mexican retail banking on Banamex Paul. All right. Still to come, the Fed minutes might be signaling a downshift from those jumbo rate hikes, but prestige economics still sees back to back 50 basis point rises to come. They're going to join us later on this hour. Up next, though, we're going to talk investment strategy with the left. A tangled CIO, Nancy Wrangler, who sees plenty of places to make money in the coming year. This is Bloomberg. Positive sentiment across U.S. markets today as the Fed minutes just showed that perhaps more Fed speakers were really backing that slowdown when it comes to rate hikes. And some investors, though, thinking that perhaps could be an overreaction in the markets. Well, our next guest says there are plenty of places to make money in the coming year. Joining us now is Tennessee Tech, Nancy Tanger, CEO and CEO of Laffer 10. Larry Investments. Nancy, always good to have you with us. So you've been adding to some sectors. Where are the investment opportunities when you think that the Fed may be slowing down because of a potential economic downturn? Well, Sherry, thanks so much for having me. If we do get an economic downturn, that would be one set of stocks. If we get a soft landing, that might be another. But we are really focused on a theme and that is old economy companies that are embracing the digital revolution. And then the providers of the technology to support the digital revolution. That includes some industrials and cyclical stocks, but also some just reliable earnings growers that should be able to grow even in a slowing economy, even in a recession. You'd like some financials as well, how those at Vogue with where yields are headed. Well, the financial that we like, Sherry, is Goldman Sachs, which is really one of the least dependent of the majors on interest income. They have trading, they have investment banking and they formed a new business called Platt or new division called Platform Services. That's really designed to take fintech across all the segments of their business. So you've got the online bank, Marcus, that is retail and does have some exposure to rising interest rates. Then they have trading and investment banking. We are starting to hear from some of our other companies that we own that they're interested in acquisitions in 2023. So we think that will benefit the company. And then just this embracing of the digitization of banking and they're carrying it over into their institutional clients as well as their commercial clients. More broadly, Nancy, we're seeing the S & P 500 starting to test its 200 day moving average as we close out the year and heading to 2023. What's the path of least resistance for the index? Well, I do think that. I think it's upward. You know, I don't think investors have been thinking for many months about what could go right. And we did. We are getting more dovish language. Even before the Fed minutes today, companies are not disappointing on earnings nearly at the level that many expected. Some, and particularly in technology, have raised guidance and some of the retailers have raised guidance. Margins have not gotten as compressed as many expected. Now, some you know, some of this is, of course, backward looking. But we do think that inflation peaked in June. It's going to be sticky for a while. We're not in the 2 percent camp anytime soon. But at the margin, the direction matters. And the last thing I'll say about that is inflation. Rising inflation is is symmetrical to the decline in inflation. We're about 14, 16 months in on hitting peak inflation. And so now we're sort of well into that decline in inflation, even though the numbers have only you know, we've only got about 2 one or two months to string together. We do think that the downward pressure is going to continue. Inventories are high not just in retail, but chip companies have very high inventories. And we're seeing all the numbers like we got with the S & P Global PMI ISE today in contractionary terror territory. The Fed isn't looking as closely at that data as investors are. So if we've turned the corner in inflation, we've got the Fed signaling a downshift in rates to come. What does this mean for the US dollar? And with that in mind, do you take a look at opportunities in emerging markets? Well, so we don't we're not emerging market managers. We do have a global country driven strategy and occasionally we end up in some of the emerging markets. But it would, of course, benefit the dollar. A weaker dollar would benefit the emerging markets. I don't think we've been a very good currency neighbor this year. I think, you know, we have seen a decline in the dollar, but further is warranted in our view. And that will help many of the multinational companies that we own. One of the stocks I was going to talk about today was Honeywell, a company that beat, beat and raised guidance and painted a nice dividend. It's growing the dividend and it's a solution. It's sort of where technology meets industrial. It's a beneficiary and a solution provider for digital solutions for many companies. So we like those kinds of names that can turn out reliable earnings growth that are paying you a nice dividend to wait. And, you know, dividend growth is an important offset against inflation. Nancy Taylor, good to have you with us, CEO and CIO of now for technology investments. And of course, you can get around them of all of the stories that you need to know to get your day going in today's edition of DAYBREAK. Terminal subscribers go today. Go. You can customize your settings so you only get the news on the industries and the assets that you care about. This this Bloomberg. Let's get a quick check of the latest business flash headlines shall miss quarterly revenue fell almost 10 percent as it battled a slumping global smartphone market and weak consumer demand at home. The Beijing based company logged sales of nine point nine billion dollars. That was slightly above estimates, but sales of mobile devices fell 11 percent as the leading declines across business divisions. Credit Suisse is warning it will report a loss of up to one point six billion dollars for the fourth quarter. Potentially the worst exodus since the financial crisis. That's as clients pulled as much as 88 billion from the bank in the first few weeks of the quarter. Credit Suisse says it expects losses in both the wealth management division and its investment banking unit. Former Australian central banker Guy Debelle is stepping down from Fortescue Metals Group's green arm to focus on his health. Felicity Gooding has been appointed acting CFO of Fortescue Future Industries that was involved in a serious cycling accident in August. The company says he will transition to F ISE board Tiger Global as slashed the value of its private funds, including a position in FTSE contributing to a 42 billion dollar decline in assets this year. Target Global Also markdown companies, including Stripe and instigate the markdowns shed light on what private companies might be with as many have struggled to access capital Matt Miller. Take a look at how ethics markets are trading at the moment. We saw two sessions of losses for the dollar. This, of course, as we had treasury yields falling across the curve. And we also had the Fed minutes showing the most official supported slowing the pace of interest rate hikes. And on the other side of that trade, we had a little bit of pressure for the Kiwi dollar, despite the fact that we jumped to the three month high, of course, the biggest ever interest rate hike there. And not to mention that we heard from Governor Adrian. Or talking about the scarcity in the labour market. And we're watching the Japanese yen that surpass that 140 level. Psychologically important level when it comes to the strength of the dollar that we'll be discussing. All of that with Jason Schenker next. You're watching DAYBREAK Australia and Vonnie Quinn with the first word headlines. Fed officials concluded earlier this month that the central bank should soon moderate the pace of interest rate increases to mitigate risks of overly tightening. The November meeting minutes signal that officials are leaning toward downshifting to a 50 basis point hike in December. Fed samples ISE said their assessments of the risk of a US recession had grown to almost 50 50. China has signaled that more monetary policy stimulus is on the table, including a cut to the reserve requirement ratio. The State Council says tools will be used in a timely and appropriate manner to maintain ample liquidity. China's economy is under pressure from a deepening property crisis and Covid outbreaks. Credit growth in October dropped the lowest since 2019. Russian forces have fired scores of missiles against Ukraine's power infrastructure, forcing millions of Ukrainians into a winter without heat, light or water. Ukrainian authorities and acted emergency blackouts and took three nuclear plants offline after the rocket attacks. Weeks of attacks have killed some two billion dollars worth of damage to the grid. That will take time to repair global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg Markets. Thanks, Bonnie. Fed minutes suggest most Fed officials seek to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, soon signaling they were leaning towards downshifting to a 50 basis point hike in December. Let's get over to our next guest, Jake Jacob, Jason Schenker. He is president and chief economist at Procedure Economics. Jason, the Fed now signaling the balance of probabilities. We're going to have 50 basis point hikes going forward from here after four increases of 75 basis points. But how many 50 years do you expect to see before they decide the corner has been turned on inflation? The 50 basis points that we're now all expecting something. Honestly, I think most of us have been expecting since that CPI report showed an easing of inflationary pressure followed by the PPA report, which showed a more significant dropping of inflationary pressure, especially in intermediate stages. We expect a 50 basis point rate hike on December 14th. We also right now expect one on February 1st as well. March is up in the air and of course, the Fed remains data dependent. Something that they they've stressed many times within the Fed notes today. They highlighted the uncertainty both regarding inflation and regarding growth. A lot of that data as well is backward looking. You know, there was a lag effect here that we've talked about. Is it? How difficult is it to gauge the effectiveness of policy so far? And where do you place the risk of the head of the Fed, say, having overtired or perhaps not having done enough? This is a really tough timing question, I know Rafael Bostic, the president of the Atlanta Fed, wrote a lengthy piece about this just last week. There have been a number of Fed members talking about this. This is something they discussed in the Fed notes. It's something that is really a big question mark. But right now, the biggest thing is jobs are still really solid. We've seen the job gains have still been quite positive. We're expecting around 200000 jobs for the next jobs number. That would be for the month of November, despite the frequent layoff announcements that we're seeing almost every day. And yet, against the other part of the dual mandate other than jobs is inflation. And the CPI still at seven point seven percent is nowhere near the Fed's 2 percent target. That's where they want to see inflation. And that's going to take more rate hikes even from here. Even if there is a delayed impact because it's still just so high, they're going to likely push further. I was speaking to a high level Fed official this week, and really they were talking about how they're not seeing those inflation expectations coming down, especially when they talk to people on the ground. So if we're looking on inflation pressures and that way, the labor market very strong. But at the same time, we get data like today, U.S. business activity contracting for a fifth straight month. Which one of all of them do you pay attention to so you can actually maneuver a soft landing? The Fed is really just watching jobs. If job creation is solid despite layoff numbers, they're probably going to keep raising rates. Obviously, they're watching lots of other things. Next week, we'll see the ISF Manufacturing Index. That's a critical leading indicator of manufacturing activity. That's something that's going to be very important. We think there's a potential for the November number to contract in additional likely contractions in the Chinese section and the eurozone manufacturing PUMA Women's Global manufacturing is contracting. They're watching those kinds of indicators. But the Fed has a dual mandate, full employment and low stable prices. And right now, we're still at full employment despite the daily layoffs, which are predominately coming from tech companies. That means the Fed has really a license to keep raising rates as long as the inflation part of the equation is still out of whack, something the Fed chair, Paul, really stressed. Back at Jackson Hole and something that clearly has not yet resolved itself. Jason, how will oil prices factoring? This is a key wild card. Oil prices, as well as especially natural gas prices, know we haven't even hit the winter yet. Natural gas prices are very high for this this time of year, at least in most recent years. Nat gas prices could really be something that adds quite a bit of inflation. There's an OPEC meeting next weekend. A question around, could they increase production? Could they reduce production or are they likely to do? Right now, it looks like we might see them hold the most recently announced that they would cut 2 million barrels per day for the month of November. They might hold with that at the December meeting, given the fact the discussion of whether they would increase production that sent prices lower. And given the fact that OPEC is very focused on global economic data, which is also slowing drastically, that means we might not get a lot of price pressure relief from oil prices while natural gas prices present some upside price risks. Jason Schenker, always good to have you with us, president and chief economist at Procedure Economics. And of course, what's happening with oil at the moment is it's tumbling to near a two month low, given that traders are assessing that stalled EU talks on where to set up proposed G7 price cap on Russian oil. Joining us now is Marcus, live contributor in the Tom Keene. Kenny G. Rich Natalia. So we saw the talks finishing without an agreement. We're now talking about a price cap of, what, 65 to 70 dollars a barrel, but at the same time, we had us stop. Right. So it looks like countries can't agree on the level of that price cap. We know that the European Union executive arm proposed the level at sixty five dollars a barrel. Countries like Poland or other Baltic nations, they've pushed back and they said this is probably too generous for Russia. Other countries like Greece and Malta. So they don't want to go far below 70 dollars a barrel. So talks will continue. And the whole idea behind this price cap was to impose a level at which Russia won't be able to get any substantial revenue. But at the same time, flows will continue even at sixty five dollars a barrel. This is way above Russia's cost of production. And this cap, it's likely to have a significant impact because Russia is already selling crude at a very significant discount. Yes. So if that price cap is implemented, you say it's not really going to impact crude prices that much. What's the point? So we don't know yet. The market will respond because as sometimes we ask our guests on Bloomberg television, like do government officials talk to traders because flows will continue? And now the whole idea is that this is more a demand story rather than supply. So if we assume that this price cap will be at sixty five to seventy dollars a barrel, flows will continue. Demand is still weak. Look at China. The country consumes one million barrels a day less than it did last year. The European demand is also weak. The economy is basically already in a recession here in the US. Demand is also below what the market participant has expected. So again, this is a demand story. And look at what OPEC posited recently. They decided to decrease production by 2 million barrels a day. The global head of commodities at worst spoke on Bloomberg Television today, and he said data that they track shows that flows from opaque plus countries is now one point five million barrels a day lower. This is much more than the market has expected. And nevertheless, prices go down. This shows how significant demand story is now. Jason was just telling us about OPEC meeting could really be the wildcard for markets. So what's the positioning like right now? So the position is really better. If we look at open interest for WTI, this is the lowest level since 2014. This is really low. We know that WTI ISE futures flipped again into contango. This is the second time we see that this month. And no look at technical analysis. Now WTI of dipped below 50, 100 and 200 moving averages. This is a very bearish sentiment and probably the only one thing that OPEC's plus can do is just to reduce faster than demand falls. All right. Bloomberg Markets life contributor Natalia Tidjane Thiam there. Thank you. Sticking with oil for morning coals. Let's get over to Annabel for the outlook from Goldman Sachs and about what are we hearing? Yes, it's interesting they're actually looking past some of that near-term volatility I was discussing with Natalia. They're actually a lot more optimistic about the outlook for Brent crude going into next year. So Goldman Sachs sticking with its price target of one hundred and fifteen dollars a barrel going into 2023. And of course, it does imply quite a significant move higher from where we are today with prices around eighty five dollars a barrel. But we did speak to the global head of commodities research there, Jeff Curry, about why he is so optimistic. And again, he really said that comes down to China, which you were just mentioning there, because it is expected to move out of those Covid zero policies as we head into the second quarter of 2023. The way that he says that he's really thinking about it is it 2022 was a period when not only is the world's second biggest economy, but the biggest consumer of commodities. China was basically in hibernation. The other fact that he says plays into his forecasts and the way he's thinking about oil going into next year is that it comes down to the dollar. And if we do see that dollar softness creep back in, this will be the result. Take a listen. I think the key view here in 2023 is you've seen a big run up in the dollar as we see growth start to materialize in China and other parts of the world. We would expect the dollar to begin to taper off and then you could open it up more for dollar denominated commodities. But the big event in 2022 was not the fundamental science combines, but it was the dollar change on the fool quarters. A lot of the dollar's strength has come from really those rapids fed rate hikes and now we're seeing the markets sort of backing away from those expectations. So what are analysts saying? Yeah, well, it's quite interesting. So basically, yeah, we did see that dollar softness creeping back in after we had those Fed minutes indicating that a fat's officials would be open to moderating the pace of rate hikes. And I N g really focused on those more near-term moves that we've seen in the dollar that drop there over the past month and also that retreat that we've seen in Treasury yields. And so basically they're nervous because it says that we're starting to see a real loosening here of financial conditions. And that's exactly the opposite of what the Fed really needs to see if it's serious about reining in inflation. So if you change on now what ISE is saying that we could see over the coming week is a lot more Fed officials coming out and talking quite aggressively about their outlook for Fed rate hikes. Of course, we've already seen a number of more hawkish members on the committee, the likes of the Boston Fed president, as Susan Collins, for instance, saying that she is still open to a 75 basis point move in December. So essentially, what the Fed wants to see, Paul, is that the market knows that it's serious about bringing down those inflationary pressures. All right. Thanks, Santa. Still to come, China's iPhone's city set to restrict resident movement in an effort to curb rising Covid cases. We'll have the details next. This is Bloomberg. China's so-called iPhone cities set to implement mobility controls from November 25th to twenty ninth due to rising Covid cases. This comes after violent protests erupted on Apple's main iPhone making plant. Managing editor for Asia Global Business. M. O'BRIEN joins us now. And Emma, really those videos that we saw coming from the plant, things that we really don't see often and the violence and the clash with those guards in white. How often does this happen? Will we see more tensions given and now the latest notice of more controls? Well, we are seeing rising unrest in China, not just within these manufacturing facilities, but also in housing compounds in communities where people are being taken away from quarantine. What was once quite rare is becoming quite common there. And it's hardly surprising that you have seen this situation in the iPhone factory, these closed loop systems where a real panacea. A couple of months ago, they really worked in the Shanghai lockdown, for example. Tesla was able to get moving again because of them. But if you put them on for such a long period of time, the iPhone workers have been put inside that factory, only able to go from their dorms to the plant for over a month now. Then you are going to get this sort of Vonnie Quinn. So what the plan managers do to address this situation because you need to keep the production line going. The. None of the options here are particularly palatable either. Yeah, I mean, it's understood that the unrest this time around was around unpaid wages. They're also very concerned about the Covid conditions in the factory. It appears as though there is still an active outbreak there, that people are still getting Covid. They'll have to address that. Food was an issue previously, so making sure they get that in line. But they'll probably have to to increase wages again, really sort that side of things and probably bring new people in. They've had a huge exodus of workers, as we know, people walking out of that factory weeks ago because of concerns around the outbreak and the way that these closed loop, very, very stringent restrictions is being prosecuted. All right, managing editor for Asia Global Business, Emma O'BRIEN. The IMF says China needs to boost vaccinations to prepare for further adjusting its Covid zero strategy. First deputy managing director Geeta Golfing Enough discusses the outlook with Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin. So not surprising that the IMF really came out and talked about Beijing recalibrating Covid 0 and also bolstering confidence in the property market. A key theme for growth next year. So let's take a look at what the first deputy managing director of the IMF get a go up. Enough just said. Right, so we're having growth for China for this year at three point two percent. And then we are expecting the recovery to 4.5 percent for next year, but at three point two percent growth is very low relative to historical averages for China. And there are two factors behind it. One is on the Covid front, the zero Covid policy, combined with the Covid outbreaks, are leading to restrictions on people's mobility. And that is having a significant effect on private consumption, which is showing up in the numbers. The second is the property crises that's ongoing in China that's affecting investment in the real estate sector. It's affecting property developers very hard. And that's another factor that's weighing on China's growth. And the third factor is external, which is we are in a global environment where global demand is slowing, which then has a negative impact on exports coming out of China. So far to say there are downside risks to China's growth momentum. Indeed, ISE as we see in many other countries. Yes, there are several downside risks. How concerned are you about financial stability in China, given what you've just mentioned? You know, the crisis in the property space and now the government is asking banks to show their liquidity, whether whether they're resilient. Now they've announced several measures. Most recently, they announced sixteen point plan on dealing with it. It helps with the liquidity problem that several property developers are facing. We think it's very important to be able to complete the houses that were pre-paid for because that's how you're going to give households confidence that this you know, they invest in housing. They actually get the houses that they paid for. So that's important. But there's a second path that will need to be also addressed more, which is on the restructuring side, because there are some structural issues that need to be fixed. So as of now, we are seeing weaknesses in the property sector. We're seeing property sales weaken. This has risks for the financial sector. But again, I think we see that as a bigger downside risk at this point rather than in the baseline. How might China's slowdown impact the rest of the world and how is it different this time round compared to the slowdown we've seen in China before? We've seen the metal prices are highly sensitive to what's happening in China in terms of growth, in activity, in terms of construction. So that's one direct channel to commodity prices, especially metal prices that we see that happening for the region. China's very connected with Southeast Asia, with trade with East Asian countries, Japan, and again, any slowing of demand in China, but also any kind of supply chain disruptions has effects for the rest of the world. So I think these are some of the important channels through which it has the spillovers to other countries in terms of what's happening now. For China, obviously, the drivers are very different. It's the Covid pandemic that continues to lead to shutdowns and lockdowns in China because of the policies that the government has adopted in 0. Covid policy worked very well at the beginning of the pandemic, but now we have a different strain of the of the virus, which they still need to adapt to. And then the second is the property sector, which, you know, has to be corrections have to happen by the ideas to get it done in an orderly manner. I imagine first deputy managing director guitar scoping out there. We have plenty more ahead. If this Bloomberg. To Paul and of course, we're headed to Thanksgiving holidays, and I heard some people say, is it too early to be talking about Black Friday because it's only Wednesday here. And no, it's not because I've been shopping like crazy since they got back to New York and we've been really watching what's going to happen with the shopping season. Right. Because we have had so much optimism from the consumer side. But at the same time, we now have inflation rising, consumers not feeling that confident. Take a listen first to what Macy's CEO had to say about the upcoming shopping season. We're totally ready on our Web sites. We're ready with all of our promotion, not more than last year, but well positioned and all the gift categories. And so, you know, we are ready. Across Bloomingdale's, Bloomer, Korean Macy's for the holiday season. Yet in an era when so many indicators are back with looking, I guess Black Friday is a real time indicator of where consumer sentiment lies. And there's one tradition from America along with Halloween and a few others that we've imported. This part of the world, certainly my personal inbox is rapidly filling up with Black Friday spam. Sherry. Did you buy something? Not yet, but considering we started celebrating Christmas in about September and hot cross buns typically go on sale in January. I suppose it's never really too early to talk about when the shopping season actually gets underway. He feels kind of like the permanent campaign. To be honest, I don't I don't even have a turkey ready for Thanksgiving, but I do have my Amazon and Macy's card really full to pull the trigger when it's time. But we will really be watching consumer sentiment. And in the next hour, we'll be discussing what's happening with the U.S. economy. Also, what's happening with the Asian economies out there, given the force, the ongoing restrictions over Covid 0 in China. That's it for DAYBREAK Australia. DAYBREAK Asia is next. This is Bloomberg.