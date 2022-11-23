State Street's Loh on Markets

00:00

JOINING US NOW IS THE SENIOR GLOBAL MACRO STRATEGIST AT STATE STREET. I KNOW YOU THINK THE FED CAN'T AVOID A RECESSION AT THIS POINT. WHEN DO YOU SEE IT STARTED IN THE UNITE -- STARTING IN THE UNITED STATES? MARVIN: I THINK SECOND-QUARTER GOING INTO THIRD QUARTER IS A REASONABLE TIME. WE WILL BE AT PEAK RATES AND WE WILL HAVE SEEN THE 500 PLUS BASIS POINTS WE PUT INTO THE SYSTEM IS DOING AND HAVE THE NATURAL SLOWING WE ARE ALREADY STARTING TO SEE IN THE ECONOMY. THAT MIGHT NOT NECESSARILY BE A BAD THING. IT TENDS WHAT SEAT YOU ARE LOOKING AT IT FROM. IN TERMS OF HOLDING DOWN INFLATION, THAT MIGHT BE NECESSARY. VONNIE: MARKETS COALESCING AROUND THE 5% MARK. IS THAT ADEQUATE? MARVIN: FOR THE MOMENT. I THINK 5, 5 POINT 25 IS WHERE I'M AT. I THINK IT'S A FUNCTION OF HOW LONG THE FED FEELS IT NEEDS TO KEEP IT AT THAT LEVEL IN THE MARKET ISN'T HAVING THE CONVERSATION DEEPLY ABOUT IT, JUST RELYING ON HISTORY AND EXPECTING CUTS ARE GOING TO COME WITHIN TWO OR THREE QUARTERS AFTER THAT AND THAT MIGHT BE OPTIMISTIC. HAIDI: TO WHAT EXTENT ARE YOU STILL SITTING ON CASH FOR 23? WHAT PERCENTAGE OF THE ABOUT -- OF A BALANCED PORTFOLIO DO YOU THINK IT'S WISE TO DO THAT WITH? MARVIN: CASH AT FOUR PLUS PERCENT IS NOT A BAD THING IN THE FACE OF VOLATILITY. WE DO NOT HAVE ASSET ALLOCATION MODEL AROUND CASH PERSONALLY. WE ARE KEEPING THE DRY POWDER AND IT SEEMS TO MAKE A BIT OF SENSE FOR ME AT A PERSONAL LEVEL WHILE I WAIT TO SEE HOW THIS EVOLVES. HAIDI: IT'S THAT TIME OF YEAR WHEN WE START GETTING PREDICTIONS FOR 2020 THREE. THAT'S THE QUESTION -- DO YOU THINK THE OUTLOOK FOR NEXT YEAR IS TOO BULLISH OR BEARISH FROM WHAT YOU HAVE SEEN? MARVIN: I THINK AT THIS POINT, IT'S A BIT BULLISH GIVEN THE AMOUNT OF UNCERTAINTY THAT'S OUT THERE. THERE'S A LOT OF CROSSCURRENTS AND WHAT THESE ASSET CLASSES ARE SEEING, THIS INVERTED YIELD CURVE IS SAYING THERE'S GOING TO BE A RECESSION AND THE FACT IT HAS GONE INVERTED AS IT HAS, IT MIGHT BE A MORE SIGNIFICANT RECESSION AND WE HAVE SEEN IN THE PAST. AT THE SAME TIME, WE'VE SEEN STOCKS AND A LOT OF RISK ASSETS RALLY QUITE SIGNIFICANTLY IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE THOSE RECESSIONARY FORCES ARE STARTING TO MAKE THEIR WAY OUT BUT ARE NOT OUT FULL FORCE. YOU'VE GOT THIS CROSSCURRENTS THAT IS HARD TO BALANCE AT THE MOMENT. I WOULD THINK BEING A BOND PERSON ULTIMATELY, FEELING RATES ARE CORRECT COME OF THAT THERE'S A LITTLE TOO MUCH OPTIMISM BUILT INTO RISK ASSETS. VONNIE: WHERE DOES CPI GO? WE LIKELY TO GO BELOW 3% OR ABOVE 10% FIRST? MARVIN: I WAS NEVER IN THE ABOVE 10% CAMP. HAVING THE ECONOMY STRUCTURED IN A WAY THAT IT'S SET TO GET THERE, BUT THE MARKETS GOING INTO NEXT YEAR, WE NEED TO SEE WHETHER OR NOT WE CAN GET