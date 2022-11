00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] The committee decided today to increase the official cash rate from three point five per cent to four point to 4.5 per cent, so a 75 basis point increase. The committee agreed that the OCR needs to reach a higher level and sooner than previously indicated. To ensure that inflation returns to within its target range over the medium term, core consumer price inflation remains too high. Employment is beyond its maximum sustainable level and near term inflation expectations have risen. So this is quite a heightened inflation environment internationally. Global consumer price inflation is broad based and also remains heightened. Food and energy prices and consistent core inflation have combined to create a very high headline inflation in many of our trading partners. Central banks are tightening monetary conditions, as are we, in an effort to slow spending and reduce this inflation pressure. The ongoing slowdown anticipated and global growth will affect New Zealand's economic activity through financial and trade channels and also impacting on people's confidence. Given the global uncertainty in New Zealand to date, household spending has remained very resilient, especially considering the rise in debt servicing costs. The fall in house prices and the low levels of recorded consumer confidence supporting the robust spending employment levels are high and income growth and household savings have been further supporting spending capability. The rebound in tourism is also supporting domestic demand. However, the productive capacity of the economy is being constrained in particular by a broad based labour shortages and wage pressures are evident in the economy. Aggregate demand continues to outstrips New Zealand's capacity to supply goods and services, and there are a range of indicators highlighting that this is contributing to a broad base of inflation pressures. So subsequently, the committee members agree that monetary conditions need to tighten further so as to be confident that we have sufficient restraint on spending to bring inflation back to 1 and 3 per cent target range. I want to assure you the committee remains resolute in achieving our monetary policy remit. Thank you for listening. And the floor is open for questions. NIKKEI Bradford from one news, a couple of questions from me first. You've got quite strong earnings expectations and there about a recession and how it will look different to previous recessions. Can you talk us through that? When can we expect that? What will it mean for people, etc.? Yes. Thank you, Carrie. What we are highlighting here is that inflation is no one's friend. And in order to rid the country of inflation, we need to reduce spending levels. That means that we will have a a period of negative GDP growth. We think to the tune of around 1 percent of GDP. So in that sense, it's a shallow period. And at the moment, we're saying that's around the second half of next year. I will say that the timing is always extremely difficult. You know, on timing of quarterly growth rates. So our best estimate at the moment is spending to reduce sufficiently where we have a negative growth rate for a couple of quarters. It's important to put that in perspective. The level of economic activity remains high. The growth rates will be going backward for a small period. And on that on wage growth, do you think, wait, that wage growth needs to slow down? And do Kiwis need to stop spending so much on that side of those drivers of inflation? You've nailed it on the head. I think that the sooner inflation expectations, the sooner wage expectations decline back to being consistent with our target, then the less work there is for monetary policy to have to do. Otherwise, it has to come through a drag on spending, which we are imposing through higher interest rates and the longer it takes to feed through to inflation and war costs leaders. So it's all about expectations. Mark Gurman people not getting that message. They're not listening to you. People spending remains strong and firms are sitting there with a wall of demand in front of them. Their challenges, they can't meet that demand in the absence of chasing labor and and input goods and services. So spending has to come back down the growth rates of spending. So, yes, it's a loud message that in the absence of expectations, that comes through the real side of the economy.