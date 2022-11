00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] It seems like the markets did debating still and dealing with these kind of twin, I guess it gets fine tuning of policy, whether it's the Fed it the China Covid zero. You're still staying pretty cautious and defensive. Why? Yeah, as you mentioned, some of these key factors, they're creating great volatility in the market. I think that's the one way to describe 20. Two so far has just been such a volatile year. And I think going forward, especially with what we're seeing with the Fed with Covid 0, there's no clarity in terms of Covid 0, for example. Even with the Fed, the Fed is signaling that they could potentially scale back on some of their hikes, but nevertheless, they're going to continue to hike. So our view is that it's important to remain cautious on equities, especially at a time where you could see significant growth slowdown, a recession coming through. And in that sense, we can even see, especially as some of the data starts to slow, you could see that impacts on earnings, even though we've had some a stream of good earnings so far. But we do expect a deterioration in earnings. So for that reason, we're going to stay cautious on equities for some time. What about the China calls? Right. We're seeing all these banks since October really kind of piling in and say this is kind of a big bet. But really they made similar bets about a year ago as well. And look how wrong they got. Is there a risk here of going overly bullish on China? No. So I think with anything in terms of, you know, especially when you're when you're playing into something or if you're playing a bet on terms of on 0 Covid, that's one thing. But if you're looking at valuations, I mean, one of the reasons why we're in China equity has a lot to do with valuations and valuations are quite attractive for us. And for a long time they weren't. So we think there's been there is a bit of a dichotomy, though, irrespective of zero Covid between what we're seeing in the West and what we're seeing in China. And so what we're seeing in the west is that we're seeing a slow deterioration in activity. But what we're seeing in China is a potential slow improvement. It is going to be very slow, especially with zero Covid in place. But we do expect some incremental improvements. We've seen it over the last few weeks with some of the announcements on the real estate sector that have been in many people's minds, game changers. So there are some incremental improvements that we're seeing in China that does make us a little bit more optimistic there. OK, are you are you are you gonna make any bets on it in particular, are you are you looking at particular sectors that maybe, you know, these valuations are looking too too cheap to not to not take part in? So we do have an allocation to China equity from abroad or from a broader view. You know, for China age China H. We do have an allocation there and we think there's opportunity there. We're not we're not specific stock pickers. So we're not looking at specific industries. But overall, we think it should benefit from that incremental improvement improvement. Yeah. I'm gonna get you to talk a little bit more about your call on U.S. Treasury yields. You're focusing on the long and now saying that things are looking a little bit more attractive there. What is what assumptions are you making? Is it sort of that peak inflation story, the whole tightening story? The Fed is that more than likely not priced in already? For us, it's a combination of inflation and also the fact that we're looking for. We're expecting a recession. So in our view, it's an unexpected expectation of if it's a matter of when on terms of a recession. So in that sense, we think the back into the curve and the 30 year, the 20 year will actually do very, very well in that environment. So that is what that's what we're positioning for. And that's why we like longer duration treasuries. OK. And when it comes to your answers of what you're looking for on conviction, energy, evolution and U.S. quality can walk us through kind of those themes you're looking at. Yeah. So one of as I mentioned earlier, we're underweight equities, but we like pockets within equities. You know, we're within the multi asset universe. You have to find pockets that look attractive. And then so where do we find pockets are attractive? So U.S. quality is one of them. U.S. quality is one of those allocations that we're we're focusing on companies that have really strong balance sheets, you know, higher fees that are going to be able to pass on costs to their consumers. So these are really big name companies that have that have just that. Maybe me, for some reason or another, dominate their market. So they're there. They're very, very they're about very balance sheet healthy. So that's the U.S. quality and it tends to be sector neutral as well. So we're looking at the S & P, but said sector neutral. Then you take energy evolution. So what that comfort that basket is or that somatic is, it's just a focus on new energy. So we're looking at new energy companies, companies that are investing more in wind and in solar. And then on the other side of that, of the allocation there is the utility companies that are actually transitioning into new energy. And that is a broader theme. You know, we just had comped twenty twenty seven and and we're looking for. You know, the focus is going to still be on new energy and on growing that. I got to ask you about just the whole 60 40 portfolio debate. Now, it seems like people said, look, if you if you went through it this year, you would definitely have lost money. Is that short or old regimes? I mean, that you got to put aside here right now? Or is there more room now for this sort of balanced portfolio to maybe come back? You know, for us, I think the main thing that we're focused on as we're multi asset or long goal only we do manage to a risk budget of 60 40. But I think the key thing is as multi asset managers, is to find such idiosyncratic opportunities and focus on what we think could be alternatives to growth, alternatives to fixed income that might not necessarily be correlated to financial assets. So some of the things that we've had over the past year have been things like, you know, EU carbon credits. Again, taking on that theme of the energy transition and the focus of of investments in that direction. Same thing with energy evolution. So you can always find pockets within equities that look attractive.