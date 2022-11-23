Kiwibank's Vergara on RBNZ Policy

00:00

Paul was alluding to this idea of equivocation, of optionality. You hear from Fed speakers that talk about focusing on the cadence of Fed tightening and the monetary policy trajectory. The idea that we need to be mindful of transmission lags should the RBA said, be giving themselves a little bit more space with a smaller move? Yeah, well, we are expecting a big supersize hike when the Reserve Bank in all comes down to inflation. Inflation here is still far too high. It's it surprised massively to the upside and that'll get them to go 75 basis points. Also, expectations of where inflation will land in the medium term have reversed course and headed higher. So that's another argument for a big 25 basis point hike for today. But, you know, a Reserve Bank pivot is coming and will come soon. Already we're seeing signs of aggregate demand slowing with household confidence subdued and business confidence the same. So we think for today, the Reserve Bank will remain hawkish just given the downturn of inflation data so far. But that pivot, as other central banks have done, is coming soon for us. Can they engineer a soft landing for the property market? Yeah. Will, the housing market is responding to a slowing demand. It so far is it's it's an orderly decline from its unsustainable high last year. I think we want the correction we see in the housing market will be short and sharp. And the reason I say that is because of New Zealand incredibly tight labor market. We have an unemployment rate holding steady at record low levels of three point three per cent next while engagement labour market is still very high. So households are still feeling relatively secure in their jobs and I think that will keep them from seeing a nasty income shock and that should protect the housing market. And for now, how long does that last? Mary Jo, because partially what is our van wants to do is push up on employment, even though it won't say that. But, you know, that will be the impact of policy, especially rate increases. But it needs to sort of happen. Right. And how long do you think it's going to take? Yeah, we'll just going back to the Phillips curve. You do? You do need to see sort of theoretically unemployment rise for inflation to come back down. You know, all I can say is demand in the economy right now is outstripping our ability to supply it. And that needs to be rebalanced and needs to. And we do expect it to come. We are expecting a slowdown in economic activity. 2023 will be a tough year. Household spending will really slow down with all the tightening of the Reserve Bank has delivered and will deliver will continue to deliver. So we are expecting a slowdown in the New Zealand economy as well as across the global economy as well. Mary Jo, where do you see the same valley where the Kiwi dollar is headed from here? Gamble Like most risk currencies, the US dollar has been the main driver for the New Zealand for the New Zealand dollar. I think today we'll get a better understanding of what will be the direction for the New Zealand dollar will be know with a Fed pitch potentially slowing down their pace of tightening. And with the Reserve Bank potentially continuing its hawkish stance, that divergence in monetary policy is good for the New Zealand dollar. I think today, if the Reserve Bank remains hawkish, we could easily see the New Zealand dollar breached at 62 level and potentially be headed to sixty five cents. It's sort of Goldilocks level, but if they under delivering and they're a bit more dovish in their statement, we could see the New Zealand dollar fall below 60 cents and potentially hit those October lows again. But it all depends on this. You know, the relative stance is on the Fed and the Reserve Bank.