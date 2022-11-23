Energy Aspects's Sen on the EU Price Cap Plan

00:00

I'm looking at crude down quite sharply today. Marissa, why do you think that is? You have a more critical eye as to what is going on here. What is your perception of the price action? I mean, the price action, of course, sentiment is super, super weak and we've seen that over the course of the last week and even this week. But yesterday, after Prince Abdulaziz, his comments about, you know, impact plus are not even considering an output increase. We saw a massive rally both in the crude down in times reds and that had continued this morning till we started to get headlines around this price gap. The general confusion and that's what I'm going to use in the market, is that with the price cap being touted at around 65 to 70 dollar Brent, or rather that's the price at which Russia would be selling its oil right now, euros is growing at 60 dollars ish. So as soon as the price cap gets set at a higher price than where current year olds prices are, the market just thinks that this will keep Russian oil moving. The reality is, the embargo, which the EU is going ahead with on the 5th of December supersedes the price gap. So the EU will still stop importing Russian oil regardless of the price gap. But of course, the market is very, very confused about it and I don't blame it given the barrage of headlines we've consistently seen over the last few weeks. So what would you expect to happen in the price action once we all sort this out and we have that understanding about what is going to be a lack of Russian supply? I think we need to get through 5th of December to make sure that the EU actually goes ahead. I think the market will need proof of that. We also need to chew through a lot of crude that has been built over the course of the last few weeks, I would say, because there's just been a lot of refinery outages. And I think that's kind of been one of those key issues where, you know, even on our balance, as I would say, that we were expecting a tighter crude market and a weaker products market. But it's been the opposite because there's been so many strikes, so many different issues at refineries. If you look at gasoline, diesel, even fuel. Every product is really, really strong, which is unseasonal because usually products come off at this time of the year. So that's kind of we need refineries back then. We would expect crude to go up and that's probably going to be early next year. Amrita, just explain this to me, because I have to say I'm a little confused by the whole picture as well. My understanding was, yes, the embargo is still going ahead, but the CAC was designed to prevent Russia selling to others as a higher price. Yes, that but that presumes that the others, India, China. Yep. Sorry. Again, that assumes the other countries are actually accepting the price gap. And even yesterday you've heard Deputy Prime Minister Novak saying the same thing, that Russia will not sell oil to a nation under the price cap. So this is where look what the price cap will do. And some of the easing in the shipping or insurance, particularly some of the wording around it. It does allow Russian oil to continue flowing to the east, potentially with some European insurance. That absolutely does mean more Russian oil could flow east than if you were assuming that you couldn't use Western insurance. But that still remains to be seen. Depending on which countries actually accept the price gap, nobody else other than the G7 has accepted it yet, and we're not expecting that to change. OK. Well, what we're talking about the different countries at play here. And Rita, what does this mean for OPEC? Plus. Look, all back plus have been very clear that they were concerned about the demand outlook, particularly in China. And I will say this, that they've been right. We've had more Chinese lockdowns. We ourselves have downgraded Chinese demand over the last couple of weeks because of these lockdowns. And if that was their logic to cut production in the last, you know, in the October meeting in December, I just don't see them increasing production. Yes. If price action worsens and if fundamentals worsen, more cuts could be on the table as well. When do you think realistically the US will start refilling the SPDR? I've seen various numbers being bandied around. I'm looking at crude coming down, Amrita. Where does that flow kick in? The US administration wants to fill it in in the low 70s. I just don't think we will sustainably get there right now. This is November. It's a typical Thanksgiving, low liquidity sell off. We get it every single year. But beyond that, we do expect prices to come back up again from next year onwards. As markets tighten and I just don't think there's going to be enough crude for the US to refill its SPRO while on the subject of needing more crude. What about US production and Rita? Is that going to come back in a material way? It's been prodding along, I'd say that around half a million to 600000 barrels per day, exit to exit. That's what we are expecting for next year as well. We don't think it's going to come to the rescue for more than that, especially now it's getting super cold. We've seen us not gas prices surge as well. And you're going to get freeze offs again. So Bakken production could be at risk a little bit in the short term and even next year, just too much inflation in the oilfield services. And we just don't see a lot of upside surprise for us production.