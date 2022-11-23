Live on Bloomberg TV

China's Covid Policy to Hinder Property Recovery, Goldman Sachs Says

Hui Shan, chief China economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., discusses the outlook for the economy and the real estate sector amid the Covid-19 pandemic. China’s daily Covid infections rose to just under a record high, as major cities from Beijing to Shanghai placed curbs on peoples’ movements to try to contain swelling outbreaks. Goldman’s Effective Lockdown Index climbed in recent weeks. Hui Shan speaks with Haidi Stroud-Watts and Shery on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

