China's Covid Policy to Hinder Property Recovery, Goldman Sachs Says

[CC may contain inaccuracies] So in a way, it is unfortunate timing because we see this willingness and the recognition of both the social as well as the economic costs, not to mention the fiscal cost to government of maintaining Covid zero. They want a way out of this, but it's coming at a time that we see this new outbreak with how do we see the government and public health and economic anemic policy navigating its way out of this. Thanks for having me. It's going to be a challenging and potentially messy process. As you stated that the latest signals are pretty clear. The government thinking about an exit strategy by mentioning medical preparations, fascination, Covid panels and medical facilities. But the reality is that China, because China in the first couple of years done a good job preventing Covid spreading. Now, if you look at the reopening process, the one it might last for a few months and two, during that process, there will be a large number of people getting infections and that could be back on for us. So it could be a pretty difficult and messy process of reopening. So amidst that, what do we see as the potential for recovery potentially, particularly when it comes to these key pressure points like the property sector? Because clearly seeking to carve a zero paper being locked down in their compounds, consumer sentiment and the wealth effect being dented, none of that is going to be good for property. That's right. So we think we do think about that because of the zero Covid policy. All the ongoing property easing might not be transmitted into the property sector recovery. So it is a big roadblock for, you know, for property sector, for labor market, for a number of aspects of the economy. And, you know, we talk about the reopening process. It won't be overnight. It won't be easy. So that's why in our 2023 outlook, we have a very different to half of next year. The first half is likely to be weak. And the second half, once you get through the herd immunity, through infection, the first hurdle, you could have a sharp rebound in consumption, in services. And and also in terms of their transmission between property using to property activity, is it your base case? We shun that China will tolerate a certain number of deaths or is that just going to be unacceptable? Is there a point at which China stops with a local shutdowns? Well, so we define re-opening as well, you see cases of rising a city you don't lock down city. So our baseline, given that economic pressure, does Europe call it policy, is putting on the Chinese economy? We think China is going to try to get out of the zero coalmines next year. Now, how is that going to. You know how people get nervous when they see severe cases and deaths. That is the government going to tighten policy temporarily. So all possible. This is a different kind of institutional setup and first and last hour. So that's why we think it's going to be a bumpy road ahead. It also feels we shone like the government and President Xi Jinping is trying to figure out a way to, you know, give it a little bit of leeway to the tech companies, these penalties, for example, that are in line with common prosperity and so on. Do you see a path forward? There is this the end of the regulatory crackdown for some of these industries? I think in the framework of having time, monopoly or a certain type of a regulatory framework that's here to stay. Now that's bad in terms of the intensity of regulatory actions. We do see that easing somewhat. We have seen that in some of the policy communications, the Space Council meetings. There are languages of ISE setting up the traffic light, you know, encourage platform economy and so on. So fundamentally, if you look hard at the different sector of the economy is your code. It is affecting services, property downturn, hurting risky sector jobs, the platform economy. That's another set of employment and labour market being impacted. So between the three, I think the government may be relaxing a bit implementation in that third category so that labour market is still being supported through the use of platform economies. Internet companies are hiring. The other news, of course, is J.G. dot com slashing salaries by 10 to 20 percent for some of their executive managers. And of course, in one sense, this probably reflects operational difficulties for digital companies, but it also aligns with common prosperity. What do you expect from the latter? Well, we see a wealth tax. And is that a way for governments, particularly local governments, to kind of restore their coffers after how devastating the cost of carbon zero has been? Yeah, this isn't one area a lot of clients are concerned about. And because it's a relatively new. The common prosperity concept, it is difficult to know what exactly it entails. Now, reading the official documents that the government provides is sort of a timeline of, you know, by 2035, relatively equal access to public services by the middle of the century accomplish the common prosperity goal. Now, how exactly you know, that's a very long runway. That's a long process. How exactly this is going to play out in terms of concrete a policy. Does that mean taxes? What does that mean? You know, minimum wage or bottom, you're providing more services and support from the government to the bottom of the income distribution. We don't have those parameters yet. But I suspect any kind of a new taxation or wealth tax or Harris tax is going to take a while, because when you're designing taxation, you have to think through a lot of parameters. And the whole legislation process is not going to be happening very soon.