Bloomberg Markets: European Close (11/23/2022)

WEDNESDAY THE 23RD OF NOVEMBER. NOT A LOT GOING ON IN EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS. THE TAXES ABSOLUTELY FLAT. THIS IS FANTASTIC FUNCTION ON THE BLOOMBERG. YOU WILL SEE VOLUME IS A LITTLE BIT LIGHT ON THIS SIDE OF THE ATLANTIC. THANKSGIVING IS COMING BUT OVER HERE THERE'S THE FOOTBALL THAT'S THE MAIN FACTOR PRAYED THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE STARTS NOW. THE COUNTDOWN IS ON HERE IN EUROPE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS: EUROPEAN CLOSE. SO 30 MINUTES TO THE CLOSE THIS IS WHAT WE LOOK LIKE. EUROPEAN STOCKS UP BY HALF OF 1%. VOLUME A LITTLE ON THE LIGHT SIDE. THANKSGIVING FOOTBALL THE FACTOR THERE. LOOKS LIKE THE RUSSIAN OIL CAP HAS BEEN SO WATERED DOWN AS TO PROBABLY HAVE NO EFFECT. BRENT CRUDE MARKET REACTING TO THAT. ALSO IT'S HAPPENING WITH CREDIT SUISSE, TAKING PLACE IN SWITZERLAND, BECOMING WITH FRESH NUMBERS AND THEY LOOK GRIM. WE WILL TALK ABOUT THIS LATER ON IN THE SHOW. THE OUTFLOWS ARE I WATERING. CREDIT SUISSE STOCK DOWN BY 5%. CREDIT SUISSE STOCK DOWN BY 5%. > > NOT A LOT OF VOLUME IN EUROPE. IT'S ACTUALLY MORE THAN 30% BELOW THE 20 DAY AVERAGE SO WE HAVE TO KEEP THAT IN MIND WHEN WERE LOOKING AT THE MOVES IN STOCK MARKETS TODAY. WHEN YOU PUT TOGETHER THE WEAKER PMI DATA HERE IN THE U.S. AS WELL AS CONSUMER INFLATION EXPECTATIONS THAT LOOK LIKE THEY ARE HEADING LOWER, ALL OF THAT MAY BE LEADING TO THE FACT THAT THEY DON'T HAVE TO BE AS AGGRESSIVE. THE S & P 500 UP ABOUT 6/10 OF 1%. DOWN ABOUT THREE BASIS POINTS ON THE 10-YEAR TREASURY YIELD. CRYPTO AS WELL. WE ARE BACK ABOVE $16,000 LEVEL. SEEMS TO ME THE NEW POST-FTX COLLAPSE RANGE. THAT SOMETHING, MANCHESTER UNITED, IT MAY BE UP FOR SALE AND AS A RESULT THAT STOCK IS UP ABOUT 17% IN THE U.S. TRADE. WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY FIRST. GUY: WE ABSOLUTELY DO. FOOTBALL CLUB, WE WILL SETTLE WITH THAT. LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE DAYS WE ARE SEEING. THE PMI DATA NOT PRETTY. IF THE MARKET REACTION. THE DATA OUT OF EUROPE I THINK IS A LITTLE BIT MORE POSITIVE. THESE IS THE FLASH DATA. YOU CAN SEE ON A COMPOSITE BASIS FRANCE HAS MOVED MORE NEGATIVELY. BUT ELSEWHERE GERMANY, OVER THERE. THE EUROZONE UP A LITTLE BIT. THE U.K. UP AS WELL. SERVICE IS STABILIZING. LEADTIME STARTING TO IMPROVE SIGNIFICANTLY. BOTTLENECKS ARE SOARING TO EASE UP A LITTLE BIT. I THINK THE DATA POINT HERE IS MAY BE A SHALLOW RECESSION. THE DATA OUT OF THE STATES CERTAINLY A LITTLE BIT MORE THAN ANTICIPATED. MAYBE ACCELERATING THE COURSE FOR THE U.S. TO ENTER A RECESSION. KAILEY: THAT'S CERTAINLY AN ATLANTIC DIVIDE CONVERSATION WE NEED TO HAVE SO LET'S TAKE A DEEPER DIVE WITH OUR QUESTION OF THE DAY. WE ARE TWEAKING THIS SLIGHTLY AS WE PIVOT TO EUROPE'S CHALLENGES. WHAT IS THE ECB THANKFUL FOR? JOINING US IS CHRIS WILLIAMSON. HOW MUCH GOOD NEWS FOR THE ECB WAS THERE IN THIS DATA? DOES IT MAKE THEM FEEL THANKFUL? CHRIS: HOPEFULLY. THERE ARE TWO KEY MESSAGES. ONE IS THE DOWNTURN HASN'T REALLY ACCELERATED SO YES WE ARE IN A ABOUT OF WEAKNESS -- WE ARE IN A ABOUT OF WEAKNESS. IT'S NOT LOOKING AS DEEP AS IT POSSIBLY COULD HAVE BEEN. WE GOT SOME ALLEVIATION OF THE DOWNTURN. LEAD TIMES ACTUALLY IMPROVING THERE. IMPROVING THE SUPPLY DELIVERY TIMES. AND THAT IN TURN THE KEY DRIVER OF THE SECOND THING THEY SHOULD BE THANKFUL FOR WHICH IS THESE PRICE PRESSURES LED BY THE INDUSTRIAL SECTOR, SEEING A BIG EASING IN COST INFLATION ACROSS MANUFACTURING AND SERVICES. BETWEEN AFFECT FEWER SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS BUT ALSO WEAKENING DEMAND. THOSE TWO FACTORS REALLY HAVING A MATERIAL IMPACT. > > DO YOU THINK THEREFORE WE ARE PAST THE WORSE OF THE SUPPLY CHAIN BOTTLENECKS THEY'VE BEEN EXPERIENCING. CHRIS: FOR NOW. IT LOOKS LIKE IT. IT'S ALL ABOUT THE WEATHER. IF THE WEATHER DETERIORATES MARKEDLY AND HE GETS A LOT COLDER THAN YOU ARE IN FOR A NEW PERIOD OF ENERGY CONSTRAINTS. WHICH WILL RESTRICT OUTPUT. AND WE'VE ALSO GOT CHINA LOCKDOWNS. SO THERE IS DANGER AHEAD STILL IN TERMS OF SUPPLY CHAINS. FOR NOW IT IS LOOKING LIKE THE WORST IS VERY MUCH OVER. KAILEY: SO ESSENTIALLY WHEN WE TALK ABOUT SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES WE ARE TALKING ABOUT UPSIDE RISK TO INFLATION AND DISCERNMENT OF DOWNSIDE RISK AS WELL. WHAT IS YOUR GROWTH ASSESSMENT FOR THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY? WHAT ARE YOU EXPECTING AND WHAT DOWNSIDE WOULD YOU PUT AROUND THAT. CHRIS: WE WERE LOOKING AT 1% CONTRACTUALLY GDP AROUND THE TURN OF THIS YEAR. THAT'S LOOKING A LITTLE BIT -- IT COULD BE MILDER THAN THAT. IT ALL DEPENDS ON THE WEATHER. WATCH THE WEATHER FORECAST AND SEE WHAT CAN A HAPPEN. DURING THAT CONTRACTION YOU WILL SEE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES COME DOWN QUITE MARKEDLY WHICH MEANS IN TERMS -- IN TURN I THINK WE ARE WELL AND TRULY OVER THE AGGRESSIVE RATE HIKES FROM THE ECB. I THINK THEY WILL START TO TAKE THEIR FOOT OFF THE BRAKE QUITE MARKEDLY IN THE FEW -- IN THE UPCOMING MONTHS. GUY: I WILL MAKE SURE SHE IS AWARE OF IT. TURNING TO U.S. DATA. THAT'S CAUSING A BIT OF A MARKET REACTION TODAY. STOCKS GOING HIGHER. THE GOOD NEWS BAD NEWS SORT OF THEORY MAY BE WORKING THROUGH. WHAT IS YOUR TAKE AWAY FROM THOSE NUMBERS? CHRIS: THE NUMBERS HAVE BEEN DETERIORATING WHERE WE HAD SOME STABILITY IN EUROPE OR THE PICTURE IN THE U.S.. LEAD REALLY BY A WEAKER PICTURE IN THE SERVICE SECTOR WHICH IS NOT SURPRISING. YOU'VE GOT AGGRESSIVE FED RATE HIKES COMING THROUGH, THE HOUSING MARKET STRUGGLING. THE EFFECT OF THAT COMING THROUGH NOW. HOUSEHOLDS IN THE U.S. ARE FEELING THE BRUNT OF THIS TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. THAT'S COMING THROUGH QUITE CLEARLY NOW. AT THE SAME TIME YOU GOT WORSENING GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT ISSUES SO EXPORTS BEING HIT IN MANUFACTURING AND THE U.S. KEEPING SOME OF THE BUOYANCY FROM IMPROVED SUPPLY CHAINS IN THE U.S.. IT DOES NOT MATTER HOW GOOD THE SUPPLY CHAINS ARE IF YOU DON'T HAVE NEW ORDERS COMING THROUGH YOU WON'T BE EXPANDING AND THAT'S WHERE THE MIXED SIGNALS FROM THESE ARE IN TERMS OF THE FLOW WHICH IS JUST DETERIORATING AT AN INCREASING RATE ACROSS MANUFACTURING SERVICES IN NOVEMBER. A LOT OF STRENGTH IN OFFICIAL DATA SERIES IN THE U.S.. FORMER GDP IS LOOKING REASONABLY STRONG BUT THESE SURVEYS, THE REASON WHY PEOPLE ARE GETTING A LITTLE BIT MORE EXCITED BY THE FED STARTING TO REALLY TAKE A BIT OF A PIVOT. > > GUY WAS SAYING EARLIER MAYBE ONE OF THE THINGS THE FED SHOULD BE THANKFUL FOR IS IT'S NOT THE ECB AND BOE AS WELL PRINT WE TALK ABOUT THE U.S. AND EUROPE, WHAT ABOUT THE U.K.. CHRIS: THEY'RE STILL NEGATIVE TERRITORY. THAT IS LARGELY ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SITUATION HERE IN THE U.K.. THE OCTOBER NUMBERS WERE HIT HARD BY THE MANY BUDGET FIASCO. THOUGH MARKET IMPACT OF THAT. BECAUSE HUGE DISRUPTIONS AND A LOT OF INSTABILITY. BECAUSE OF THE GYRATIONS WITH MARKETS AND SO FORTH. AND THE PROJECTIONS, ALL OF THAT HAS UNWOUND SOMEWHAT. HELPING TO ALLEVIATE THE RATE OF CONTRACTION. BUT IF YOU LOOK AT THE BUSINESS CONFIDENT OF THE SURVEY. THAT REBOUNDED BUT IT'S NOTHING LIKE IT WAS EARLIER IN THE YEAR SO PERSISTING IN THE U.K. AND I THINK WHEN YOU ALSO LOOK AT THE PRICE INDICATORS. THEY ARE STICKIER IN THE EUROZONE ZONE THE U.S.. IT SEEMS AS INFLATION PRESSURES UP PROVING MORE PROBLEMATIC. AT THE SAME TIME THE RECESSION SIGNALS ARE STILL THERE SO IT PUTS THE BANK OF ENGLAND IN A DIFFICULT SITUATION. I THINK THEY WILL BE HAVE TO BE MORE AGGRESSIVE THAN THE ECB. > > REALLY APPRECIATE THE ANALYSIS. CHRIS WILLIAMSON, CHIEF BUSINESS ECONOMIST. THE COMPLICATED BUSINESS OF DEPRIVING RUSSIA OF BILLIONS IN OIL REVENUE. EU AMBASSADORS ARE MEETING BEHIND CLOSED DOORS ON THE OIL PRICE CAP. WE WILL DISCUSS WHAT THEY MIGHT COME UP WITH. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: THIS IS THE FISH -- LOOKING AT A PRICE CAP ON PRUDE -- ON CRUDE. HERE FOR MORE, AMRITA SEN. I'M LOOKING AT CRUDE DOWN QUITE SHARPLY. WHY DO YOU THINK THAT IS. YOU HAVE A MORE CRITICAL EYE AS TO WHAT'S GOING ON HERE PAIRED WHAT'S YOUR PERCEPTION OF THE PRICE ACTION? AMRITA: PRICE ACTION OF COURSE SENTIMENT IS SUPER WEAK AND WE'VE SEEN THAT OVER THE COURSE OF THE LAST WEEK AND EVEN THIS WEEK BUT AFTER THE COMMENTS OF NOT CONSIDERING OUTPUT INCREASE WE SIGN MASSIVE RALLY IN THE CRUDE AND THAT HAD CONTINUED UNTIL WE START TO GET HEADLINES AROUND THE PRICE CAP. THE GENERAL CONFUSION IS THAT WITH THE PRICE CAP AT AROUND $65 TO $70 BRENT OR RATHER THAT'S THE PRICE AT WHICH RUSSIA WOULD BE SELLING ITS OIL, RIGHT NOW, THEY ARE GOING AT $60. SO AS SOON AS THE PRICE CAP GETS SET AT A HIGHER PRICE THAN WHERE THE CURRENT PRICES ARE THE MARKET JUST THINKS THAT THIS WILL KEEP RUSSIAN OIL MOVING. THE REALITY IS THE EMBARGO WHICH THE EU IS GOING AHEAD WITH ON THE FIFTH OF DECEMBER SUPERSEDES THE PRICE GAP SO THE EU WOULD STILL STOP IMPORTING RUSSIAN OIL REGARDLESS OF THE PRICE CAP. OF COURSE THE MARKET IS VERY CONFUSED ABOUT IT. I DON'T BLAME IT GIVING THE BARRAGE OF HEADLINES WE'VE SEEN OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS. > > WHAT WOULD YOU EXPECT TO HAPPEN IN THE PRICE ACTION ONCE WE SORT THIS OUT AND HAVE THE UNDERSTANDING ABOUT WHAT'S GOOD TO BE A LACK OF RUSSIAN SUPPLY? AMRITA: I THINK WE NEED TO GET THROUGH FIFTH OF DECEMBER TO MAKE SURE THAT THE EU ACTUALLY GOES AHEAD IN THE MARKET AND WE NEED PROOF OF THAT. WE NEED TO CHEW THROUGH A LOT OF CRUDE THAT'S BEEN BUILT OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS I WOULD SAY BECAUSE THERE'S JUST BEEN A LOT OF REFINERY OUTAGES AND I THINK THAT'S BEEN ONE OF THE KEY ISSUES WHERE EVEN ON OUR BALANCES WE WERE EXPECTING A TIGHTER CRUDE MARKET IN A WEAKER PRODUCTS MARKET BUT IT'S BEEN THE OPPOSITE BECAUSE THERE'S BEEN SO MANY STRIKES, SO MANY DIFFERENT ISSUES AND REFINERIES. IF YOU LOOK AT GASOLINE, DIESEL, EVERY PRODUCT IS REALLY STRONG. USUALLY PRODUCTS, OFF AT THIS TIME OF YEAR SO WE NEED REFINERIES BACK. THEN WE WILL EXPECT CRUDE TO GO UP AND THAT'S PROBABLY GIDDY EARLY NEXT YEAR. GUY: I'M A LITTLE CONFUSED BY THE PICTURE AS WELL. I UNDERSTANDING WAS THE EMBARGO IS STILL GOING AHEAD BUT THE CAP WAS DESIGNED TO PREVENT RUSSIA SELLING TO OTHERS AT A HIGHER PRICE. AMRITA: YES BUT THAT PRESUMES THE OTHERS -- THAT PRESUMES THE OTHER COUNTRIES ARE ACTUALLY ACCEPTING THE PRICE GAP AND EVEN YESTERDAY YOU'VE HEARD THE DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER SAYING THE SAME THING BUT RUSSIA WILL NOT SELL OIL TO A NATION UNDER THE PRICE CAP. SO THIS IS WHERE -- WHAT THE PRICE CAP WILL DO AND SOME OF THE EASING IN THE SHIPPING OR INSURANCE PARTICULARLY SOME OF THE WARNING AROUND IT, IT DOES ALLOW RUSSIAN OIL TO CONTINUE FLOWING TO THE EAST, POTENTIALLY WITH SOME EUROPEAN INSURANCE. THAT ABSOLUTELY DOES MEAN MORE RUSSIAN OIL COULD FLOW EAST AND IF YOU WERE ASSUMING YOU CAN INCLUDE WESTERN INSURANCE. BUT THAT STILL REMAINS TO BE SEEN DEPENDING ON WHICH COUNTRIES ACTUALLY ACCEPT THE PRICE CAP. NOBODY ELSE OTHER THAN THE G7 HAS ACCEPTED THAT. KAILEY: WHILE WERE TALKING ABOUT THE DIFFERENT COUNTRIES IN PLAY WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR OPEC-PLUS. AMRITA: OPEC-PLUS HAVE BEEN VERY CLEAR THAT THEY WERE CONCERNED PARTICULARLY IN CHINA AND I WILL SAY THIS WE HAVE HAD MORE CHINESE LONG. WE'VE DOWNGRADED CHINESE DEMAND OF THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS BECAUSE OF THESE LOCKDOWNS AND IF THAT WAS A LOGIC TO CUT PRODUCTION IN THE OCTOBER MEETING, IN DECEMBER I JUST DON'T SEE IT INCREASING PRODUCTION, YES PRICE ACTIONS AND FUNDAMENTALIST MORE CUTS COULD BE ON THE TABLE. GUY: WHEN DO YOU THINK REALISTICALLY THE U.S. WILL START REFILLING THE SPR. I'VE SEEN VARIOUS NUMBERS BEING BANDIED AROUND. I'M LOOKING AT CRUDE COMING DOWN PRUDE WHERE DOES THE FLOOR KICK IN? -- AT CRUDE COMING DOWN. WHERE DOES THAT FLOOR KICK IN? AMRITA: RIGHT NOW THIS IS A TYPICAL THANKSGIVING LIQUIDITY SELLOFF WE GET EVERY SINGLE YEAR BUT BEYOND THAT WE EXPECT PRICES TO COME BACK UP FROM NEXT YEAR ONWARDS. I DON'T THINK THERE WILL BE ENOUGH CRUDE FOR THE U.S. TO REFILL IT'S SPR. KAILEY: WHAT ABOUT U.S. PRODUCTION? WILL THAT COME BACK IN A MATERIAL WAY? > > IT HAS BEEN PRODDING ALONG. THAT'S WHAT WE ARE EXPECTING FOR NEXT YEAR AS WELL. WE DON'T THINK IT WILL COME TO THE RESCUE FOR MORE THAN THAT. WE'VE SEEN U.S. NATURAL GAS PRICES SURGE AS WELL AND YOUR TO GET FREEZE OFFS AGAIN SO PRODUCTION COULD BE AT RISK IN THE SHORT-TERM AND EVEN NEXT YEAR JUST TOO MUCH INFLATION IN THE OILFIELD SERVICES AND WE JUST DO NOT SEE A LOT OF UPSIDE FOR U.S. PRODUCTION. KAILEY: WE HAVE TO LEAVE IT THERE BUT THANK YOU FOR JOINING US AND HELPING TO EXPLAIN THE CONFUSING HEADLINES. ENERGY ASPECTS DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH WE APPRECIATE YOUR TIME. CREDIT SUISSE SHARES ARE TUMBLING AFTER THE BANK SAID CLIENTS PULLED OUT AS MUCH IS 84 -- $88 BILLION RING THE FIRST FEW WEEKS OF THE QUARTER. WE WILL HAVE MORE ON THEIR > > IT IS A TOO BIG TO FAIL BANK SO I REMAIN CONFIDENT FOR THE FUTURE AND I GUESS CLIENTS HAVE ALSO NOW SEEN THE PATH WHICH IS PART OF THE RUMORS AND A PATH WHICH IS TANGIBLE. SO THEY NEED TO RESTORE TRUST. BUT I REMAIN CONFIDENT ON THE PROSPECT OF THE BANKS. KAILEY: THAT WAS VINCENT KAUFMAN. SPEAKING WITH US ON BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE EARLY EDITION EARLIER TODAY. HE IS A CREDIT SUISSE SHAREHOLDER IN THAT STOCK IS FALLING AFTER CLIENTS PULLED OUT ABOUT $88 BILLION FROM THE BANK IN THE FIRST FEW WEEKS OF THE QUARTER. JOINING US TO DISCUSS IS ANDRE US. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. CLEARLY CLIENTS ARE LOSING CONFIDENCE, WHAT'S YOUR DEGREE OF CONFIDENCE AS AN ANALYST? ANDREAS: THE OUTFLOWS WERE CLEARLY HIGHER THAN EXPECTED AND THAT'S WHAT MADE THE SHARES DECLINED TODAY. ALSO THE LOSS IS LARGER THAN ONE MIGHT HAVE THOUGHT. SO IN THESE RESPECT, OF THE MOST IMPORTANT THING FOR CREDIT SUISSE AT THE MOMENT IS REALLY TO RESTORE TRUST. THAT'S NOT VERY EASY, THIS MORNING I WROTE IT'S EASIER SAID THAN DONE. SO IN THIS RESPECT IT WILL TAKE TIME BUT OVER THE NEXT FEW YEARS IT SHOULD BE POSITIVE. > > LET'S JUST TALK ABOUT THE SCALE OF THESE LOSSES. THE LOSSES ALMOST DOUBLE WHAT I THOUGHT ESTIMATES WERE LOOKING FOR. AND THE OUTFLOWS, THESE ARE GSE STYLE NUMBERS. ARE YOU -- GIVE ME THE SENSE OF SHOCK YOU HAVE ABOUT THE NUMBERS IN THE FIGURES WE ARE SEEING FROM CREDIT SUISSE. I THOUGHT THIS NEW PLAN WOULD ALLOW CLIENTS AND CUSTOMERS TO TAKE A NEW LOOK AT THE BANK. THEY'VE DONE THE EXACT OPPOSITE. WHY? ANDREAS: WE KNEW -- THEY MENTIONED ALREADY AT THE END OF OCTOBER THAT THERE WERE LOSSES AND THAT THERE WERE LARGE OUTFLOWS. THEY ALSO SAID IT HAD NOT STABILIZED, EVEN THOUGH THEY HAD HEARD THE OUTFLOWS HAD DECREASED. THEY CONFIRMED THIS BUT THEY ALSO CONFIRMED THERE ARE STILL NET OUTFLOWS. SMALLER THAN LET'S SAY A NUMBER OF WEEKS AGO. BUT VERY CLEARLY THIS IS NOT STABILIZED YET IN MY VIEW. SO THE HOPE IS THEY WILL BE ABLE TO STABILIZE IT INTO THE NEXT YEAR. > > OBVIOUSLY THEY'RE GOING TO TRY AND FIND SOME STABILITY AND THEY HAVE A PLAN, THEY WANT TO CUT COSTS. BUT MR. KAUFMAN WHO I SPOKE WITH EARLIER SAYS CUTTING COSTS IS ONE THING, ACTUALLY GROWING THE BUSINESS IS SOMETHING ELSE ENTIRELY. CAN CREDIT SUISSE DO BOTH? ANDREAS: I THINK THAT'S THE MAIN ISSUE. THE MAIN ISSUE OF ALL THOSE YEARS HAS REALLY BEEN NOT SO MUCH LET'S SAY ON THE COST SIDE, THE COST PROBLEM ALWAYS ERODES BECAUSE REVENUES WERE OVER A VERY LONG-TERM SINCE THE FINANCIAL CRISIS CAME DOWN. SO THAT'S THE MAIN ISSUE. SO THEY REALLY NEED TO FIND A BUSINESS MODEL WHICH WILL HELP THEM GROW AGAIN SO THAT THEY CAN GROW INTO A MORE STABLE BANK. THAT IS NOT EASY. THAT'S OBVIOUSLY AN ENVIRONMENT WHICH DOES NOT REALLY HELP. ALL THE NET INTEREST INCOME, FROM RISING RATES, BUT THERE THEY HAVE FUNDING COSTS WHICH ARE BEING INCREASED LET'S SAY DUE TO THIS RISK EVENT OF COUNTERPARTIES AND THIS DOESN'T HELP FOR THEIR NEED, AND THAT INTEREST INCOME WEARS ALL THE BANKS ARE BENEFITING STRONGLY FROM THAT. GUY: WHAT YOU THINK THE AUTHORITIES THINK ABOUT WHAT'S HAPPENING HERE. ARE THEY GETTING WORRIED ABOUT WHAT'S HAPPENING IN CREDIT SUISSE? ANDREAS: I AM QUITE SURE THEY ARE LOOKING AT THE SITUATION CLOSELY AND IN THIS RESPECT, WORRY, THAT MAY BE THE WRONG TERM BUT I REALLY THINK THE FOCUS IS VERY MUCH ON IT. KAILEY: FINALLY, HOW DO WE COMPARE, CAN WE EVEN COMPARE CREDIT SUISSE TO SOME OF ITS COMPETITORS IN EUROPE. ANDREAS: I THINK THAT'S VERY MUCH CREDIT SUISSE SPECIFIC SO I DON'T THINK WE CURRENTLY SEE ANY SIMILAR ISSUES AT OTHER BANKS IN EUROPE AT THE MOMENT. GUY: REALLY APPRECIATE YOUR TIME TODAY, A BUSY DAY GIVEN EGM IN THESE NEW NUMBERS FACTORED IN. THANK YOU VERY MUCH, CEO BANKING ANALYST. LET'S GET A QUICK LOOK AT WHERE EUROPEAN MARKETS ARE TRADING AS WE HEAD INTO THE THE FOOTBALL HAS BEEN THE FOCUS. WE HAVE SEEN VERY LIGHT VOLUME TODAY. GERMANY GOING DOWN TO JAPAN, THAT'S THE MAIN STORY. THE CLOSES COMING UP. WE WILL LOOK AT WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH THE NUMBER OF STOCKS. ONE THAT SOLICITED IN THE STATES, MANCHESTER UNITED. THAT CERTAINLY SURGING. GUY: EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS ARE ABOUT TO CLOSE FOR THE DAY. THANKSGIVING TOMORROW. LIGHT VOLUME. I WAS JUST LISTENING TO JAMES DURING THE BREAK TALKING TO HIM FROM ABERDEEN ABOUT THE FACT THAT MAYBE YOU WANT TO BE SHORT BUNS. -- BUNDS. JAPAN BE GERMANY TO-ONE. DAX UP 1/10 OF 1%. VOLUME A LITTLE LIGHT. THAT'S THE BIG PICTURE. WE SHOW YOU WHAT THE SESSION HAS LOOKED LIKE. PMI DATA OUT OF THE STATES PROVIDING A REASON TO PUSH HIGHER. MAYBE IT MEANS THE FED COULD EASE OFF A LITTLE BIT. WE DO NOT KNOW YET. INTERESTING LATER ON. WE ARE UP BY 6/10 OF 1%. THE SECTOR BREAKDOWN LET ME SHOW YOU WHAT'S GOING ON THERE. YOU HAVE BASIC RESOURCES DOING WELL. LEISURE SECTOR BOUNCING BACK PAID RETAIL, TECHNOLOGY, THE CYCLICAL TRADE HAS BEEN ONE OF THE SURPRISES. YOU'VE GOT TO BE QUITE SPECIFIC ON WHAT YOU MEAN BY CYCLICALS. AND OBVIOUSLY THE COMMODITIES ARE THERE AS WELL BUT THE CYCLICALS CONTINUE TO PERFORM. THE CAR SECTOR IS DOWN. REAL ESTATE UTILITIES, ENERGY ALSO BEING AFFECTED. NOT SURE. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE -- WHAT'S HAPPENING HERE. THAT STOCK SEEING SIGNIFICANT OUTFLOWS. WE'VE GOT OUTFLOWS BEING REFLECTED INTO THE STOCK TODAY. HALFORD'S SELLS BICYCLES HEARD IT SELLS CAR PARTS. THAT WILL BE GUIDED TOWARDS THE BOTTOM END OF THE RANGE. THEY GIVE YOU AN IDEA OF WHAT'S HAPPENING. EVERYBODY OUT BOUGHT BICYCLES. NOW STARTING TO RETRACE QUITE SEVERELY. THE FOOTBALL IS THE THEME OF THE DAY. MANCHESTER UNITED. RINALDO IS ON HIS WAY OUT. MAYBE THE GLAZER FAMILY IS AS WELL. THERE ARE OTHER FOOTBALL BUSINESSES IN THAT PART OF THE WORLD. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT KIND OF PRICES THESE BUSINESSES COULD GO FOR. A DECENT SCORE. KAILEY: I GET THE SENSE MOST PEOPLE ARE INTERESTED IN TALKING FOOTBALL TODAY WHAT WE WILL FORCE OUR NEXT GUEST TO TALK ABOUT SOMETHING ELSE. WE WANT TO GET BACK TO OUR QUESTION OF THE DAY. IT IS THANKSGIVING INSPIRED. WHAT IS THE ECB THANKFUL FOR? JOINING US TO TALK ABOUT THAT IS JAMES ABBY. WORLD CUP ASIDE, WHAT DO YOU THINK THE ECB IS LOOKING AT THIS THANKSGIVING? JAMES: THAT'S A TOUGH ONE. I GUESS THEY ARE THANKFUL FOR THE FACT THAT THEY MANAGED TO GET SOME RATE HIKES ON THE BOARD TO THIS POINT, THEY ARE PROBABLY THANKFUL FOR FOUR MONTHS OF PERIPHERAL SPREADS AND VERY WELL BEHAVED BUCKING A LOT OF EXPECTATIONS ABOUT THE OUTLOOK FOR THEM. TIGHTENING OVER THE LAST SEVERAL WEEKS AND GIVING THE IMPRESSION OF SIGNIFICANT STABILITY. THAT'S PROBABLY WHERE THE ECB'S THANKFULNESS ENDS IN TERMS OF THE PROBLEM THEY HAVE TO SOLVE, A GROWTH INFLATION TRADE-OFF. IT'S NOT LOOKING GOOD. GUY: DO YOU THINK THE FED IS THANKFUL IT'S NOT THE ECB? JAMES: I THINK ALL CENTRAL BANKS ARE. THE BANK OF ENGLAND HAS A SIMILAR GROWTH INFLATION TRADE-OFF AS PART OF IT. ENERGY PRICES BEING A SIGNIFICANT PART OF IT. THE ENERGY COMMODITY PRODUCTION TO OFFSET IT. THE ECB HAS 20 ODD ECONOMIES IN DIFFERENT PLACES WITH DIFFERENT INFLATION AND GROWTH PROFILES TO MANAGE. THAT'S THE DEVIL'S BARGAIN IF YOU'D LIKE IN A MONETARY UNION IN AN ENVIRONMENT LIKE THIS. THE POTENTIAL TRADE-OFFS ARE HORRIBLE TO CONSIDER FOR CENTRAL-BANK PERSPECTIVE. KAILEY: IN THEORY THERE SHOULD BE HORROR IN EQUITY MARKETS AS WELL AND YET IT SEEMS INVESTORS HAVE SEEN SOME THINGS THEY ARE THANKFUL FOR. A HEALTHY RALLY HERE FOR SURE. HOW MISS APPROPRIATE IS THAT? JAMES: WE SHOULD NOT BE TOO SURPRISED JUST LOOKING BACK FOR MANY YEARS. YOU CAN SEE WHEN THE MARKET -- YOU GET THESE RIPS AND RALLIES WHICH ARE RAPID AND BRUTAL AND ARE VERY CONCERNING. IT'S THE NATURE REALLY OF POSITIONING SENTIMENT. I THINK THAT'S WHAT WE ARE SEEING HERE. PARTICULARLY NOTING THE CYCLICALS IS A STRONG PERFORMER INTO RECESSION. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THOSE SHIFTS, ESSENTIALLY IN THE U.S.. IT LOOKS TO ME LIKE THE LOSERS HAVE BECOME THE WINNERS. IT LOOKS A GOOD SHORT COVERING DRIVEN RALLY. THAT CAN FEED INTO POSITIVE PRICE ACTION ACROSS OTHER SECTORS AS WELL. BUT ULTIMATELY I STRUGGLE TO SEE HOW THE STARTING POINT BEING EARNINGS FORECASTS THAT ARE HEALTHY AS WE HEAD INTO THE SESSION AND ABOVE AVERAGE BEING ATTACHED TO THEM. PARTICULARLY SORT OF ROBUST INVESTMENT CASE IF WE ARE HEADED INTO RECESSION AS I THINK WE ARE. GUY: IF WE ARE HEADING INTO A RECESSION, WHAT FEELS THE MOST MISPRICED? WHAT DOES THE CYNIC THINK RIGHT NOW. JAMES: U.S. EQUITIES OF THE MOST MISPRICED. -- ARE THE MOST MISPRICED. I THINK WHEN THIS HISTORY IS WRITTEN A LOT OF THESE DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY DRIVEN RELEASE TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATED BUSINESS MALLS WILL NOT NECESSARILY STAND THE TEST OF TIME. GROWING CONCERNS LARGELY BECAUSE OF THE ABUNDANCE OF CHEAP AND FREE MONEY RATHER THAN BECAUSE THEY'RE STANDALONE SUCCESSFUL BUSINESSES IN THEIR OWN RIGHT AND WE ARE NOT SEEING ANYWHERE NEAR THESE BIG PROPERTIES BEING CLEARED OUT BROADLY SPEAKING. U.S. EQUITIES THEREFORE I THINK ARE MOST MISPRICED ASSETS AROUND. KAILEY: WHAT ABOUT BONDS? IS THERE ANY OPPORTUNITY? JAMES: WE ARE INCREASINGLY LOOKING FAVORABLY TOWARDS THE BOND MARKET. DOES A LOT OF METRICS TO USE BUT WHEN YOU LOOK AT DIVIDENDS, ADJUST THE HEADLINE TREASURY YIELD ENFORCING THE 1.6% ON THE S & P, GETTING A FOUR POINT 5% RISK-FREE YIELD FROM THE U.S. TREASURY, THAT'S A VERY ATTRACTIVE PROPOSITION. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE RATIO BETWEEN EQUITY SPACE AND YIELDS ON BOND MARKETS TRYING TO ADJUST THAT. THIS AS BONDS HAVE BEEN GOING BACK TO THE LATE 90'S AND EARLY 2000'S. SO I THINK THEY'RE ARE GOOD REASONS TO THINK THAT OTHER INVESTORS, ASSET ALLOCATORS, INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WILL LOOK AT THE TRADE-OFF AS WE MOVED TO NEXT YEAR. THE FED LOOKS TO BE SOFTENING ITS AGGRESSIVE STANCE SOMEWHAT THAT LOOKS APPROPRIATE BECAUSE THERE'S A LOT OF TIGHTENING AND INFLATION IS JUST STARTING TO SOFTEN. THAT LOOKS VERY ATTRACTIVE PLACE TO BE IN AN ENVIRONMENT OF ECONOMIC WEAKNESS. GUY: BANK -- BACK TO THE CYNIC IN YOU. WHAT'S THE SIGNAL OUT OF THE CRYPTO FIASCO? JAMES: THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU JUST PROVIDE SUCH ABUNDANT FREE AND CHEAP MONEY FOR SUCH A LONG PERIOD OF TIME. THIS IS -- I'VE NEVER BEEN CONVINCED BY THE BASIC ARGUMENTS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY, POTENTIALLY BLOCKCHAIN DOES HAVE USES BUT I THINK A LOT OF CASES IT'S NOT EVEN REALLY A BLOCKCHAIN BEING USED. IT'S BEEN SORT OF MISLABELED IF YOU'D LIKE. BUT IN TERMS OF SCARCITY. THERE IS AN INFINITE SUPPLY OF CRYPTOCURRENCY. BITCOIN HAS FORKED TWICE ALREADY SO THAT'S A POKE IN THE EYE FOR THE SCARCITY ARGUMENT. FOR THE USE CASES IT COSTS $10,000 TO PRODUCE ONE BITCOIN AND TAKES HOURS TO APPROVE THOSE TRANSACTIONS. YOU GO THROUGH THESE VARIOUS -- THIS A DEEP CENTRALIZATION TALKING ABOUT AN EXCHANGE WHICH IS CENTRALIZED FINANCE BUT IN THE WORLD OF SUPPOSEDLY THIS DECENTRALIZED REVOLUTION. I'VE NEVER BEEN CONVINCED OF THE ARGUMENTS. IT LOOKS LIKE WHAT WAS GOING ON WAS VERY CONCERNING FROM INVESTORS PERSPECTIVE OR SOMEONE WORKING THERE. I DON'T THING WE WILL SEE THE END SOME OF THESE HASTILY ASSEMBLED BUSINESSES PAYING THE PRICE FOR BELIEVING THE FREE MONEY WOULD GO ON. KAILEY: WE HAVE ONE EYE ON THE CRYPTO DOMINOES BUT EVERYBODY SEEMS TO BE ON A DIFFERENT SCREEN WATCHING THE WORLD CUP. WHO HAVE YOU GOT IN WHO IS YOUR FAVORITE UNDERDOG? > > I LOOK TO GERMANY 13 TO ONE OF THE BOOKIES AND THOUGHT THAT WAS GOOD VALUE AND THEN JAPAN MADE ME LOOK A FOOL ALREADY TODAY. GUY SUGGESTED IF YOU LOOK AT HOW GILTS ARE PERFORMING IN THE LAST FEW DAYS MAYBE THE MARKET IS TELLING YOU ENGLAND'S CHANCES ARE BETTER THEN WHAT THE BOOKIES HAVE. I THINK IT'S DIFFICULT TO LOOK PAST SOMEONE LIKE FRANCE, BUT THE WAY ENGLAND PLAYED I'VE GOT HOPES. GUY: I'M NOT GOING TO TALK TOO MUCH ABOUT FOOTBALL UNTIL ENGLAND HAVE BEATEN THE UNITED STATES ON FRIDAY. THAT'S THE GAME I'M WORRIED ABOUT CONSIDERING WHERE MY TEAM IS. THIS IS THE PROBLEM. JAMES, HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE WEEK. REALLY APPRECIATE IT. MARKETS HAVE NOW CLOSED HERE IN EUROPE HAVING OBVIOUS -- HEADING OBVIOUSLY INTO THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY. VOLUMES SUPER LIGHT. THE FINAL NUMBERS ARE LOOKING A LITTLE BIT LIKE THESE AND LOOK A BIT UNINSPIRING. MAYBE THE FOOTBALL A FIRMER FOCUS. GUY: TALKING OF ASSETS THAT COULD BE ON THE BLOCK, THE OWNERS OF MANCHESTER UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB ARE EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR A SALE OF ONE OF THE BIGGEST FOOTBALL CLUBS. ALEX WEBB JOINS US NOW. YOU HAVE THE RINALDO EXIT WHICH IS A FACTOR. INTEREST UNITED POTENTIALLY ESSENTIALLY ON THE BLOCK BUT STOCKS UP 17%. IS THAT A REFLECTION THIS WAS AN UNDERVALUED ASSET? > > IT'S HARD TO DEAL WITH THAT. IT WAS ALWAYS LIKELY THAT THAT TRADES LOW THE ULTIMATE SALE PRICE. UNDERVALUED ASSET, THIS IS KIND OF PLUCKED OUT OF THE AIR. IT'S SO HARD TO PREDICT WHAT'S CAN HAPPEN WITH REVENUE. WE USUALLY VALUE ANY BUSINESS BASED ON THIS IN THREE OR FOUR OR FIVE YEARS TIME. SO IT'S ALWAYS A LITTLE BIT DEPENDENT ON WHICH WAY THE WIND IS BLOWING. IT LOOKS LIKE THERE'S GOING TO BE A SALE. THEY GET A FRACTION OF IT,. > > WHATEVER THE DOLLAR FIGURE IS WHO MIGHT BE WILLING TO PAY FOR IT. WHAT ARE WE LOOKING AT HERE? > > HAVING THE OBVIOUS ONE IS A CONSORTIUM OF PRIVATE EQUITY. THIS ALSO TALK OF THE DUBAI WEALTH FUND TO THEIR POTENTIALLY BEING INTERESTED IN THEN YOU HAVE JIM RATCLIFFE AND BOSS WHO IS A MAN UNITED FAN WHO TOLD BRITISH NEWSPAPERS HE WOULD BE A WILLING BIDDER IF THE CLUB BECAME AVAILABLE. BUT I HAVEN'T SEEN COMMENTS FROM HIM YET. GUY: I THINK WE NEED TO BEAR THAT IN MIND. CHELSEA WENT FOR A DECENT PRICE. IT WENT FOR A DECENT PRICE, JOE BRINGS UP THE ISSUE OF PRIVATE EQUITY. THE WORLD HAS MOVED ON SINCE CHELSEA WAS POOR -- WAS BOUGHT. WHAT IS YOUR WORLDVIEW ABOUT THIS? > > A LOT OF THE BIDDERS, OF THE WINNING BIDDER IN THE PRIVATE EQUITY WORLD. THAT MEANS ANY DEAL IF THEY'RE INVOLVED WILL BE AT LEAST PARTIALLY DOWN FUNDED. SIX TO EIGHT MONTHS AGO WHEN THIS WAS REALLY GETTING ROLLING INTEREST RATES WERE AT A DIFFERENT PLACE THAN THEY ARE NOW. THE FEELINGS THEY HAVE IS THAT TAKEN A HUGE AMOUNT OF MONEY OUT OF THE CLUB TO SERVICE THEIR DEBT OBLIGATIONS. THE DEBT OBLIGATION WILL LIKELY BE HIGHER BECAUSE DEBT IS MORE EXPENSIVE. SO CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR. YOU MIGHT WANT TO GET RID OF THIS -- THEM, BUT IF YOU GET A PRIVATE EQUITY BUYER IS NOT NECESSARILY CAN IMPROVE THE SITUATION WHEN IT COMES TO SPENDING MONEY ON PLAYERS WHICH IS FRANKLY WHAT THEY WOULD LIKE. IT MIGHT BE DIFFERENT WITH JIM RATCLIFFE RAISING MONEY IN DIFFERENT MANNER. KAILEY: ON THE SUBJECT OF EXPENSIVE PLAYERS AND HOW THE WORLD LOOKS DIFFERENT, CHRISTIANA RINALDO ANNOUNCED HE WAS LEAVING THE TEAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. HOW THIS IS ABSENCE INFLUENCES CONVERSATION? > > I THINK THE DECISION TO POTENTIALLY LEAK THIS NEWS WAS PROBABLY TIMED TO COVER-UP THE NEWS BECAUSE THEY'RE TAKING THE HEADLINES AND WITHIN 30 MINUTES THE STORY BROKE SO I THINK TO ME IT WAS A LITTLE BIT SUSPICIOUS AND HOW THE NEWS CAME OUT. I DON'T THINK THERE WOULD'VE BEEN A REASON FOR THEM BY ANY MEANS TO BE LOOKING TO SELL. HE'S BEEN A BIT OF A DRAG ON THE PITCH, A CLEARLY GOOD FOR BRAND APPEAL. I'M HOPING BUT I MIGHT BE GETTING MY HOPES UP. GUY: I THINK HE'S TAKEN TO THE BRITISH WEATHER WELL. LET'S JUST TALK ABOUT THE FACT LIVERPOOL AS WELL. HOW DOES THAT CHANGE THIS CALCULATION. YOU HAVE TWO OF PROBABLY THE BEST-KNOWN FOOTBALL CLUBS IN THE ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE. > > MAYBE IT MAKES LIVERPOOL LESS ATTRACTIVE WITH THE REACH MAN UNITED HAS. ARGUABLY THE BIGGEST FOOTBALL BRAND IN THE WORLD. THE FAN NUMBERS IN ASIA. CLAIMING TO HAVE AROUND ONE BILLION FANS ACROSS THE WORLD. I THINK THAT THEIR REACH IS BIGGER. MAYBE IT MAKES LIVERPOOL LESS ATTRACTIVE FOR POTENTIAL SUITOR. GUY: GREATLY APPRECIATE IT. THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. WHILE WE'VE BEEN TALKING OF ENTERTAINMENT WE ALSO HAVE THIS NEWS BREAKING. IT LOOKS LIKE AMAZON WILL BE PILING FURTHER INTO CINEMATIC RELEASES. THIS MOVES AWAY FROM WHAT'S BEEN HAPPENING WITH THIS IDEA OF THE STREAMING WARS. THEY ARE NOW -- ALEX IS VERY INTERESTED IN THIS STORY. > > IF YOU WANT TO GET OSCAR'S AND WIN OSCARS YOU HAVE TO HAVE A CINEMATIC RELEASE. SO IF YOU'RE TRYING TO GET ATTENTION FOR AMAZON PRIME YOU NEED TO RELEASE THESE IN THE CINEMA. AMAZON WON AN OSCAR LAST YEAR. SORRY TO INTERRUPT. KAILEY: HE IS EXCITED, LOOK AT THAT SMILE. > > AND THEY JUST BOUGHT JAMES BOND. KAILEY: THAT WOULD EXPLAIN THE $1 BILLION INVESTMENT A YEAR IN CINEMA AS THE NEWS FROM AMAZON. THE PLAN TO RELEASE A LEAST ANNUALLY IN THEATERS AND THIS IS THE MARKET MOVING HERE. AMC ENTERTAINMENT, CINEMARK HITTING THE HIGHS. DEFINITELY AN INTERESTING THEATER VERSUS STREAMING STORY TO WATCH. WE WILL HAVE TO TALK MORE WITH ALEX WEBB LATER ON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. KAILEY: STOCKS ARE HIGHER ON THIS THANKSGIVING EVE. ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE TRACKING THE MOVES. WE ARE DOWN FROM THE 20 DAY AVERAGE IN TERMS OF VOLUME. ABIGAIL. -- ABIGAIL: OIL IS DOWN ON THE NEWS THE EU PROPOSAL OF THE PRICE CAP OF $65 TO $75 A BARREL WHICH IS HIGHER THAN SOME FOLKS EXPECTED. I BELIEVE THE IDEA THAT RUSSIA WOULD BE INCENTIVIZED TO SELL WHICH MAY BE GOES AGAINST SOME OF THE IDEA OF THESE PRICE CAPS HAVING TO DO WITH THE WAR IN UKRAINE. THIS IS THE ONE DOWN SECTOR FOR THE S & P 500. AS FOR THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY HERE IN THE U.S.. FRIDAY IS BLACK FRIDAY. THE KICK OFF FOR HOLIDAY SHOPPING AND GROWTH FOR SHOPPING SALES IS SUPPOSED TO BE HIGHER IN NON-INFLATIONARY DOLLARS. BUT WHEN INFLATION IS INCLUDED IN IS ACTUALLY EXPECTED TO DROP SO INFLATION TAKING A BITE OUT OF POTENTIAL RETAIL SALES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON. TRAVEL WISE IT'S EXPECTED IN THE U.S. THAT WE ARE GOING BACK TO LEVELS BEFORE THE PANDEMIC. FOLKS ARE EXPECTED TO DRIVE THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND UP FROM THE 2020 ACTUAL. AND YOU CAN SEE AIR TRAVEL, RAIL RIGHT ACROSS THE BOARD IS ABOVE WHAT WAS EXPECTED. GUY: ARE WE ALL THE WAY BACK THOUGH? HAVE A VERY HAPPY HOLIDAY. THEN YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. THANKSGIVING IS COMING GRADE WE ARE NOT QUITE THERE YET THOUGH. THERE'S WERE WATCHING FOR THE REST OF THE DAY. WE HAVE TO GET TO THE FED MINUTES. ALSO TUNE INTO OUR EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH THE BINANCE CEO. THAT'S A DAYBREAK. SOME PEOPLE MIGHT STAY UP FOR THAT. KAILEY: I'M OFF TOMORROW BUT I MIGHT HAVE TO STAY UP AND WATCH THAT. IT'S AN INTERESTING INTERVIEW POSSIBLY THE INTERVIEW OF THE WEEK AS WE DIGEST THE INFLOWS -- IMPLOSION OF FTX. DEFINITELY TUNE IN AND WATCH THAT TOMORROW. 