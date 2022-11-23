Live on Bloomberg TV

Bloomberg Markets: Americas Full Show (11/23/2022)

US stocks fluctuated as investors await the release of policy minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for potential signs that the central bank may slow its pace of interest-rate hikes. "Bloomberg Markets" hosted Kriti Gupta and Jon Erlichman speaks with Dana Telsey, CEO of Telsey Advisory Group and . Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna. (Source: Bloomberg)

