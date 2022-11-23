Bloomberg Market's The Close(11/22/2022)

00:00

I AM JOHN HYLAND. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: DAILY REPRICING CONTINUES. I GUESS FOLKS ARE MORE POSITIVE TODAY THAN THEY WERE YESTERDAY. DO YOU HAVE THE REASON? SCARLET: THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE MAKES ITS PEACE WITH THE MARKET. YOU GO UP ONE DAY, DOWN THE OTHER. ROMAINE: PEACE OR HOPE. SCARLET: IT IS SUPER EXCITING. ROMAINE: WE HAVE THE RALLY ON OUR HANDS AND UP 1% ON THE DAY. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING THE LAST FEW DAYS THAT THE S & P HAS NOT HAD A 1% GAIN OR LOSS IN SEVEN STRAIGHT SESSIONS. ON THE PRECIPICE OF BREAKING THAT TODAY. THE DOLLAR SPOT INDEX LOWER ON THE DAY. KEEP AN EYE ON YIELDS. DEEPER INVERSION ON THE TWOS- TENS CURVE. SCARLET: HISTORICALLY, THANKSGIVING HAS A BULLISH TONE. IF THINGS ARE TO BE BELIEVED, THERE IS A DIP ON MONDAY AND THEN THINGS IMPROVED BY THURSDAY. WE ARE FOLLOWING THE SCRIPT. ROMAINE: WE ALSO GET A LOT OF ATTENTION ON THE RETAILERS. WE GOT EARNINGS OUT EARLIER AND A MIXED BAG. BURLINGTON STORES ARE UP 16%. AMERICAN EAGLE IS A BEST BUY. DOLLAR TREE IS DOWN 9%. FOOTLOCKER IS DOWN 4%. IT IS NOT ALL PEACHES AND ROSES. SCARLET: YOU HAVE GOT TO PICK THROUGH THE RUBBLE. WHAT STRUCK ME IS THE CONSUMER IS VERY MUCH DOING WELL FOR NOW. THAT IS THE THING YOU HAVE TO WATCH FOR, FOR NOW. WE DO NOT KNOW ABOUT NEXT QUARTER AND THERE WILL BE DISCOUNTING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON. ROMAINE: WE HAVE TO SIFT THROUGH THAT. AND A HEARING GOING ON RIGHT NOW SIFTING THROUGH THE WRECKAGE OF THE FTX'S COLLAPSE. A LOT OF DIRTY LAUNDRY IS GOING TO GET AIRED. SCARLET: MORE THAN MOST PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY WANT TO SEE. ROMAINE: ABSOLUTELY. TRYING TO PIECE TOGETHER WHO OWES WHAT IN THE LATEST WE ARE REPORTING IS THE LAWYERS AT FTX SAYING A LOT OF MONEY FLED THE OUT THE DOOR. WE WILL ALSO BE HEARING FROM CATHIE WOOD LATER ON. SCARLET: I AM SURE SHE WILL SPEAK ON CRYPTO. ROMAINE: A LOT OF GROUND TO COVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. LET'S GET THINGS STARTED WITH VINCENT REINHART, MACRO STRATEGIST OVER AT MELLON INVESTMENTS. HE HAS ALSO WORKED ACROSS SEVERAL ROLES THROUGHOUT THE INDUSTRY. A WEALTH OF KNOWLEDGE OVER A WEALTH OF YEARS AT THE FEDERAL RESERVE. HELP US MAKE SENSE OF THE ECONOMIC PIN PICTURE AS IT STANDS. THE CONSUMER IS STILL SPENDING AND THE LABOR MARKET APPEARS TO BE RELATIVELY HEALTHY. BUT WE STILL HAVE PERSISTENT INFLATION AND WE HAVE A MARKET THAT SEEMS TO BE PRICING IN RECESSION. VINCE: I WOULD POINT OUT AS TO SCARLET'S THANKSGIVING RALLY, THEY ALSO INFLATE THE FLUTES THIS WEEK. -- FLOATS THIS WEEK. [NO AUDIO] THE U.S. ECONOMY HAS A LOT OF MOMENTUM. OVER 300,000 JOBS AND THE FED HAS GOT TO SLOW THAT IN ORDER TO BRING INFLATION DOWN. THE KEY POINT IS GETTING USED TO RATES GETTING TO A PLATEAU. 5% OR 5.25% AND WE HAVE GOT TO LIVE WITH IT BECAUSE THE FED HAS GOT TO LIVE WITH IT THE NEXT FEW YEARS. SCARLET: DOES IT FEEL LIKE THE MARKET IS EXTREMELY WELL PREPARED FOR RECESSION? WE HAVE BEEN BRACING FOR RECESSION SINCE IT FEELS LIKE APRIL WHEN THEY BEGAN RAISING INTEREST RATES. COMPANIES HAVE BEEN CHANGING THEIR BEHAVIOR. WE HEAR IT IN THE EARNINGS REPORTS AND CONFERENCE CALLS. IS THE LEAD UP THIS TIME LONGER OR DOES IT JUST FEEL LIKE THAT? VINCE: IT FEELS LIKE THAT. EVERY SURVEY OF ECONOMISTS, SENIOR LOAN OFFICERS, THEY ARE ALL POINTING TOWARD RECESSION. THEY ARE ALSO POINTING TOWARD MILD RECESSION FOR THE REASONS YOU MENTIONED EARLIER. HOUSEHOLDS HAVE SOCKED AWAY A LOT OF SAVINGS. STATES AND MUNICIPALITIES HAVE A LOT OF SAVINGS. THAT WOULD MAKE YOU THINK THEY COULD RIDE THE DOWN WAVE. THE THING TO REMEMBER ABOUT RECESSIONS IS WE ARE GOING TO LEARN SOMETHING ABOUT SOMEBODY’'S BALANCE SHEET. WE DO NOT KNOW WHO THAT IS AND WHAT WE LEARN, BUT WE MIGHT NOT LIKE WHAT WE LEARN. LOOK AT THE CRYPTO WORLD THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS. ROMAINE: ONE OF THE BIG DIFFERENCES, I MEAN, IT IS A GOOD POINT ABOUT THE BALANCE SHEETS. THERE IS GOING TO BE A LOT OF EXPOSURE IF WE GET TO THE DOWNTURN. WE ALSO HAVE A MARKET, AT LEAST FOR THE LAST -- SINCE THE LAST CRISIS -- OPERATED UNDER THE ASSUMPTION THAT THE FED IS THE BACKSTOP. THAT THE FED AND THE TREASURY WOULD STEP IN, PROP UP, IF NOT THE COMPANY, THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AND INDUSTRIES AROUND IT. IS THAT AN ASSUMPTION WE CAN TAKE FORWARD? VINCE: THAT IS AN ASSUMPTION BUT IT DEPENDS ON CHAIR POWELL'S WILLINGNESS TO STICK IT OUT IN ORDER TO GET INFLATION BACK TO GOAL. THEY NEED THE ECONOMY TO WORK BELOW ITS POTENTIAL IN ORDER TO CREATE THAT SLACK THAT PUSHES INFLATION LOWER. THE THING YOU HAVE GOT TO REMEMBER IS IF WE ARE DOUBTFUL ABOUT A RECESSION IN THE U.S., WE SHOULD BE CONFIDENT THERE IS ONE IN MAJOR TRADING PARTNERS. THE U.K. IS IN RECESSION. THE EURO AREA IS GOING INTO RECESSION. THIS WILL BE A GLOBAL DOWNTURN. THAT LIMITS HOW MUCH RATES RISE, BUT IT ALSO MEANS VOLATILITY WILL BE ELEVATED AND SPREADS WILL BE FATTENED BECAUSE OF THE NEED FOR RISK IMPROVEMENT. SCARLET: WHAT INVESTORS SEEM TO BE PREPARING FOR IS A HAWKISH SLOWING. THAT THE FED WILL MODERATE THE PACE OF INCREASE. WE HAVE FOMC MEETINGS -- MINUTES COMING OUT TOMORROW. TO WHAT EXTENT DO YOU HOPE WILL UNLOCK WHETHER THE FED WILL EMBARK ON THIS HAWKISH SLOWING? VINCE: I THINK MINUTES ARE IMPORTANT TO SIGNAL HOW SLOW THEY WILL GO. WE KNOW THEY ARE GOING TO RAISE RATES 50 BASIS POINTS IN DECEMBER. EVERY SINGLE FOMC PARTICIPANT TOLD US THAT. THAT SETS A GOOD PRECEDENT FOR THEM. THEY WENT FOUR TIMES AT 75, THEY STAMP DOWN TO 50, THAT PUTS THEM IN POSITION NEXT YEAR TO FURTHER SLOW THE PACE. LISTEN IN THE MINUTES TO SEE HOW MUCH THEY ARE WILLING TO SLOW TIGHTENING. AND ALSO, DO THEY LEAN INTO FORECAST VISIONS? WHEN WE GET THAT DOT PLOT IN DECEMBER WE WILL KNOW HOW MUCH THAT MEANS. THE QUESTION TO ME IS NOT THE NEXT 50 BUT THE MOVE AFTER THAT. IF THEY DO 50, THEY WILL STEP DOWN TO 25'S AND THEN YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT 5.25%. ROMAINE: ARE YOU CONFIDENT IN THE MODELS THE FED IS USING OR THEIR OWN PROJECTIONS? THE IDEA THAT DATA THEY ARE RELYING ON, THAT WE ALL RELY ON, IS BACKWARD LOOKING? A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE QUESTIONING THE POWER AND EFFECT OF MONETARY POLICY MOVES IN THIS ENVIRONMENT. VINCE: I THINK WHAT THEY ARE NOT CONFIDENT ABOUT IS WHAT DOES IT TAKE TO SLOW AGGREGATE DEMAND? AND TWO, IF YOU GET THAT SLOWING IN AGGREGATE DEMAND, HOW FORCEFUL WILL IT SHOW THROUGH INFLATION? WHAT I READ FROM THE FED IS THEY DO NOT KNOW WHAT THE NEUTRAL FEDERAL FUNDS RATE IS. THEY DO KNOW IF THEY PUT THE FUNDS RATE IN AN AREA THAT IS POSSIBLY RESTRICTIVE, THEY CAN KEEP THEIR AND WAIT -- THERE AND WAIT. THAT IS THEIR POLICY STRATEGY AND THAT IS A POLICY STRATEGY WHEN IF YOU ARE NOT SURE ABOUT KEY FUNDAMENTALS. ROMAINE: WE HAVE A FEW MORE QUESTIONS AND WANT TO GET YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE BIG RISKS FURTHER AHEAD. BUT WE NEED TO TAKE A QUICK BREAK. WE ARE IN CONVERSATION WITH VINCE REINHART. HE WILL BE STICKING WITH US. PLEASE STICK WITH US AS WELL. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > GIVEN THE HIGH LEVEL OF INFLATION, RESTORING PRICE STABILITY REMAINS THE NUMBER ONE FOCUS OF THE FOMC. WE ARE COMMITTED TO USING OUR TOOLS TO PUT INFLATION ON A SUSTAINABLE DOWNWARD TRAJECTORY TOWARD 2%. ROMAINE: THE CLEVELAND FED PRESIDENT TALKING ABOUT THAT SUSTAINABLE DOWNWARD TRAJECTORY TOWARD 2%. I DON'T THINK ANYBODY THINKS THAT WILL BE QUICK AND RAISES THE QUESTION OF WHAT CAN GO WRONG BEFORE WE GET THERE? VINCENT REINHART IS STILL WITH US, CHIEF MACRO STRATEGIST AT MELLON INVESTMENTS. I WANT TO GET YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE BROADER RISKS YOUR KEEPING AN EYE ON AS WE WORK OUR WAY THROUGH THE FED TIGHTENING AND WHAT THAT PLATEAU AND TRAJECTORY DOWN TO 2% MEANS. WHAT HAPPENS IN BETWEEN? WHAT ARE YOU KEEPING YOUR EYE ON? VINCE: WHAT WE TALKED ABOUT EARLIER. WE DO NOT KNOW ABOUT EVERYBODY'S BALANCE SHEET. WE MAY LEARN SOMETHING WE DON'T LIKE. THAT IS ALWAYS A RISK INHERENT WITH A SECULAR DOWNTURN. REMEMBER ALSO, DOWNTURNS TEND TO BE ABRUPT. WE GO UP BY THE ESCALATOR AND DOWN BY THE ELEVATOR. WHAT I AM WORRIED ABOUT IS THE STUFF OUTSIDE THE MACROECONOMICS , MAINLY WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE MIDTERMS. GIVEN A DIVIDED GOVERNMENT PARTISAN POLITICIANS ARE GOING TO WANT HURT THEMSELVES ON THINGS THAT ARE LEGISLATED. MAINLY THE BUDGET AND THE DEBT CEILING. I EXPECT DRAMA ON BOTH NEXT YEAR. SCARLET: YOU EXPECT DRAMA ON BOTH AND SO TO INVESTORS. THEY ARE ACCUSTOMED TO THE GRANDSTANDING AND BUILDING UP OF STAKES. IN THE END, WHENEVER WE TALK TO PEOPLE THEY SAY, IT WILL GET SORTED OUT IN THE END. WHAT IS YOUR CONFIDENCE THAT WILL HAPPEN WITHOUT INCURRING A LOT OF DAMAGE ON THE MARKETS BEFORE HAND? VINCE: IT IS LIKE TWO SIBLINGS PLAYING IN THE BACKYARD. THEY GET INCREASINGLY ROUGH BUT THEN THEY KNOW WHEN THE TIME COMES THEIR MOTHER WILL COME OUT ONTO THE BACK PORCH AND SAY, STOP IT BEFORE YOU GET HURT. I THINK POLITICIANS EXPECT THAT FROM THE FED AND TREASURY. THEY REALLY THINK CHAIR POWELL AND SECRETARY YELLEN WILL DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO PREVENT THE REALLY BAD OUTCOMES AND WHEN THEIR BEHAVIOR BEGINS TO GENERATE SO MANY ADVERSE HEADLINES, THEY STOP. IT WILL STOP AGAIN. WE WILL GO TO THE BRINK OF THE FAULT ON THE DEBT CEILING. IT WILL BE UGLY, IT WILL BE COSTLY, IT WILL OCCUPY OUR TIME. BUT IT WILL BE A DISTRACTION FROM THE REAL STORY AND THE REAL STORY IS, WHAT IS THE MACROECONOMY DOING? ROMAINE: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE POTENTIAL FOR FISCAL DISCIPLINE OR THE LACK THEREOF? IN ADDITION TO THE FIGHT OVER THE DEBT CEILING, THERE HAS BEEN SPECULATION YOU COULD SEE AN INCREASE IN PHYSICAL SPENDING. THERE WERE PROPOSALS ON THE REPUBLICAN AND DEMOCRAT SIDE THAT DOES APPEAR TO HAVE SOME DEGREE OF BIPARTISAN SUPPORT. DOES THAT COMPLICATE THINGS FOR THE FED? VINCE: VERY MUCH SO. FISCAL MULTIPLIERS ARE ALWAYS UNCERTAIN. THEY ARE ESPECIALLY UNCERTAIN NOW WHEN HOUSEHOLDS AND STATES AND MUNICIPALITIES HAVE SO MUCH MONEY SOCKED ASIDE. THEY MAY NOT HAVE TO CRIMP THEIR SPENDING AS THE ECONOMY TURNS DOWN BECAUSE THEY CAN REACH INTO THAT STOCKPILE, AT LEAST FOR A WHILE. IT ADDS A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY TO THE FED. AS FOR THE CYCLICAL DYNAMICS, LEGISLATED ALREADY IS A SHARP DRAG ON GROWTH. A LOT OF THE FISCAL PACKAGES WERE ONE-OFF DEALS. IN 2023, IT IS ACTUALLY A DRAG. THE DEBT CEILING AND BUDGET FIGHTS COULD MAKE THAT WORSE. OR WE COULD FIND THAT POLITICIANS SPEND MORE. THE BIG PROBLEM IS WE ARE NOWHERE NEAR ADDRESSING THE MEDIUM AND LONG-TERM ISSUES THAT THE DEBT IS ON AN UNSUSTAINABLE TRAJECTORY. NOBODY HAS THE APPETITE TO HAVE THAT CONVERSATION NOW. SCARLET: I HAVE GOT TO GET YOUR THOUGHTS ON DIESEL. HOW WORRIED ARE YOU ABOUT THE SHORTAGE OF THIS FUEL THAT POWERS TRUCKS, BUSES, TRAINS? IN A COUPLE OF MONTHS, EVERY REGION ON EARTH WILL FACE THE SHORTAGE. DOESN'T THAT DISRUPT THE EXPECTATION INFLATION MAY HAVE PEAKED? VINCE: THAT IS THE REAL PROBLEM OF LETTING INFLATION GET OUT OF THAT COMFORT ZONE OF PRICE STABILITY IN THE 1% TO 3% RANGE. WHAT HAPPENS IS YOU MAKE INFLATION SALIENT TO HOUSEHOLD FIRMS. THEY WORRY ABOUT IT. THEY ARE MORE RESPONSIVE WITH BAD NEWS AND THE DIESEL SHORTAGE IS GOING TO BE A VERY PALPABLE, EVIDENT HEADLINE THAT MATTERS FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE. HENCE, IT MAKES IT EVEN HARDER FOR THE FED TO CONVINCE EVERYONE THAT THEY'VE GOT THE JOB UNDER CONTROL. ROMAINE: SOMETHING ELSE TO KEEP AN EYE ON. GREAT INSIGHT AND WE APPRECIATE YOU TAKING THE TIME. VINCENT REINHART, HAVE A WONDERFUL THANKSGIVING. MELLON CHIEF ECONOMIST KICKING OFF THE PROGRAM. AND WE ARE GOING TO TALK ABOUT SOMETHING THAT VINCE REINHART MENTIONED, THE DIESEL SHORTAGE. IT IS BEING FELT NOT ONLY IN THE U.S. BUT AROUND THE WORLD. A LOT OF CONCERNS ABOUT NEXT YEAR AND WHAT COULD CAUSE A $100 BILLION HIT TO THE U.S. ECONOMY. THAT AND MORE, NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: THIS IS NOT THE QUITE EVERYTHING RALLY FOLKS HOPED FOR BUT 1% GAINS ON THE S & P AND NASDAQ. SOME FOLKS WILL TAKE IT. BIG CAP NAMES ARE DOING THEIR WORK, INCLUDING THE OIL SECTOR AND THE CHIP STOCKS, INCLUDING NVIDIA AND APPLE. IT IS A MIXED BAG WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE NUMBER OF NAMES THAT ARE DOWN IN THE RED. A LOT OF RETAILER NAMES INCLUDING DOLLAR TREE. SOME OF THE DEFENSE OF THE DEFENSIVE NAMES FOLKS HAD GRAVITATED TOWARD THE LAST FEW DAYS AND WEEKS HAVE BEEN SELLING OFF. YOU PUT IT ALL TOGETHER AND THE EFFECT ON THIS TUESDAY AFTERNOON IS A MARKET THAT OPEN HIGHER AND, FOR NOW, STATE HIGHER. SCARLET: FOR NOW. WE ARE SEEING THE ENERGY SECTOR MOVE HIGHER AS WELL. OIL REBOUNDING FROM A FOUR DAY SLIDE. LET'S TALK ABOUT DIESEL. GROWING CONCERNS OVER THE DIESEL SHORTAGE IN THE U.S. HEADING INTO WINTER IS REALLY WEIGHING ON MARKETS. CERTAINLY ON INVESTORS' MINDS AND THE PRICE OF FUEL AT RECORD HIGHS. WE WANT TO BRING IN OUR EXPERT. DIESEL AND HEATING ARE THE SAME THING AND PEOPLE HAD BEEN WARNING ABOUT THE SHORTAGE. GIVE US A SENSE OF HOW BAD IT IS GOING TO BE. > > RIGHT NOW, DIESEL INVENTORIES ARE THE LOWEST EVER FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR AND IT IS THE WORST ON THE EAST COAST WHERE WE ARE MOST RELIANT ON OVERSEAS IMPORTS. THAT MEANS RESIDENTS IN NEW ENGLAND ARE PAYING 80% MORE FOR HEATING OIL THAN THEY DID LAST YEAR AND IT IS JUST AS BAD ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE ATLANTIC WHERE EUROPEAN DIESEL SUPPLIES WILL GET HIT WHEN THEY PIVOT AWAY FROM RUSSIAN FUEL SUPPLIES. ROMAINE: TALK ABOUT WHY. WHY IS THIS AN ISSUE? CHUNZI: WE SAW A LOT OF REFINING CAPACITY SHUT DOWN IN THE U.S. AND IN EUROPE. WHEN THE DEMAND CAME BACK, WE DID NOT HAVE ENOUGH TO FEED THE BALANCE. WHEN RUSSIA INVADED UKRAINE THAT TOOK DIESEL OUT OF THE MARKET AND THAT WILL COME FROM THE U.S. GULF COAST. THAT TIGHTENS SUPPLIES GLOBALLY AND ON THE EAST COAST. SCARLET: ONE THING I LEARNED FROM READING YOUR STORY IS THE U.S. IS A NET EXPORTER OF FUEL BUT LAST YEAR WE ACTUALLY IMPORTED FROM RUSSIA. THAT IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE LATER THIS YEAR WHEN THERE ARE NEW SANCTIONS GOING INTO EFFECT. CHUNZI: YES, THE U.S. DID RELY ON RUSSIAN FUEL TO HEAT HOMES ON THE EAST COAST WHEN THERE WAS THE COLD SNAP LAST WINTER. THIS YEAR RUSSIAN FUEL IS BANNED IN THE U.S. WILL RELY MORE ON EUROPE TO SUPPLY THAT AND WE ARE GOING TO SEE EUROPE NOT BEING ABLE TO STEP UP BECAUSE OF ITS OWN ENERGY SECURITY AT STAKE. ROMAINE: WE TALK ABOUT THE POTENTIAL HIT, THE ECONOMIC HIT. CAN YOU GIVE US A SENSE OF HOW WE QUANTIFY THAT? WHERE DO WE EXPECT TO SEE OR FEEL THE PAIN OF THIS? CHUNZI: BECAUSE DIESEL IS SO DEEPLY EMBEDDED IN EVERYTHING FROM MANUFACTURING TO TRANSPORTATION WE CAN EXPECT EXPENSIVE FUEL TO RAISE THE COSTS OF EVERYTHING, FROM THANKSGIVING TURKEY TO ELECTRONICS. THAT IS GOING TO FUEL INFLATION WHEN IT SEEMS TO BE GETTING A BREAK FROM LOWER GASOLINE PRICES AT THE PUMP. IT IS REALLY EVERYBODY GOING TO FEEL IT. ROMAINE: SOMETHING TO KEEP AN EYE ON. GREAT STORY THAT BREAKS DOWN HOW DEEP THIS PROBLEM IS RIGHT AND NOW. CHUNZI XU BREAKING THAT DOWN FOR US. BREAKING NEWS CROSSING THE WIRE, THIS FROM SEQUOIA. SEQUOIA APOLOGIZING TO ITS LIMITED PARTNERS FOR INVESTMENT IN FTX, THIS ACCORDING TO DOW JONES. WE'LL KEEP AN EYE ON THE STORY. COME IN OFF THAT FIRST HEARING IN DELAWARE. SEQUOIA APOLOGIZING TO LIMITED PARTNERS. SCARLET: THAT'S NICE. ROMAINE: YEAH. SCARLET: IT DOES NOT CHANGE ANYTHING. ROMAINE: SOME OF THE BIGGEST GAINERS IN THE RETAIL SPACE. THEY SURPRISED WALL STREET WITH UPSIDE EARNINGS. MAYBE THESE REPORTS WILL SOOTHE SOME OF THE WORRIES ABOUT CONSUMERS NOT HAVING THE ABILITY TO SPEND. I WOULD CAUTION WHEN YOU LOOK UNDER THE HOOD OF THE BEST BUY RESULTS. THEY WERE GOOD BUT THEY ARE SEEING NEGATIVE COMP SALES ON A YEARLY BASIS AND THERE WAS A LOT OF DISCOUNTING. A LOT MORE NEWS, INCLUDING FROM ONE OF THE GREATEST COMMODITY EXPORTERS. SCARLET: THE BRAZILIAN RIAL IS WEAKENING. BRAZILIAN ASSETS ARE DROPPING AS BOLSONARO'S PARTY QUESTIONS VOTING RESULTS. THEY ASKED THE COURT TO ANULL THE VOTES. IF THERE IS NOT A PEACEFUL TRANSFER OF POWER, THAT RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT ONE OF THE BETTER PERFORMING CURRENCIES THIS YEAR. ROMAINE: OTHER BREAKING NEWS IN THE CRYPTO SPACE. LOOKING AT GENESIS AND THE PARENT COMPANY, DCG, SAYING IT BORROWED MONEY FROM GENESIS GLOBAL CAPITAL. IT SAYS THOSE LOANS WERE IN THE ORDINARY COURSE OF BUSINESS BUT WE KNOW THERE HAS BEEN CONCERN ABOUT GENESIS AND THE PARENT COMPANY AND ANY LINKS TO THE FALLOUT FROM FTX. SONALI BASAK JOINING US TO MAKE SENSE OF THIS. THESE ARE COMING FROM YOU, THESE HEADLINES. IS THIS A BIG DEAL? SONALI: IT IS AN EXTRAORDINARY POINT OF COMMUNICATION BETWEEN DIGITAL CURRENCY GROUP AND THE SHAREHOLDERS. THE REASON IT IS INTERESTING IS BECAUSE THEY ARE SAYING, A, IF WE TRIED TO RAISE CAPITAL, WE WILL YOU KNOW. B, INVESTORS ACROSS THE GLOBE HAVE GOTTEN A BETTER SENSE OF WHAT IS HAPPENING AT DCG. IT IS GENESIS THAT IT HALTED WITHDRAWALS WITH. THAT IS THE LENDING UNIT OF THE UNIT THAT PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CONCERNED ABOUT. GENESIS TRADING HAS RESUMED AND THAT IS ANOTHER BIG COUNTERPARTY IN THE INDUSTRY PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CONCERNED ABOUT. THIS IS BARRY SAUBERT TALKING ABOUT THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THESE ENTITIES. THE NEW DETAILS WE HAVE ARE THE LIABILITY THAT DCG HAS THE $1 BILLION PROMISSORY NOTE DUE IN JANUARY FROM THREE ARROWS CAPITAL. WHAT WE ARE LEARNING FROM THIS LETTER IS THE TIES BETWEEN THE GENESIS ENTITY AND PARENT COMPANY. ROMAINE: SCARLET? SCARLET: YOU REPORTED YESTERDAY AS WELL THAT WE WERE HEARING GENESIS MAY FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY. IT IS NOT THERE YET, BUT THEY WERE WARNING INVESTORS. SONALI: THERE IS AN ISSUE WHERE YOU SEE IS SOME OF THIS WERE TO HAPPEN, IF THERE WERE A BANKRUPTCY FILING FOR THE GENESIS UNIT, YOU ARE SEEING DCG DO -- AND COUNTERPART SURROUNDED ARE SAYING -- IT COULD BE OK. GENESIS IS ONE PART OF A MASSIVE EMPIRE OF DIGITAL CURRENCY. WHAT ARE YOU SEEING FROM BARRY SAUBERT? HE SAID, I HAVE NEVER SOLD MY DCG STOCK AND THEY HAVE NOT BORROWED THAT MUCH. THE ONLY DEBT, THEY SAY, IS THE $350 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY LED BY ELDRIDGE. IF THEY SEEK FINANCING, IT WOULD BE RARE FOR DCG TO LET SOMEBODY INTO THIS EMPIRE. BUT WE ARE GETTING DETAILS BETWEEN HOW THEY PLAYED TOGETHER. ROMAINE: WE ARE GOING TO GET BACK TO YOU LATER IN THE DAY. THOSE HEADLINES AND MORE CROSSING THE WIRE. BACK TO THE CRYPTO CONVERSATION. BUT THE HEADLINE ON MANCHESTER UNITED. THE OWNERS ARE PREPARING TO EXPLORE THE SALE OF THE FRANCHISE. THIS ACCORDING TO SKY NEWS PER WE LEARNED EARLIER RONALDO WAS LEAVING. THERE HAS BEEN DISCUSSION HERE ABOUT THE FUTURE OWNERSHIP OF MANCHESTER UNITED. I AM CERTAIN THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF PEOPLE WILLING TO KICK THE TIRES. THE SHARES IN THE U.S. HAD BEEN UP 12% BEFORE BEING HALTED. THEY ARE HALTED RIGHT NOW BUT SKY NEWS SAYING MANCHESTER UNITED OWNERS ARE EXPLORING A SALE. THAT IS GOING ON IN FOOTBALL, SOCCER. BACK TO THE CRYPTO CONVERSATION. SCARLET: THERE HAVE BEEN A LOT OF SOCCER CLUBS ON SALE, LIVERPOOL AND CHELSEA, BUT WE WANT TO GET BACK TO CRYPTO. MATT HOUGAN'S CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT BITWISE ASSET MANAGEMENT, THE LARGEST CRYPTO INDEX FUND MANAGER. SONALI GAVE US THE LATEST ON DCG AND GENESIS. BUT WE WANT TO STEP BACK AND TAKE A BIG PICTURE LOOK AT YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE FALLOUT FROM FTX, ESPECIALLY AS LAWYERS DIG THROUGH THE RUBBLE AND TRY TO DETERMINE WHAT HAPPENED. MATT: I THINK IT IS PRETTY CLEAR WE KNOW WHAT HAPPENED, WHICH IS SOMETHING THAT APPROACHES FOR ALLEGED TO BE CRIMINAL FRAUD. THE BIGGER QUESTION IS, HOW IS THE FALLOUT? HOW MANY DOMINOES FALL AFTER FTX? WE ARE SEEING THESE AT GENESIS. WHAT CRYPTO INVESTORS WANT TO KNOW IS WHAT COMES AFTER GENESIS? IS THERE MORE CONTAGION? WE ARE GOING TO FIND THAT OUT IN THE COMING DAYS. ROMAINE: WHAT IS THE THREAD, THE TIE THAT BINDS THESE COMPANY'S TOGETHER? WE ARE TALKING ABOUT AN INDUSTRY THAT, ON THE FACE, IS RELATIVELY DECENTRALIZED. WHAT IS THE THREAD THAT COMBINES THEM ALL THAT WE SHOULD BE CONCERNED ABOUT THE NEXT DOMINO TO FALL? MATT: WHEN YOU COMBINE LEVERAGE AND A HIGHLY VOLATILE ASSET AND YOU PUT THEM INTO A POT AND STIR THEM TOGETHER, YOU GET ENORMOUS RISK. THIS HAS BEEN TRUE OUTSIDE CRYPTO FOR 100 YEARS. CRYPTO IS THE MOST VOLATILE FINANCIAL ASSET WE HAVE HAD. THAT CREATES A MIX OF ENTANGLEMENTS THAT RAISES RISK IN THE SPACE. IT DOES NOT INFLUENCE ANYTHING ABOUT BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY. IT DOES NOT SAY ANYTHING ABOUT BITCOIN, ETHEREUM OR OTHER ASSETS. THOSE CONTINUE TO DEVELOP BUT THAT IS THE TOXIC MIX WE ARE LEARNING DOES NOT WORK. LEVERAGE AND HIGH VOLATILITY AND LENDING, PUT THOSE TOGETHER AND BAD THINGS HAPPEN. SCARLET: I HAVE ANOTHER COMMON THREAD, CZ. THEY WERE IN TALKS OVER INVESTING IN GENESIS AND THEY WERE INVOLVED IN FTX BECAUSE THAT WAS THE RIFT BETWEEN SPF AND CZ. NOW CZ SAYS THAT HE IS LOOKING FOR MIDDLE EAST CASH TO PUT TOGETHER A CRYPTO RECOVERY FUND. WHAT IS YOUR CONFIDENCE IN SOMEONE LIKE CZ TO RESTORE STABILITY TO THE CRYPTO SPACE WHEN HE IS NOT HELPING OUT FTX OR GENESIS? MATT: I HOPE ONE LESSON THE CRYPTO INDUSTRY LEARNS IS PUTTING YOUR TRUST AND FAITH IN ANY ONE SINGLE INDIVIDUAL OR ANY ONE ENTITY TO SAVE THE DAY IS THE WRONG APPROACH. CRYPTO IS BUILT ON A DECENTRALIZED APPROACH. IT IS BUILT ON THE FOUNDATION OF TRUSTING THE SOFTWARE AND CODE THAT HAS WORKED PERFECTLY. BITCOIN HAS WORKED PERFECTLY. THE THEORY OF HAS CONTINUED TO WORK PERFECTLY. I WOULD NOT WANT TO HOLD CZ UP AS A SAVIOR. ULTIMATELY, THESE CREDIT ISSUES AND LEVERAGE ISSUES WILL CLEAR FROM THE MARKET AND THE QUESTION IS, WHAT GET BUILT ON TOP OF THAT? IF BLOCKCHAIN IS AS DISRUPTIVE AS I THINK IT IS, AS IMPORTANT AS CLOUD, WE WILL SEE BREAKTHROUGH APPLICATIONS. THAT IS WHAT WILL SAVE CRYPTO. IT IS NOT GOING TO BE CZ AND WE SHOULD NOT HOLD HIM ON A PEDESTAL OF COMING TO BE THE SAVIOR OF THE SPACE. IT WILL NOT WORK IN THE FUTURE AND IT IS NOT WHAT WE NEED AS AN INDUSTRY. IT IS GOING TO BE THE APPLICATIONS THAT SAVE US AND REAL-WORLD USE CASES. SCARLET: REBUILDING WILL BE CRITICAL ALONG WITH ANY RULES OF THE ROAD REGULATORS COME UP WITH. ROMAINE: TOO SHORT ON TIME. MATT HOUGAN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT BITWISE ASSET MANAGEMENT. FURTHER BREAKING NEWS OUT OF THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, THE NEVER-ENDING SAGA WITH DONALD TRUMP. THEY WILL GET SIX YEARS OF TAX RETURNS. THIS WAS THE LAST DITCH EFFORT HE MADE TO KEEP THOSE HIDDEN FROM THIS PANEL. BASED ON THE RULING, THE PANEL WILL NOW LOOK AT THOSE RETURNS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: LEARNING NOW THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT HAS CLEARED THE WAY FOR A HOUSE PANEL TO GET ACCESS TO SIX YEARS OF TAX RETURNS FROM THE FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP. JOINING US IS JOE MATHIEU TO TALK ABOUT THIS. IT ALL DATES BACK TO 2019 WHEN THEY WENT TO THE TREASURY DEPARTMENT AND SAID, WE NEED TO SEE THESE TAX RETURNS. THE TREASURY SAID, WE CANNOT DO THAT, AND IT HAS BEEN IN THE COURTS EVER SINCE. IS THIS THE END OF THE FIGHT? JOE:JOE: IT SEEMS LIKE IT. THE ARGUMENT BACK THEN WAS WE COULD NOT TAKE ACTION LIKE THAT AGAINST THE SITTING PRESIDENT. IT BECAME A PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TEST OF PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY THAT HAS DRAG THIS OUT. THIS IS THE HOUSE WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE WHICH NEEDED TO GET THIS RULING BEFORE REPUBLICANS TOOK THE MAJORITY IN THE HOUSE TO DO ANYTHING WITH IT OR IT WOULD HAVE KEPT THIS LOCKED UP UNTIL REPUBLICANS TOOK THE HOUSE, AS EXPECTED. THIS WILL GIVE THEM A LIMITED AMOUNT OF TIME. IT IS A MONTH AND CHANGE UNTIL THE NEXT SESSION OF CONGRESS BEGINS. IT SETS UP A REMARKABLE PRESIDENTIAL CONTEST KNOWING WE HAVE A SPECIAL COUNSEL TO OVERSEE THE TWO DOJ INVESTIGATIONS. THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK AND FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA, TRYING TO GET RESOLVED IN THE NEXT TWO YEARS. IT WILL INFORM A LOT OF VOTERS' DECISIONS AS THEY PICK THE NEXT PRESIDENT. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT WE LEARN WITH SIX YEARS WORTH AND HOW THEY CHOOSE TO MAKE PUBLIC, AS IT MAKES THE CLAIM, THEY NEED THIS TO CRAFT LEGISLATION. WE WILL SEE WHAT THEY DO WITH IT IN THE WEEKS AHEAD. SCARLET: SEEMS LIKE SOME CONGRESS FOLKS WILL NEED TO WORK THROUGH VACATION. JOE MATHIEU, THANK YOU FOR GIVING US AN UPDATE ON THE SUPREME COURT DECISION. WE ARE GOING TO PIVOT BECAUSE WE ARE TALKING ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING THIS WEEK, BLACK FRIDAY. SOME CALL IT THE START OF THE HOLIDAY SHOPPING SEASON AND WE WANT TO BRING IN SOMEONE THAT IS INTIMATELY FAMILIAR. OVERSTOCK CEO JONATHAN JOHNSON JOINING US NOW. OVERSTOCK TRANSITIONED FROM ALL KINDS OF PRODUCTS TO FOCUSING ON FURNITURE AND HOME TO CORE. MY QUESTION TO YOU IS, WHAT HAVE YOU OBSERVED SO FAR IN TERMS OF CONSUMER DEMAND, CONSUMER RESILIENCE AND STRENGTH WHEN IT COMES TO PURCHASES OF HOME DECOR IN AN ECONOMY SLOWING DOWN AND A HOUSING MARKET THAT IS FALLING? JONATHAN: I THINK THERE ARE TWO THINGS TO NOTE WE HAVE SEEN THIS HOLIDAY SEASON. ONE IS THAT CONSUMERS ARE REALLY LOOKING FOR DEALS. WHEN THERE IS A GOOD PROMOTION, CONSUMERS HAVE MONEY TO SPEND AND THEY ACT WHEN THERE IS A CALL TO ACTION. THE OTHER THING WE HAVE SEEN IS UNLIKE LAST YEAR, WE ARE LESS WORRIED ABOUT THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES IN GETTING PRODUCT TO THEIR HOMES BY THE HOLIDAYS. THEY SEEM TO BE SLOWER IN MAKING PURCHASES. LAST YEAR BY THE END OF THE CYBER WEEKEND THEY WERE NOT SHOPPING ONLINE. THIS YEAR WE THINK IT WILL BE DEEPER INTO THE HOLIDAY SEASON. ROMAINE: WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING AT IN TERMS OF VOLUME WHEN YOU OVERLAY THAT ONTO DOLLAR REVENUE? JONATHAN: THIS YEAR IN THE HOME SPACE ABSOLUTE REVENUE HAS BEEN DOWN AS WE HAD A GOOD POSITION FOR THE HOLIDAYS. WE HAVE A LOT OF GIFTABLES THINK, AIR FRYERS AND COFFEE TABLES. WE HAVE SEEN THOSE SELLING WELL THIS SEASON AND HOPE THEY CONTINUE TO DO SO THROUGH BLACK FRIDAY, CYBER MONDAY AND BEYOND. SCARLET: OVERSTOCK HAS AN ASSET-LIKE BUSINESS MODEL. YOU DO NOT OWN INVENTORY, YOU JUST MOVE INVENTORY FOR OTHERS. YOUR I.T. HAS TO BE TOP-NOTCH TO MANAGE EVERYTHING IN REAL TIME. BUT I WONDER TO WHAT EXTENT YOU ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE ISSUES WITH THE RAIL STRIKE AND THE RISING PRICE IN DIESEL? JONATHAN: THE RISING PRICE IN FUEL AND DIESEL HAS INCREASED THE COST FROM WAREHOUSE TO THE CUSTOMER'S HOME. THAT HAS BEEN OFFSET RECENTLY BY OCEAN FREIGHT COMING DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY. ONE IS UP AND THE OTHER IS DOWN. OUR ASSET-LIKE BUSINESS MODEL MEANS WE HAVE PRODUCT LOCATED ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. WE SHIP IT FROM THE CLOSEST WAREHOUSE AND OUR SUPPLIER PARTNERS AND IT GIVES US A LOT OF ACCESS TO INVENTORY AT THE RIGHT PRICES. IT IS A LITTLE DIFFERENT FROM BRICK AND MORTAR STORES THAT HAVE PURCHASED INVENTORY AND FRANKLY, THEY HAVE A LOT THEY ARE TRYING TO GET RID OF. ROMAINE: WHEN PEOPLE THINK OF DISCOUNTS OR TRYING TO FIND MORE OF A BARGAIN,, OVERSTOCK AND OTHER PEERS ARE THE FIRST TO COME TO MIND. AT LEAST DOING IT ONLINE. DO YOU THINK THERE WILL BE ADDITIONAL COMPETITION FROM SOME OF YOUR BRICK AND MORTAR PEERS? JONATHAN: I THINK AROUND THE HOLIDAYS THERE IS ALWAYS LOTS OF COMPETITION. GIVEN OUR MODEL WE THINK WE COULD WIN ON PRICE, PARTICULARLY POST PROMOTIONS. WHETHER THAT IS A SITE SALE OR COUPON. AS MORE AND MORE CONSUMERS STRETCH THEIR WALLET AND ARE LOOKING FOR SMART VALUE, MEANING THEY WANT THE BEST AND MOST PRODUCT THEY ARE WILLING TO SPEND FOR, THAT IS WHAT OVERSTOCK OFFERS. WE THINK WE CAN WIN REGARDLESS OF WHO THE COMPETITION IS THE SEASON. ROMAINE: GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU AND HAVE A WONDERFUL THANKSGIVING. WE WILL SPEAK AGAIN. OVERSTOCK CEO JONATHAN JOHNSON. WE WILL BE BACK IN A MOMENT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: SHARES OF MANCHESTER UNITED IN THE U.S. HAVE RESUMED TRADING. OF 13%, 14% AFTER LEARNING EARLIER THE OWNERS OF THE SOCCER CLUB ARE EXPLORING A SALE. THIS ACCORDING TO SKY NEWS. ED LUDLOW JOINING US TO TALK MORE ABOUT THIS AND TO SAY THAT A SALE OF MANCHESTER UNITED WOULD BE ONE OF THE BIGGEST SPORTS DEALS IN HISTORY MIGHT BE AN UNDERSTATEMENT. ED: THIS IS BIG NEWS. SKY REPORTING THE CLUB HAVE INSTRUCTED BANKERS TO LOOK AT A RANGE OF OPTIONS WHICH COULD INCLUDE A SALE. THAT ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT THEIR INTENTIONS TO UNVEIL THOSE OPTIONS COULD BE IMMINENT. THE STOCK PUSHING UP THE MOST ON RECORD, UP MORE THAN 13%. THE BIGGEST DROP RECORDED PUSHING INTO THE HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE SEPTEMBER. I WILL POINT OUT BLOOMBERG REPORTED IN AUGUST OF THIS YEAR THAT THE GLAZER FAMILY WERE OPEN TO THE SALE OF A MINORITY STAKE. THEY HOLD A MINORITY IN THE LISTED ENTITY OF MANCHESTER UNITED BUT DUE TO THE DUAL CLASS STRUCTURE HAVE SUPERIOR VOTING RIGHTS. THIS IS INTERESTING IN THE CONTEXT OF THE LAST 24 HOURS. CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS BEEN CONFIRMED WILL LEAVE THE CLUB AFTER HE GAVE THAT UNAUTHORIZED INTERVIEW. THE SAME DAY HE BECOMES THE FIRST INSTAGRAM USER TO PASS 500 MILLION FOLLOWERS. THE CLUB'S FORTUNES HAVE NOT BEEN GREAT IN RECENT SEASONS. THEY HAVE NOT GATHERED THE TROPHY LIST THEY HAVE IN PAST PERIODS AND LOSS DOMINANCE TO MANCHESTER CITY. THERE HAS BEEN CRITICISM ABOUT THE LACK OF INVESTMENT THE GLAZER FAMILY HAVE MADE. THE LATEST BEING THEY ARE PREPPING FOR SOME SORT OF SALE AND THE STOCK REALLY REACTING IN A PARABOLIC WAY. ROMAINE: ABSOLUTELY. THE GLAZER FAMILY, I FORGOT ABOUT THEM. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE SUPER LEAGUE? SCARLET: DEAD. ROMAINE: DON'T POKE THE BEAR? ED: I DO NOT HAVE TIME FOR THAT ONE. ROMAINE: THANK YOU TO ED LUDLOW ON THIS BIG DEAL WHEN AND IF IT TAKES PLACE. SCARLET: LET'S TURN TO EMERGING ACTION. EWZ T-REX BRAZILIAN STOCKS OR THE BRAZILIAN RIAL AS BOLSONARO'S PARTY QUESTIONS ELECTION RESULTS. ARE YOU SURPRISED THIS IS HAPPENING AND IF NOT, WHAT TOOK SO LONG? TOM: THAT IS IMPORTANT. THE ELECTION IN BRAZIL RECEDING INTO MEMORY THOSE IN THE MARKET BUT THIS MOVE TO QUESTION THE RESULTS BY THE LOSING SIDE. THE VIEW FROM OUR BRAZILIAN TEAM IS THAT BOLSONARO DOES NOT ACTUALLY HAVE MUCH CHANCE OF SUCCESS IN PUSHING THIS CASE. THIS IS MORE ABOUT KEEPING HIS SUPPORTERS MOTIVATED, KEEPING SOME ENERGY WITHIN HIS PARTY. EVEN SO, AS WE ARE SEEING IN THE MARKETS TODAY, HEIGHTENED POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY NOT GOOD NEWS FOR BRAZILIAN ASSETS. AND FOR THE INCOMING PRESIDENT LULA ALREADY FACING A FORMIDABLE TASK IN BALANCING BRAZIL'S FINANCES AND DOING SO WITHOUT STRONG SUPPORT IN THE LEGISLATURE. THIS POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY ADDS TO THE CHALLENGE. ROMAINE: A LOT OF PEOPLE KEEPING AN EYE ON THIS. WE WILL SEE IF IT HAS MATERIAL IMPACT ON THE MARKETS OR ECONOMY. LET'S GO OVER TO ASIA BECAUSE A LOT OF FOLKS REALLY TUNED INTO WHAT IS GOING ON IN CHINA WITH THE RISING COVID CASES. THE COMMITMENT TO COVID ZERO AND POTENTIALLY EXPECTATION SOME OF THIS COULD SOFTEN AS WE GET INTO NEXT YEAR. TOM: I THINK THAT IS RIGHT. THERE WAS A HUGE AMOUNT OF EXCITEMENT EARLIER IN NOVEMBER WHEN CHINA SIGNALED, I THINK A LITTLE BIT EARLIER THAN THE MARKETS WERE EXPECTING, THEY WERE MOVING TO EASE THEIR COVID ZERO POLICIES. BUT WHAT WAS MISSING FROM THAT ANNOUNCEMENT WAS ANYTHING ON THE SUBSTANCE OF HOW THEY WERE GOING TO DO THAT WITHOUT HAVING FAIRLY SERIOUS PUBLIC HEALTH COSTS. WHAT WE ARE NOW SEEING IS WHEN YOU EASE RESTRICTIONS WITHOUT A MASS VACCINATION CAMPAIGN, THEN CASES SOAR, PEOPLE GET SICK, SOME PEOPLE DIE AND WE SAW THE FIRST DEATH FOR A LONG WHILE FROM COVID IN BEIJING THE LAST FEW DAYS. VERY LIKELY THAT IS NOW GOING TO FORCE THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT INTO A REVERSAL AND WE ARE GOING TO SEE STRICTER CONTROLS COMING INTO PLACE. SCARLET: WE HAVE SEEN CHINA'S COVID CZAR VISITING CHONGQING IN HOW SERIOUSLY THEY ARE TAKING THE OUTBREAK. PROJECT WHAT YOU SEE IN TERMS OF OPTICS FROM BEIJING AND HOW THAT WILL INFLUENCE WHAT THEY DO WITH COVID ZERO. TOM: I THINK YOU ARE RIGHT TO BRING UP THE OPTICS OF THIS. SO, FOR CHINA, THEIR RELATIVE SUCCESS IN CONTINUE THE PUBLIC HEALTH COSTS OF COVID HAS BEEN AN IMPORTANT SOURCE OF POLITICAL CAPITAL FOR BEIJING. IT IS REALLY HELPFUL FOR THE COMMUNIST PARTY TO BE ABLE TO SAY, WE HAVE CONTROLLED THE VIRUS AT HOME OR NOT MANY HAVE DIED IN CHINA. LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE UNITED STATES, LOOK WHAT IS HAPPENING IN EUROPE. THEY HAVE NOT GOT IT UNDER CONTROL LEG WE HAVE. IT IS GOING TO BE CRUCIAL FOR BEIJING AS THEY MOVE TOWARD REOPENING THEY DO THAT IN A WAY THAT MINIMIZES THE PUBLIC HEALTH COSTS. ROMAINE: WE WILL HAVE TO LEAVE IT THERE. TOM ORLIK OVER AT BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS. THE WHITE HOUSE NOW SAID TO BE EXTENDING THE STUDENT LOAN REPAYMENT HALT UP TO JUNE 30 OF NEXT YEAR. SOME TH O KEEP AN EYE ON. S & P 500 WITH GAINS OR LOSSES OVER 1%. OVER THE LAST SEVEN SESSIONS, NOT MUCH. IT LOOKS LIKE THEY COULD BREAK THAT. UPPER 1% ON THE DAY BUT STILL BELOW 4000. THE DOW INDUSTRIAL UP 1% AND THE NASDAQ COMPOSITE ALSO GETTING IN THE MIX. > > TYPICALLY, THANKSGIVING WEEK IS CRUNCHING NUMBERS AND FOUND THE DIP ON MONDAY AND 68% OF THE TIME IMPROVES AROUND THURSDAY. IT IS KIND OF PLAYING OUT RIGHT NOW. WE HAVE ENERGY STOCKS AS THE BEST PERFORMERS OF 3% AND ALL THE MEMBERS IN THAT GROUP ARE HIGHER. THIS FOLLOWS TWO DAYS OF BEING THE WORST PERFORMERS OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF HOURS. MATERIALS DOING WELL AS WELL IS TECH. DISCRETIONARY IS IN THE MIDDLE AND WE ARE SEEING THE BEST PERFORMERS RETAILERS AND THE WORST RETAILERS. ROMAINE: LET'S LOOK AT THOSE RETAILERS RIGHT NOW. WE TALK ABOUT THE MOVES WE ARE SEEING IN BEST BUY. THEY RAISE TO THEIR PROFIT FOR GAS. ABERCROMBIE & FITCH BOTH DOING WELL, 19% ON ABERCROMBIE, 11% ON BEST BUY. COM SALESP ARE STILL GOING TO BE NEGATIVE FOR BOTH NAMES. THE BETTER PICTURE WILL BE IN BURLINGTON STORES. THEY WERE PHENOMENAL. THEY REALLY BEAT ESTIMATIONS AND REINFORCES A TRADE DOWN INTO THOSE DISCOUNT SPACES. SHARES OF 21%. BUT THAT IS NOT HELPING OUT DOLLAR TREE DO. DOLLAR TREE DOWN 8% BUT THEY HAVE MORE ISSUES THAN THE MACRO. THEY ARE TRYING TO BEST POSITION THE FAMILY DOLLAR BRAND WITHIN THE COMPANY. WHEN WE TALK ABOUT LEADERSHIP IN THIS MARKET WE LOOK TO THE APPLES, MICROSOFTS AND NVIDIAS, OF THE WORLD. I WAS LOOKING AT WHAT THE EQUAL THE MAJORITY OF WEEKS THIS YEAR THE S & P 500 INDEX WHICH STRIPS OUT THE BIASED OF THE LARGER CAP COMPANIES HAS OUTPERFORMED. OUT OF THE 40 WEEKS, IT ONLY OUTPERFORMED MORE THAN HALF OF THE WEEKS DURING THE YEAR. CAROL: INTERESTING OUTPERFORMANCE AND THE COMPANIES ARE STARTING TO SEE THE FED STOP IN TERMS OF AGGRESSIVE RED -- RATE HIKES BUT THE DRUMBEAT CONTINUES. WE HEARD FROM LORETTA MESTER SAYING THAT TO HER COLLEAGUES, IT IS ALL ABOUT ECONOMIC PRICE PRESSURES. SHE SPOKE AT AN EVENT THAT HER BANK HOSTED. MS. MASTER: GIVEN THE HIGH LEVEL OF INFLATION, WE ARE COMMITTED TO USING OUR TOOLS TO PUTTING INFLATION ON A SUSTAINABLE DOWNWARD TRAJECTORY TO 2%. CAROL: THAT IS LORETTA MESTER, PRESIDENT OF THE CLEVELAND FED. IF WE START TO SEE INFLATION PRESSURES COME DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY, THAT'S WHEN WE CAN HAVE A PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATION ABOUT THE FED CHANGING ITS POLICY TO REALLY PIVOTING. TIM: I'M CHUCKLING A LITTLE BIT BECAUSE IF YOU HAD SHOWN ME THAT VIDEO SIX MONTHS AGO IT WOULD HAVE MADE PERFECT SENSE. THE TONE HAS NOT SHIFTED. SOME BENEFICIAL'S ARE SEEMING LIKE THEY ARE LESS HAWKISH BUT AT THE SAME TIME WE ARE HEARING THE SAME THING, PRICE STABILITY IS THE ABSOLUTE FOCUS OF THIS FED. SCARLET: TWO THURSDAYS AGO WE HAD THE BLOCK MUST INFLATION REPORT THAT SHOWS THINGS ARE SLOWING DOWN AND THE FED CAN PAUSE OR SLOW DOWN RATE HIKES. I KEEP HEARING THIS TERM HAWKISH SLOWING, A 50 POINT INCREASE AS OPPOSED TO 75 POINTS WHICH SETS THE PRECEDENT FOR SLOWING THE TRAJECTORY. ROMAINE: WE ARE STILL TALKING ABOUT FED OFFICIALS MAKING IT CLEAR THEY PLAN TO STAY SOMEWHERE WHETHER IT WILL BE THE 5% TERMINAL RATE OR NOT. THE IDEA THAT WE WILL NEVER SEE WHAT WE SAW IN THE LAST TWO YEARS WITH NEAR ZERO RATES DOESN'T APPEAR TO BE IN THE CARDS. CAROL: IF THEY DO LESS AGGRESSIVE RATE INCREASES BUT CONTINUE FOR A LONGER DURATION, WE WILL GET TO THE SAME PLACE, JUST A DIFFERENT JOURNEY. IT IS INTERESTING THE MARKET ENTHUSIASM THAT WE SEE AND LOOKING AT THE EQUITY TRADE, MAYBE SOMETHING HAS TO DO WITH A WEAKER DOLLAR AND THE OVERSEAS PROFITS. ROMAINE: IT WILL CONTINUE UNTIL THE MORALE IMPROVES. IT MEANS THE BEATINGS ARE A LITTLE LESS SEVERE. CAROL: IT IS FLIP-FLOPPING. WE WILL BE BACK IN LESS THAN AN HOUR IN OUR CLASS -- CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE. WE WILL COUNT YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSE ON THIS TUESDAY. ROMAINE: WE CONTINUE OUR MARKETS COVERAGE ON BLOOMBERG, COUNTING DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. HOUMA MORIARTY JOINING US, INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT CENTER SQUARE INVESTMENT WHICH HAS ABOUT $50 BILLION IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT. WE WERE TALKING WITH OUR RADIO COLLEAGUES ABOUT THIS IDEA OF A PLATEAU, NOT A PIVOT, THAT THE FED GETS TO THE TERMINAL RATE AND CAMPS OUT FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD AS THEY ASSESS THE SITUATION AND TRY TO GET THE INFLATION DOWN CLOSER TO 2%. DO YOU BUY INTO THAT IDEA THAT THAT PLATEAU, ASSUMING THAT IS WHAT WE GET OUT OF THE FED, THAT THEY CAN HOLD THAT LINE AND NOT CAVE TO THE PRESSURE AND CUT RATES? UMA: GREAT TO BE HERE. WHAT IS INTERESTING FROM FED POLICY PERSPECTIVE IS THE SAN FRANCISCO FED LOOKS AT A PROXY FED FUNDS RATE WHICH TAKES INTO ACCOUNT NOT ONLY THE ACTUAL FED FUNDS RATE THEM A POLICY PERSPECTIVE, BUT THE BIG SHIFT FROM QED TO QT. THEY ARE LOOKING AT A PROXY THAT IS ALREADY ABOVE 6%. YOU ARE SEEING INFLATIONARY PRINTS SHOWING MEASURES OF EASING SO A LOT OF WHAT THE FED IS HOPING TO ACCOMPLISH I THINK IS ALREADY SEEPING INTO THE ECONOMY. IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME TO MATERIALIZE AND THE DATA THE FED IS LOOKING AT. BY THE TIME WE GET THERE, HOPEFULLY THE FED TAKES A PAUSE TO SEE WHAT AN IMPACT IT IS CREATING FROM THE ECONOMY BUT IT SEEMS LIKE HOPEFULLY WE ARE SEEING A BIT OF A SLOWDOWN IN WHAT THEY ARE DOING FROM A POLICY PERSPECTIVE. COMING INTO NEXT SUMMER, HOPEFULLY TAKE A BREATHER TO SEE WHERE IT LANDS FROM THE ECONOMY. SCARLET: DOES THE DATA RIGHT NOW CONFIRM WE'VE REACHED PEAK INFLATION? WE GOT THE RICHMOND FED WHICH INDICATED THINGS MAY BE IMPROVING? UMA: WE ARE REAL ESTATE INVESTORS AND SOMETHING WE'VE BEEN TRACKING IN REAL TIME IS LOOKING AT WHERE THE SHELTER COST FOR THE INFLATION MEASURE COMES IN. WE HAVE SEEN THE PRINT STARTING TO ROLLOVER FROM WHERE THEY'VE BEEN INCREASING THE LAST 18 MONTHS, SEEING THE HOUSING MARKET TAKE A BREATHER. ALL OF THESE INDICATORS WHICH TAKE ABOUT SIX MONTHS TO FLOW THROUGH, WE ARE SEEING THOSE TAKE A BREATHER AND ROLL BACKWARDS. WHAT'S HAPPENING ON THE GROUND IN TERMS OF LABOR, HOUSING, THEY ARE SHOWING SIGNS OF EASING. SCARLET: RICHMOND FED MANUFACTURING INDEX SHOWS A NEGATIVE PRINT OF NEGATIVE NINE WHICH IS AN IMPROVEMENT BUT WORSE THAN EXPECTED. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR EVIDENCE THE ECONOMY IS SLOWING DOWN, THERE COULD BE ONE POINT OF DATA FROM THAT. ROMAINE: LET'S ASSUME THAT WE ARE IF NOT IN A RECESSION ALREADY, HEADED FOR ONE. THAT SEEMS TO BE THE CONSENSUS. I'M CURIOUS ABOUT THE OPPORTUNITIES YOU CAN FIND WITH MORTGAGE RATES ELEVATED THE HIGHEST IN OUR GENERATION AND PROBABLY A COUPLE GENERATIONS BEHIND. IS THERE A SENSE YOU CAN FIND OPPORTUNITY WHETHER OR LOOKING IN THE RESIDENTIAL SPACE WHICH AT LEAST UP UNTIL A COUPLE MONTHS AGO SEEMED MORE RESILIENT? UMA: ABSOLUTELY. WHAT WE'VE SEEN IS A REPRICING THIS YEAR TO ACCOUNT FOR THE DIFFERENCES THAT WE'VE SEEN FROM BOND YIELDS. AND WHAT THAT MEANS FROM A REAL ESTATE PERSPECTIVE. GOING FORWARD, THERE ARE SEVERAL AREAS OF COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE THAT HAVE FUN TASK TICK -- FANTASTIC FUNDAMENTAL TAILWINDS. THESE ARE ASSETS THAT HAVE LONGER LEASE, FIVE PLUS YEARS, THAT HAVE SEEN A FANTASTIC MARKET RENT GROWTH, HAVE EMBEDDED GROWTH IN THEIR NUMBERS AND CASH FLOWS THAT ARE EFFECTIVELY BAKED IN FOR THE NEXT THREE TO FIVE YEARS, SHOWING GROWTH OF THE 10 TO 15% RANGE. IF YOU ARE ABLE TO GET INTO SOME OF THOSE AREAS OF ATTRACTIVE PRICING WITHIN THE PUBLIC MARKETS, THAT IS SOMETHING THAT SCREAMS TO GREAT OPPORTUNITY. SCARLET: IS CENTER SQUARE DOING JUST THAT OR ARE THEY DOING THEIR DUE DILIGENCE PREPARING FOR THAT EVENTUALITY? UMA: WE ARE ACTIVE MANAGERS, DEPLOYED ACROSS THE PRIVATE AND PUBLIC MARKET AND LOOKING FOR OPPORTUNITIES. WITHIN THE PUBLIC MARKETS WE'VE SEEN A MEANINGFUL REPRICING ACROSS ASSET CLASSES. WE ARE LOOKING FOR TAILWINDS FROM A SECULAR PERSPECTIVE. WE ARE NOT REALLY FOR CYCLICAL IMPACTS. WHERE ARE AREAS WHERE WE CAN SEE THAT DEMAND THAT WILL CONTINUE DESPITE WHAT HAPPENS ACROSS THESE ECONOMIC CYCLES? ROMAINE: WHEN IT COMES TO MORTGAGE DEBT, ARE YOU EXPOSED TO THAT AND DO YOU CONTINUE TO INVEST? UMA: IN TERMS OF MORTGAGES, WE ARE INVESTING ON THE FLIPSIDE, RENTAL RESIDENTIAL HOUSING OPTIONS WHERE YOU ARE SEEING PRESSURE FROM A HOMEBUYING PERSPECTIVE WHERE AFFORDABILITY HAS GOTTEN OUT OF REACH FOR MANY. YOU WILL SEE THAT COHORT OF RENTERS CONTINUE TO INCREASE. THE RENTAL RESIDENTIAL IS WHERE WE SEE A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO BE IN THE MARKET. ROMAINE: ARE YOU PUTTING THAT IN AS A DIRECT INVESTMENT OR USING THE EQUITY? UMA: A LITTLE BIT OF BOTH. WE ARE INVESTED ACROSS A LIST OF MARKETS AND ARE LOOKING AT BUILD TO RENT MARKETS WHERE WE ARE INCREASING SUPPLIES OF SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES AND RENTING THOSE AND BEING ABLE TO PROVIDE SOME GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR THOSE PEOPLE THAT MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TO AFFORD TO BUY THAT HOME, BUT RENT THAT HOME AND GET THE SUBURBAN AMENITIES, HAVE ACCESS TO THE SCHOOL DISTRICTS. THAT'S WHAT WE ARE LOOKING AT, THE OPPORTUNITY FROM THE LISTING SIDE AND PRIVATE AND PUBLIC EQUITY. ROMAINE: WE WILL CATCH UP WITH YOU SOON. HOUMA MORIARTY, THAT'S -- HOUMA MORIARTY AT CENTER SQUARE. THIS IS BLUE. -- THIS IS BLUE. -- THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: THE CLOCK KEEPS TICKING , 43 MINUTES TO GO IN A TRADING DAY THAT STARTED WITH BULLISH SENTIMENT AND AS WE GET CLOSER TO THE CLOSING BELLS, TAKING A LOOK AT SOME OF THE BIGGER NAMES. THE RALLY UNDERPINNED BY BIG TECH. HELPING KEEP THIS MARKET AFLOAT. SOME OF THE DEFENSIVE NAMES IN HEALTH CARE THAT PEOPLE ARE GRAVITATING TO, THAT IS MOVING TO THE LOWER END. THE S & P 500 UP A PERCENT. SIMILAR STORY FOR ALL THE MAJOR INDICES. MID-CAPS AND SMALL CAPS, THERE IS SOME CYCLICALITY TO THIS RALLY. PART OF THIS RALLY BEING UNDERPINNED BY THE DROP IN YIELDS. THE DROP IN YIELDS HAPPENING ON THE SHORT END AT A STEEPER RATE THAN THE LONG AND. THAT MEANS A STEEPER INVERSION, THE 2, 10, DOWN AROUND NEGATIVE -- BASIS POINTS. LOWEST LEVELS WE'VE SEEN GOING BACK TO 1981. THE WHOLE MARKET HAS THEIR FOCUS ON THE MACRO PICTURE AND FUNDAMENTALS. I BELIEVE ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE HAS BEEN KEEPING AN EYE ON THAT SO LET'S BRING HER IN AS WE DO EVERY DAY. ABIGAIL: THANKS SO MUCH. WE ARE GOING TO TURN IT OVER TO ARI WALD TO GET A TECHNICAL PERSPECTIVE ON THE OPTIONS. GREAT TO HAVE YOU. IT'S BEEN TOO LONG. THE VIX HAS BEEN FASCINATING BECAUSE IT HAS NOT GONE ABOVE 40 BUT HAS BEEN IN THIS RANGE BETWEEN 20 AND 40. SOME SAY IT IS BROKEN AND OTHERS SAY INSTITUTIONAL MONEY IS NOT LONG ENOUGH TO NEED THAT HEDGE. FROM A TECHNICAL PERSPECTIVE, WHAT DO YOU SEE AND WHAT DOES IT SAY ABOUT THE S & P 500? ARI: WATCHING THE VIX CLOSELY WILL GIVE US CLUES ON WHETHER THIS WILL BE ANOTHER BEAR MARKET RALLY AS WE'VE SEEN THROUGH MUCH OF 2022, OR THE START OF A NEW BULL MARKET. I WOULD ARGUE THAT WE ARE AT A POINT WHERE WE COULD EXPECT A TURN IN THE CYCLE. THE FACT THAT THE VIX WAS MAKING LOWER HIGHS WHILE THE S & P WAS MAKING LOWER LOWS WAS NOT AN INDICATION OF THAT LESSER DOWNSIDES TELLING INTENSITY. WHAT WE WILL -- SELLING INTENSITY. AS THE S & P 500 PUSHES INTO ITS 200 DAY AVERAGE, THE VIX HAS MARKED THE OPPORTUNITIES TO SELL. I WILL BE WATCHING FOR A BREAKOUT IN THE S & P AND A BREAKDOWN IN THE VIX. IF WE SEE THE VIX FALL BELOW 20, THAT WOULD BE -- THAT WOULD INDICATE THE CHARACTERISTIC OF THIS MARKET IS CHANGING. MUCH OF 2021 THAT RALLIED TO THE UPSIDE. THAT WOULD BE CONFIRMATION OF NEW BULL MARKET BEHAVIOR. ABIGAIL: LOVE THE SIMPLICITY OF IT. THAT SUGGESTS THE S & P 500 WILL BREAK ABOVE THE 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE. WILL WE TAKE OUT THE AUGUST HIGH AND PREVIOUS HI, SUGGESTING A CHANGE IN MARKET? LET'S BRING RATES INTO THE STORY. DOES THIS MEAN RATES NEED TO COME IN? ARI: I THINK THE RATES HAVE TO STOP GOING UP. THE PACE OF THE RISE PUT PRESSURE ON THE MARKET AND CAUSED A 28% DROP IN THE S & P. THAT CAPTURES ABOUT 80% OF BEAR MARKETS IN THE PAST SO WE THINK THAT EXHAUSTION LEVEL HAS BEEN REACHED AND WHILE WE ARE EXPECTING ANOTHER UP CYCLE, A 40% RISE OVER A 12 MONTH PERIOD IS CONSISTENT AND THAT WOULD TAKE THE S & P ABOVE THE AUGUST HIGHS AND THE PREVIOUS PEAK LEVELS. ABIGAIL: IF STOCKS AREN'T GOING TO GO HIGHER, IT IS A BIG VALUE ADDED, YOU WILL HAVE THE RIGHT SECTORS LEADING THE ROTATION. TALK ABOUT WHAT YOU ARE SEEING RELATIVE TO DISCRETIONARY VERSUS STAPLES. MICHAEL: THE REASON WE ARE UP ON THE MARK -- ARI: WE ARE SEEING THE RIGHT LEADERSHIP. IT IS AN INDICATION OF RISK ON VERSUS RISK OFF AS IDENTIFIED BY THE CONSUMER SECTORS. THIS RATIO IS REFLECTING FROM THE LONGER END OF THE RANGE SO WE CAN SEE THE RISK THIS YEAR AND WHY THIS ACTION IS JUST GETTING STARTED. ABIGAIL: I THINK YOU NEED TO TRADEMARK THAT. ARI WALD, THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: SOME OF THE BIGGEST GAINERS IN THE RETAIL SPACE. THEY SURPRISED WALL STREET WITH UPSIDE EARNINGS. MAYBE THESE REPORTS WILL SOOTHE SOME OF THE WORRIES ABOUT CONSUMERS NOT HAVING THE ABILITY TO SPEND. I WOULD CAUTION WHEN YOU LOOK UNDER THE HOOD OF THE BEST BUY RESULTS. THEY WERE GOOD BUT THEY ARE SEEING NEGATIVE COMP SALES ON A YEARLY BASIS AND THERE WAS A LOT OF DISCOUNTING. SCARLET: THAT WILL BE THE THEME FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON TO MOVE THE INVENTORY. ONE THING THAT -- DECLINED INVENTORY SO THEY ARE MANAGING WHAT THEY CAN. ABERCROMBIE & FITCH ALSO CAME OUT WITH FORECAST THAT EIGHT BUT IT IS DICEY. THIS MAY BE THE LAST BIG HURRAH BEFORE RECESSION MODE. ROMAINE: ONCE WE GET MORE DATA THE END OF THE YEAR INTO JANUARY, MAYBE THAT CONFIRMS IT. COMPANIES TALKED ABOUT INVENTORY. DICK’S SPORTING GOODS IS UP 34% BUT THEY SAY THAT IS MORE IN-LINE THAN -- IN LINE WITH WHERE THEY WOULD BE DURING A TRADITIONAL HOLIDAY. OTHER STORES SAY THE SAME THING, THEY HAVE ENOUGH TO MEET THE DEMAND BUT A LOT OF DISCOUNTS. SCARLET: NORDSTROM IS GOING TO BE REPORTING LATER TODAY SO THAT WILL BE INTERESTING, ESPECIALLY NORDSTROM PROPER VERSUS NORDSTROM RACK -- WHICH I HAVE TO GO THERE. ROMAINE: YOU HAVE TRADED DOWN? SCARLET: I HAVE TRADED DOWN. DOING THAT TAKES A LOT OF TIME AND THE LINES ARE LONG. ROMAINE: YOU CAN'T DO THAT ONLINE? SCARLET: I WOULD HAVE TO PAY FOR IT AND I DON'T WANT TO DO THAT. ROMAINE: HAVE YOU TRIED IT IN THE METAVERSE? SCARLET: THE UGLY METAVERSE. ROMAINE: THAT WILL GO DOWN AS ONE OF THE GREAT TIBBETS OVER THE LAST YEAR OR SO AS WE WAIT FOR THE FED TO PIVOT. AS THE MARKET PIVOTING? > > KEEPING YOU UP-TO-DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, I AM JOHN HYLAND. THE SUPREME COURT CLEARED THE WAY FOR A HOUSE COMMITTEE TO GET THE EXTERIOR OF DONALD TRUMP'S TAX RETURNS. IT CAME WITHOUT PUBLIC DISSENT AND LIFTED A TEMPORARY HOLD BY JOHN ROBERT -- JOHN ROBERTS. TRUMPS LAWYERS ARGUED THE HOUSE PANEL LACKED A LEGITIMATE LEGISLATIVE PURPOSE AND WAS SEEKING TO MAKE THE DOCUMENTS PUBLIC. THE WHITE HOUSE WILL EXTEND A PANDEMIC ERA STUDENT LAME -- STUDENT LOAN REPAYMENT HALT. THEY WILL NOT BE REQUIRED UNTIL JUNE NEXT YEAR OR UNTIL DISPUTES ARE SETTLED. A FEDERAL JUDGE IN TEXAS STRUCK DOWN THE STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS PROGRAM IN A SERIES OF LEGAL CHALLENGES. IN BRAZIL, PRESIDENT BOLSONARO'S PARTY HAS ASKED AN ELECTORAL COURT -- THE VOTES BEING CALLED INTO QUESTION WOULD BE ENOUGH TO CHANGE THE OUTCOME OF THE ELECTION. THE BRAZILIAN REAL WEEKEND -- WEAKENED OVER THE PLANS TO BOOST GOVERNMENT EXPENDITURE. THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS PROPOSED A CAP ON GAS PRICES WAY ABOVE CURRENT LEVELS, TRYING TO PREVENT MORE DAMAGE TO THE ECONOMY. IT IS SEEKING A CAP LEVEL OF 275 EUROS PER MEGAWATT HOUR. A SHAKEUP IN THE WORLD OF FOOTBALL. CRISTIANO RINALDO IS LEAVING MANCHESTER UNITED AFTER COMING TO A MUTUAL AGREEMENT. THIS COMES TWO DAYS AFTER THEY PLAY THE FIRST GAME OF THE WORLD CUP. THE TEAM ANNOUNCED THE DEPARTURE AND THANKED HIM FOR HIS IMMENSE CONTRIBUTION. THE OWNERS OF MANCHESTER UNITED ARE SAID TO BE EXPLORING A SALE OF THE TEAM. SHARES SPIKED AFTER THE REPORT. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I AM JOHN HYLAND. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: THIS IS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE, 27 MINUTES LEFT. SCARLET: 37% ABOVE THE 10 DAY AVERAGE FOR VOLUME. PEOPLE ARE FEELING PRETTY GOOD. IF YOU LOOK AT THE IMAP, PRETTY MUCH ALL GREEN. A FEW POCKETS OF RED BUT ENERGY STOCKS LEADING THE WAY, UP 3%. THEY ARE TRACKING OIL PRICES HIGHER. SOME OF THE LOSERS -- I SHOULD SAY, SOME OF THE LOSERS TODAY IN THAT THEY ARE NOT DEIGNING AS MUCH WERE BIG WINNERS -- GAINING AS MUCH WERE BIG WINNERS IN PREVIOUS DAYS. RETAILS ARE SAILING -- SAYING CONSUMERS ARE SPENDING. ROMAINE: APPLE IS UP ABOUT A SHARE -- A PERCENT. KEEP AN EYE ON THE SEMICONDUCTORS, THOSE UP ABOUT 5%. THE CHINESE ADRS, DOWN ABOUT 2% ON THE DAY AFTER MAKING THE ANNOUNCEMENT THEY WILL CUT OVERALL SALARIES BY 10% TO 20%. THEY WILL TAKE SOME OF THOSE SAVINGS AND PUT IT INTO AN EMPLOYEE BENEFIT FUND AS PART OF THE COMMON PROSPERITY. THE REED IS SOMEWHAT A LIST EVEN THOUGH THEY ARE IN THE RED. THE CRACKDOWN ON THESE COMPANIES MIGHT BE COMING TO AN END. KEEP AN I ON THAT SPACE AND THE CRYPTO SPACE WITH COINBASE TRYING TO REBOUND. GAMESTOP SHARES A LITTLE BIT HIGHER ON THE DAY. YESTERDAY, CARL ICAHN HAS HAD A SHORT POSITION AND STILL HAS A SHORT POSITION. A STOCK THAT A LOT OF FOLKS SAY SHOULD BE AT ZERO AND HAS DEFIED ALL EXPECTATIONS FOR THE LAST YEAR AND A HALF, DESPITE COMING WELL OFF THE HIGHS. CAMPED OUT WELL ABOVE WHERE PEOPLE THINK IT SHOULD BE. THAT IS THE FUNDAMENTALS. THAT IS WHAT WE CALL EARNINGS AND NO EARNINGS. INVESTORS ARE FOCUSED LONGER-TERM. SCARLET: THAT'S WHAT CARL ICAHN WANTS TO SEE WHEN HE SHORTS A STOCK LIKE GAMESTOP. WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT CARL ICAHN'S POSITION IN GAMESTOP? HOW BIG IS IT? > > WE DON'T KNOW THE SIZE BUT IT IS IN THE SEVERAL HUNDRED MILLION DOLLAR RANGE AND HE HAS HELD IT SINCE THE GAMESTOP, MEME STOCK FRENZY WHEN IT PEAKED. IT WAS AROUND THEN THAT HE STARTED TO SHORT THE STOCK BECAUSE OBVIOUSLY, GAMESTOP SHOULD HAVE BEEN TRADING AT $4.83 BASED ON THE FUNDAMENTALS. ROMAINE: A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE NOT REALLY RIDING ON FUNDAMENTALS. THEY WERE RIDING ON FAITH AND THE LONGER-TERM TURNAROUND. DOES HE NOT HAVE FAITH? SCOTT: I DON'T THINK HE HAS FAITH AND I DON'T THINK HE HAS WAVERED. IN ORDER TO HOLD A SHORT FROM JANUARY 2021, DOWN 71% TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION THE FOUR TO ONE STOCK SPLIT, THAT'S A PRETTY HEALTHY GAIN ON THE SHORT SELL. ROMAINE: THE SHORT INTEREST IS STILL HIGH BUT HAS COME DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY FROM WHERE WAS. IT WAS CRAZY. IT DEFIED ALL LAWS OF PHYSICS AND GEOMETRY. SCARLET: YOU HAVE BEEN CHECKING OUT THE COMMENTARY. SCOTT: I DIDN'T NEED TO. MY TWITTER FEED IS FILLED WITH FANS. ROMAINE: THAT MUST BE PLEASANT. SCARLET: IS ANYONE SAYING ANYTHING ABOUT CARL ICAHN SHORTING THE STOCK AND SAYING THEY ARE OUT TO GET HIM? SCOTT: THE DISCOURSE RANGES FROM INSULTING ME TO INSULTING HIM TO INSULTING EVERYONE BUT RYAN COHEN. ROMAINE: WHEN WE SAW THE HEADLINE YESTERDAY ABOUT CARL ICAHN'S SHORT POSITION, THE FIRST THOUGHT IS RETAIL TRADERS WILL COME FOR HIS HEAD THE WAY THEY DID A LOT OF OTHER SHORT-SELLERS. SOME VERY VOCAL SHORT-SELLERS SEEM TO HAVE DISAPPEARED. SCOTT: -- CAPITAL WOULD BE THE ONE THAT WE REMEMBER. THEY SHOWED -- THEY SOLD IT BECAUSE OF THE SHORT SQUEEZE. I DON'T THINK CARL ICAHN'S $23 BILLION IN PERSONAL WEALTH IS SUBJECT TO THE SAME LP AGREEMENTS. SCARLET: IS THIS HIS OWN MONEY? SCOTT: HE RISKS HIS OWN MONEY. THAT'S THE ONE THING ABOUT CARL THAT DIFFERENTIATES HIM AND WHY HE'S ONE OF THE MORE INTERESTING ACTIVIST INVESTORS. ROMAINE: IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT TRANSPIRES. WE ARE ALL OBSESSED WITH CARL ICAHN. SCARLET: AND RYAN COHEN DOESN'T HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH GAMESTOP ANYMORE, RIGHT? SCOTT: NO, IT WAS BED, BATH & BEYOND HE SOLD. ROMAINE: GAMESTOP SHARES UP SLIGHTLY ON THE DAY. SCOTT DEVEAU, STILL AHEAD. WE CONTINUE TO COUNT YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING. BRENT SHUT. THE HIGHS OF THE DAY, YOU ASKED FOR IT. DID YOU THROW YOUR HAT OUT? SCARLET: GOLDMAN SACHS SAID IT WOULD END NEXT YEAR AT 4000 THAT WE ARE DONE. ROMAINE: THE HAT WILL BE VERY USEFUL. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: ABOUT 18 AND A HALF MINUTES UNTIL THE CLOSING BELL, A RALLY ON OUR HANDS. THE BIG CAP TECH NAMES KEEPING THE MARKET AFLOAT. THE S & P ABOVE 4000. WE HAVE ENCLOSED THAT 4000 GOING BACK TO SEPTEMBER SO THIS COULD BE AN INTERESTING MILESTONE. SOME OF THE RED BEHIND ME IS TRYING TO DRAG IT DOWN. WE WILL SEE WHAT HAPPENS OVER THE NEXT 17, 18 MINUTES. SCARLET: I CANNOT WAIT TO WEAR MY 4000 HAT. LET'S BRING IN BRENT SCHUTTE. HE OVERSEES MORE THAN $9 BILLION IN ASSETS. I KNOW YOU CAN'T READ TOO MUCH ON TRADING BEFORE THANKSGIVING BUT THERE IS SOME KIND OF SANTA CLAUS RALLY IN DECEMBER. ARE WE CLEAR FOR MARKETS TO LEVITATE HIGHER TOWARDS THE END OF THE YEAR? BRENT: I DON'T KNOW IF WE ARE CLEAR. IT IS INTERESTING THAT THE MARKET BOTTOMS ON OCTOBER 12 LAST MONTH WHICH WAS THE DAY BEFORE CPI CAME OUT. WE ARE SEEING THE MARKET WAKING UP TO THE REALITY CPI IS IN THE REARVIEW MIRROR. THAT PORTENDS TO MORE OF A RALLY. I THINK WE WILL GO FROM WORRYING ABOUT API IN INFLATION -- AND INFLATION TO A RECESSION WHICH IS PROBABLY BAKED INTO THE CARDS. IT IS MORE VOLATILITY, BUT THE DIRECTION WITH A LOT OF BACK-AND-FORTH BASED ON RECESSION FEARS, ONCE WE FIGURE OUT THAT WILL BE SHORT AND MILD, YOU WILL SEE HIGHER MARKETS NEXT YEAR. ROMAINE: TALK ABOUT THE LEADING ECONOMIC INDICATORS BECAUSE THE MOST RECENT ONES FOR OCTOBER, I THINK WE WERE DOWN THE BIGGEST DROP ALL YEAR LONG. BRENT: THIS HAS HAD AN IMMEDIATE IMPACT. THEY PRETTY MUCH STARTED FALLING WHEN THE FED STARTED HIKING BECAUSE THE FED TALKS ABOUT WHAT THEY WILL DO AND THREATENS HOPING YOU WILL CHANGE YOUR BEHAVIOR. L.A. I IS DOWN -- LEI IS DOWN 3.6% ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS. A RECESSION HAS NEVER NOT ENSUED WITH LEVELS THAT LOW. I THINK IT WILL BE UNEVEN AND MILD BECAUSE YOU ARE SEEING A RECESSION ON THE GOOD SIDE WHERE PEOPLE SPENT COSAN -- POST-PANDEMIC. IF YOU ARE ON THE SERVICE SIDE IT DOESN'T FEEL LIKE A RECESSION. THE CONSUMER IS STILL IN GOOD SHAPE WHICH IS WHY THEY CAN HANDLE HIGHER INTEREST RATE. SCARLET: WE ARE SEEING THAT WITH RETAIL EARNINGS THAT THE CONSUMER IS SPENDING. TALK ABOUT JOBS DATA BECAUSE THOSE ARE BACKWARD LOOKING BUT THEY INDICATE THE LABOR MARKET IS FAIRLY ROBUST AND SOLID. UNTIL WE SEE CRACKS, IT IS HARD TO SEE THE ARGUMENT -- MAKE THE ARGUMENT THAT INFLATION HAS PEAKED. BRENT: WE ARE WAITING FOR IT TO CRACK. THAT'S THE LAST AREA WHERE PEOPLE SAY, IT WILL STILL BE STRONG. LAST APRIL, WHILE THE NONFARM PAYROLLS SHOW 2.5 AMERICANS HAVE BEEN ADDED, THE HOUSEHOLD EMPLOYMENT SHOWS A WHOPPING 150 ADDED SO WHICH ONE DO YOU BELIEVE? I GO TOWARD THE HOUSEHOLD AND IF YOU WEAVE THAT IN WITH THE ISM'S NEXT WEEK ON THE MANUFACTURING AND SERVICES SIDE, I BELIEVE FIVE OF THE LAST SIX HAVE BEEN BELOW 50 POINT -- THROW IN THE LABOR DIFFERENTIAL WHICH HAS FALLEN 15 POINTS. HISTORIC THEY, EVER A TIME -- HISTORICALLY, NEVER A TIME THEY WEREN'T USING JOBS. ROMAINE: LEI NEGATIVE 3.6% AND THE BIGGEST DRAG IS CONSUMER EXPECTATIONS. BRENT IS STICKING WITH US. A LITTLE MORE THAN 14 MINUTES TO GO WITH AN S & P 500 LOOKING TO CLOSE AT 4000 LEVEL FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE -- IN A COUPLE MONTHS. THE OCTOBER LOW, INTERESTED ROMAINE: THIS IS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE, I AM ROMAINE BOSTICK. SCARLET: I AM SCARLET FU. ROMAINE: UP OR THAN 1% ON THE S & P 500. 4000 AND CHANGE ON THE S & P 500. IT BOTTOMED OUT A LITTLE BIT MORE THAN A MONTH AGO. SCARLET: WE ARE MAKING NEW HIGHS ON THE DAY. SINCE MIDDAY THE INDEX HAS BEEN A STRAIGHT LINE HIGHER AND IT SPEAKS TO THE VOLUME DROPPING FROM THE 10 DAY AVERAGE, ABOUT ONE THIRD OFF WHAT WE WOULD NORMALLY SEE. ROMAINE: KEEPING AN EYE ON THE YIELD SPACE AND CRYPTO, INCLUDING HP AND NORDSTROM AND AUTODESK. BRENT IS STILL WITH US. HE IS THE CIO AT NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT. WE TALKED ABOUT THE FED, INFLATION, THE MACRO. THAT'S THE OBSESSION PROBABLY FOR GOOD REASON, BUT ARE THERE OTHER THINGS YOU HAVE YOUR EYE ON THAT GIVE YOU HOPE OR PROVIDE MORE OPPORTUNITY? BRENT: ONE THING THAT WAS RELEASED THAT GETS LITTLE FANFARE WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT INFLATION, I AM TAKING YOU BACK TO THE MACRO, 26.9% BETWEEN FEBRUARY 2020 AND FIBROID 2021. -- FEBRUARY 2021. THAT IS THE LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 1995. IF YOU THINK ABOUT TOO MUCH MONEY CHASING TOO FEW GOODS, WE ARE STARTING TO GET RID OF THE TOO MUCH MONEY ARGUMENT. STOCKS AND BONDS, PARTS OF THE MARKET ARE CHEAP. PEOPLE LOOK AT THE WRONG PLACES. THEY WANT TO LOOK AT THE GROWTH STOCKS FOR TECH STOPS. PARTS OF THE MARKET THAT ARE CHEAP, SMALL CAPS ARE CHEAP. ONE THING TO GIVE INVESTORS HOPE THAT DON'S ARE A HEDGE AGAINST DOWNSIDE IN EQUITIES -- BONDS ARE A HEDGE AGAINST DOWNSIDE IN EQUITIES. I THINK BOND RETURNS GOING FORWARD WILL BE MORE SUBSTANTIAL THAN THE PAST. SCARLET: COMPETING WITH EQUITIES FOR THE INVESTOR DOLLAR. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE SMALL CAPS SPACE. ARE YOU LOOKING AT SECTOR ERRORS OR DOING THE NITTY-GRITTY WORK AT LOOKING AT COMPANIES FROM THE BOTTOM UP? THINKING ABOUT THE DOLLAR AND WHAT IT MIGHT MEAN. BRENT: WE DO ON THE S & P 600 WHICH IS DIFFERENT FROM THE RUSSELL 2000 FROM A PROFIT PERSPECTIVE. THE S & P HAS PROFIT REQUIREMENTS AND THAT TRADES 23 TIMES UP 2021 EARNINGS. I START THINKING ABOUT RECESSION COMMENTS AND HOW MUCH IT HAS BEEN DISCOUNTED WITH A SHALLOW RECESSION. THAT'S THE AREA WE FOCUSED ON. ON THE S & P 500, YOU CAN OWN SECTOR NEUTRAL VALUE AND HAVE A BROAD SWATH OF STOCKS THAT TRADE AROUND 10 TIMES EARNINGS. IT IS MORE DIFFICULT THAN IN THE PAST WHEN YOU BOUGHT TECH STOCKS ACROSS THE BOARD. ROMAINE: WE TALK ABOUT SOME OF THOSE STOCKS A LOT OF PEOPLE BLINDLY BOUGHT, ONE STOCK THAT WAS EMBLEMATIC OF THAT WAS NVIDIA, DOWN ABOUT 4%. KATIE: LET'S TALK ABOUT ZOOM. IT REPORTED THE SLOWEST QUARTERLY SALES GROWTH ON RECORD AND ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE OUTLOOK, IMPROVING CHURN ONLINE BUT NOT ENOUGH FOR ZOOM, CLOSING DOWN CLOSE TO 4%. ONE OF THE BIGGEST MARKET MYSTERIES, TALKING ABOUT VOLATILITY. IF YOU LOOK AT THIS CHART, BOND VOLATILITY IN BLUE, CURRENCY VOLATILITY IN YELLOW. IT HAS BEEN CLIMBING CONSISTENTLY ALL YEAR, NEARING 2020 LEVELS. YOU HAVE THE VIX IN WHITE. IT HAS BEEN DOING NOTHING RELATIVE TO OTHER ASSET CLASSES. I DON'T KNOW WHY THIS IS HAPPENING. I DON'T KNOW IF YOU DO. ROMAINE: I DON'T. KATIE GREIFELD ALWAYS PROVIDES GREAT QUESTIONS AND NOT ALWAYS THE ANSWERS. SHE MAKES A GOOD POINT. SCARLET: I FEEL LIKE WE SHOULD ASK BRENT. ROMAINE: HE IS STILL THERE. BRENT: THE BOND MARKET HAS CALMED DOWN. OCTOBER 12, SINCE THEN WE HAVE STABILIZED AND YIELDS HAVE MOVED LOWER ON THE LONGER END WHICH IS IMPORTANT FOR THE STOCK MARKET. I DON'T KNOW THE REASON WHY THEY ARE DIFFERENT I THINK THEY ARE CONNECTED ON THE CURRENCY SIDE WHICH I THINK THE DOLLAR WILL REVERSE ITS TREND WHICH IS IMPORTANT FOR INTERNATIONAL STOCKS IN 2023. I DON'T KNOW WHY THEY DISCONNECTED IN THE NEAR TERM. SCARLET: IS THIS THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM? WILL WE SEE A PICKUP IN EQUITIES? BRENT: I THINK THEY WILL HAVE A BIG -- A BIT OF A BOUT, THE SPACE IN BETWEEN. RISING INFLATION NEVER SEEMED TO GO AWAY AND NOW YOU ARE BETWEEN THIS AREA, OWED TO DAVE MATTHEWS BAND -- ODE TO DAVE MATTHEWS BAND. THE RECESSION WILL CAUSE VOLATILITY BUT BACK TO THOSE AREAS OF THE MARKET THAT WE THINK ARE CHEAP AND HAVE STARTED TO SEE EARNINGS DECLINE, THOSE AREAS ARE WHERE YOU WANT TO STICK BECAUSE IT WILL BE SHALLOW AND IT COULD BE QUICK DEPENDING ON THE FED AND HOW MUCH IMPACT IT HAS INSTANTANEOUSLY. ROMAINE: IT IS ALWAYS WONDERFUL TO GET YOUR INSIGHT. HAVE A WONDERFUL THANKSGIVING. BRENT SCHUTTE, HELPING US COUNT YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. NOT ONLY DO WE HAVE A RALLY, AROUND NUMBER OF 4000. THE BROAD-BASED NATURE, THIS WAS NOT THE STORY EARLIER. THE NUMBER OF GAINERS WAS MORE THAN THE NUMBER OF MOVERS. 400 40 STOCKS IN THE S & P 500 ARE FIRMLY IN THE GREEN SO THIS HAS BECOME A BOND BAIT -- A BROAD-BASED RALLY. SCARLET: THE WORST PERFORMERS AND BEST PERFORMERS THIS YEAR ARE UP BY DIFFERENT AMOUNTS, BUT CERTAINLY IT SEEMS LIKE THE FEELING IS THE FED WILL PROCEED SLOWLY. IT WILL CONTINUE TO RAISE INTEREST RATES PROBABLY 50 BASIS POINTS IN DECEMBER. TOMORROW, WE WILL GET MORE CONFIRMATION WHEN THE MINUTES COME OUT. ROMAINE: WE HAVE TO ADD THE CAVEAT TO EVERYTHING YOU JUST SAID TO THE FACT THAT THIS IS A HOLIDAY SHORTENED WEEK. IT IS A LIGHT TRADING DAY ON FRIDAY. NOW ON THIS TUESDAY, THE VOLUME ON THE S & P DOWN BY MORE THAN 20% BASED ON THE MOST RECENT AVERAGE OVER THE LAST 20 DAYS. A LOOK AT THESE PRICES AND EXTRAPOLATE WHAT YOU WELL BUT BE MINDFUL THAT A LOT OF FOLKS HAVE ALREADY CHECKED OUT. WE HAVE NOT. SCARLET: WE ARE ALWAYS ON. ONE OF THE FORECAST BY GOLDMAN SACHS THAT THE S & P WILL END HERE AT 4000, IF IT STAYS AT THESE LEVELS IT WILL BE UP AND DOWN FOR A WHILE. ROMAINE: NOTCHES GOLDMAN, THE VAST MAJORITY DON'T SEE US HIRE -- NOT JUST GOLDMAN, THE VAST MAJORITY DON'T SEE AS HIGHER THAN WE ARE NOW. THE ESTIMATES HAD 10% TO 20% AGAINST. ROMAINE: WE ARE TWO MINUTES AWAY FROM THE END OF THE TRADING DAY. WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL IN HERE TO TAKE US BEYOND THE BELL IS OUR GLOBAL SIMULCAST WITH CAROL MASSAR AND TIM STENOVEC. WELCOME TO OUR AUDIENCES. A BLOOD -- BROAD-BASED RALLY AS THE S & P 500 SETS OUT FOR ITS FIRST CLOSE. CAROL: WE'VE TALKED ABOUT LIGHTER VOLUME AHEAD OF THE HOLIDAY BUT WE HAVE SEEN SOME BUYING ONCE AGAIN INTO THE CLOSE. AS FOR PERFORMANCES, RETAILERS, ABERCROMBIE & FITCH AMONG THEM AND A FEW OTHER NAMES COMING IN WITH RESULTS THAT CERTAINLY GAVE SOME ENTHUSIASM TO THE INVESTOR COMMUNITY. S & P 500, SUPER COMPOSITE RETAIL INDEX UP. TIM: I'M NOT TRYING TO RAIN ON THE PARADE, BUT I WAS SURPRISED TO SEE THAT ON THE S & P 500, EVEN THOUGH THIS IS THE FIRST TIME WE HAVE CLOSED ABOVE OR THOUSAND IN MONTHS, IT IS UP 3/10 OF 1% OVER THE LAST FIVE DAYS. BECAUSE OF THE VOLATILITY. ROMAINE: IT SPEAKS TO THE VOLATILITY, THE TIGHTNESS OF THE TRADING RANGE. WHEN YOU GO BACK TO THAT SEPTEMBER 12 NUMBER AND WHERE WE WENT FROM SEPTEMBER 12 TO THE LOW OF THE YEAR, THE YEAR-TO-DATE LOW WHICH WAS OF COURSE ON OCTOBER 12, THAT WAS A 13% DECLINE. WE HAVE NOT RECOUPED THAT NECESSARILY JUST YET SO INTERESTING MOVES. GIVEN TALKING ABOUT HOW TIGHT THE TRADING RANGE IS. CAROL: AS WE BREAK OUT A LITTLE BIT WITH A GAIN OF BETTER THAN 1% FOR THE LAST SEVEN TRADING DAYS THE S & P 500 HAS NOT CLOSED WITH A 1% MOVE IN EITHER DIRECTION. THE LAST TIME IT DID WAS THE OCTOBER CPI REPORT WHICH SPARKED THAT MASSIVE RALLY. RELEASE BY THE WAY. INFLATION HAS PEAKED, LET'S MOVE ON. ROMAINE: WE HAD INTERESTING ECONOMIC DATA REPORTS INCLUDING THE JOBS DATA IN ABOUT A WEEKS TIME. AND THEN THE CDI NUMBER THAT COMES THE DAY BEFORE THE FED MEETING INCLUDING ON DECEMBER 14. HERE THE CLOSING NUMBERS, S & P 500 IS GOING TO CLOSE AT 4000 JUST BY THE SKIN OF ITS TEETH. 4003 POINT 64, UP ABOUT 54 POINTS OR ONE POINT 4% ON THE DAY. DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE HIGHER, CLOSING ABOVE 34,000 GOOD NASDAQ COMPOSITE HIRED BY 1.4% CLOSING AROUND 11,174 AND THE RUSSELL 2000, SIMILAR GAINS ON A PERCENTAGE BASIS, HIGHER BY 1.2% ON THE DAY. CAROL: YOU LIKE THE BIG NUMBERS IN TERMS OF HOW THEY CLOSED. TO DIG DEEPER INTO THE S & P 500 WE WILL GET INTO THE INDUSTRY GROUP SHORTLY BUT 440 EIGHT NAMES IN THE S & P 500 ARE HIGHER, SO YOU SOLVED BROAD-BASED BUYING IN TODAY'S SESSION. > > YOU CAN BACK THAT UP WITH A LOOK AT SECTOR PERFORMANCE. THIS IS 24 INDUSTRY GROUPS IN THE S & P 500. 23 GROUPS ARE HIGHER. THE ONLY GROUP THAT IS UNCHANGED IS COMMUNICATIONS AND PROFESSIONAL SERVICES, BASICALLY A LITTLE CHANGED AND EVERYTHING ELSE IS GREEN. ENERGY HAS LED THE WAY TODAY AS OIL PRICES RISE. SAUDI ARABIA CLARIFYING THAT IF ANYTHING THEY MIGHT LOOK AT PRODUCTION CUTS TO KEEP OIL PRICES ELEVATED. CHIP COMPANIES ARE UP BY 3.4% ON THE DAY. WE SHOULD MENTION RETAILERS AS WE WAIT FOR NORDSTROM NUMBERS TO COME OUT. RETAILERS ARE A MIXED BAG BUT UP AS A GROUP. CAROL: I HAVE RETAILERS AMONG THE NAMES, THE GAINERS THAT I WANT TO HIGHLIGHT. FIRST OF ALL, BEST BUY, QUITE A RALLY, UP 34%. TOP OF THE S & P 500, SOARING THE MOST SINCE 2020 AFTER MODESTLY IMPROVING ITS PROFIT FORECAST AND SIGNALING THAT THE SALES SLUMP IS STARTING TO EASE. LIFTING THE FORECAST FOR OPERATING INCOME AND COMP SALES PROVED WANT TO MENTION BURLINGTON STORES, AGAIN ANOTHER ONE THAT STOOD OUT IN TODAY'S SESSION. IT WAS UP 20% AFTER THE CEO SAID TRENDS AT THE OFF-PRICE RETAILER HAVE IMPROVED FROM MID OCTOBER THROUGH NOVEMBER. CALLED THE OUTLOOK FOR 2023 NEXT YEAR VERY POSITIVE. AND I DO WANT TO MENTION THE SEMI CONDUCTOR SPACE. WE SUSS ABOUT PERFORMANCE TODAY. ANALOG DEVICES IS ONE OF THE REASONS WHY THE TOP OF THE NASDAQ, GIVING A BULLISH FORECAST. WERE TALKING ABOUT THE FIRST QUARTER AND SAYING THAT DEMAND IN THERE TO MARKETS IF THEY PLAY INTO INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT AND CARS ARE HOLDING UP BETTER THAN THE BROADER CHIP INDUSTRY. RESULTS WERE UP ABOUT 6%. ROMAINE: MANCHESTER UNITED, THOSE SHARES CLOSING UP 15%. THE BIGGEST ONE DAY GAIN ON STOCK TRADING IN THE U.S.. TIM: I'M NOT GOING TO TALK ABOUT SPORTS BECAUSE I EMBARRASSED MYSELF TALKING ABOUT THE WORLD CUP TODAY. LET'S GO TO DECLINER'S. YOU'VE GOT THE GAINERS, A LOOK AT THE DECLINERS. I WANTED TO CHECK IN ON DISNEY AFTER POSTING ITS BIGGEST SINGLE GAIN IN YEARS AFTER BOB IGER CAME BACK TO REPLACE BOB CHAIT BACK. A LITTLE BIT OF SELLING AS INVESTORS CONTINUE TO DIGEST THE NEWS AND UNDERSTAND WHAT THE REORGANIZATION MEANS. UNDERPERFORMING IN THE WIDER MARKETS. A TALE OF TWO DIFFERENT TYPES OF EARNINGS REPORTS WHEN IT CAME TO RETAILERS. DOLLAR TREE FINISHED THE DAY DOWN BY 7.8 PERCENT TREAT EXECUTIVE SAID THE COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE TO COME IN AT THE LOWER END OF ITS PREVIOUSLY GIVEN RANGE DUE TO HIGHER COSTS LEADING TO MARGIN PRESSURE. IN THE MEDICAL TECH COMPANY MEDTRONIC DOWN 5.2 PERCENT, MISSED REVENUE EXPECTATIONS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER. THE COMPANY CUTTING ITS ADJUSTED FORECAST FOR THE FULL YEAR. MACRO PRESSURES INCLUDING FOREX AND SUPPLY-CHAIN ISSUES CONTINUE TO HURT THE COMPANY'S RESULTS. ROMAINE: YIELDS ARE LOWER ON THE DAY. THE TWO YEAR YIELD ONLY DOWN BY ABOUT TWO BASIS POINTS. THE BIGGEST JOBS CAME IN THE BELLY OF THE CURVE AND THE LONG END OF THE CURVE. SIX OR SEVEN BASIS POINTS ON 5, 10, 20, AND 30 YEAR. YOU DID ALTOGETHER, YOU'VE GOT A CURVE RIGHT NOW DOWN ON THE WHOLE, -77 FOR HOLDING RIGHT NOW AT THE LOWEST LEVELS THAT WE HAVE SEEN GOING BACK TO 1981. CAROL: IT HAS BEEN CONTRACTING WHERE THE YIELD CURVE HAS BEEN MORE INVERTED FOR 5, 6, 7 DAYS NOW. SEVEN STRAIGHT DAYS OR NINE IF YOU WANT TO INCLUDE THE FACT THAT HE DID NOT CHANGE ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11. SO IT IS INTERESTING HERE. WHAT DOES THAT SIGNAL? AS I STRUGGLE SAID -- STRONGER SIGNAL? ROMAINE: WE'VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT THE 10 YEAR YIELD IN THE IDEA THAT IT IS GOING TO DROP A LITTLE BIT FASTER BELOW WHERE THE FED ENDS UP ON THAT TERMINAL RATE. I THINK THAT IS WHAT A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT RIGHT NOW. TIM: YOU SAW THE NOTE OUT FROM GOLDMAN THAT SAID THE 10 YEAR YIELD IS GOING TO BE ABOVE 4% TO 2024. INTERESTING TO HEAR THAT, GIVEN THAT WE'VE ONLY SEEN THE 10 YEAR YIELD UP 22 DAYS SO FAR THIS YEAR ABOUT 4%. SO THAT, YOU KNOW PORTENDS A ROCKY 2023 AND 2024. ROMAINE: A LOT TO PARSE HERE DEFINITELY WHEN IT COMES TO THE MACRO. ALSO GOING TO TALK TO MICRO AND SAY GOODBYE AT LEAST FOR NOW TO'S TIM STENOVEC AND CAROL MASSAR, WRAPPING UP OUR CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE. > > SCARLET, WE TALKED ABOUT THE MACRO PICTURE. IS THAT REALLY WHAT IS GOING TO DRIVE THIS MARKET? SCARLET: FOR NOW. THAT IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE FOR NOW. WE'RE HEARING FROM COMPANIES AND SO FAR, THE PICTURE IS THAT THE CONSUMER IS HOLDING UP WELL. WE ARE MANAGING THROUGH INVENTORIES BUT THE FED IS THE BIG QUESTION. WE'RE GETTING SOME EARNINGS NOW OUT OF NORDSTROM. I KNOW WE ARE WAITING FOR THIS. ROMAINE: LET'S TAKE A LOOK HERE. I NEED TO BRING IT UP ON MY BLOOMBERG TERMINAL AND TALK ABOUT -- THANK YOU, SCARLET, NORDSTROM SHARES. MOVING A LITTLE BIT HIGHER HERE. THREE Q ADJUSTED ESTIMATE OF $.13. WE WILL DIVE DEEPER INTO THOSE NUMBERS AS WE FOCUS A LITTLE BIT MORE ON THE RETAIL SPACE, BUT WE ALSO WANT TO FOCUS ON WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON IN THE INVESTMENT COMMUNITY. CAROL MASSAR STANDING BY WITH A KEY INVESTOR OUT THERE. TAKE IT AWAY. CAROL: YOU KNOW WHERE I WANT TO GO, I'VE GOT TO TALK TO YOU ABOUT THE CRYPTO SPACE. IT IS A WORLD YOU KNOW REALLY WELL. WE THINK ABOUT THE FTX COLLAPSE, BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS TODAY, THE COMING UNDONE OF SAM BANKMAN-FRIED. YOU KNOW, YOU HAVE BEEN VYING INTO SOME OF THE DIFFERENT NAMES IN THE CRYPTO SPACE. COINBASE, GRAYSCALE, BITCOIN TRUST. WHY SHOULD INVESTORS TRUST CRYPTO, WHY DO YOU TRUST CRYPTO AT THIS POINT? > > YES. IF YOU LOOK AT THE BLOCKCHAIN'S, LET'S USE THE BITCOIN BLOCKCHAIN AND ETHEREUM. WHAT YOU WILL FIND IS THEY HAVE BIG INFRASTRUCTURE. THE TECHNOLOGY HAS NOT SKIPPED A BEAT THROUGHOUT THIS ENTIRE CRISIS. IN FACT, THE HASH RATE IS AT A HALT TIME HIGH -- AN ALL-TIME HIGH AND THAT IS A REAL INDICATION OF THE SECURITY OF THE NETWORK. A THEORY HIM, WE ARE SEEING THE TOTAL VALUE STAKED AT 24 BILLION. THAT IS ON ALL-TIME HIGH. SO, WE THINK THE INFRASTRUCTURE IS WORKING BEAUTIFULLY. AS FAR AS COINBASE, THIS IS AN ONSHORE REGULATED COMPANY. AND WANTING TO HELP SHAPE REGULATIONS, THE CEO AND ALICIA THE CFO HAVE BEEN LEANING INTO WHAT IS GOING ON RIGHT NOW AND SAYING OK, REGULATORS, WE NEED MORE CLARITY IN ORDER TO PROTECT INVESTORS. THOSE WHO WANTED TO GET INVOLVED WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF CRYPTO WERE FIRST OFFSHORE -- WERE FORCED OFFSHORE AND LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENED. SO I THINK THAT COINBASE IS GOING TO COME OUT HERE LOOKING VERY, VERY STRONG. IT JUST LOST A VERY BIG COMPETITOR IN FTX. TIM: WHAT IS THE MARKET MISSING THOUGH, BECAUSE THAT COULD BE ONE NARRATIVE, BUT AT THE SAME TIME, WE HAVE NOT EXACTLY SEEN A SHARES OF COINBASE RALLY SINCE FTX COLLAPSE. DO YOU THINK THAT REPRESENTS BROADER CONCERN ABOUT PEOPLE'S INTERESTS IN CRYPTO FOLLOWING THE COLLAPSE? > > NO, I THINK IT IS MORE FEAR. MANY PEOPLE SAY WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT WE DO NOT KNOW. AND SO, WHAT WE DO IS WE STEP BACK, YOU KNOW, PUT A LITTLE PERSPECTIVE INTO THE SITUATION AND WHAT DO WE HAVE? SO THE ENTIRE CRYPTO ASSET ECOSYSTEM IS AN $800 BILLION ECOSYSTEM. APPLE IS THREE TIMES LARGER, IN TERMS OF MARKET CAP. SO THAT IS SOME PERSPECTIVE. MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING OK, IS THIS ANOTHER LEHMAN? COULD WE SEE THE DOMINO EFFECT HERE? I'VE JUST GIVEN YOU ONE REASON WHY. THE BANKING SYSTEM BACK IN 2008 OR 2009, TRILLIONS AND TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS. IT WAS THE GLOBAL BANKING SYSTEM. RIGHT NOW WE HAVE FROM FTX FIVE TO 10 DOLLARS IN CREDITORS AS FTX HAS FILED BANKRUPTCY, THEY WILL BE MAKING CLAIMS. IF YOU LOOK AT LEHMAN, THAT WAS ONE POINT $2 TRILLION IN CLAIMS. SO TRYING TO PUT PERSPECTIVE, THIS IS FRAUD. THIS IS BERNIE MADE OFF. BERNIE MADE OFF WAS 64 MILLION DOLLARS IN CLAIMS. FTX, FIVE TO 10 BILLION. I KNOW THAT CRYPTO ASSETS -- THEY HAVE TRACKED A LOT OF ATTENTION. THIS IS, YOU KNOW, THE THREE REVOLUTIONS THAT WE TALK ABOUT ALL THE TIME. YOU KNOW, A NEW MONETARY SYSTEM, IN TERMS OF THE FIRST GLOBAL PRIVATE MEANING NOT GOVERNMENT CONTROLLED, DIGITAL RULES-BASED MONETARY SYSTEM. THAT IS BITCOIN, A VERY BIG IDEA. IT IS A BIG IDEA AND WHILE THAT HAS BEEN THROWN INTO QUESTION, IN TERMS OF SHIFTING FROM ONE EXCHANGE TO ANOTHER, WE HAVE HAD A LOT OF SHIFTING AROUND. BUT I THINK D5, IN TERMS OF TAKING THE MIDDLEMEN OUT OF FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MAKING THE ECOSYSTEM MUCH MORE TRANSPARENT WITH MUCH LESS COUNTERPARTY RISK, IS GOING TO TAKE OFF. IT WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD, WE BELIEVE. CAROL: ONE OF THE THINGS WE'RE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT IS HOW LONG THE INDUSTRY WILL BE FEELING THE RAMIFICATIONS OF FTX. ONE THING WE HAVE LEARNED IS WHAT WE DID NOT KNOW. SO HOW LONG DO YOU THINK THIS GOES ON? YOU OBVIOUSLY HAVE FAITH IN IT. YOU HAVE BEEN BUYING INTO IT AND YOU THINK THIS IS A GOOD ENTRY POINT, WHETHER IT IS GRAYSCALE, COINBASE, HOW LONG DO YOU THINK WE CONTINUE TO FEEL THE EFFECT? IS THERE MORE CONTAGION TO BE FELT? > > WE ALWAYS LOOK FOR THE WHALE IN A SITUATION LIKE THIS. AND IF THERE IS A WHALE OUT THERE, IT WAS FTX. AND SAM BANKMAN-FRIED, KING OF THE HILL. SO I THINK WE FOUND THE WHALE AND I'M SURE THERE'S GOING TO BE MORE FALLOUT, BUT WE SEE HOW BIG THE WHALE IS. AND YES, AND A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE LOST A LOT OF MONEY AROUND THE CRYPTO ASSET ECOSYSTEM. LOSING VALUE HERE. BUT IF WE ARE RIGHT ON THE UNDERLYING TECHNOLOGY AND THE UNDERLYING ROLES THAT BITCOIN AND EASTER --ETHER ARE GOING TO PLAY IN THIS NEW WORLD, I THINK WE ARE GOING TO RECOVER PRETTY QUICKLY. TIM: YOU MENTIONED THAT FTX WAS A QUOTE FRAUD. GIVE IT SOME UNDERSTANDING OF WHAT -- > > MORE LIKE MADE OFF. TIM: GIVE US AN UNDERSTANDING OF WHAT YOUR INTERACTIONS WHERE WITH SAM BANKMAN-FRIED BEFORE THIS FALLOUT AND HAVE YOU SPOKEN TO HIM? I KNOW YOU WERE AT CRYPTO BAHAMAS EARLIER THIS YEAR, THE FTX CONFERENCE. > > YES. I HAD A ZOOM, MY TEAM AND I HAD ONE WITH SAM BEFORE THAT CONFERENCE. AND I THINK THEY WANTED TO HAVE US REPRESENTED AT THE CONFERENCE. AND SO, I DID GIVE A PRESENTATION THERE OR I WAS ON A PANEL. OTHER THAN THAT ONE PHONE CALL JUST TO SET UP, I HAVE NEVER TALKED TO HIM. AND YOU KNOW, HE, BY THE END OF THE PHONE CALL, SEEMED TO BE DISTRACTED BY WHATEVER ELSE HE WAS DOING. SO THAT WAS MY ONE EXPOSURE TO HIM. AND, YOU KNOW, I THINK THE THING THAT IS SHOCKING IS HOW MANY PEOPLE WERE VERY CLOSE TO HIM AND ONE WOULD HAVE PRESUMED LOOKED AT ALL OF THE DOCUMENTS AND GOT A SENSE OF THE BOOKS. THE FACT THAT SO MANY PEOPLE WERE COMPLETELY FOOLED IS QUITE SHOCKING. AND, YOU KNOW, I THINK HE HAD THIS AURA AROUND HIM OR SOMETHING THAT CAUSED PEOPLE TO ASK FEWER QUESTIONS THAN MIGHT OTHERWISE HAVE BEEN THE CASE. IT IS VERY HARD TO UNDERSTAND. CAROL: DO YOU WORRY AS YOU BUY INTO GRAYSCALE, KATHY, THE WHOLE WORLD OF THE DIGITAL CURRENCY GROUP, THE VARIOUS CONNECTIONS THAT GO BACK TO FTX, ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT LIQUIDATION OR ANYTHING? > > WELL, WE KNOW THAT THE GRAYSCALE INVESTMENT TRUSTS ARE THE MOST VALUABLE PART OF THAT COMPANY RIGHT NOW. AND THEY ARE CASH COWS. THEY ARE REVENUE-GENERATING. WE DO NOT THINK -- WE THINK THAT THEY ARE GOING TO TRY TO HOLD ONTO THAT. THERE IS NOTHING ELSE. SO WE ARE LOOKING AT 41% DISCOUNT OF THIS RELATIVE TO BITCOIN TODAY. AND SO, WE ACTUALLY THINK THERE IS A LOT OF UPSIDE. NOW, ONE OF THE THINGS THAT WE KNOW THAT GRAYSCALE AND MICHAEL WANTED WAS TO CONVERT THIS TRUST INTO AN ETF. WHAT HAS HAPPENED WITH THE FALL OUT HERE MIGHT INCREASE THE PROBABILITY THAT A BITCOIN ETF WILL BE APPROVED. I AM NOT SAYING IMMEDIATELY, BUT WE KNOW THAT EVEN THE NEWEST COMMISSIONER, JAIME I THINK IS HIS NAME, HAS COME OUT AND SAID WE NEED AS REGULATORS TO FOCUS ON DECENTRALIZATION AND TRANSPARENCY. WHAT IS THE MOST DECENTRALIZED AND TRANSPARENT CRYPTO ASSET IN THE WORLD? IT IS BITCOIN. AND YET, RETAIL INVESTORS DO NOT HAVE EASY ACCESS THROUGH A LIQUID ASSET LIKE AN ETF, WHICH HONESTLY, I DO NOT UNDERSTAND, GIVEN THAT THEY APPROVED BITCOIN FUTURES. SO, YOU KNOW, I THINK IT MIGHT INCREASE THE ODDS. WE SHALL SEE. CAROL: SOME HAVE BEEN WONDERING WHETHER OR NOT YOU ARE PLAYING AN ARBITRAGE RIGHT NOW? IS IT THAT BECAUSE OF THE DEEP DISCOUNT AT THIS POINT? IS THAT THE THINKING FOR YOU TO BE MOVING MORE MONEY INTO THIS? > > IT IS ONE OF THE FEW SECURITIES. WE HAVE TO OWN SECURITIES IN ETF'S, SO IT IS ONE OF THE FEW SECURITIES WE CAN BUY. AND YES, IT IS AT A VERY BIG DISCOUNT. SO IT IS MORE ATTRACTIVE. BITCOIN, IF THEY WERE TO EVEN LIQUIDATE IT, WE HAVE GOT SUCH A BIG DISCOUNT, RELATIVE TO BITCOIN, THAT AGAIN, WE DO NOT THINK THEY ARE GOING TO. THIS IS THE MOST VALUABLE PROPERTY. I THINK THEY'RE GOING TO HANG ONTO IT AND OVER TIME, THE DISCOUNT WILL CLOSE. DO NOT KNOW IF IT IS BECAUSE OF A CONVERSION TO A BITCOIN ETF. I AM SURE THE REGULATORS WILL TAKE A VERY CLOSE LOOK AT DCG AND THE GRAYSCALE BITCOIN INVESTMENT TRUST. BUT WE DO KNOW THIS IS A TRUST, A HIGHLY REGULATED. I MEAN, WE HAVE TO DO OUR HOMEWORK ON IT AND WE KNOW THAT ALL OF THE BITCOIN BEHIND G-V TC IS IN COLD STORAGE AT COINBASE. AND COINBASE HAS CONFIRMED THIS. SO, YOU KNOW, WE FEEL COMFORTABLE WITH IT HERE. TIM: WE HAVE TALKED COINBASE, WE HAVE TALKED GBTC. ARE THERE ANY OTHER OPPORTUNITIES IN CRYPTO THAT YOU SEE IN THE WAKE OF FTX COLLAPSE AS PRICES HAVE BEEN BEATEN UP? > > WELL, AGAIN, FOR OUR ETF'S, WE, AS YOU MENTIONED WITH COINBASE, WE ALSO OWN SQUARE. IT IS INTERESTING THAT JACK DORSEY HAS CHOSEN THE MOST TRANSPARENT, MOST DECENTRALIZED CRYPTO ASSET TO CENTER BLOCKS, CRYPTO EXPOSURE TO. AND I REALIZE HE IS TRYING TO FROM A DEVELOPER COMMUNITY POINT OF VIEW LEAVE THEM ON THEIR OWN. BUT WE DO THINK THAT COIN -- AND YOU CAN SEE THROUGH THE BEHAVIOR OF THE INFRASTRUCTURE, HAS NOT SKIPPED A BEAT. NOT ONE BEAT. MORE SECURE THAN IT WAS YESTERDAY, THE DAY BEFORE, THE DAY BEFORE, SO I HAVE A FEELING THIS IS GOING TO ELEVATE BITCOIN IN THE EYES OF NOT ONLY THE CRYPTO WORLD, BUT THE INVESTMENT WORLD AT LARGE. AND I HAVE A FEELING IT IS GOING TO HAVE MORE RUNNING ROOM THROUGH THE REST OF THE WORLD. I THINK THAT THIS IS THE WAY THAT THIS IS BLOCKS TO GO TO MARKET, TO GET INTO THE REST OF THE WORLD. WE THINK THEY ARE GOING TO BE VERY SUCCESSFUL. CAROL: I AM ASSUMING THAT YOU'RE GOING TO HOLD TO YOUR BITCOIN FORECAST FOR ONE MILLION PER COIN BY 2030. THAT FEELS GOOD TO YOU? > > YES. AND YOU KNOW, SOMETIMES YOU NEED TO BATTLE TEST. YOU NEED TO GO THROUGH CRISES TO SEE WHO THE REAL -- TO SEE THE SURVIVORS, FIRST OF ALL. BUT REALLY TO BATTLE TEST OF THE INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE THESIS. AND AGAIN, WE THINK BITCOIN IS COMING OUT OF THIS SMELLING LIKE A ROSE, BECAUSE OF WHAT I HAVE MENTIONED PREVIOUSLY. AND I DO THINK THOUGH THE ONE THING THAT WILL BE DELAYED IS PERHAPS INSTITUTIONS STEPPING BACK AND JUST SAYING OK, DO WE REALLY UNDERSTAND THIS? AND ONCE THEY ACTUALLY DO THE HOMEWORK AND SEE WHAT HAS HAPPENED HERE, I THINK THEY MIGHT BE MORE COMFORTABLE MOVING INTO BITCOIN. AND PERHAPS ETHER AS A FIRST STOP. BECAUSE THEY WILL UNDERSTAND IT MORE. CAROL: YOU MENTIONED JACK DORSEY. I WANT TO SWITCH GEARS AND I WAS THINKING ABOUT TWITTER AND TESLA. THERE ARE SOME THINGS GOING ON IN OUR WORLD THAT I FEEL LIKE YOU ARE THE PERSON TO COMMENT ON. HOW DO YOU MAKE SENSE OF ELON MUSK, SOMEONE YOU KNOW, YOU'VE TALKED TO, YOU HAVE BEEN AN INVESTOR AT TESLA FOR A LONG TIME. ARE YOU COMFORTABLE WITH HIS ACTIONS AROUND TWITTER OF FIRING PEOPLE, HIRING THEM BACK, THE VERIFIED A CHECK MARK, TALKING ABOUT PEOPLE PAYING FOR IT AND TAKING THAT BACK. DO YOU FEEL COMFORTABLE WITH HIS STATEMENT? YOU'VE OWN PRIVATE SHARES OF TWITTER AND HAVE TALKED ABOUT WANTING TO OWN MORE. > > YES, YES WE DO. WE OWNED TWITTER FOR QUITE A WILD AND THEN WE SOLD IT INTO THE RUMORS THAT ELON WAS GOING TO BUY IT. BECAUSE WE KNEW THAT THERE WOULD BE A LOT OF CONTROVERSY AROUND THAT, SO IT MOVED INTO THE 60'S. I THINK IT GOT TO 70. AND WE SOLD THERE. AND WE'VE BEEN WATCHING FROM THE SIDELINES. BUT IF YOU LOOK AT THAT MODEL HUNGER RUN IT HAS NOT DELIVERED ON THE PROMISE. AND, YOU KNOW, I THINK OPENING UP THE ALGORITHMS, WHICH WE THINK HE WILL DO AND TAKING AWAY THE KIND OF HUMAN DRIVEN CENSORSHIP AND ALLOWING THE TRANSPARENCY IN THE ALGORITHMS THAT THEY PUT OUT THERE, ALLOWING PEOPLE TO QUESTION THEM IS GOING TO BE VERY HEALTHY. IF YOU LOOK AT THE DAILY AVERAGE USERS, I THINK THE VARIOUS METRICS THAT YOU CAN COUNT DAILY, THEY HAVE BEEN GOING UP TRAUMATICALLY. SO, YOU KNOW, I KNOW A LOT OF PEOPLE, YOU KNOW, WHO HAVE BASICALLY DECIDED TO QUIT TWITTER BECAUSE THEY DID NOT LIKE THE KIND OF CENSORSHIP AND SO FORTH THAT WAS GOING ON. SO I ACTUALLY LIKE WHAT HE IS DOING. TIM: IT SEEMS INTERESTING THAT A LOT OF BRANDS DON'T LIKE WHAT HE IS DOING. ROMAINE: WE WERE LISTENING TO CATHIE WOOD, FOUNDER AND THE CIO OF THE ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT EMPIRE. ANSWERING A QUESTION THERE ABOUT TWITTER IN ELON MUSK SHEPHERDING OF THE SITE. MOST OF THE QUESTIONS SHE HAD BEEN ASKED SO FAR, MOST OF THE RESPONSES SHE HAD GIVEN HAD TO DO WITH BITCOIN. HER BELIEF THAT THERE IS A FUTURE AND WE KNOW SHE HAS BEEN BUYING COINBASE, A LOT OF GRAYSCALE. SCARLET: IT WAS INTERESTING THAT SHE SAID THE COLLAPSE IS GOOD FOR CRYPTO OVER ALL. ROMAINE: A LOT MORE COMING UP, DO NOT GO ANYWHERE. ♪ ROMAINE: HP INK REPORTING EARNINGS. THIS IS THE PERSONAL COMPUTER MAKER. THE FOURTH QUARTER NUMBERS BEAT STREET ESTIMATES BUT A FISCAL FIRST QUARTER FORECAST COMING IN A LITTLE BIT LIGHT, THE COMPANY TREATING THAT TO A 10% DECLINE IN OVERALL PC DEMAND AND NOW ANNOUNCING FOUR TO 6000 JOB CUTS BY THE END OF FISCAL 25. SENIOR NETWORK ANALYST, WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THIS REPORT? > > THANKS. IN TERMS OF THE END LINE RESULTS, I THINK IF WE LOOK AT THE OUTLOOK, IT LOOKS LIKE THEY ARE TRYING TO USE THE HEADCOUNT CUTS TO REALLY BRING THE COST DOWN. IF YOU LOOK AT THE FOUR-YEAR OUTLOOK, IT IS BELOW CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS DESPITE BE FIRST FISCAL FIRST QUARTER START. SCARLET: A LIGHTER OUTLOOK THAN ANTICIPATED AND UP TO 6000 JOB CUTS, YET HP RAISES ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26.25 CENTS. WHAT IS THE EXPLANATION? IS THAT A RATE PRIORITIZATION OF CASH? > > HEY, SCARLET, SO IN TERMS OF HOW HP OPERATES THEIR BUSINESS, THEY ARE TRYING TO BE SHAREHOLDER FRIENDLY. AND THEY HAVE ALWAYS BEEN A CAPITAL RETURNS STORY. THEY DID GIVE FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE, WHICH IS 11% DOWN. THEY WANT TO KEEP THE DIVIDEND INVESTORS ON THEIR SIDE. ROMAINE: TALK TO US ABOUT PC DEMAND OVER ALL. WE KNOW THIS IS NOT SOMETHING UNIQUE TO HP INK ITSELF, THE IDEA THAT WE ARE FORCED TO BUY A LOT OF COMPUTER EQUIPMENT, PRINTERS AND OTHER THINGS AT THE START OF 2020, THINGS THAT WE DO NOT NECESSARILY NEED TO REPLENISH RATE AT THE END OF 2022. WOO: FANTASTIC QUESTION. THAT IS A QUESTION I AM STRUGGLING WITH RIGHT NOW. DELL REPORTED LAST NIGHT THAT THE DEMAND OVER ALL, THEY CONTINUE TO EXPECT WEAKENING DEMAND OF PCS GOING INTO CALENDAR 2023, PRIMARILY BECAUSE OF THE MACRO BACKDROP AND CONSUMER. THE OTHER THING THAT IS COMPOUNDING THE CHALLENGES FOR BOTH DELL AND HP IS A WEAKENING CORPORATE SPENDING BACKDROP AS WELL. AND BOTH DELL AND HP HAVE 50% OF THEIR PC SALES COMING OUT OF THE CORPORATE REALM. SO THAT IS NOT HOLDING UP. SO THEY ARE GETTING BAD NEWS ON BOTH ENDS. THE QUESTION GOING FORWARD IS ARE WE GOING TO SUSTAIN A PRE-PANDEMIC OR POST-PANDEMIC LEVEL? AND IF WE MAINTAINED THIS MOBILE WORLD OR MOBILE TYPE OF WORKFORCE, STILL LEANING TOWARDS A POST-PANDEMIC -- A HIGHER THAN PRE-PANDEMIC LEVEL LONG-TERM VOLUME GOING FORWARD. SCARLET: THAT IS THE IN QUESTION THAT INVESTORS ARE STRUGGLING WITH. WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING AHEAD TO, WHEN IT COMES TO THE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WHAT YOU MIGHT LEARN THERE THAT MIGHT MEANINGFULLY CHANGE YOUR VIEW ON HP? WOO: SURE, SO, SCARLET IF YOU LOOK AT RESULTS OFF THE PRINT, THE STOCK DROPPED BY 20% AND BOUNCE RIGHT BACK UP. THE KEY TO NOT ONLY THESE CONSUMER ELECTRONIC NAMES IS THAT ARE WE AT THE BOTTOM? DID THEY CUT ENOUGH THAT WE HAVE NO MORE CUTS GOING FORWARD? I BELIEVE THAT THEY HAVE DONE SO, DELL'S MADE MEANINGFUL CUTS AS WELL AS HP'S CUTS INTO AS PART OF THE GUIDANCE MAY BE THE BOTTOM. AND THAT MIGHT HELP VALUATIONS GOING FOR IT. ROMAINE: WE WILL BE INTERESTED TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS. SHARES DOWN A PERCENT IN AFTER-HOURS TRADING. THEY HAVE BEEN DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF MONTHS. WOO, SENIOR ANALYST FOR BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE, HELPING TO BREAK DOWN THOSE EARNINGS. INTERESTING FORECAST. AND OF COURSE THOSE JOB CUTS, WHICH ARE GOING TO EXTEND THROUGH 2025. THE FISCAL YEAR, SO BASICALLY TWO YEARS TO GET THOSE JOB CUTS IN. SCARLET: I THINK IT IS INTERESTING THAT THEY HAVE RAISED THEIR DIVIDENDS. I KNOW THEY WANT TO BE SHAREHOLDER FRIENDLY BUT RAISING THEIR DIVIDEND WHILE CUTTING JOBS. SCARLET: I AM SCARLET FU. LET'S LOOK AT HOW MARKETS PERFORMED ON THIS TUESDAY. A RALLY IN BONDS AND STOCKS. THE S & P 500 BROKE OUT OF THIS STREAK WHERE IT WAS CLOSING UP OR DOWN LESS THAN 1% AFTER THE OCTOBER CPA REPORT TWO THURSDAYS AGO. THE S & P 500 CLOSING UP I BETTER THAN 1.75%, ABOVE THE 4000 LEVEL. ALL 11 INDUSTRY GROUPS ENDED HIGHER, LED BY ENERGY STOCKS. THE DOLLAR IS WEAKER. WE WANT TO MENTION THE EARNINGS PICTURE, FOR THE MOST PART, WAS FAIRLY ROSY WHEN IT COMES TO A READ ON THE CONSUMER. EARNINGS FROM BEST BUY, ABERCROMBIE & FITCH, AND AMERICAN EAGLE REASSURING INVESTORS THAT CONSUMER SPENDING WILL CONTINUE TO BE A SUPPORTING FORCE IN THE ECONOMY. ROMAINE: ALL OF THE FOCUS IS ON THE CONSUMER, PARTICULARLY ON A WEEK WHERE WE GET BLACK FRIDAY AND WE ARE EXPECTED TO GO SHOP. WE GOT JW NORDSTROM'S RESULTS. THOSE SHARES DOWN 5% IN AFTER-HOURS TRADING. THE TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE WAS NOT THAT. THREE TWO QUARTER REVENUE, WHAT THE STREET WAS LOOKING FOR. THE ADJUSTED EPS SLIGHTLY HIGHER. MARY RUSS GILBERT JOINS US NOW TO WALK US THROUGH WHAT WE LEARNED ABOUT THAT THIRD QUARTER, AND MORE IMPORTANTLY, ABOUT THE FORECAST GOING FORWARD, WHICH ACCORDING TO NORDSTROM, SEEMS LIKE IT WILL INCLUDE FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH OF 5% TO 7%. MARY: THAT'S CORRECT. WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE IS RETAILERS HAVE DONE A GOOD JOB RESETTING INVESTOR EXPECTATIONS IN Q2 WHEN THEY REPORTED NUMBERS THEN AND SAW A SLOWDOWN. THEY REALLY DIALED BACK THEIR GUIDELINES FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND FOR THE FULL YEAR. WE SAW THAT WITH NORDSTROM. ONE OF THE KEY POINTS THAT CAME OUT OF THAT EARNINGS REPORT WAS THE FACT THAT INVENTORIES WERE UP ONLY .6% AFTER BEING UP 10% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT THE END OF THE SECOND QUARTER. THEY TOOK A $100 MILLION HIT IN THE $200 MILLION GUIDANCE THEY GAVE FOR THE INCREMENTAL INVENTORY MARKDOWNS THAT THEY WOULD TAKE. THAT HAPPENED IN THE THIRD QUARTER. THEY ARE IN A GOOD POSITION INVENTORY WISE. THEREFORE LINE STORES WERE DOWN SLIGHTLY. PART OF IT WAS DUE TO THE SHIFT IN THE ANNIVERSARY SALE. SCARLET: I'M GLAD YOU BRING UP INVENTORIES. THAT IS SOMETHING A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE QUESTIONS ON. IT IS THE ONE THING RETAILERS CAN CONTROL AND MANAGE, ESPECIALLY WITH THE BROADER MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT. I REMEMBER BACK IN THE DAY THAT NORDSTROM, THERE WERE CONCERNS ABOUT WHETHER NORDSTROM RACK WAS GOING TO CANNIBALIZE SALES FROM NORDSTROM PROPER. WHAT EVIDENCE DO WE HAVE THAT IS HAPPENING OR NOT HAPPENING? MARY: FIRST OF ALL, NORDSTROM RACK IS STILL RESETTING THEIR STRATEGY THERE IN THE SENSE THAT LAST YEAR, DUE TO THE PANDEMIC AND THE SHORTAGE OF INVENTORY, ESPECIALLY THE BRANDS YOU TYPICALLY FIND AT NORDSTROM, THERE WAS A SHORTAGE OF THAT AT THE RACK. . THIS YEAR, IT IS IMPROVING. I THINK IT PROBABLY IMPROVED MORE IN THE THIRD QUARTER, ESPECIALLY WITH THE EXCESS INVENTORY OUT THERE. YOU CAN START TO FIND SOME OF THE MICHAEL COURSE PRODUCT IN OUTERWEAR, I NOTICE YOU CAN SEE BANANA REPUBLIC, AND ALL OF THAT IS BEING PROMOTED ON THE NORDSTROM RACK ONLINE AND ALSO WITHIN THE STORE. WHEREAS, AGAIN, THIS IS BIFURCATED CONSUMER. IF YOU LOOK AT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE, THEY ARE SEEING STRONG RESULTS ON THAT, THE HIGH-END AND DESIGNER SIDE. ROMAINE: YOU MENTIONED A LOT OF THOSE BRANDS. I'M WONDERING ABOUT THE RELEVANCY OF THE DEPARTMENT STORE CONCEPT IN A DAY AND AGE WHEN A A LOT OF THESE BRANDS HAVE DONE A BETTER JOB OF BUILDING UP THEIR WEBSITES AND SELLING DIRECTLY TO THE CONSUMER. . WHY GO THROUGH NORDSTROM AND NORDSTROM RACK WHEN I COULD GO TO A NIKE OR MICHAEL COURSE MYSELF? MARY: THAT IS A GOOD POINT. THESE BRANDS ARE DOING A GOOD JOB ON A DTC BASIS. DIRECT TO CONSUMER. BOTH ONLINE AND WITH THEIR OWN STORE PLATFORMS. I THINK WHAT NORDSTROM HAS ALWAYS BEEN KNOWN FOR HIS NEWNESS. THEY ARE SUCCESSFUL THAT WAY. BRANDS LIKE TO BE CAPTURED, THAT CUSTOMER THAT COMES INTO NORDSTROM CONFERS SOMETHING NEW. THEY ATTRACT SOME OF THE HIGH PROFILE BRANDS, BUT AT THE SAME TIME, THEY ALSO BRING IN SOME OF THESE EMERGING BRANDS. THAT IS WHAT THEIR CUSTOMER IS LOOKING FOR, NEWNESS, AND HAVING FRESH PRODUCT. SCARLET: OUR THANKS TO MARY RUSS GILBERT, GIVING US THE READ ON NORDSTROM WHICH HAS REPORTED EARNINGS. THE STOCKS ARE LOWER IN AFTER-HOURS TRADING FOLLOWING ITS RESULTS. WE WANT TO STICK WITH RETAIL EARNINGS BECAUSE EARLIER TODAY, A SLEW OF COMPANIES INCLUDING BEST BUY, BLEW PAST EARNINGS ESTIMATES SPARKING A RALLY FOR MOST OF THAT SECTOR. JOINING US IS ANTHONY CHUKUMBA, SENIOR RESEARCH ANALYST FOR LOOP CAPITAL MARKETS. I WANT TO START WITH BEST BUY WHICH SPARKED A RALLY IN THE S & P 500 AMONG RETAILERS, UP BY ALMOST 13% ON THE DAY. . WE MENTIONED INVENTORIES EARLIER. THE INVENTORY STORY FOR BEST BUY WAS FAVORABLE. WHAT IS YOUR CONFIDENCE THAT BEST BUY HAS SORTED AS ITS INVENTORY ISSUES? ANTHONY: TO BE CLEAR, I DON'T THINK BEST BUY HAD ANY INVENTORY ISSUES, NOT TO THE EXTENT WE SAW WITH WALMART AND TARGET, WHERE THEY ARE SWIMMING IN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS INVENTORY. BEST BUY'S INVENTORY POSITION IS VERY TIGHT NOW. YOU MIGHT MAKE THE ARGUMENT THAT THEY MAY NOT HAVE ENOUGH INVENTORY. PART OF THAT IS THE FACT THAT THERE WERE SOME SHIFTS IN TERMS OF TIMING OF RECEIPTS. THEIR INVENTORY IS VERY CLEAN HEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY SELLING SEASON. THAT IS THE POSITION YOU WANT TO BE IN. ROMAINE: WHAT IS THE STRATEGY FOR BEST BUY TO GET PEOPLE INTO THEIR STORES? IF YOU AGO, BEFORE THE PANDEMIC, THEY MADE A BIG SHIFT OF PROVIDING INDIVIDUAL AREAS OF THE STORY FOCUSED ON MICROSOFT OR JUST FOCUSED ON SONY. WHAT IS THE DRAW NOW? ANTHONY: ONE THING THEY ARE DOING THAT IS NEW IS THEY ARE EXPANDING SOME OF THEIR PRODUCT CATEGORIES. THEY HAVE ADDED MORE CONNECTED FITNESS PRODUCTS, THEY HAVE ADDED SOME OUTDOOR GRILLS. TO SOME EXTENT, BEST BUY IS GOING TO BE KIND OF A SLAVE TO PRODUCT RELEASES. WHETHER THAT IS A NEW IPHONE THAT COMES OUT, NEW VIDEOGAME COUNSEL THAT COMES OUT. THERE IS ALWAYS A STEADY STREAM OF NEW AND INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS FROM A LOT OF THESE TECHNOLOGY FIRMS WITH INCREDIBLY DEEP POCKETS. SCARLET: IF THEY MIGHT NOT HAVE INVENTORY FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON AS YOU SUGGESTED, WHAT WOULD THAT MEAN IN TERMS OF PRICING AND PROMOTIONS SPECIFICALLY? ANTHONY:ANTHONY: WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IS THAT AS CONDITIONS HAVE NORMALIZED, WE ARE SEEING MORE PROMOTIONS FROM BEST BUY AND OTHER COMPETITORS. OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS, WE HAVE THIS PANDEMIC DRIVEN DEMAND PULL FORWARD. YOU ARE STRUGGLING TO KEEP THE SALES SO THERE WAS NOT INCENTIVE TO PROMOTE. NOW THINGS ARE MORE NORMALIZING. LIKE I SAID, BECAUSE BEST BUY IS NOT SWIMMING IN INVENTORY LIKE THE TARGET'S AND WALMART'S OF THE WORLD, THEY DON'T HAVE TO GO TOO GANGBUSTERS IN TERMS OF PROMOTIONS. THEY HAVE TO RESPOND TO OTHERS PROMOTIONS BUT THEY DON'T HAVE AN INDUSTRY -- INVENTORY GLUT THEY HAVE TO WORK THROUGH. ROMAINE: THOSE SHARES UP 13%. I WANT TO PIVOT TO ANOTHER COMPANY UNDER YOUR COVERAGE, DOLLAR TREE. SHARES WERE DOWN 8%, EVEN THOUGH IT APPEARED ON THE SURFACE THAT THE NUMBERS CAME IN AT LEAST IN-LINE, AND IN SOME CASES HIGHER THAN WHAT THE STREET WAS LOOKING FOR. ANTHONY: ABSOLUTELY. IT'S FUNNY. BEST BUY'S COMP STORE SALES WERE DOWN 10% AND THEIR EARNINGS WERE DOWN 34%. DOLLAR TREE'S COMP STORE SALES WERE UP 6%, 7%, IN THEIR EARNINGS WERE UP 25% IN THEIR STOCK IS DOWN. ROMAINE: IS THAT BECAUSE OF THE OVERHANG WITH FAMILY DOLLAR? ANTHONY: NOT NECESSARILY AN OVERHANG. THE DISAPPOINTMENT WAS THAT THEY DID GUIDE TO THE LOWER HALF OF THEIR FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE. I THINK THAT IS WHAT WILL TRIGGER THE SELLOFF. FROM MY PERSPECTIVE, I SAW A LOT OF VERY ENCOURAGING SIGNS IN FAMILY DOLLAR. FIRST OFF, THEY HAD THE STRONGEST COMP STORE SALES THEY HAVE HAD SINCE DOLLAR TREE ACQUIRED THEM IN 2015, ABSENT THE CRAZY DAYS OF THE PANDEMIC. IN ADDITION TO THAT, TRAFFIC WAS UP .1%. THAT WAS THE FIRST TRAFFIC ROAD IN 12 QUARTERS. CLEARLY, THE PRICE INVESTMENT THEY HAVE MADE, CONSUMERS ARE RESPONDING TO THOSE IN THAT IS A POSITIVE SIGN FOR FAMILY DOLLAR. SCARLET: WHAT DO YOU WANT TO SEE FROM RETAILERS THIS EARNINGS SEASON? OR RATHER, THIS HOLIDAY SHOPPING SEASON, TO AFFIRM YOUR BELIEF THAT MAYBE THEY CAN MANAGE THROUGH WHAT IS GOING TO BE A TRICKY 2023? ANTHONY: I THINK IT REALLY COMES DOWN TO TOPLINE GROWTH. YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT LIKE A THREE YEAR STACK BASIS, BECAUSE THOSE CRAZY PANDEMIC COMPARISONS. A LOT OF IT IS GOING TO COME DOWN TO INVENTORY. YOU REALLY WANT TO BE COMING OUT OF THIS HOLIDAY SELLING SEASON WITH CLEAN INVENTORIES. YOU DON'T WANT TO HAVE AN INVENTORY OVERHANG HEADING INTO 2023. TO BE CLEAR, 2023, THERE IS A LOT THAT WILL NOT BE WITHIN THEIR CONTROL. A LOT OF IT WILL COME DOWN TO, DO WE HAVE A SOFT LANDING OR NOT SO MUCH? DO WE GO INTO A FULL-BLOWN RECESSION? IN THAT CASE, FOR THE MAJORITY OF RETAILERS, THERE IS NOT A LOT THEY CAN DO ABOUT THAT. GOING BACK TO DOLLAR TREE, TYPICALLY, THOSE DEEP DISCOUNT RETAILS WILL BENEFIT IN TOUGH ECONOMIC TIMES BECAUSE CONSUMERS WILL TRADE MORE EXPENSIVE THINGS FOR CONVENIENCE STORES. ROMAINE: GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. ALL EYES ARE ON THIS SPACE HERE. ANTHONY CHUKUMBA, OVER AT LOOP CAPITAL MARKETS, SENIOR RESEARCH ANALYST COVERING BEST BUY AND DOLLAR TREE, AMONG OTHER COMPANIES OUT THERE. WE WANT TO GET BACK TO BREAKING NEWS WE HAD EARLIER IN THE DAY SURROUNDING AND CHESTER UNITED AND THE PROPOSED SALE OF THAT BUSINESS. . WE ARE GETTING CONVERSE -- CONFIRMATION SAYING THAT THEY ARE EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, WHICH INCLUDES THE POTENTIAL FOR A SALE. THEY HAVE ALL THE CAVEATS IN THERE THAT A SALE DOES NOT NECESSARILY MEAN IT IS GOING TO HAPPEN, BUT NEVERTHELESS, THIS IS SOMETHING THAT HAS BEEN ANTICIPATED FOR QUITE SOME TIME. WE WERE TALKING WITH ED LUDLOW ABOUT THE POPULARITY OF THE GLAZER FAMILY AMONG FANS, OR LACK THEREOF. THE IDEA THAT NEW LEADERSHIP MIGHT BE IN ORDER. MY GUESS IS THEY WILL GET A PRETTY PENNY FOR THIS IF THEY DECIDE TO SELL. SCARLET: THERE IS A COUPLE OF PREMIER LEAGUE TEAMS THAT COULD BE LOOKING FOR A BUYER, INCLUDING LIVERPOOL. WE SAW PICTURES OF RENALDO. RENALDO WILL BE LEAVING MANCHESTER UNITED. COINCIDENCE? ROMAINE: I SPENT 10 MINUTES ON MANCHESTER UNITED TWITTER. THEY SEEM TO BE STICKING IT TO HIM PRETTY HARD. WE HAVE MORE TO COVER HERE ON THE SHOW -- SCARLET: ROMAINE SPENT TIME ON HIS TWITTER. ROMAINE: THAT FIRST HEARING WE HAVE HAD IN THE BANKRUPTCY OF FTX, THAT HAPPENED TODAY. WE WILL GET INSIGHTS INTO WHAT HAPPENED, AND MORE IMPORTANTLY, ON THE FUTURE OF THE CRYPTO SPACE. ALEX THORN WILL JOIN US FROM GALAXY DIGITAL. THAT IS COMING UP NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: THE DRAMA CONTINUES. FTX MOVING INTO BANKRUPTCY COURT IN DELAWARE. THE FIRST HEARING WE GOT TODAY. THERE WERE A LOT OF KEY TAKEAWAYS. THE ONE EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT IS HOW LAWYERS FOR FTX SAY A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF THE COMPANY'S ASSETS ARE STOLEN OR MISSING. WE LEARNED THE NAMES OF THE TOP 50 CREDITORS, WE DID NOT LEARN THEIR NAMES, THAT WILL BE KEPT SECRET FOR NOW. WE LEARNED A JUDGE HAS APPROVED MOTIONS ALLOWING FTX TO CONTINUE OPERATING AND PAID EMPLOYEES WHILE OFFICIALS POUR OVER THE COMPANY'S BOOKS. A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT FTX AND THE BROADER CRYPTO WORLD. ALEX THORN WILL JOIN US, THE HEAD OF FIRMWIDE RESEARCH AT GALAXY DIGITAL. HE IS HERE ALONGSIDE SONALI BASAK WHO HAS BEEN COVERING THIS FOR QUITE SOME TIME. SHOULD ALI -- > > THIS IDEA THAT THE CREDITORS WILL NOT BE REVEALED, PARTICULARLY THE TOP 50. HOW IMPORTANT IS THAT? IS THAT INFORMATION THE MARKET NEEDS TO KNOW, OR DO YOU THINK IT IS MORE APPROPRIATE TO DO WHAT IS BEING ARGUED FOR, PROTECTING THE PRIVACY OF THOSE CREDITORS? ALEX: I THINK IT IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT FOR THE MARKET TO KNOW. AND THEY DID RULE ON AN INTERIM BASIS THAT THE NAMES WILL BE KEPT REDACTED, NOT JUST FOR THE TOP 50, BUT ALL UNSECURED CREDITORS. I UNDERSTAND THE POINTS. THIS IS CRYPTOCURRENCY, THESE ARE DIGITAL BEAR ASSETS. THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT PRIVACY QUESTIONS. I THINK THE JUDGE WAS REASONABLE IN SAYING THEY WILL REASSESS IT AT THE NEXT HEARING IN DECEMBER. THAT IS WHAT EVERYONE IS TRYING TO UNDERSTAND, THE SCOPE OF CONTAGION, AND THE COMPOSITION OF THE CONTAGION. KEEP IN MIND, WE DON'T JUST WANT TO KNOW WHO THE PLAYERS ARE BUT WHAT ASSETS THEY HAVE ON THE EXCHANGE. I DON'T KNOW IF THAT WILL EVER COME OUT. SCARLET: IT IS SOMETHING WE WILL TRY TO SIFT THROUGH. WHAT ASSETS TIED TO FTX ARE TAKING A HIT HERE? ALEX: EVERYTHING IN THE SOLANA ECOSYSTEM HAS BEEN TAKING A HIT FOR A NUMBER OF REASONS, NOT THE LEAST OF WHICH IS THAT HE WAS A LARGE PROMOTER OF SOLANA. BUT ALSO BECAUSE ALAMEDA WAS THE REDEEMER ISSUER OF SEVERAL ASSETS. THEY HELD SIGNIFICANT SERUM AND OTHER DEFIANT ASSET IN THE SOLANA ECOSYSTEM. THEY HAD SERVED AS A PRIME PARTNER IN ON AND OFF RAMP FOR THE ECOSYSTEM. ROMAINE: WE HAVE BEEN LEARNING IN DRIPS AND DRIVES, BUT THE INTERESTING REPORTING HAS TO DO WITH HOW EARLY A LOT OF THIS STARTED TO UNFOLD. WE TALK ABOUT THE SUDDEN COLLAPSE OF FTX. IT DOES APPEAR SOME OF THE CRACKS WERE VISIBLE, AT LEAST TO SOME FOLKS MONTHS AGO. IT RAISES A LOT OF CONCERNS ABOUT THE OTHER PLAYERS IN THIS INDUSTRY, THEIR EXPOSURE, IF NOT TO FTX DIRECTLY, BUT SOME INDIRECT LINKS THAT HAS THEM ON THE BACK FOOT AS WELL. IS THERE ANOTHER DOMINO WE SHOULD BE LOOKING TO DROP? ALEX: THAT IS THE QUESTION EVERYONE IS ASKING. WE DON'T REALLY KNOW. GIVEN THE LACK OF CLARITY OF THE PRIVATE COMPANY, A LOT OF COMPANIES IN CRYPTO ARE PRIVATE, BASICALLY ALL THE TRADING COMPANIES EXCEPT FOR GALAXY AND COINBASE ARE PRIVATE. THERE IS A LOT OPACITY THERE. IT DOES GO BACK TO LAST SPRING AND THE CREDIT CONTAGION WE SAW WITH A BLOCK FIGHT AND CELSIUS AND VOYAGER. SEVERAL OF WHICH FTX HAD PLEDGED TO BAILOUT OR WAS BIDDING ON ASSETS. THE COLLAPSE OF FTX WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT AND RIPPLE FROM THAT CONTAGION FROM LAST SPRING. IT IS HARD TO KNOW EXACTLY, OBVIOUSLY GENESIS HAS BEEN IN THE NEWS. WE DON'T KNOW MUCH YET OTHER THAN WHAT HAS BEEN REPORTED. BUT YOU SAW THEIR LOAN BALANCES DECLINED SIGNIFICANTLY FROM Q3 -- FROM Q2 TO Q3. CLEARLY THEY HAVE BEEN FEELING THE PINCH FROM THAT CREDIT CRISIS AS WELL. SONALI: I KNOW YOU GET THIS QUESTION A LOT, AND I KNOW YOU HAVE A LOT OF RESEARCH THAT CAN BACKUP THE SCALE OF NOT JUST FTX, BUT GENESIS. WE HAVE REPORTED GENESIS WOULD HAVE TO FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY IF THEY CANNOT FIND FUNDING TO SHORE UP THAT LENDING UNIT. WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IN THAT EVEN? WHY DOES THAT MATTER FOR THE INDUSTRY AT LARGE? ALEX: GENESIS HAS BEEN ONE OF THE OLDEST AND LONGEST RUNNING TRADING DERIVATIVES AND LENDERS IN THE CRYPTO SPACE. IT IS FAIR TO SAY THERE LENDING BOOK WAS THE LARGEST. THEY HAVE RELATIONSHIPS ACROSS THE ENTIRE ECOSYSTEM, TONS OF COUNTERPARTIES THAT TRADED OR BORROWED AND LENT WITH GENESIS OVER THE YEARS. IT IS REALLY AN ICONIC FIRM, PARTICULARLY IN OVER-THE-COUNTER TRADING AND INSTITUTIONAL TRADING. THAT IS A BIG DEAL. IN TERMS OF WHO WAS EXPOSED IN A GENESIS BANKRUPTCY OR IF THERE IS A HOLE THERE, TO WHOM IT IS OWED, WE DON'T KNOW MUCH. GIVEN THE PRIVATE NATURE OF DIGITAL CURRENCY GROUP AND GENESIS, OF THOSE FIRMS, WHAT WE KNOW IS MOSTLY WHAT HAS BEEN REPORTED IN THE PRESS. WE DO KNOW THEY HAD A SIGNIFICANT CLAIM AGAINST EUROS CAPITAL OF $1.2 BILLION THEY FILED IN THE BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS. WE KNOW THERE WAS A SIGNIFICANT LOSS THERE. OBVIOUSLY, WE HAVE THIS NEWS ABOUT THE GEMINI EARNED PROGRAM, THE SIZE OF WHICH IS SPECULATED BUT NOT TOTALLY KNOWN. I HATE TO SAY WE REALLY JUST DON'T KNOW AT THIS TIME HOW BIG THE FALLOUT COULD BE. THEIR LOAN BOOK IS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED FROM WHERE IT WAS EARLIER THIS YEAR. SCARLET: I WANT TO GIVE PROPS TO SONALI WHO HAS BEEN DOING THE REPORTING ON GENESIS. SHE HAS REPORTED ON THE INTERCOMPANY LOANS WITH ITS PARENT COMPANY. FROM MY RATE, IT SOUNDS LIKE IT IS COMMONPLACE IN THE CRYPTO SPACE. DO YOU READ IT THAT WAY? IS IT OK FOR THESE COMPANIES TO DO THAT? ALEX: WE ARE AMONG THE MOST TRANSPARENT COMPANIES, GALAXY, BY VIRTUE OF BEING PUBLIC. I WILL SAY, IT IS ONE GIANT TOPCOAT. I CAN'T REALLY -- I DON'T REALLY KNOW WHETHER IT IS NORMAL IN THE SITUATION. I THINK BETWEEN GENESIS ENTITIES THEMSELVES LEAVING ASIDE THE TOPCOAT, IT WOULD NOT BE TOO IRREGULAR. I DID SEE SONALI'S REPORTING A FEW MINUTES AGO OF THOSE INTERCOMPANY LOANS. THAT IS THE FIRST I HAD HEARD OF IT. I HAVE NOT HAD A CHANCE TO DIG INTO THAT YET. SONALI: THERE IS SOME REPORTING COMING OUT NOW ABOUT SAM BANKMAN-FRIED APOLOGIZING TO FTX EMPLOYEES IN A LETTER TO EMPLOYEES. WHAT DOES THIS ALL SAY ABOUT LEVERAGE AT THE END OF THE DAY FROM YOUR PERSPECTIVE? ALEX: LEVERAGE, IT CAN BE A KILLER. CERTAINLY THE QUIDDITY RISK IS THE MOTHER OF ALL RISKS IN MARKETS. I HAVE TO CHUCKLE ABOUT SAM BANKMAN-FRIED. THERE WAS THE BALANCE SHEET HE REPORTEDLY HAD GONE OUT TO INVESTORS WITH LATE TWO WEEKS AGO THE FINANCIAL TIMES REPORTED IN WHICH HE IDENTIFIED A -$80 BILLION HEAD AND POORLY LABELED FIAT ACCOUNT. THAT IS THE TYPE OF ACCOUNTING THAT YOU SIMPLY CANNOT DO. WE HAVE A LOT OF EVIDENCE ON CHAIN THAT LOOKS LIKE THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT MISAPPROPRIATION OF CLIENT FUNDS. IT IS REALLY JUST NOT EXCUSABLE. WHETHER IT WAS LEVERAGED AT ALAMEDA THAT LED THEM TO TAKE THOSE ACTIONS AT FTX, IS NOT TOTALLY KNOWN. IT SEEMS LIKELY. I THINK YOU HAVE TO FOCUS ON STRONG RISK MANAGEMENT IN THIS SPACE. UNFORTUNATELY, WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF BAD RISK MANAGEMENT. SCARLET: IT COMES DOWN TO LEVERAGE LIQUIDITY AND RISK MANAGEMENT. ALEX THORN, THANK YOU SO MUCH, HEAD OF GALAXY DIGITAL, ALONG WITH SONALI BASAK WHO HAS BEEN LEADING THE WAY ON THE REPORTING OF ALL OF THIS. COMING UP, BUT TO WATCH FOR ON WEDNESDAY, THANKSGIVING EVE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: A RALLY ON THIS TUESDAY THAT APPEARED TO BE BASED ON THE FUNDAMENTALS COMING OUT OF THOSE EARNINGS. HERE IS A SET UP OF WHAT TO LOOK FOR ON WEDNESDAY. MORE EARNINGS. ONE OF THE BIG OUTPERFORMER'S ON THE YEAR HAS BEEN DEAR. . WE HAVE THOSE EARNINGS TOMORROW MORNING. SCARLET:SCARLET: THE STOCK WAS TRADING AT ITS HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE APRIL. CROP PRICES HAVE BEEN HIGH. THAT IS LEADING TO HIGH DEMAND FOR FARM EQUIPMENT. CLICK FOR A ROSY OUTLOOK FROM DEERE. THERE IS A DATA DUMP TOMORROW. DID YOU KNOW? ROMAINE: IT WILL BE INTERESTING. WE WILL GET THE FOMC MINUTES ON WEDNESDAY. I DO WONDER WHETHER IT MATTERS AS MUCH, GIVEN HOW MUCH CHATTER -- THEY HAVE BEEN FLAPPING THEIR GUMS SINCE THAT MEETING. WHAT ARE WE GOING TO LEARN OUT OF THOSE MEETINGS? SCARLET: THEY ARE GOING TO SAY, WAIT FOR US TO GET OUR WORK DONE. ROMAINE: WHAT IS THIS, -- WHAT WAS IT, SUSTAINABLY RESTRICTIVE? SCARLET: FOR SOME PERIOD OF TIME. ROMAINE: AND WHO WAS THE HAWK, WHO WAS THE DEATH. SOMETHING TO PAY ATTENTION TO AT 2:00 P.M. WE WILL GET EARLIER IN THE MORNING ALL OF THIS DATA, INCLUDING FOR THE U.S. AND EUROPE. IF YOU WANT TO KNOW WHAT THAT -- WHAT THOSE PMI'S ARE GOING TO COME IN AT ALL OF THEM ARE BELOW 50. SCARLET: THAT IS CONTRACTION. IT IS A GLOBAL STORY AS VINCE REINHARDT REMINDED US EARLIER. AS WE DEBATE ON WHETHER THE U.S. WILL SLIP INTO RECESSION, EUROPE WILL BE IN RECESSION, THE U.K. WILL BE IN RECESSION. EVEN IF THE U.S. MANAGES TO END UP IN A SHALLOW RECESSION, THE REST OF THE WORLD IS IN FOR SOME PAIN. ROMAINE: KEEP AN EYE ON THE SERVICES PMI'S, PARTICULARLY IN THE U.S. WE KNEW MANUFACTURING WAS CONTRACTED. IF WE SEE WEAKNESSES IN SERVICES, THAT COULD BE A RED FLAG IF THERE IS NO ROTATION. WE HAVE TO KEEP OUR EYE ON THE ENERGY MARKETS. THERE IS A BIG PRICE CAP THAT ALL OF THESE EURO COUNTRIES KEEP TALKING ABOUT, WHERE THE G7 IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE WHAT THE PRICE CAP STRUCTURE IS GOING TO LOOK LIKE ON RUSSIAN CRUDE. SCARLET: OIL PRICES HAVE BEEN RALLYING, AT LEAST FOR TODAY, THEY ENDED ON A LOSING STREAK. WE SAW ENERGY STOCKS MOVING HIGHER ON THE BACK OF THAT. ENERGY STOCKS HAVE BEEN A WINNER FOR 2022. ROMAINE: WE HEARD FROM RUSSIA EARLIER SAYING ANYONE THAT ABIDES BY THOSE PRICE CAPS WILL NOT DO BUSINESS WITH RUSSIA. AND A LOT MORE COMING UP HERE.