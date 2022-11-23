Banríon Founder on US Markets

00:00

Shane, you say keep an eye on the consumer, because that's where the mystery is all going to get solved. How healthy is the U.S. consumer right now? Right now, it looks like it's okay. But remember, most of the indicators we used to kind of assess the health of the consumer are lagging indicators. So consumers appear to look pretty good right now. We had better than expected October retail numbers, but I really think the holiday season is going to be the key test of the resilience of the consumer. Right now, you're seeing a lot of early Black Friday sales. That suggests to me that retailers are concerned and trying to entice consumers to spend. But you are seeing the savings rate decline and the use of credit cards for spending is rising while neither is in red flag territory. This is a trend that I would keep my eye on. And I am especially concerned about what happens with this holiday season to see truly how strong the consumer is. So if monetary policy is operating with a lag. What does that mean for the consumer if the Fed goes another 50 basis points next month? Well, I think the Fed has been very clear. They expect that this will be painful for the consumer. The Fed and most monetary policy really only impacts the demand side, not so much the supply side. Most of the inflation issues we're seeing are driven by supply issues. So obviously, if you see demand start to subside, that's actually a good thing to get things back in equilibrium. But it doesn't address the root of the problem. So I think we're going to continue to see stress in the consumer. I think raise continuing to raise rate and maintain this rhetoric is concerning. And a friend of mine had a great analogy, which I think is perfect for this particular situation, which is the Fed is going about this like a cook or a baker who's trying to bake a cake and just wants to do it more quickly. So they're raising the temperature of the oven until 400 degrees. And what actually ends up happening is you burn the cake in a drawer inside. And so it doesn't end up cooking any quicker. I think that's a little bit what you're seeing here. And I think our economy is basically the cake. China. I find it intriguing you're not ready to write off crypto just yet. How do you navigate this landscape given the stunning demise that we've seen with FTSE X? Well, I think you have to remember that crypto is not about the actual currency, but rather the block chain technology of which it sits on. So this is bringing us back to fundamentals. Is the technology a good technology? Is there strong adoption? And where can it really be disruptive and really improve efficiencies? One of the places I think you'll see that is in supply chain management and logistics. The CEO of IBM has come out and specifically said he's very interested and block chain for our supply chain. And when you start to look at smart contracts, things of that sort. What crypto technologies have the blocking that will benefit most? You look at a theory and you look at Solana, you look at Card Arnaud, those are the types of cryptos that would benefit. Now, that's not to say I'm jumping in here feet first. By no means is that the case. But I think you start to look at this carefully and think about who the winners will be. Because even after the tech bubble, as much as we had all these casualties, there were a few companies that survived and thrived following that. And now is the time to kind of look at what's going on in that space and look for who will be the survivors. Is it too early to be able to tell on who the survivors will be? Because there's still a lot of, you know, existential questions over the entire sector. I don't think it's too early, I think that gets back to my original point. Whose block chain technology is going to the most adept at being used for the most favorable use cases and again, smart contracts. Supply chain logistics. Those three that I mentioned, Solana, Caetano and Syrian seem to be the areas that would benefit from that. But it does come back to who has the strength in their block chain for the adoption in the ways that we think block chain will be adopted in the long run. And that's where your focus should be.