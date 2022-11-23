'Bloomberg The Open' Full Show (11/23//2022)

00:00

From New York City, for our viewers worldwide and Lisa Abramowicz for Jonathan Ferro markets range bound ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday tomorrow, fluctuating between gains and losses, yields slightly higher. The countdown to the open starts right now. Everything you need to get set for the start of us trading. This is Bloomberg, the open with Jonathan Ferro. To begin with, the big issue reading the December tealeaves sequence on a daily basis, sending some kind of a confusing message, is market becoming a little bit more cautious on its expectations for the Fed? We know they're going to raise rates 50 basis points, 50 basis points in December. How prepared the markets for a slowing off of rate hikes. Waiting for that moment when the Fed is likely to pivot the terminal rate exploration process. Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet? We think there are about 70 to 80 percent done with the tightening cycle pushing back against the easing and financial conditions keenly focused on the labor market. They know that policy works with long and very large lags. They are growing into restricted territory. That is going to continue a damaging growth. The one consistent message from the Fed is going to be pain. Joining us now to discuss this blow banks Esti Dweck and look up how Illini of picked asset management. I do want to get to both of you on the year ahead, but just in the here and now. SD how important are today's meeting minutes from the November 2nd Fed confab? I think they're not that important. There's going to be some attention to the dot plot and you come up to discussion of the dot plot and whether that terminal rate is going to come in higher when we get the next update in December. We've had so many speakers come out since the meeting with very hawkish were mostly hawkish comments. We know there was a slightly more dovish meeting and a more hawkish Paolo press conference. I think at this point, investors are looking at it because it's the last big data before the Thanksgiving weekend. But I don't think we're gonna get that many big surprises from today. Look, it seems like SD is not allowing a lot of people kind of shrugging past this. Perhaps they don't want to look at it ahead of the long weekend. But are we moving past the Federal Reserve as a controller of markets? Are we moving past the central banks as having some sort of Prussians and moving toward the data? The granularity of each individual investor in their thesis? Yeah, I mean, I totally agree. I think when we look at the what central banks are planning to do, I think we know very well what they're planning to do. I think now we have reached a point, especially in the US, where interest rates are pretty much in line with where I think they should be. So now more than ever is about growth, especially is about inflation and also about inflation expectations. But I think we have reached the point where interest rates again are more or less fundamental. So now it's about data more than ever. And I think what the meanest may actually tell us if the Federal Reserve members feel more worried or less worried about growth then than the markets think. And there's an issue as we look at how the market is pricing in terms of rate hikes, in terms of the Fed stopping at 5 percent every course, Krishna Guha focusing on that writing, quote, We think the Fed leadership wants to get off the 75 basis point of meeting hamster wheel, even though it is finding it hard to do so while maintaining control of financial conditions. We think the Fed is still heading for a hawkish slowing and the slowing part is what matters. I wonder, S.T., from your vantage point, whether we're really looking at something that is going to be hawkish no matter what and a market that is eased in terms of financial conditions far beyond what the Fed would like to see. I think we need to stay hawkish and the next challenge is going to be one saying that tightening is still tightening, even if it's not 75 basis points per meeting and that four and a half. Seventy five, five percent, wherever they end up is restricted, monetary policy is higher for longer is restricted and try to maintain that hawkish tone to keep those medium to long term inflation expectations anchored, prevent those financial conditions from loosening too much, because if that happens, then they're forced to come back and hike some more. So at this point, I think it's more about a balancing DAX of maintaining that hawkish rhetoric, those inflation expectations in check and those financial conditions relatively tight and having that restrictive monetary policy, then actually what the rate hike is looking like, we're sort of targeting and S & P 500 level. I'm not saying that ISE specifically. It's sort of tongue in cheek. But is that. I mean, how much are you looking at the the financial conditions easing in response to this expectation of a slowing inflation? And I think that the Fed's going to push back and push back hard. Well, I do believe that when you look at financial conditions, they probably going to get a little bit more a little bit tighter. But I think what really matters full financial conditions is the direction of inflation. And inflation, in my opinion, is going to go down quite significantly. These food help will help multiples to go high to some valuation for equity would improve. The real question is that if earnings will decline much more than the P will rise because of these could be opposed by the Fed. Also falling inflation. And I think the jury is still out. I still believe that earnings will fall quite significantly next year. So I think the Fed really needs to pose for markets to go higher. And I believe that is too early to make this call. And that's why we continue to be quite cautious in equities, and especially after the rally. Did we have seen in the past few weeks, will they get to that in just a bit? It would just ticking on the Fed speak. We've been digesting a bunch of it, including Kansas City Fed President Esther George, highlighting the need for higher rates while high savings is likely to provide momentum to consumption and require higher interest rates. It's certainly positive that we see that these households are wealthier, less financially constrained and better insured. But that said, reduced inflation will mean we have to incent saving overconsumption. Michael McKee. Joining us now with more from Washington, D.C., Michael, ahead of those meeting minutes. What are you looking at? What is going to be important for you? Well, I think we do put who well, that there isn't much we're going to learn in here. However, the meeting minutes are put together and edited after the meeting, and they have three weeks. And I think what you may see is a bit of a hawkish still trying to keep a lid on the financial conditions out there. But here's what we already know. Jay Powell told us the decision was unanimous. The terminal rate was likely to be raised. It may be time to slow the pace. And many feel rates are going to be higher for longer. So there's not gonna be any real surprises in there. I don't think that the chairman and everyone else who's spoken since then hasn't already told us. Now we are seeing some confusion in the markets about where we go from here. When you look at what the market is pricing for Fed fund futures, it looks like there's a big drop in interest rates. Big cuts coming next year. But really, those are about 10 basis points at a time. You don't really get a full 25 basis point cut until November. So it may be that the Fed's message is beginning to sink in. We'll have to see. Finally. How important are the minutes and how important is all this Fed speak? Well, Blinder was just on Bloomberg television saying that he doesn't think the Fed is hurting anybody by talking as much as it does, even though they've got a lot of criticism for it. I just want to take you back to when this all started. The first statement from the Fed was on February 4th of 1994. Alan Greenspan put out a statement. And ever since then, the Fed's been communicating a lot more. Look what's happened to the S & P 500. Doesn't look like investors have really been hurt by all this Fed speak yet. Not yet, anyway. Michael McKee, thank you so much. Meanwhile, we are getting some PMI ISE in the United States later this hour following some results out of the euro region. S & P Global saying, quote, It's clear that manufacturing remains in a severe downturn in the service sector is still under intense pressure, a recession. Therefore, it looks likely that the latest data provides hope that the scale of the downturn may not be as severe as previously feared. Still with us asked you to. And Luca Paul Allen. So over in London, Luca, from your vantage point, we saw better than expected data. How consistent is this with the message in Europe over the next six months, 12 months, that perhaps this recession won't be as deep and could be sort of marched from more quickly? Well, let me say, there is a huge consensus about the recession a year when there is a huge consensus. Normally the consensus tends to be wrong. I think to be fair though, the risk of recession is very high. But having said that, we see also the consumer confidence and the confidence that it has been improving recently. The economic data is more resilient than everybody expects. And I think for a combination of factors, I think the one is that natural gas prices are going down, which is very significant. You also see quite, quite substantial fiscal policy response. And like in the U.S., I think there are still excess savings in the system. So I do believe the euro will go toward recession, but I think he's not going to be particularly severe, is not going to be particularly long. And the market, I think, slowly is recognized as fact. And European equities has been doing pretty well in the last few weeks because of this recent essay. Do you agree or do you think that that has staying power? I agree that some of these sectors have certainly helped European equities to do well in the last few weeks. I'm not sure it has so much staying power. We know that growth is going to soften even further, even though so far the winter has been relatively mild. And those gas storage levels are much better. I think the lower gas prices were the real catalyst for that upside in equity prices. We still don't know what the ECB is going to do and how is going to balance this softer growth backdrop with extremely high inflation. So I do worry more about European equities looking into next year. But in the short term, earnings have been relatively supportive and we do have a little bit of that momentum still going for European equities, at least into the next couple of weeks. So there's momentum for everything right now as to having how much do you buy into this idea that this risk rally can last until the end of the year? I mean, I understand all the gloom and doom beyond, but people are saying, look, people want to make their performance. They're going to be buying. And that's what we're seeing right now. I think that is what we're seeing and we're going to continue to have that momentum into the end of the year. We have a couple of very important data points and quite a few sort of soft and hard inflation data points over the next three weeks. And it can really help the market. Disinflation indicators continue to feed through into the harder data that's going to make the job of the Fed a lot easier to lift their foot off the pedal, somewhat reduce those the pace of the rate hikes, reduce the size of the rate hikes. And I think it'll continue. Now, look, I was saying we have an earnings question for next year. We had those lagged assets from all of that tightening we've done this year looking at what it's going to do to growth next year. So a couple of big question marks later in 2023. But for the next few weeks, even if it's not in a straight line up, I do think that momentum is going to continue to new into Christmas. Luca, final word. Well, I do believe, though, when you look at the equity market, I think too much of a kind of optimism about inflation, about a central bank pausing. So I do believe that the next move is not going to be up and it's going to be down and have to see that our oversight of all and inflation fully and again, we see some evidence of that, but it's too early. We need to make this call. So I still believe that is better to be a little bit cautious, to be overweight defensives. And so we don't believe that this rally is really can be sustained for the next three or six months. Look up, Houdini, as we track. Both of you are sticking with us. Taking a look right now at some of the stocks that are moving out of the opening bell. Here's Abigail Doolittle. Well, at least the futures may be stuck right around flat or down slightly right now. But we've got some bigger movers beneath the surface. Beginning with earnings movers, earnings are continuing to come in Nordstrom. The shares are down about 8 percent. This after the company reported disappointing earnings. There's too much inventory, too many sales needed price cutting plus the current quarter. The holiday quarter is starting off relatively slow. Autodesk down eight point eight percent. This after their buildings were pretty light. The outlook was cut and it seems like customers are reluctant to lock up for more than a year. Now, if we flip up the board and take a look at some of the interesting non sequitur movers that are to the upside, Tesla up nearly 2 percent on an upgrade over at Citi on a better risk reward after the big fall. While Adam Jones over at Morgan Stanley used to be a big Tesla bull bear, now he is saying that this is a big value opportunity in video. The chips continue to extend to some degree a small degree, yesterday's rally and then Manchester United. Big story, stock up nine point one percent on the news sort of news, Lisa, because there are trickles of this a couple of months ago that the Glazer family may be considering selling its entire stake or a piece of the stake. So that stock up again, 9 percent. Abigail, thank you so much. Coming up, disruptions and layoffs continuing in the labor market in terms of what's happening on the ground. If you think about labor, if you think about housing, all those things are showing signs of easing at this point. Credit Suisse, HP now joining the growing list of companies announcing some of those costs. That conversation coming up next. Bloomberg. We're seeing the beginnings of layoffs, particularly at tech firms and also in the financial industry. Fairly large numbers. And that in time will be reflected in consumer demand. I think in next year, particularly discretionary demand, more layoff announcements coming out across industries. HP planning to cut 6000 jobs. Credit Suisse slashing at least a third of its investment banking staff. In China, meanwhile, a protest erupting in Apple's main iPhone plant in China. As tensions rise over unpaid wages and tough Covid restrictions, team coverage starting right now. Sonali Basak Katie Greifeld. Let's start with you, Sonali, what we've seen. What do you see with Credit Suisse? We know about the job cuts in China, but remember, they also issued that profit warning that profit would be falling. They would be posting a loss of more than one point five billion dollars, one point five billion Swiss francs. So we do have shares here under pressure in Switzerland. They are trading below 4 bucks. So certainly a scary level to see for a Swiss bank, any large global systemic bank. But again, remember, that profit is not as steep as it was the last quarter. What we're hearing from Credit Suisse is them acknowledging the previously reported extent of outflows at its wealth management business. In addition to that, they they put the scale to it. But they also said that investment banking is further under pressure than initially thought. And beyond those seasonal declines. So you do have an array of problems. You do have J.P. Morgan analysts also saying that the fund outflows in particular, Lisa, are concerning. And Credit Suisse says we know after the most recent decision by S & P and that credit rating under pressure here that they would be facing outflows in that kind of a scenario. But we are learning just how much here. This bank is not yet out of the woods now. Thank you so much. And Katie, we're seeing that pain broaden out. What is going on in your space? It's broadening out and it's also especially intensifying in the tech sector. You mentioned HP. It cut its earnings outlook, but it also announced plans to cut up to 10 percent of its workforce. That does amount to about 6000 jobs over the next three years or so. And they're not alone. You have fintech giant FISA also planning to gradually lay off thousands of workers. That's part of a plan to cut about 500 million dollars of costs in the coming quarter. And of course, Google parent company Alphabet 2 is reportedly preparing to layoff about ten thousand of its, quote, poor performing employees. So just a trio of bad news there. But if you look at how some of these stocks are performing premarket, HP, it seems as if shareholders are cheering those cost cutting efforts. You have alphabet shares a little bit higher here. And Apple, as you mentioned, Lisa, dealing with protests at its main iPhone plant in China. Down a little bit premarket. We're talking about tech here, but this is a narrative running through the entire economy right now. You're looking at challenger, U.S. job cuts, announcements obvious. Obviously, the 20, 20 bars there kind of blow it out of the water. But as you can see, those bars are creeping higher and higher. Lisa, thank you so much. Katie Greifeld, Sonali Basak, both of you. Great work as Dweck and Luke Capellini back with us. Looking from your vantage point, does he see some of these layoffs? Is it enough of a softening to really take some of the inflationary pressure out? Do you reward companies that do cut back to prepare for perhaps a tougher next year? Well, I do see some evidence that wage growth is moderating, which I think is in line with the fact that final demand is weaker than than probably than expected. I don't see the risk of a significant decline or an acceleration in job cuts, to be honest, because the service sector was you mean very, very solid. But there's no question that companies are making much less money than before. Final demand or the uncertain about final demand is increasing. So he seems to be a pretty easy call to make that job growth. We decided quite significantly and I think what would be an impact on inflation? Well, it's difficult to say because inflation is about wage growth, but also margins. So I think that inflation will continue to fall, but not probably by as much as the market expects. Meanwhile, we do wonder ISE about some of the areas they've already gotten pretty beaten up. We've already seen pretty broad layoffs. And I'm thinking about retail. Are there areas where you've already seen such huge declines that they're starting to seem a little bit more attractive? Well, you mentioned retail for sure. We're starting to see that come through a little bit across in the tech sector. Still a lot of work to do because the announcements are just coming. But I think at some point we are going to see investors give the benefit of the doubt to these companies. I think we're going to see better earnings over the next few quarters. And the fact that DAX costs, costs are being reined in is certainly going to be seen as a positive. As Luca was saying, when you look at the service sector, you still have a lot of demand for jobs. So we're not going to see these layoffs across every sector. And I think, broadly speaking, for the unemployment rate and for the labor market, I think it will prove more resilient maybe than the Fed would like. But then some of these expectations that we have, we talked about does excess savings still coming through and helping people. So we're starting to go in that direction. But overly cutting wouldn't necessarily be the answer, especially if we managed to have something of a short and mild recession. So I say it seems like that is your base case. You said you ended there with short lived kind of recession. Is that the base case for you, that we're going to avoid some sort of incredibly hard landing at this point? It still seemed like a possibility. So base case is a strong word. But if the Fed does lay off a little bit and reduce these rate hikes and we're coming closer to that terminal rate around 5 percent, I think that's perfectly manageable for the economy. We're certainly going to see a slowdown. But the labor market is quite strong. As I said, those savings are doing pretty well. And now we are seeing improvement in the inflation picture in these supply chains. And that suggests that, you know, things can pick up and the Fed will be able to at least pause at some point. We're not talking about a pivot here, but that should help growth have a softer landing than what's priced in. Luca, final word. Well, I think that the the most indicators point to a potentially long period of stagnation more than recession, other knife is better, of course, for full market. But I don't see a big decline in GDP for a very simple reason because confirmation but also the consumer sector is not over leveraged. So I see the risk of a period of stagnation with growth around zero for three or four quarters. But I don't see the risk or significant risk of a deep recession in the US in the coming quarters. Look up. How let me ask you to ask both of you. Thank you so much. Have a wonderful weekend. If you're taking off starting tomorrow. Coming up, the morning calls. And later, J.P. Morgan's Jack Cafferty urging investors to remain disciplined, diversified portfolios to navigate the volatility that covers the station. Still ahead, on a day with not a lot of action at markets, pretty much flat here. We're just about seven minutes to go to the open. This is Bloomberg. But the basics, a parade rigging the New York Stock Exchange. This is countdown to the opening Lisa Abramowicz in for Jonathan Ferro moments away from the start of trading with markets that are not doing very much. You see the Nasdaq flat, S & P down about a tenth of a percent. Yields just slightly higher as people pass through some data. A data dump kind of day. We are getting a slew of data before the long weekend, including at 10 a.m. University of Michigan, consumer sentiment data. We did get a little bit higher than expected jobless claims earlier. And also durable goods orders coming in strong, showing sustained demand in an economy that has been marked by its resilience dollar a little bit weaker. What are three thirty on the euro dollar and crude below eighty dollars on the WTI and IMAX. Seventy eight dollars and twenty nine cents. Joining us now with a look at the stocks moving at the opening bell, here's Abigail Doolittle Lethal. Let's take a look at the shares of Deere because they are popping on a strong quarter. The company also boosted the outlook. Investors liking this a lot, looking like the best day in about six months. It looks like high tractor sales were really what spurred the quarter. That was a strong quarter along with the outlook. As for what's dragging, because we do, of course, have stocks well, basically just flat here. Let's take a look at Credit Suisse, which is down two point two percent. Earlier was talking about those layoffs, but they also had the fact that their assets outflow, their outflows of 88 billion dollars, and they're looking at the possibility of a one point six billion dollar loss coming up. So more bad news for Credit Suisse. And then oil down on the day, as you know, with WTI crude back below. Eighty dollars per barrel, as you were just pointing out, dragging on the energy sector. And this has everything to do with the EU discussing that Russia price cap at sixty five to seventy dollars, not enough to perhaps stem the the lack of sales that Russia oil. So again, oil is down taking the energy sector with it. Lisa. Abigail, thank you so much. The retail rally, meanwhile, taking a breather following yesterday's monster move higher, better than expected results fueling a rally across the sector. Burlington stores recording its best day in over nine years. Best Buy shopping nearly 13 percent, making it the S & P 500 top performer on Tuesday. Joining us now is Bloomberg's Katy Greifeld. Katy kind of revived the dead, huh? A little bit. So retail, it's really emerged as an unlikely bright spot this earnings season. Like we just talked about. You had Burlington, Best Buy, Abercrombie all handily beating their analysts forecasts. Add that together. And an index of apparel retailers at the highest level since about January. And most of those gains coming in November alone as we head into a key holiday season. But as with everything these days, you have to adjust for inflation. And when you do that, holiday shopping is actually expected to post its first real loss since 2009. We're talking about a decline of about one point two percent. So keep an eye out for that and talk about some of these out performers. But let's end with some bad news. Nordstrom cut its profit forecast by 12 percent last night. That's all about markdowns to clear out that excess inventory, which is up 20 percent from the second quarter. You look at shares right now, Lisa. They're down about 0 8 percent as trading kicks off. Thank you so much, Katie Greifeld there. Jack Caffrey of J.P. Morgan arguing that investors are getting ahead of the economy, writing, quote, The economic reality is moving so much more slowly than traders opinions. It seems much more likely that we have a recession next year, given the host of factors we are seeing that have occurred prior to a recession in the past. We talked about the yield curve before. I'm so pleased to say. Jack Cafferty joining us now Jack. I love this because we have all these people saying, yeah, it might be bad, but it's going to be really good after that. Let's just trade right ahead to that. Where are we seeing markets opinions getting perhaps ahead of the reality? Well, I think we started talking about it a moment ago to some extent in retail. Retail does tend to be an early cycle mover. We do now. There should be more people back to work. So probably where people back to office, I should say. But you have this underpinning of where our inventories work, should inventories be? You mentioned Nordstrom's week plus again. We have details from Target in terms of some people just have still too much out there looking at some of the bounces in some of the housing stocks again. You know, early cycle moves even ahead of interest rates seemingly stabilizing and actually getting indication that costs some of those big ticket items, housing and possibly even the auto sector getting a little bit too far ahead of themselves before you've actually even seen the clocks. So, Jack, how much is what you're saying? Sort of reflection of pain that has not yet been realized on the balance sheets of these companies and their forward looking outlooks? And how much is just just a re-evaluation reset in the new era that we're in? Of inflation and real yield? Well, I think there are two parts there. And if I were to start with the valuation question, certainly equities have been pressure from a reset, the higher interest rates. I think there's been some repricing of the certainty in the Federal Reserve that lasted from the immediate aftermath of the global financial crisis up until maybe late last year when the Fed insisted that inflation be transitory and then more or less said maybe we were wrong. And as they try to recapture that, I think investors are embedding some risk premium for is the Fed trying to offer forward guidance through the rearview mirror. Now, with the equity market so as to answer as to what is the earnings impact. And I think that's where the questions get more interesting because you have some questions about inventory. We've seen that that's been flushing its way through the system and so literally in the equity market. But importantly, a lot of companies are talking so much about they worked so hard to get people that they intend to keep them. And I think that might be supportive of sales, but also high pressure margins. And to the extent that equity investors rely on companies to really guide them towards what themselves the earnings, sales and earnings outlook looks like, we might have a better sales outcome, certainly supported by inflation as we were just talking about. But at the same time, are the profits going to be there? Certainly, as we would have in the past, if companies are a bit slower to flex that muscle, that's such an important point. And something we keep hearing about the job, full recession. What is the consequence to margins if that is truly the belief? Meanwhile, sentiment on Wall Street looking ahead to the second half of 2023, as Jack was talking about, analysts saying the S & P 500 index profits shrinking until then after that. Well, Bloomberg's Kailey Leinz joining us now Kelly. Well, if you listen to Michael Hartnett over at Bank of America, Lisa, he says don't touch risk assets, at least in the first half of next year, and then maybe things get a little bit better as we reach a narrative of peak hawkishness, no more climbing bond yields or the dollar or fed funds. And then there will genuinely be a bullish turn, which of course, is not what we've seen in the equity markets this year. And he is not alone in that view. You had a similar view being echoed over at Credit Suisse as well as Bank of America, which sees a bottom coming in in the first half. And where that leaves us really with a tale of two different six month periods in 2023 and ultimately a year end target on average on the street that is just shy of where we trade this morning. Thirty nine thirty one is the average and even only only five and a half percent upside from yesterday's close for the high on the street. So not too much upside is seen next year. And of course, a big part of that story is not just about price, it's about earnings as well, which is what you two were just discussing. If you look at the earnings growth estimates per quarter next year, it is expected to be soft in the first half, actually down about half of 1 percent when it comes to S & P s growth in the second quarter. But then a big rebalancing coming in Qs 3 and 4, and that is likely what all these strategists are looking forward to Lisa. Terry Lyons, thank you so much. And of course, as Jack Cafferty is still with us. I was saying that perhaps people are getting a little ahead of themselves. Do you think that it's because the path to the second half, the more optimism that we're expecting later in 2023 is perhaps a little premature based on. It's hard to know what's going to happen in the first half and whether the pain will truly be realized there. I do think to some extent that we've seen, you know, if we go down the balance sheet, the fixed income markets have certainly been much more enthusiastically Jihye Lee the lower end of the curve that the Fed is going to be shifting its policy sooner rather than later. And at the at the very at the very headline level, that's true. You continue to hear Fed speeches about moving away from the 75 basis point rate to the 50. But you're still talking about terminal rates that might be in the 40s, A and B. I do think that you're going to go over most of my career. We've certainly seen nominal interest rates along the curve looking more like nominal GDP. So we still have long and interest rates that are so relatively low against what I think most people would suggest nominal GDP might look like a year from now. Well, this is important, Jack. Basically saying that you don't buy this idea of the trade into long bonds, as so many people are saying, not only is the consensus, but it's a haven bet for next year. Well, I think it's a haven bet. And as we talked about, we taught you this idea of being a little bit more balanced. I do think that it is a haven to look at longer duration, fixed income in particular, because what we have seen a move in higher yields. You've actually seen most of that yield recovery in fixed income come in the form of discounts against poor value. What that means is the bonds are going to remain very responsive. And we look at where volatility is in fixed income. Volatility remains many multiples higher than what you're seeing in equity market volatility. So I do think there is a case to be made for owning that long duration as a hedge. But I think it's really holding the role is having a hedge for investors who are looking to actually invest in equity markets where they're going to have their actual longer term purchasing power protection, finding dividends, growing dividends and looking the parts of the market that actually benefit from a graduate, a slowing of inflation and benefiting from the ongoing pricing power. So whereas it's a well up barbell or a balance, where does that leave big tech? You know, Big Chuck is has been a source of so much the way of big gains for the equity market for the past decade. But I do think when markets reset, when they come out of recessions, hopefully one day finding new leadership in a world of possibly higher inflation than central banks might be comfortable with. But where are they after except for political reasons? Ultimately, big tech either shifts its attitude towards the funding margins and possibly even when starting to work consistently return cash. In particular, the semiconductor companies do to potentially just suffering a bit because so much of the future is a little bit less valuable, a higher interest for growth. So much of that earnings in the future become less valuable in a less certain world where we get we have this premium about central banks ability to forecast what the world looks like and the fact that you actually want to get some of that money back to the side where you reinvest it yourself, not necessarily trusting perhaps some of the technology founders you've reinvested so aggressively under business swap. So there's tremendous success in some cases, somewhat more mixed results as we're seeing in some particular parts of the market. Jack Cafferty, thank you so much. I'll be sticking with us. Some headlines, meanwhile, dropping on the terminal. Here's Abigail Doolittle Abbi. Well, Lisa, yes, we did have some headlines dropping on the terminal just a few minutes ago. The FCC to push bond and option brokers for better prices on trades. Now, a key part of this looming stop plan may also apply to fixed income. They basically these FCC basically wants best execution for all kinds of trades, more kinds of trades. Now, the big question here, Lisa, is this nothing headline? Because I feel like the FCC is often pushing for more transparency, better execution for those buying securities, or is it going to be like 20 years ago when the FINRA put in place trace for bond trading? I was at a couple of different firms at that time, and it really made it more difficult for the traders because there really was more transparency for the clients. It's unclear right now, but the FCC right now is going to push bond an option, bring cures for better prices on trades. Thank you so much, Abbi. That 15 minute window potentially being curtailed to shorter for the requirement for pork. Those bond prices coming up. U.S. PMI numbers crossing any minute after data out of Europe pointing to a recession that although with some hope for a shallow recession. That conversation coming up next. This is. This is Bloomberg's The Open. I'm Lisa Mateo, live in the principal room, coming up with Dana tacitly of the testily advisory group. That conversation at 130 p.m. in New York. Six thirty p.m. in London. This is Bloomberg. Some breaking U.S. economic data crossing the terminal and now Abigail Doolittle has the details Abbi. Lisa, this is really pretty interesting because we're looking at pretty sizable misses here. We're talking about the P.M. ISE for the US manufacturing services and composite. We're looking at contraction for all three. Manufacturing came in at forty seven point six. The expectation was 50. That's below what the ISI manufacturing number came in, which I think it was around forty nine point two for the last month. We have services in at forty six point one. That's also interesting cause a lot of folks thinking that if we're in a recession, it's not a real recession. They have services holding up. And then the overall number, not surprisingly, coming in at forty six point three. Now, also interesting, Lisa, of course, we have stocks up a little bit on this, up two tenths of one percent. That idea of bad news is good news. But it's very interesting what you were talking about before this deep, deep inversion for the yield curve. As you know, this usually portends a recession. Could it be the brief one that we have maybe seen, not seen? Maybe the case is growing for the idea that economic growth here is, in fact, slowing in the U.S. and that there could be some sort of a real recession ahead. But again, these PMI ISE in the US, the preliminary numbers for the month of November are missing across the board, coming in at overall forty six point three. Contraction, which is a contraction. Exactly. Abigail Doolittle. Thank you. And I do think it's notable just to pick up on what you're talking about, Abby, that bad news is good news for Marcus. You are seeing yields lower across the board and you are seeing just a sharp move lower on the two through the tens and then again, the pop in stocks because. Yes. Once again, people are hopeful that perhaps this will give the Fed confidence to move away from some of their 75 basis point rate hikes and their hawkish tell it to dig into the data in the U.S. and in Europe. Here's our own Michael McKee, Mike. Well, he's basically just tells the story of a global economic slowdown. The numbers we saw in the United States, pretty much the same as what we're seeing across Europe this morning. The biggest economies, France and Germany, also seeing numbers in the 40s, although some slight improvement, not something that you're going to write home about, but at least France and Germany go up a little bit compared to the prior month. But they're still in the mid 40s for not only manufacturing and services, but for the composite, the eurozone in the same situation. And the U.K. is kind of the surprise in the sense that those numbers look awful, but they're not as bad as had been forecast given the outlook for the British economy. So right now, it doesn't tell us much more than we already knew. Things are not good. The question is, where do we go from here? Michael McKee, thank you so much. J.P. Morgan's Jack Cafferty back with us. I'm wondering whether we're already in a recession if we start to see some of this recessionary type of data. What's your view on that? Well. When we come back earlier this year, we wound up having two quarters officially of negative GDP. Underpinning that, though, is a sense that the consumer had remained strong. And I think that's certainly one of the issues that we have to try to take apart. How much is changing consumer behavior from jobs on their spending? How much is to some extent inventory adjustments working their way through the system? People are comfortable their inventory levels or actually seeing their backlogs beginning to fall. And as a result, those companies wound up cutting their own hours and working their way through the system, reflecting why those PMI ISE projected the manufacturing sector have come in a little bit weaker. That's not necessarily shocking overall. So I do think that the consumer and reasonably resilient and question that is, is there some issue where there is over leverage in the economy now where you have a housing situation in two thousand four, five, six, seven, or perhaps over investment in the communications sector in 99, 2000? We don't have those misalignment of capital that excessive borrowing, at least it would seem, at the consumer corporate level. Maybe the government level. But then again, governments influence our central bank. So we're likely to be more political pressure on central banks to be some of the commentators not answering your question. But I do think slowly. But, you know, there's a difference through The Economist where on one hand and the other. But let's keep watching the consumer, because the consumer certainly is going to engage in spend. And that really is a driver of 70 percent of the US is bad news. Good for you, though. Does it give you any confidence to go out and dig into stocks at a time when the Fed is still tightening? But might we think the pace? Well, I think that comes back to where we started this conversation. Bad news is what's given particularly the fixed income markets. And we've seen some pops. The idea that the news is it bad that the Fed is is going to recognize that they perhaps over time and can move us towards its discussion of an eventual easing? I can't really hear anyone talking about when the easing starts. So we haven't really gotten to the point where bad news has become truly good news that the Fed has recognized that they've over done it again. So with that bad news might make for a less aggressive shift in the fixed income markets. Equity markets can look to that for some comfort. And then hopefully really come back and, you know, guidance is winding down and the sense of what corporate earnings start winding up looking like, you know, the first quarter for seems like orders are likely to be driven by this sense of how much inventory is really out there, how much inventory do we need before we can actually flush it out and actually start seeing some real demand really reassert itself. One confusion in 2020 to heading into next year has been the energy sector because you have this decline that we've seen is pretty dramatic in oil prices on the heels of potentially a slowdown in demand, a slowdown just in the global economy. And on the other hand, you're seeing that resilience. You're seeing the lack of investment in a lot of the companies that need to produce some of the goods they need to produce oil that is produced copper. How much do you go into commodities now despite some of the speculation that are going to see a decline in activity? Well, I think there's an old adage among traders that high prices are the cure for high prices. And so, you know that high prices results in consumers beginning to economize. I think that's certainly the fear you're seeing in energy isn't something you see necessarily in some of the other commodity markets yet. But those high prices are a function of underinvestment. And I think backwards to the real intermediate term question where you are seeing two very different responses. I think it's atomic question to have coming after the CFP 27 discussion. You look at European energy stocks and they are short changing themselves from big oil companies to power companies investing very aggressively in terms of how they will generate and provide power on a going forward basis in America. The attitude seems to be, I want to see oil stocks are looking like tobacco stocks 20 or so years ago when they recognized that they might not have the growth going forward that they've had in the past. They're going to generate conservative amount of cash with more disciplined spending profile and returning that cash to their investors, leaving their investors decide whether they might find investing in solar is the right idea, investing in wind power or transmission systems or just buying a completely different business. Or if you really believe in energy, you can buy more the oil stocks along with the companies which are retiring or share. So there is a as obvious split in energy. Clearly we need it now when it's 27 degrees in Europe. When we wake up on Monday morning and thinking, where did summer go? Indeed. Jack Cafferty, thank you. It seems like fall just didn't happen for some of the protective price action this morning. Let's get to Bloomberg's Abigail Doolittle Abbi. Well, Lisa, the volume may be 40 percent below the 20 day average, but we are looking at a gain for the S & P 500, up four tenths of 1 percent. Not surprisingly, most of the sectors are higher, of course, driven by those weaker PMI ISE, consumer discretionary technology and communications services up top over the last five days, though, Lisa. Let's take a look at the contrast between. Discretionary and staples staples risk off, leading discretionary is down. It's gonna be interesting to see whether or not this reverses as we go into the year end and we'll we have a Santa Claus rally. Abbi, thank you so much. Coming up, the market moving events that you should be watching. That's next in our trading diary. As Abby was saying, we are seeing a rally. Bad news evidently is good news, at least for now. This is Bloomberg. And Lisa Abramowicz headed for Jonathan Ferro, we are seeing a lift to markets after disappointing p.m. ISE bad news is good news. S & P up four tenths of a percent. NASDAQ up nearly three quarters of a percent. Yields are lower because perhaps people believe the Fed will be able to move away from some of the rate hikes. Time now for the trading diary where you need to be watching you. Consumer sentiment coming at the top of the hour. New home sales continues. The host of data today. Fed minutes out at 2 p.m.. U.S. markets closing for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday in a shorter market day on Friday. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone who does celebrate. I hope you enjoy it with your families, with your loved ones. This was Countdown to the Open. This is Bloomberg.