'Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia' Full Show (11/23/2022)

00:00

Very good morning, welcome to DAYBREAK Australia. I'm Heidi Stroud was in Sydney. I'm Annabel Drillers in Hong Kong. We're counting down to Asia's major market open. And good evening from Bloomberg Daybreak World Headquarters in New York. I'm Vonnie Quinn. The top stories this hour. U.S. stocks rising as investors weigh Fed signals and a set of upbeat earnings. Trader also eyeing the RBA NZ, which is poised for an unprecedented jumbo rate hike. The crypto crisis continues with court proceedings revealing a substantial amount of FTSE assets may have been stolen or are missing. And Chinese authorities reportedly planning to impose a fine of more than one billion dollars on Jack Ma's aunt group. All right. We do have some breaking news just crossing the Bloomberg when it comes to Australian PMI numbers that are just coming through. And, of course, this comes at a time of significant challenges for the RBA in terms of orchestrating a slowdown when it comes to inflation, but not sending the economy into recession. When it comes to the composite number here for the preliminary November number, we're getting forty seven point seven. That is a significant come down from that forty nine point eight in the previous reading services. Also a little bit weaker, forty seven point two coming from forty nine point three. That manufacturing PMI for November for Australia is still above the level, suggesting that we are seeing expansion of fifty one point five. But still, again, slowing from the previous reading of fifty two point seven. And this comes amidst really continued warnings about where potentially the path for interest rates, a path for growth, the pass for wages goes. We heard from Governor Philip Lowe speaking overnight, saying that Australia's central bank would be paying close attention to household spending. Wage and price setting behaviour and the global economy. Let's take a look at how all of this is playing into the setup for Asia. Bell. Thanks, Heidi. Yep. Well, just kicking off with the Wall Street closed here, and that was also being really dominated by the Fed as we have more Fed officials speaking. Bonnie's is going to get through the latest on that. But essentially, it does seem to be perhaps there is a growing appreciation among investors that the Fed could be open to moderating the pace of rate hikes. So we say of the S & P 500 closing at the highest level in more than two months. Tech stocks also higher as well. Now earnings. They were part of the picture as what we saw, Beth, by jumping by the most is 20, 20. And then Abercrombie and Fitch absolutely soaring in the session. That was down to a better than expected sales forecast. Good signals to us about the strength of the U.S. consumer treasuries. We saw that move low for yields. Crude also rising in the session. That was down to concerns around supply. But also, we did see a softer dollar snapping a three day rally in the session. But let's change now and take a look at the setup for Asian trading today. So we are seeing futures looking a little bit mixed. We've already got the Aussie ones looking for a higher start. New Zealand online. And Heidi, you'll Covid what we're expecting from the RBA NZ meeting later today. Also keeping an eye on the yen here today. Japan is shut for a public holiday, so no stocks trading also be delayed. Start for cash treasuries. But Vonnie, of course, you're focusing on the Fed. Well, we have Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mestre speaking once again today. And of course, we don't have that next FOMC meeting until December 14th. But Loretta Messer keeping it in focus that the Fed is on top of inflation and inflation tempering. She used a new word, Heidi. She talked about the cadence that the monetary policy was entering, a different cadence. General, it was very nice because it sort of changes the focus to the tempo of hikes as opposed to the actual size of the hikes. And of course, we knew that this was kind of coming, but it does reaffirm the idea that we might get a 50 basis point hike instead of a 75 basis point hike in December. Have a listen to what she had to say. Given the high level of inflation, restoring price stability remains the number one focus of the FOMC. And we're committed to using our tools to put inflation on a sustainable downward trajectory. The 2 percent body. I love that cadence. It kind of gives a little bit more suggestion that really monetary policy setting these days is perhaps more of an ask, more of a poetry than it is a science. Right. But also we are watching when it comes to central banks, the ABN said it's going to be a big one for so many reasons, not least of which is that market expectations are for that jumbo size 75 basis point lift in the official cash rate. That's what most economists are expecting. ANZ saying that their inflation targeting credibility is on the line. I mean, that is a big kind of statement to make when it comes to really one of the central banks that kicks off the hawkish turn globally. Right. We are expecting that cash rate to be lifted to four and a quarter of a percent from a three and a half percent. That would be the biggest since they introduced the OCR back in 1999. Let's get back to the USSR. And those investors are still recalibrating these said expectations. A bit more hawkish talk than it's bringing Bloomberg's processor reporter Emily Griffith. Emily, we did kind of see just that churn upwards when it comes to market momentum. Yes, certainly it did seem like the equity market liked what the Fed speakers had to say today. I did have a few sources tell me today, though, don't read too much into the price action. It is a holiday shortened week with Thanksgiving. We also have Friday, the trading markets closed a little bit earlier. So tomorrow is really going to be the big day for investors to kind of close out those trades for the week. We know the Fed is data dependent and there's a ton of economic data in the US being released tomorrow. We have the minutes. We know that's a little bit backward looking, but jobless claims and Michigan sentiment. So I anticipate that there will be some more volatility around those releases and just how investors are thinking about what the Fed is going to interpret the latest batch of data to mean. And of course, we've got another round of layoffs with HP announcing after the code six thousand layoffs over the next three years or twelve percent of the workforce. But in terms of Fed speak, Emily, what actually changed? We have it built into the market pricing. I thought that it was going to be a 50 basis point increase as opposed to a 75 basis point next time. So what did the market suddenly hear today? Yeah. Well, so it goes back to the idea that maybe it was more position driven, maybe just seasonality, Thanksgiving pushing the market up higher. Certainly a 50 basis point rate hike, although it's tight, it's not as aggressive as 75. We also did see treasury yields come down just a little bit today. So maybe those market expectations for a less aggressive fed be more reflected in the bond market. I also was looking at a stop from Piper Sandler, who Craig Johnson, who's the chief equity strategist. They're taking a look at Thanksgiving trading weeks. We typically see a dip on Monday and then an improvement in equity price action through. Thursday for 68 percent of the time since nineteen fifty. So maybe the equity market was just getting excited. We also crossed 4000 on the S & P 500, which seems to be a technical level that gets bulls excited here, anemic volume. But as you say, some important levels there. That's Bloomberg's courthouse reporter Emily Chang. Meanwhile, Bitcoin bounced from a session low amid the continuing fallout from the RTX collapse. Court proceedings reveal a, quote, substantial amount of FTSE assets may have been stolen or missing. For more, let's bring in Wall Street correspondent Sonali Basak emotionally. I was absolutely blown away by the idea that there are 50 biggest creditors. That means there are a lot more creditors out there. But these 50 biggest are sending representatives to these proceedings. They want some of their money back. Will they get it? They certainly want some of their money back. We know that they are trying to take some of the assets they have and potentially recapitalize them. They are trying to potentially sell some assets. Remember, they've hired investment bank for ELA Weinberg to do so. The important thing here is of those 50 creditors, of which 10 of them have about half of that, more than three billion dollar pool of money tied up here. They have petition not to reveal the names of those creditors. Now, some we had interviewed somebody at Galaxy Digital, the head of research, for example, saying that those names are important to the market because you have to figure out the calculation of contagion across the market. But again, they have made it so that they are not going to be at the near-term, but potentially they may be later on. I would say one more thing that is interesting that was revealed in the hearings today was you had a lawyer for RTX speaking to how they considered their venture capital investments part of the assets. They may be able to regain some value, too. They also have more than a billion dollars worth of cash. And so there is not nothing there. But like you just mentioned, there were a lot of assets that they had said were either stolen or missing. We're expecting to hear testimony from the FDIC. What do we expect in terms of any kind of elucidation as to how we got to this point and what other unknowns are? There is feels like every station, Ali, as you would know, there's some new headline that tells us something even more disturbing about the way that this all went down. I think we have to see Heidi had the not only what he has to say, what the new RTX has to say and what the prior TXU say, sandbag misread. I think we also have to see what regulators around the world and lawmakers around the world say, because remember, these entities are more than one hundred or across the globe, Japan, EU, Turkey. There are also certain assets that were left out of this bankruptcy proceeding. And you have to wonder what the relationship is between those assets and RTX itself as well and whether there is value there that could be recouped or whether their creditors that would want to seize some of the assets that are not directly in the RTX entity and FCX World. That is as reported by these bankruptcy filings. But again, because this is such a global story, this will require global regulators and lawmakers working with the company as it is today. And you did hear the RTX CEO and his lawyers say that that is something they're certainly doing. They're keeping close communication. Never a dull moment on this beat, a Wall Street correspondent Sonali Basak there with the latest on FTSE or to the other big news today, New Zealand central bank poised for an unprecedented jumbo sized rate hike later on Wednesday to fight the hottest inflation in decades. Wellington bureau chief Matthew Brooker joins us now. So Bloomberg Economics actually is looking at 50 basis points, but certainly 75 is consensus in terms of potentially being seen as what the RBA NZ needs to do to maintain credibility and this inflation fight. Yes, it does seem incredible that we're looking at an acceleration of tightening, given that the RBI is it was one of the early movers and governor or has described its tightening cycle cycle as well advanced. But look, as you say, inflation has remained stubbornly high, inflation expectations have jumped, and that will be a real concern to the central bank. The labor market is extremely tight and after today, there's a three month wait until the next policy decision in February. So you put all that together. And most economists say that adds up to a 75 basis point hike today, which means if the Michael Barr for 50 basis points of taking a risk with markets, what would you be looking for, though, in terms of the bank's commentary and forecasts? Well, I mean, I think 50 is certainly still a chance, right? I mean, we really haven't seen the full impact of the tightening to date here, largely because New Zealand mortgages, most households are on fixed rate mortgages and they haven't rolled over onto those new high interest rates. So I think for the forecasts, we'll be really interested to see whether the central bank is forecasting a recession next year. In other words, whether it feels it is actually needing to engineer a recession to get inflation back to Target. And the other big one will be looking at where the new peak for the cash rate will be. It could be five per cent or even higher next year. We also saw the latest trade numbers showing that deficit swelling to a fresh record in October. What are the economic fundamentals like when it comes to terms of trade? Well, I think, you know, demand in the New Zealand economy has remained actually pretty robust, which is obviously one of those reasons why the central bank feels it may need to do more to get inflation under control. And, you know, otherwise New Zealand's exports, I mean, they just haven't kept pace with the import. So I think that is a demand signal that the economy is still still relatively robust. Well, we will be looking out for just a couple of more hours. Wellington bureau chief Matthew Rockets. Thank you. Let's get the first word headlines now. And we begin with the former South Korean finance minister saying the government should turn to tax cuts and regulatory reforms to avert stagflation. As interest rates rise and inflation remains elevated, you will hole told Bloomberg that policymakers should push to lower the corporate tax rate, get rid of needless red tape and an ACT labor reforms. Now we are facing the not just the inflation with stagflation. So the recession. How can you freeze that? That's that's a real that's really problematic. And that's really a dilemma. The European Union has watered down its latest sanctions proposal for a price cap on Russia's oil exports by delaying its full implementation and softening key shipping provisions. According to a document seen by Bloomberg, the bloc proposed adding a 45 day transition to the introduction of the cap. European Commission also proposed an emergency brake on natural gas prices of two hundred and seventy five euros per megawatt hour. That's well above current price levels. Chinese authorities are reportedly planning to impose a fine of more than one billion dollars on Jack Ma's and group. Reuters says the central bank is preparing the penalty, which could land of the second quarter of next year. The report says the fine could pave the way for the end of a regulatory overhaul of the fintech firms that included the blocking of its planned 2020 IPO. And those were your first thought headlines. Still ahead, New Zealand central bank poised to raise interest rates later today. We're talking about that 75 basis points. We asked Mary Jo Vergara of Kiwi Bank if the Fed's expected slowdown foreshadows a future pivot for the RBA NZ. Coming up next, the genesis of Baron Capital Management tells us why she sees the best market opportunities in the. Sexy names. This is Bloomberg. What matters right now is to get the situation which inflation peaks and starts to come down directly. It has to be durable. It cannot be only one data point. And this is what we need to monitor in our forecast. We forecast that basically inflation will start to pivot around mid next year and will continue to come down, even though it will remain fairly high in some countries. At the end of twenty three. Oh, ECD engine chief economist Alvaro Pereira there. Muslim Fed officials have reinforced expectations that the central bank will slow their pace of rate rises next month. But our next guest says slowing inflation may not be a result of Fed intervention. Let's bring in China's society founder and president of Badawi on capital management. So China, yes, I keep an eye on the consumer because that's where the mystery is all going to get solved. How healthy is the U.S. consumer right now? Right now, it looks like it's okay. But remember, most of the indicators we used to kind of assess the health of the consumer are lagging indicators. So consumers appear to look pretty good right now. We had better than expected October retail numbers, but I really think the holiday season is going to be the key test, the resilience of the consumer. Right now, you're seeing a lot of early Black Friday sales. That suggests to me that retailers are concerned and trying to entice consumers to spend. But you are seeing the savings rate decline and the use of credit cards for spending is rising. While neither is in red flag territory, this is a trend that I would keep my eye on. And I am especially concerned about what happens with this holiday season to see truly how strong the consumer is. So if monetary policy is operating with a lag, what does that mean for the consumer if the Fed goes another 50 basis points next month? Well, I think the Fed has been very clear. They expect that this will be painful for the consumer. The Fed and most monetary policy really only impacts the demand side, not so much the supply side. Most of the inflation issues we're seeing are driven by supply issues. So obviously, if you see demand start to subside, that's actually a good thing to get things back in equilibrium. But it doesn't address the root of the problem. So I think we're going to continue to see stress in the consumer. I think raise continuing to raise rate and maintain this rhetoric is concerning. And a friend of mine had a great analogy, which I think is perfect for this particular situation, which is the Fed is going about this like a cook or a baker who's trying to bake a cake and just wants to do it more quickly. So they're raising the temperature at the up until 400 degrees. And what actually ends up happening is you burn the cake and it's raw inside. And so it doesn't end up cooking any quicker. I think that's a little bit what you're seeing here. And I think our economy is basically the cake. China, I find it intriguing you're not ready to write off crypto just yet. How do you navigate this landscape given the stunning demise that we've seen with FTSE X? Well, I think you have to remember that crypto is not about the actual currency, but rather the block chain technology of which it sits on. So this is bringing us back to fundamentals. Is the technology a good technology? Is there strong adoption? And where can it really be disruptive and really improve efficiencies? One of the places I think you'll see that is in supply chain management and logistics. The CEO of IBM has come out and specifically said he's very interested and block chain for our supply chain. And when you start to look at smart contracts, things of that sort. What crypto technologies have the block chain that will benefit most? You look at a theory and you look at Solana, you look at Card Arnaud. Those are the types of cryptos that would benefit. Now, that's not to say I'm jumping in here feet first. By no means is that the case. But I think you start to look at this carefully and think about who the winners will be. Because even after the tech bubble, as much as we had all these casualties, there were a few companies that survived and thrived following that. And now is the time to kind of look at what's going on in that space and look for who will be the survivors. How is it too early to be able to determine who the survivors will be, because there's still a lot of, you know, existential questions over the entire sector. I don't think it's too early, I think that gets back to my original point. Whose block chain technology is going to be most adept at being used for the most favorable use cases and again, smart contracts. Supply chain logistics. Those three that I mentioned, Salon, Caetano and Syrian seem to be the areas that would benefit from that. But it does come back to who has the strength in their block chain for the adoption in the ways that we think block chain will be adopted in the long run. And that's where your focus should be. Jana, always great to chat with you, Genesis or founder and president by Shery Ahn Capital Management. Plenty more to come here on DAYBREAK Australia. This is Bloomberg. Our CEO, Kathy Wood has reiterated her faith in crypto despite the collapse of FTSE. Speaking to Bloomberg Businessweek radio, Woods said the underlying value of the technology remains. The infrastructure, the technology has not skipped a beat throughout this entire crisis, in fact, the hash rate, Bitcoin's hash rate is at an all time high. And that is a real indication of the security of the network. On the theorem, we're seeing the total value staked at 24 billion. That is an all time high. So we think the infrastructure is working beautifully. As far as Coinbase. This is an onshore regulated company and wanting to help shape regulations. Brian Armstrong, the CEO and Alisha CFO, have been leaning in into what's going on right now and saying, OK, regulators, we need more clarity in order to protect to protect investors. Those who wanted to get involved with certain types of crypto were forced off shore and look at what's happened. So I think that Coinbase is going to come out here looking very, very strong. It just lost a very big competitor in a RTX. What is the market missing, though? Because, you know, that could be one narrative, Kathy. But at the same time, we haven't exactly seen shares of Coinbase rally since RTX collapse. Do you think to you that represents potentially broader concern about just people's interest in crypto following RTX collapse? No, I think it's more fear. I think many people say we don't know what we don't know. And so what we do is we step back, you know, put a little perspective into the situation here and what do we have? So the entire crypto asset ecosystem is an 800 billion dollar ecosystem. Apple is three times larger in terms of market cap. So that's some perspective. Many people are saying, well, OK. Is this another Lehman? Could this be you know, it could. Could we see the domino effect here? I've just given you one reason why the banking system back in 0 8 0 9 trillions and trillions of dollars and it was the global banking system. Right now we have, it seems from FTSE X five to 10 billion dollars in creditors. If as as FTSE X has filed bankruptcy, they will be making claims. If you look at Lehman, that was one point two trillion dollars in claims. So, again, just trying to put perspective, this is fraud. RTS Kathy Wood there you can get a roundup of the stories you need to know to get your day going in today's edition of DAYBREAK. Tonal subscribers can find that at daybreak. You can also customize those settings so you just get the news on the industries and assets that matter to you. This is Bloomberg. China reportedly plans to find Jack Ma's fintech farm and go more than one billion dollars. Reuters is reporting the penalty could land in the second quarter of next year. IBEX is tracking the details of this for us. And Anabel, what's the idea here that a billion dollars will assuage the authorities and this could be a possible end to the regulatory overhaul? Yeah, well, that's probably the hope over at Aggro Bonnie. But yeah. Just getting through the details of that. Reuters reports, as you said, it could be a fine of more than one billion dollars coming sometime in the second quarter of next year. So Reuters says that the PBS Sea is already preparing this fine and they've been in touch with and about it, though, and yet to comment to either Reuters or to us at Bloomberg. But what we do know is that if the fine does appear, then it really could be a signal that this year's long crackdown on the tech sector could be coming to an end, which, of course, really kicked into gear when Beijing forced to pull its IPO and that massive IPO back in 2020. So how analysts are reading into this? Well, they're saying actually it could be really a net positive for the for the tech sector, because in the scheme of things, this is really not a major find. It's more like a slap on the wrist. And so the big benefit, as you say, that it really would remove some of that regulatory risk. Of course, we have seen signals that there is a bit of progress in the tech sector. Tencent, for instance, just won some approval for one of its games. That was the first major title since China started licensing again this year. So really, just any indications that we see that China is preparing to end this crackdown is a net positive for the sector. Heidi? And common prosperity, though, is something that's consistently being applied, as we see with the latest from Jay from JD. Yeah, that's right. So we had yesterday report out that JD dot com. Well, the company has confirmed that it's planning to slash salaries for its top managers. That's about two thousand people by around ten to 20 percent. So these savings, they're going to be put toward a one point four billion dollar employee benefits fund, which actually the founder of JD dot com himself, Richard Lew, is also contributing to. That's with 14 million dollars of his own money. That's what we're being told by sources. And the company will also be establishing a fund to give staff access to interest free home loans. So, yes, as you said, this is really all about contributing to President Xi's signature policy of common prosperity. So distributing more of the wealth in China amongst the masses. Of course, the timing of this is interesting because President Xi just reiterated the importance of that strategy. Just a few weeks ago. But a J.D. dot com. Of course, not alone in this. We've got a window duo with a similar program, Tencent. Alibaba. Bite, Dance. All of them are really contributing to this drive. But Bloomberg Intelligence also coming out with a statement on this. So it does also play into this broader issue that we've seen around cutting costs at tech companies worldwide. And so they're also saying that it does signal the likelihood of prolonged operational uncertainties lasting into 2023. And so Chinese Internet firms are the ones in turn might also be forced to take similar action, Heidi, to lift the morale of their lower ranking employees. Annabel there in Hong Kong, let's get you the first read headlines now. And a lawyer for FTSE Group says a substantial amount of the crypto firm's assets are either stolen or missing. The company's first court appearance is falling into insolvency. A judge allowed names of key creditors to stay secret for now. A hearing on the issue is set for December 16. RTX top 50 unsecured creditors are owed more than three billion dollars. Shanghai is tightening Covid rules on new arrivals beginning Thursday in a bid to avoid surging infections across the country. The local government says new arrivals will be barred from their first five days from places, including restaurants, bars and lockers. They'll also need to do an extra nucleic acid test on their fifth day after two tests, three tests for the first three days. Malaysia's ruling coalition, Barassi National, says it will stay out of any new government and instead become part of the opposition. The move to pass both Anwar Ibrahim's reformist group and the Premier Mujahedin. Yes, as per Malay alliance, the support that they require to form a new administration. It's a particular blow for Anwar had said he was optimistic of heading a coalition would be in Jersey in Manchester United Football Club jumped in late trade as it announced it, starting the process to explore what it calls strategic alternatives. The board says that includes a potential sale or new investments. The news comes with star player Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave the club after an explosive TV interview, which he blasted the manager and said he felt betrayed. Those are your first headlines. The president of Brazil, Jaya, both NRO is questioning the result of last month's runoff election, seeking to annul the votes that gave leftist leader Louise an asshole, Lula da Silva, a tight victory. Our longtime economy and government managing editor Walter Bondy. Marty joins us live now from Brazilian. Indeed. We have a decision in this particular court case, Walter, and it's a very clever decision, but it may have backfired for desirable scenario. He wanted a recount. He's getting one. Explain to us more about the decision. Well, as you may know, Brazil uses these electronic voting system and both announced party screaming that older models of the voting machines had a problem. That makes it impossible to properly identified them. So they're requesting electoral authorities to recount, actually to reject all the votes cast through those machines. If all of if all of those votes are annulled, then Lozano would win the election with a little bit more than 51 percent of valid votes. So, Moto, what are we then looking for as the next steps? This could have enormous implications. Yes. Well, the truth is that the cases are likely to move forward in the court after the after boss announced party made those allegations. The head of the Supreme of the Electoral Authority in Brazil issued a decision asking them to decide how they want to proceed because they said the same machines were used in the first round and in the second round of the election. So if you get to question the results of the second round, which is when Brazil now was defeated by Laura. You also need to question the results of the first round. And that's a problem for the party, because a lot of party members were elected as representatives in the lower house, in the Senate. You know, through those voting machines and in the first round. So it's kind of checkmate if you you really want to question the whole election. And, you know, anger the party that, you know, your party members who were all also elected during this during the first round of the vote. To what extent does this continue to energize both scenarios supporters and in the meantime, what are we seeing from the new government as a business as usual as they try to get these spending plans in order? Yes. Well, that is exactly what seems to be the plan here. Wow. You know, the case is unlikely to make progress in the court. This strategy just energizes the very hard line, both narrow supporters horse to questioning and protesting the result of the election. They are going some of them have, you know, blocked highways in Brazil. Others are going in front of military headquarters asking for a military intervention in the country. And that feeds into that narrative. So it's not going to be move the case is not going to move forward, but it will give a scenario, this narrative that he needs to keep his base energized. And then the real problem really is what happens to Brazil. How Brazilian markets take this. I think they will quickly understand there was a knee jerk reaction today and markets fell when the allegations were made. But they will see that this is not a big problem going forward. The big problem going forward is how Lula will pay for all the campaign pledges it has made and how big he's going to negotiate a new budget with Congress. And that's really what, you know, markets will be looking after. Bloomberg Surveillance Economy and Government managing editor Walter Brandon Martin. Well, still ahead, New Zealand Central Bank poised to hike rates by 75 basis points to fight the hottest inflation in decades. We got a preview next. Kiwi bank economist Mary Jo Vergara. This is Bloomberg. Australia's central bank says it's not a pre-set path when it comes to cash rate decisions. The RBA isn't ruling out a return to outsize 50 basis point rate increases, despite pivoting to smaller hikes at its past two meetings. Glenn Beck's Paul Allen joins us now with more. Also, there's a lot of hedging of that optionality. Seems to be the broader theme here. Definitely keeping an open mind. That would be another way to put it as well. The RBA will feel low last night said that he is willing to resume 50 basis point rate increases if inflation remains persistent. But he also said that they're willing to leave rates unchanged for a period if that is required as well. But at the same time does expect further rate increases ahead. So you put that all together and yeah, a lot of hedging, a lot of equivocation and a much more equivocal RBA than the one that we saw in 2021. Remember that? No rate increases until 2024. Here we are, 12 months, 275 basis points later. So perhaps the RBA trying to avoid boxing itself in with this equivocation. But Phil Lowe said he's watching a number of developments, particularly around household spending, the global economy, concerns about supply side inflation be at the reversal of globalization, ageing populations, disruptions from extreme weather. We've seen plenty of that in Australia over the past few months and the energy transition as well. But he's also concerned about this lag impact about what the RBA has already done. He says typically it's 18 months to two years before you get a policy effect on the economy. He's warning that it could be longer if it impacts to be felt, especially with this household savings build up that we've had during the pandemic. While interest rates are rising, most households are well ahead on their mortgage repayments. Well, that's said Paul. The main transmission mechanism for Australia is housing. So how much do you crush housing before you know that it's working? That's potentially. Well, it is the logic behind those two smaller rate increases that we saw over the past two months, both 25 basis points of rate hikes, which is a much more modest compared to what's been going on in the rest of the world and has been this concern over the impact on house prices in Australia. They have been declining, but at the same time, inflation remains broadly outside the obvious target band. So the central bank is really on the horns of a dilemma. Phil, I also mentioned the inflation target band, which is 2 to 3 per cent, who says they might need to be looked at because heading target bands over time is becoming more difficult. And he says perhaps focusing on an average inflation rate over time could be more appropriate. Thanks, Paul Allen there with that RBA speech. And of course, we're counting down to the RBA said not a lot of hedging there when it comes to expectations pricing wise for 75 basis point hike from the RBA NZ. This coming, of course, from the central bank that moved first and most swiftly looking like a picture of green when it comes to Australia, New Zealand bonds at the moment, we did see that fall in Aussie bonds in particular head of fill those space with expectations potentially of a bit more negativity on the supply side issues for the global economy. Let's get to our next guest now. He says that the Fed's expected slowdown foreshadows the Albion says, next steps and a pivot is on the way. Joining us now is marriage over Gaza. Economist, a Kiwi bank. And you know, as Paul was alluding to, this idea of equivocation, of optionality, you hear from Fed speakers that talk about focusing on the cadence of a Fed tightening and the monetary policy trajectory. The idea that we need to be mindful of transmission lags, should the RBA NZ be giving themselves a little bit more space with a smaller move? Yeah, well, we are expecting a big supersize hike when the Reserve Bank in all comes down to inflation. Inflation here is still far too high. It's surprised massively to the upside and that'll get them to go 75 basis points. Also, expectations of where inflation will land in the medium term have reversed course and headed higher. So that's another argument for a big 75 basis point hike for today. But, you know, a Reserve Bank pivot is coming and will come soon. Already we're seeing signs of aggregate demand slowing with household confidence subdued and business confidence the same. So we think for today, the Reserve Bank will remain hawkish just given the downturn of inflation data so far. But that pivot, as other central banks have done, is coming soon for us. Can they engineer a soft landing for the property market? Yeah, well, the housing market is responding to a slowing demand it so far. And it's it's an orderly decline from its unsustainable high last year. I think we want the correction we see in the housing market will be short and sharp. And the reason I say that is because of New Zealand's incredibly tight labor market. We have an unemployment rate holding steady at record low levels of three point three per cent next, while engagement labour market is still very high. So households are still feeling relatively secure in their jobs and I think that will keep them from seeing a nasty income shock. And that should protect the housing market. And for now, how long does that last? Mary Jo, because partially what the Reserve Bank wants to do is push up on employment, even though it won't say that. But, you know, that will be the impact of policy, especially rate increases. But it needs to sort of happen. Right. And how long do you think it's going to take? Yeah, well, just going back to the Phillips curve. You do. You do need to see sort of theoretically unemployment rise for inflation to come back down. You know, all I can say is demand in the economy right now is outstripping our ability to supply it. And that needs to be rebalanced and needs to. And we do expect it to come. We are expecting a slowdown in economic activity. 2023 will be a tough year. Household spending will really slow down with all the tightening of the Reserve Bank has delivered and will deliver will continue to deliver. So we are expecting a slowdown in the New Zealand economy as well as across the global economy as well. Mary Jo, where do you see the film Valley where the Kiwi dollar is headed from here? Gamble Like most risk currencies, the US dollar has been the main driver for the New Zealand, but the New Zealand dollar I think today will get a better understanding of what will be the direction for the New Zealand dollar will be know with a Fed pitch potentially slowing down their pace of tightening, and with the Reserve Bank potentially continuing its hawkish stance that divergent monetary policy is should for the New Zealand dollar. I think today, if the Reserve Bank remains hawkish, we could easily see the New Zealand dollar breach at 62 level and potentially be headed to 65 cents. Sort of Goldilocks level. But if they under delivering and they're a bit more dovish in their statement, we could see the New Zealand dollar fall below 60 cents and potentially hit those October lows again. But it all depends on know the relative stances of the Fed and the Reserve Bank. All right. Well, that decision in two hours and 12 minutes, it's the countdown has started. Mary Jo Vergara, thank you for joining us. Maria OVERGAARD is economist at CUNY Bank. Play more ahead on DAYBREAK. This is break. Pressure is building on South Korea's economy. Inflation is at a two decade high. The trade deficit is growing and the currency weakening. On Thursday, to be OK is poised to return to its usual pace of policy tightening as it aims to rein in inflation without increasing credit risks. A former South Korean finance minister says the country is also facing the risk of stagflation. You whole told us exclusively that means the government should push for looser regulation and lower taxes despite political resistance. Government budget or deficit has a kind of a snowball type of trend. So it is really hard to reduce or I'm I'm not saying it is impossible, but it's very hard. So currently what they are doing is right. And should they push for their baby? What I do know it is possible. I think his personal fiscal deficit tightening, central bank continuing to fight inflation, even if it's not the big rate hike, stagflation. We're hearing more of that word being tossed around a career. What do you see? Yeah, that's a live I believe for them for for the for the people, the policymakers. So the measures that you are talking about is clearly anti inflationary and the so-called contractionary measures. So now we are facing the not just the inflation misstep. So that that recession part. How can you resolve that mess? That's a real that's really problematic. And that's really a dilemma. So if one if someone asks me, what did you do if you were in that position, then, oh, I don't know at that, though, it seems to me that some kind of indirect measure to enhance the competitive power in the market, a lot of firms, one, these two, although we are taking the tightening, the fiscal policy, we can think of all the lowering tax rates, tax cut. His study easy. Even in the current political situation in Korea, the the opposition party doesn't like it at all. And they are the majority. So it would be nearly impossible to have a Tesco already. The debt reduction lowering of the corporate tax rate increases proposed by the government and it is certainly this innocence rejected by the opposition party. Some other tax cut minor ones. Maybe they can reach a compromise. But that would not be real effective ones if it's a minor tax cut. And then look, regulatory reform DC. And the devil will be good for the company to to be competitive ability of the firms. But that will take time. But even if he does take time, I believe that should be done. So that. So this is silly. Needless red tape since so many needless regulations should be the issue should be deep. Should we should get rid of them. We as former finance minister, are you a hole there with Bloomberg's Kathleen Hays? Here's a quick check of your latest Bloomberg Businessweek headlines. My daughter posted a surprise revenue gain after cost cuts helped prop up the bottom line and online advertising held up better than anticipated. SALES rose slightly to four point six billion dollars in the September quarter. Biden's performance gives ammunition to investors who say China's Internet sector may be emerging from a two year drought. And quite those revenue beat estimates despite a slowing Chinese economy and competition from bike downs. Revenue was three point two billion dollars for the three months to September. That's compared with the average analyst projection of three point one billion dollars. Quite so has initiated aggressive cost cutting measures, scaling down marketing expenses, especially overseas. Newberg has learned that Fidelity National Information Services plans to dismiss thousands of workers. It's part of incoming CEO Stephanie Harris's strategy to win back investor confidence after the fintech giant fell 44 percent this year. The company known as FISA had more than sixty five thousand employees at the end of last year. And those are your Bloomberg Businessweek. These are the stocks are watching as trade opens up in Australia in just about five minutes time. Qantas want to watch upgrading profit expectations for the first half of 2023 as we continue to see the travel industry seeing strong recovery demand. ANZ as well as having to withdraw from Myanmar by next year, citing increasing operational complexity, underscoring how companies are turning cautious after the 2021 military coup. Also watching Knights of Woodside and Beach Energy after Craig recovered from another choppy session following speculation that OPEC class was considering an output hike. That is just about it. For DAYBREAK, Australia. Derek Asia is next. This is Bloomberg.