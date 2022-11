00:00

GOING UP BY MORE THAN YOU THINK. THAT IS HARD FOR INVESTIGATORS TO NAVIGATE THROUGH. LISA: THEN HOW HIGH IS THE BAR FOR THE PIVOT, OR PERHAPS FOR THE CUTTING OF RATES, BECAUSE THE PIVOT IS NOT STOPPING ON RAISING THE RATES. NADIA, WHAT IS YOUR VIEW? NADIA: THAT WILL REQUIRE INFLATION TO COME DOWN. THE MOST RECENT NUMBERS ARE ENCOURAGING, BUT IT IS TOO EARLY TO HAVE A PARTY. YOU ARE NOT GOING TO GET SOMETHING WITH A 2% HANDLE UNTIL 2023, WHEN THE FED MIGHT BE ABLE TO TAKE THEIR FOOT OFF OF THE PEDAL. WE EXPECT 50 BASIS POINTS IN SEPTEMBER. THEN MORE IN 2023. I THINK THAT THE FED WILL PAUSE IN THE EARLY PART OF THE YEAR, BUT IT WILL TAKE MORE TO GET A PIVOT. THEY ARE ALSO KEENLY FOCUSED ON WHICH WILL RAISE THE QUESTION ABOUT THIS IDEA THAT WE CAN GET SOME SORT OF GOLDILOCKS SCENARIO, A PLACE WHERE THE FED CAN CUT RATES. DO YOU FEEL LIKE THERE IS MORE RESILIENCE THAT WE ARE SEEING IN THE EARNINGS OF RETAILERS AND FROM CONSUMERS THAN TO ALLOW SOME OF THE LAG EFFECTS TO TAKE HOLD AND INFLATION TO REALLY KEEP GOING UP? NADIA: WE DO THINK YOU CAN ACHIEVE A SHALLOW -- NEXT YEAR. THE CONSUMER REMAINS STRONG. WE HAVE SEEN THE SPENDING IN RETAIL AND ALSO IN TERMS OF RETAIL SALES. CONSUMER SPENDING IS SHIFTING. IT CONTINUES TO SHIFT AWAY FROM GOODS TO SERVICES. WHAT IS GIVING CONSUMERS CONFIDENCE IS THE LABOR MARKET. THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS PRETTY LOW, 3.7%. WE HAVE SEEN MORE LAYOFFS IN TECH. WE THINK THE CONSUMER WILL BE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT JOB SECURITY AND PROBABLY TIGHTEN THEIR BELT AS WE GET INTO 2023 BUT THE CONSUMER BALANCE SHEET IS A STRONG. SO IS THE CORPORATE BALANCE SHEETS. AND THERE IS A LOT MORE DEBT MIGHT, WE ARE NOT SEEING IT IN THE SERVICES, AND WE WILL SEE THAT LOOSENING AND THE MARKET DATA. LISA: IS THE TECH INDUSTRY AND HOW MUCH WE HAVE SEEN THE LAYOFFS PICKING UP THERE A PRECURSOR TO WHAT TO EXPECT MORE BROADLY OR AN IDIOSYNCRATIC MISMATCH IN SIZE AND ITS STAFFING BASED ON THE MISMATCH IN EXPECTATIONS FOR CERTAIN COMPANIES? NADIA: I THINK THAT TECH IS NOT REFLECTIVE OF THE BROADER ECONOMY. TECH IS A PANDEMIC -- TECH GREW IN THE PANDEMIC AND NOW THEY ARE TRYING TO WRITE THAT. THERE'S STILL PARTS OF THE ECONOMY THAT ARE NOT SUFFERING FROM LABOR SHORTAGES. PARTICULATE FROM DEFENSE COMPANIES. NOW, SOME OF THAT CAN REVERSE, MAY BE HIRING CAN PICK UP IN THOSE AREAS WHERE WE HAVE SEEN SHORTAGES. WE DON'T THINK THAT TECH REFLECTS THE ECONOMY, BUT WE EXPECT THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE TO PICK UP. SEE THAT SLOW GRINDER LOWER IN GROWTH CAUSING COMPANIES TO BE ABLE TO SUSTAIN PROFIT AT THE CURRENT LEVELS. LISA: THIS IS THE CONSENSUS, THAT BONDS IN THE U.S., BUT EQUITIES NOT SO MUCH IN 2023? NADIA: WE AGREE FOR THE MOST PART. WE BELIEVE THAT THE COUPONS CAN PUSH WITHIN THE FIXED INCOME MARKET. WITHIN THE EQUITY MARKET, WE REMAIN CAUTIOUS STILL, WE THINK THE CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS ARE TOO HIGH. WE HAVE A MARKET THAT IS RALLYING. AND WE ARE TRADING AS IF PMI IS GOING TO EXPAND. WE THINK THAT THEY ARE GOING TO CONTRACT AND ESTIMATES AT THE LEAST WITH CONTRACT BY AT LEAST 4%. AND IF WE END UP IN A DEEPER RECESSION, WE COULD SEE A 20% REDUCTION. WE DO NOT THINK THERE RISK REWARD IS SET UP FOR THE EQUITY MARKETS FOR 2023, AND SOME OF THOSE LOWS WE HAVE SEEN COULD BE RETESTED NEXT YEAR. LISA: THANK YOU BOTH. NICK AND NADIA ARE BACK WITH US. ONE OF THE KEY CONSENSUS BECAUSE HEADING INTO NEXT YEAR IS CHINA WILL OUTPERFORM BASED ON LOW EXPECTATIONS. IN YOUR YEAR OF INFLECTION POINTS, DO YOU SEE THAT AS A LIKELIHOOD? NADIA: WE THINK IT WILL BE A BUMPY RIDE IN CHINA, IT WILL BE VOLATILE AND IT WILL TAKE A LONG TIME. WE ARE NOT LOOKING VERY MEANINGFUL CHANGE IN THE REOPENING PROCESS UNTIL THE THIRD QUARTER OF NEXT YEAR. SO THAT WILL CREATE SOME VOLATILITY. WE ARE NEUTRAL ON CHINA.