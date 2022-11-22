Who Gets Their Money Back?

00:00

How easy is it to answer that question, Eric? Well, it's very difficult for a couple of reasons, one. The restructuring officer that's been brought in still doesn't know what the universe of claims is. That's going to take some time because of the recordkeeping. John Wray put out a report last Thursday saying even and he did Enron, he's never seen anything like it. The lack of audited financials and just the lack of proper management. So that's going to take some time to figure out what I called last week, the denominator. When you find out who those people are, then you have to find the assets. And so that's going to take time as well. He's in a report that came out, I think yesterday evening. There's about 500 million in unrestricted funds. And so you've got to figure out where the money is and who you can get it from. And you have to figure out who your creditors are. And that in and of itself is going to take time. And when the hearings start today in Delaware, what are the questions that are going to be answered like? What is the goal of that particular hearing? If all of what you just said, isn't it take a long time? Well, so this is the beginning, right? Normally, what happens is this hearing is called usually in the big bankruptcy is a day one or day two hearing because everything is sent to the court and the U.S. trustee who's the Department of Justice and oversees the bankruptcy, it's actually sent to them before the bankruptcy. But because of the fire drill, this was on November 11th. We're now talking about a week one and week two hearing. So today it's just getting cash management and the ability for Ray and his employees to operate. That's day one today. Then they're doing their investigation on a dual track to see where the money went and who the creditors are. So we're going to be months away from that. But today is really just a fit or not. I'm sorry, assets of less if assets have left the United States or all with people that are not willing to relinquish them. How easy will it be to return those assets? So it will be significantly difficult. You know, I was involved in Madoff, which was 10 years ago, and I was also an eight figure case where you had sophisticated professionals that could check transfers of money. This is very different, although the bankruptcy court has worldwide jurisdiction over the assets, if it went into, if you excuse the pun, into the ether. Another cryptocurrency that was then transferred out. Then you've got someone sitting in Kazakhstan with a block chain. It's going to be very difficult to track that money. It's going to it's bankruptcy for a new age because it's not so easy to find out who the transferees are of the money. In the meantime, it feels like RTX has two issues. Well, a lot. But one is that they need to keep the lights on. So more stuff isn't stolen. So cybersecurity isn't a threat and they've got to pay the lawyers that are going to be dealing with this. Is there enough money for those two things? Right. Look, I love my brother and I love the lawyers. But you should know that the lawyers and professionals at these firms are building now at two thousand dollars an hour. The pleading that was filed today had 10 lawyers on it. So if if the burn rate on the professionals and this is just debtors, the creditors committee gets counsel, the creditors committee gets financial advisors. If it starts going like it did at Madoff, which is million, 10 million dollars a month, then a Madoff, the total was a billion. You have you have five hundred million. It doesn't take you that far. But in the corner, he doesn't point out that. Eric, to Alex's other point, though. Protecting the assets, protecting the company. Against hackers, Accenture is going to remain critical. How easy is it going to be to be able to determine who critical vendors are, making sure that the situation is stabilized at best or at worst? It's a lot easier now because Ray is a professional. The board of directors is made up of a former bankruptcy judge of CEOs and people that now have the money and the expertise to make sure it's safe now. But you know, the cows out of the barn. We're still looking for eight to 10 billion dollars and they only have five hundred million dollars in assets. I'm not worried about the protection of things now. I want to really know what's happened in the last month to six weeks. Yeah, Eric. And then to that point. Usually if you're going to file Chapter 11, you kind of know you're going to file Chapter Eleven. And this, in essence, just came completely out of the blue. And as a bankruptcy lawyer, like, what is that like? I mean, what kind of chaos does that leave where just trying to literally keep lights on. Well, it's we do bankruptcy, so we had hit surprises all the time. But as I pointed out, because you normally need financing, which is required in this case, as you pointed out, to keep the lights on, you usually have two to four weeks at a minimum in advance for a case with five hundred million a billion in assets and more than that liabilities and having no time at all here. It's why I say it takes a week or two again. The issues aren't going to be the security now. It's going to be looking into what happened in the past. Yeah. And I I feel for the investors who are now looking at less than 10 cent dollars. Eric, I. These are terrible numbers. Yeah. Is that how you think it's going to end? This is gonna be single figure ISE cents on the dollar recovery rates here. Well, from what we have now, we know the numbers from from Freed's own mouth is at least eight billion dollars. If they're looking at cash of five hundred million dollars now and we're looking at professional rates of five to ten million dollars a month, then you all you have to hang your hopes on is litigation. And I have to say, in my experience, I never do that because although it would be great if we recover money, this is very different. This isn't just following the wire of funds to another bank account in another country and having the bankruptcy court help you. This is money that went to a block chain that went to another block chain. And it's going to be very difficult to trace all of this money. And so right now, I can tell you, it looks like a 10 cent disaster if it gets better than that. I'd love to be wrong.