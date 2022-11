00:00

Can you invest in the UK until the UK fixes its Brexit problem, because that's going to just weigh on the economy no matter what happens with, say, natural gas or oil prices. Well, yeah, that's it, right, in terms of if you look at the economic backdrop, if you look at the economic outlook, the UK is by far the worst in terms of developed markets. And that's because it's had all of the bad things that have happened to Europe in terms of Russia, Ukraine and elevated energy prices. And it's also having worries about blackouts during the winter. But it went ahead and did Brexit in 2016. And Brexit significantly, significantly affected the competitiveness not only with Europe but the UK competitiveness and trade and growth backdrop with the rest of the world as well. So I think the problem is that the UK economy is structurally worse because of Brexit. And so it's very hard to fix those problems, especially when you have the markets kind of questioning the confidence in the government and the confidence in the office generally. So it's very hard to do that without fixing something else's. Skyler, the debate is now, though, starting about whether or not the UK should change its relationship with the EU. There was talk over the weekend about a Swiss style deal. Now that's been dismissed. But the idea is now out there. How would economists, how would markets, do you think, react with such a deal to be done? I mean, I think it would be very positive for markets, right, in terms of Brexit was a really big hit if you just look at the currency. That's kind of the the true form of how you can see how much Brexit hit in 2016. And we still haven't really recovered in any sense of what the Brexit impact was. So I think if you were to see more openness, if you were to see more trade, that would be very positive for UK assets. I just don't think that it's very likely. So all of these kind of hard line Brexit fears that don't want to go down that path and you're already getting rebuttals. And so while I think that would be very, very positive, it doesn't seem like it's the base case. I don't think the market's reacting to it as a base case either. Skyler, do you think that something like Danka was talking about where you can sort of be very specific as to those that you're going to let in the country for a certain amount of time? Is it a realistic option? I mean, I'm saying, you know, the UK, the whole point of Brexit, right, is that they could pick and choose what they wanted from Europe and that relationship. And it's just not the case. You know, Europe is a huge union and there's quite a lot of power there. The Swiss, you'll also have you know, they contribute to the European budget. And there's these things that the U.K. doesn't want to do. And so I don't see why Europe would come to the table and say, we're going to give you exactly what you want. You can't pick and choose. And that's the case, both Brexit as well. That's the issue. Scott, let's take a view of what is happening with the EU economy right now. Go across the channel, talk about what is happening there. The weather at the moment continues to be very mild. It is starting to get cold, but nevertheless, the autumn has been very, very mild. How does the mild weather translate into a better performance of the economy? Can we draw a line between one and the other? Yeah, for sure. So, I mean, the big, big shock this year to Europe from European economy has been the war in Russia, Ukraine, and it's been the elevated commodity prices that you've seen on the back of that. Now, Europe is a huge energy importer. And so there's elevated prices mean that growth is significantly as you have a larger amount of consumption spent on a necessity like energy. That's also made worse by the fact that the dollar is at a very, very elevated level historically and commodities are generally priced in dollars. That means more and more of that is put towards energy consumption. Another fact that we've had a very mild winter in Europe for very autumn going into winter. And the hope is that you get a mild winter as well, means that people are spending less on energy, which means that less of the growth and less of the consumption. I think the worry going forward is you don't really know what the winter is going to look like. So you could still get that head and you'd have prices come down, but not as much as you probably would like. And then I think the other thing is because you've had kind of upside surprises, growth, it's given encouragement to the ECB to go further in terms of tightening. And so they likely will get to two point seventy five percent, three percent policy rate and not really, really for its growth as well. My perspective and so it's not a positive growth outlook, but it's certainly more positive than it would have been if there was a very cold autumn. And speaking of that, Philip Lane, chief economist over the ECB, talk to market news, saying basically saying that they didn't try and downshift, but that December is not can be the last rate hike that they're going to keep going. And that seems to echo very much what most central bankers are saying, like we're not done. We may go slower, but that doesn't mean that we're done if that causes some kind of recession where our markets most appropriately priced for something along those lines. I think, you know, in terms of market pricing, maybe most appropriate is in the rates market. So the rates market, if you look at yield curves there in the US, especially yield curve, they're very, very much inverted. So that's pointing to the possibility of cuts in 2023 and 2024 and that growth will be lower longer term than short term. And so that's very much a recession signal in terms of equity markets. We've had a huge U rating. We've had earnings estimate for twenty twenty three and twenty twenty four in the US specifically. Earnings estimates have fallen around 5 percent and that's a very positive sign. But I don't think they're anywhere on par with what you'd expect from a recession. And so I think, you know, it's kind of a mixed bag in terms of where it's pricing, why voters certainly in all markets a ways to go to face a full recession and a lot of economies. Skyler, the dollar's bottomed, and if so, what are the implications for Europe? Yes. So, I mean, for me, I'm I'm still a dollar bill, the dollar bill. Case this year has largely been focused on the fact that the U.S. has two large growth advantages. The big growth advantages are the fact that they're not expensive to interest rate rises. So on U.S. mortgage rate, mortgage markets tend to be long term fixed rate mortgages. And so when interest rates rise, it's not as big of a squeeze on the economy as you'd see in Europe. And then the other advantage is the exposure to Russia, Ukraine and energy. And so U.S. growth has outperformed rest the world growth. And that's meant that the Fed isn't able for hike more aggressively into a higher rate. And I think that story still has some legs in terms of, you know, we still don't have the Fed funds that above is above inflation. Demand is still pretty robust in the US. And so I think we're trying to get one more hawkish surprise from the Fed and that'll come in December in the form of a 75 basis point hike. And so I think you can still get a leg higher in the dollar. I'll also say in terms of in order to get all the downside, which would be very helpful for Europe and euro generally and all of these commodity importers, in order to get that downside, you not only need the US growth to turn down and for the Fed to peg it, but you also need something to make the rest of the world grow fatter. And historically, that has come from China. You know, you get them gold, the dollar smile, rest the world's growth for us growth. And there are more positive signs and you're kind of seen more positive on probing and frothy, which has been the main drags in recent years. But I still worry that we're not quite there in terms of I think there are still quite a lot of roadblocks in that transitioning into really strong rest of the world growth. And so I'm definitely looking at that as the turning point. I don't think we're quite there yet.