00:00

SocGen and AllianceBernstein, as I mentioned earlier, are merging large parts of the equities trading business. Bloomberg banking reporter Steven Arons has been covering this story for us. So good to have your thoughts on the program, so what exactly is happening then? By putting together with these two equity parts of the equation. Well, it's a JV, first of all. But SocGen will have the majority stake and will own 51 percent if the deal actually happens. Said they expected to close before the end of next year. They will helpfully 51 five, 51 percent sorry, but they have an option of buying the entire thing within five years. So they will actually have the option of becoming a really big player in equities or boosting their already sizable business. Clearly seeking growth here, especially after BNP. You know, the big sort of arch nemesis, if you will, in investor banking in France for them has already grown extensively buying stuff. And so, you know, I think they're trying to keep up with competition. I am of the school, Stephen, that the word merger is a PR spin term. There is no such thing. This is an acquisition, which is why SocGen comes away with 51 percent. What does it mean, though, for the competition? Yeah, okay. I mean, I give that to you actually on the competition, BNP. As I said, you know, they've been buying. I was you may remember they bought the prime brokerage business from Deutsche Bank a couple of years ago. And they also sort of took on clients from Credit Suisse when they pulled out of prime brokerage not too long ago in the wake of all this guy scandals they had. So they've been growing quite substantially. It's been quite successfully so successful for them how they're going to expand an equities business. Many European business sort of U.S. banks are pulling back. And BNP has become bigger. And now it seems like the new the incoming CEO, at SocGen, He's the current investment banking head. It seems he's got big plans to expand business for the bank to make sure it doesn't fall behind.