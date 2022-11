00:00

Let's start with a question that I've been asking all the business leaders we've had on today. What is the one thing that the Prime Minister Sunak could announce to move the needle and generate the kind of growth that the Big Bang delivered from Margaret Thatcher? Clarity and stability at the moment may sound quite boring words, but given what we've been through, I think that's the most important thing. And what business is looking for. When business has the guide rails of where the direction is going, then it can invest. And that's what we need for growth. And we always hear that. What business wants is certainty on Brexit, given the massive challenges facing the UK economy. Is it time for the government to stand up to the Brexit hardliners and do more to rebuild our relationship with the European Union? So again, I would come back to stability being really important for business. I wouldn't think are many people that would say the Brexit is really delivered what was promised at the moment and it's obviously been a massive distraction on that. So the focus by the government to resolve some of the outstanding issues, I think would really help assess again, move forwards with us. And do you think the shift in opinion polls on Brexit will encourage businesses to speak out more about the problems they're facing? Or is the pre Brexit press still too much of a danger? I think that if we can get the right regulation in place and, you know, there was a lot of promise about freeing up red tape and having more opportunity to be able to move forward again, I'd like clarity, I think would be really helpful to foster relationships. If we can just stay, whatever the outcome is in the discussions as this moves is if we have clarity of business and they can invest. But how do you get there? Given the politics? I think that's really up to the politicians to work through. It's a complicated situation. I was over on the continent recently and you still see differing opinions from people as to how they view Britain now. So I think we're still working through some of the pain of that divorce. What do you mean the different views? I think there are some that really welcome British people and there are some that feel upset that we chose to leave. When you're over in Europe and specifically focusing on your sector, corporate real estate. How deep do you expect the UK downturn to be compared to the rest of Europe? What we can say is that our industry is really impacted by interest rates and the interest rate rises have given much more pricing discussion to be happening. So the deals have slowed down. But even under the RBI guidance recently, you can see that the industry should start to come back by Q2 next year. That's the expectation from many economists and from ourselves. And so given marks, is it right that the government is really prioritizing fighting inflation over perhaps boosting growth, as the criticism has been? All of these are challenges that have to be undertaken. I mean, inflation, doesn't it like it will come down next year again? That's what most people are viewing. And when that happens, that should ease the pressure on interest rates, which will help businesses move forward. And are you seeing any pockets of distress in the CRE market yet? We're seeing in the real estate market is a move subprime, a real focus, particularly in the commercial space on really high quality and that those buildings are half good. Net zero credentials. And so as we enter into what is likely to be a severe downturn for the corporate real estate market, what are the prospects for brokerage and. There is a downturn in terms of the number of deals, but actually we're seeing a very resilient business and we're seeing leasing continuing. So if you look to October 22 in central London, 8 million square feet of office space has been leased. That's 29 per percent up on last year. So pockets of the industry are incredibly resilient. It's just this pricing challenge that we're seeing with interest rate rises, given the challenges you face. How many U.K. staff may you need to cut? We are looking at always like every business. How do you cope with these challenging conditions? And for me, the priority is working with our people to think about the business across all of the different capabilities and services we provide and redeploy as much as necessary. And how's that spike in UK mortgage rates and the slowdown in sales rates for house builders started to feed through to land values. Yet we are seeing that land values are dipping slightly, but actually it's more of a pricing discovery phase at the moment. OK. And in the aftermath of the mini budget, are you seeing pension funds offloading UK corporate real estate? We're seeing some sales, but not a not a significant number of sales and the pension funds. Are you seeing retail funds being forced to gate offloading assets? Are you seeing. Are you seeing retail funds being forced to gate offloading assets? Not particularly, no. I mean, is actually being a more buoyant sector in recent months. And you're big on sustainability across. It's a huge thing in the built environment. Is the government walking the walk when it comes to the climate? The government's just reinforced in the mini budget that net zero is still a priority. The devil's always in the detail. We know that the built environment counts for 40 percent of carbon. And so this is an issue that the industry is extremely focused on. A new chair and staring agree upon regional inequality. What the government calls levelling up. This was a manifesto coming from from 2019. Is it time we saw some action, some results? We're seeing lots of action from across the UK, actually. So if I think about Mayfield in Manchester, that redevelopment, if he could tell it is amazing. York Central should be giving 20 percent growth to that market. That's the prediction. And it's something that, again, is very much a focus for us working closely with them. Another example is the Central Inn in Gloucester. So there are lots of different examples across the country. This actually happening, but it takes time. It can take 10 to 20 years to really have an effect. And that's what we saw with areas like Kings Cross, which was quoted in the white paper.