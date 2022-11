00:00

FROM A EUROPEAN MARKETS PERSPECTIVE, FOCUS VERY MUCH ON OIL PRICES AND STOCKS. THE MACRO BACKDROP STILL VERY TOPICAL. KAILEY: ON THE SUBJECT OF THAT WE ARE JUST GETTING SOME BREAKING HEADLINES OUT OF THE OECD. PUBLISHING THE NEW GROWTH FORECAST FOR 2023. THEY EXPECT GROWTH TO SLOW TO 2.2% NEXT YEAR. THAT'S DOWN FROM WHAT'S FORECASTED FOR 2022. OF THE BIG G-7 ECONOMIES THEY EXPECTED U.K. GROWTH FORECAST WILL BE THE WEAKEST. THE CHIEF ECONOMIST AT THE OECD SAYING INVITING INFLATION STILL FIGHTING INFLATION MIGHT STILL BE THE PRIORITY. GOING ON TO SAY FURTHER MONETARY POLICY TIGHTENING IS ESSENTIAL. 2.2% GROWTH FORECASTED FOR NEXT YEAR FROM THE OECD AND THE GROWTH PICTURE IN CHINA IN PARTICULAR IS WHAT ASIAN MARKETS FOCUS ON AS WAS THE CASE OVERNIGHT WHERE IT WAS A MIXED SESSION FOR EQUITY MARKETS. YOU WOULD MARKETS LIKE JAPAN HIGHER WHICH LIFTED THE INDEX HIGHER BY 4/10 OF A PERCENT. STILL SEEING THE WEAKNESS IN HONG KONG AND CHINESE TECH STOCK SOLICITED THEIR PRIDE THE TECH INDEX DOWN ABOUT 3% OVERNIGHT. INTERESTING TO SEE THE YUAN IS STILL STRENGTHENING AGAINST THE U.S. DOLLAR. PRETTY MUCH EVERYTHING IS STRONGER AGAINST THE U.S. DOLLAR ON THIS TUESDAY. STRONGER BY HALF AND 1% TO JUST SHY OF THE 714 LEVEL TO THE DOLLAR. THE JAPANESE YEN STRENGTHENING AS WELL. > > TAKING A LOOK AT S & P FUTURES CLIMBING BY A BIT JUST AFTER A QUARTER OF A PERCENT. A LOT OF GREEN ON THE SCREEN BUT DON'T BE FOOLED BECAUSE ON THE SECOND ROW HERE WE HAVE A COLOR THAT SHOULD BE READ. BASIS POINTS UP 3.5 -- A 3.5 BASIS POINT DROP TRADE DOWN TO 379. BOND TRADERS WANT TO KNOW IF THEIR PRICES GOING UP OR DOWN BUT THIS IS SHOWING THE YIELD. NYMEX CRUDE HALF A PERCENT WE ARE SEEING A RISE OF A HALF PERCENT AS WELL. NOT HUGE MOVES IN THE ENERGY SECTOR IF YOU LOOK AT IT FROM A ZERO BASIS BUT IF YOU LOOK AT THE BIG SWINGS WE'VE SEEN. IT MAKES A HUGE DIFFERENCE. INTERESTINGLY ENOUGH IF YOU LOOK AT THE STOXX 600, TECH STOCKS ARE DOWN, SO THAT DOES NOT FARE WELL FOR U.S. FUTURES EVEN THOUGH WE HAVE U.S. CASH RATE EVEN THOUGH WE AGAIN IN FUTURES. STILL AT 15,681. THIS IS THE LOWEST LEVEL AS YOU HEARD PATRICK ARMSTRONG SAY AT THE TOP. WHETHER WE SEEN SINCE 20 BUT IT'S CRAZY BECAUSE TO ME IT FEELS LIKE WE SHOULD BE AT A DECADE LOW. WE ARE ONLY THE LOWEST LEVEL WE'VE BEEN INTO YEARS ON BITCOIN SO EVEN THOUGH WE ARE DOWN UNDER 16,000 IT DOESN'T FEEL THAT BAD TO ME. WHAT YOU SEE IN TERMS OF EUROPE? ANNA: A LOT OF FOCUS ON ENERGY NAMES. THE BRIGHT GREEN HERE, THE U.K. NOT DOING TOO BAD. IN PARTICULAR THE ENERGY NAMES ON THE RISE. THAT WILD SWING IN OIL PRICES. AROUND THE TIME EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS WERE CLOSING UP. EUROPE HAS SOME CATCHING UP TO DO. EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS WERE MORE LACKLUSTER THAN THIS SINCE WE'VE SEEN U.S. FUTURES PICK UP A LITTLE BIT THAT'S A LOT OF RISK APPETITE TO INCREASE IN EUROPE. AS WE'VE SEEN THE OIL PRICE, THIS IS BRENT HERE. WE DROPPED AS LOW AS 82 IN SESSION YESTERDAY ON THOSE REPORTS AROUND WHETHER SAUDI ARABIA WOULD INCREASE PRODUCTION. SAUDI ARABIA'S DENIED THAT SAYING WE ARE NOT PLANNING THAT AN IS BIASED TOWARDS CUTTING, WE HAVE A MEETING FROM THEM SHORTLY. SO THAT'S GOOD TO BE THE FOCUS OF THINGS. BACK UP TO $87 A BARREL. THE VOLATILITY WAS INTENSE. WE MENTIONED THIS IS IN THE HEADLINES, THE FRENCH BANK, THE STOCK NOT ON THE MOVE BUT AN INTERESTING STORY WHICH WE WILL GET MORE DETAILS ON. TYING UP IN A JOINT VENTURE FOR EQUITY PART OF THE BUSINESS. A BUSINESS BASED IN LONDON INTERESTINGLY. THE ENERGY MAJOR OVER IN ITALY, THEY'VE BEEN ON A DEAL SPREE. THEY'VE BEEN BUYING UP RENEWABLE ENERGY ASSETS. REDUCING THEIR EXPOSURE IN SOUTH AMERICA AND EASTERN EUROPE. > > WE WILL TALK ABUT A COUPLE OF THOSE STORIES NOW. I WANT TO GET FIRST TO THE CRYPTO STORY, OF THE BROKERAGE FIRM GENESYS WARNING IT MAY NEED TO FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY UNLESS IT CAN RAISE A LOT OF MONEY, A $1 BILLION. REPORT -- BLOOMBERG CRYPTO REPORTER JOINS US NOW FOR DETAILS. WITH THE LATEST WERE HEARING ABOUT GENESIS AND THE FALLOUT FROM FTX. > > AS YOU SAID IT, OF THE WARNING INVESTORS NOW THAT IF THEY DON'T SECURE WHAT THEREAFTER THEY MAY HAVE TO FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY WHICH WOULD MAKE IT JUST THE LATEST AND THE NAMES WE'VE SEEN SO FAR THIS YEAR AT FTX, CELSIUS, VOYAGER. THEY'RE STILL HOPING THAT THAT'S NOT THE CASE. THAT REALLY IS A LAST RESORT. AT PRESENT THEY'RE STILL TALKING TO POTENTIAL INVESTORS ABOUT THAT LOAN. WE REPORTED BY NANCE WAS REPORTED IN THE TALKS AT SOME POINT. > > SO THERE WERE THESE TALKS, GOOD TO SEE YOU. NOW HEARING FTX WHERE THE STORY STARTED. BUT CERTAINLY A BIG RECENT PARTICIPANT WERE HEARING FTX HAS $1.24 BILLION IN CASH ACROSS ALL OF ITS ENTITIES. DOES THAT IMPROVE THE SITUATION? HOW DOES THAT SIT WITH EXPECTATIONS? > > A SLIGHT CONFIDENCE BOOST OF CREDIT. ON SATURDAY THAT ABOUT FIVE AND 60 MILLION IN CASH. THEY MANAGED TO DOUBLE THE AMOUNT. IT DEFINITELY SHOWS IT'S PROVING TO BE A HEADACHE FOR THOSE TRYING TO MANAGE THE PROCESS FOR FTX. THERE MORE THAN 130 ENTITIES FOR BANK ACCOUNTS, SOME OF BEEN ABLE TO IDENTIFY AND VERIFY. AND MORE BANK ACCOUNTS THAT ARE OUT THERE THAT THEY DON'T EVEN KNOW OF OR WHERE THEY ARE. SO IT DOES SEEM LIKE THIS WILL BE A DRAWN OUT PROCESS TO SEE WHETHER THEY DO HAVE ENOUGH MONEY TO BE ABLE TO REPAY THE CREDITORS ON ITS LISTS. > > ON THE SUBJECT OF FTX, NOT EVEN CELEBRITIES ARE IMMUNE TO THE FALLOUT FROM ITS COLLAPSE. SPORTS STARS INCLUDE TOM BRADY AND STEPH CURRY ARE AMONG THE BIG NAMES A TEXAS REGULATOR IS INVESTIGATING OVER POTENTIAL SECURITIES LAW VIOLATIONS TIED TO THEIR PROMOTIONS OF FTX. THE BOARD SAYS IT'S LOOKING AT PAYMENTS THEY RECEIVED TO ENDORSE FTX U.S. ALONG WITH WHAT DISCLOSURES WERE MADE AND HOW ACCESSIBLE THEY WERE TO RETAIL INVESTORS. MATT: ARE YOU GLOATING? KAILEY: FOR THE RECORD TOM BRADY I AM HIS BIGGEST FAN. WE CAN CONTINUE THIS CONVERSATION AND TALK MORE ABOUT THE BROADER FALLOUT FROM FTX LATER TODAY ON BLOOMBERG CRYPTO. 1:00 P.M. NEW YORK TIME. WE WILL SPEAK WITH JONATHAN LIVE IN -- JONATHAN LEVIN. ANNA: MERGING LARGE PARTS OF THE EQUITY TRADING BUSINESS. STEVEN ARONS HAS BEEN COVERING THIS STORY FOR US. GOOD TO HAVE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE PROGRAM. WHAT'S HAPPENING BY THE PUTTING TOGETHER THESE TWO EQUITY PARTS OF THE BUSINESS PRINT > > IT'S AN ACQUISITION. > > IT'S A JV FIRST OF ALL BUT SOCGEN WILL OWN 51%. THEY EXPECT IT TO CLOSE BEFORE THE END OF NEXT YEAR. THEY HAVE AN OPTION OF BUYING THE ENTIRE THING WITHIN FIVE YEARS. SO THEY WILL HAVE THE OPTION OF BECOMING A BIG PLAYER IN EQUITIES OR BOOSTING AN ALREADY SIZABLE BUSINESS. SEEKING GROWTH HERE ESPECIALLY OFF THE BIG SORT OF ARCH NEMESIS IF YOU WILL AND INVESTMENT BANKING HAS ALREADY GROWN EXTENSIVELY BUYING STUFF AND SO I THINK THEY ARE TRYING TO KEEP UP WITH COMPETITION. MATT: I AM OF THE SCHOOL THAT THE WORD MERGER IS A PR SPIN TERM. THERE IS NO SUCH THING. THIS IS AN ACQUISITION WHICH IS WHY SOCGEN COMES AWAY WITH 51%. WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE COMPETITION? > > I GIVE THAT TO YOU ACTUALLY. THE COMPETITION, AS I SAID THEY BOUGHT THE PRIME BROKERAGE BUSINESS FROM DEUTSCHE BANK A COUPLE YEARS AGO AND THEY ALSO SORT OF TOOK ON CLIENTS FROM CREDIT SUISSE WHEN THEY PULLED OUT NOT TOO LONG AGO IN THE WAKE OF ALL THE SCANDALS THEY HAD. SO IT'S BEEN QUITE SUCCESSFUL FOR THEM HOW THEY EXPAND THE EQUITIES BUSINESS. MANY INVESTMENT BANKS ARE PULLING BACK AND IT BECOMES BIGGER. NOW IT SEEMS LIKE THE NEW INCOMING CEO AT SOCGEN HAS NAMED THE CURRENT INVESTMENT BANKING HEAD. IT SEEMS GOT BIG PLANS FOR THE BANK. TO MAKE SURE IT DOESN'T FALL BEHIND. > > NOW LET'S GET TO THE MEDIA STORY. DISNEY'S RETURNING CEO TAKING HIS FIRST STEPS TOWARDS REORGANIZING THE ENTERTAINMENT GIANT. HE'S ASKED HIS TOP DEPUTIES TO RETHINK THE CORPORATE STRUCTURE TO THEIR BENEFIT. MICHAEL MORRIS SPOKE WITH BLOOMBERG YESTERDAY ON HIS OUTLOOK FOR DISNEY UNDER THE NEW OLD LEADERSHIP. > > I THINK THIS COMPANY NEEDS TO REALLY REFOCUS ITSELF ON ITS DISNEY BRANDED CONTENT MORE THAN ANYTHING ELSE AND RESIZE IT SPENDING TO MAXIMIZE THAT VALUE AS OPPOSED TO JUST SORT OF GROWING A SUBSCRIBER BASE NECESSARILY THE TYPE OF PROFIT OBJECTIVES I THINK A GREAT COMPANY LIKE THIS COULD ACHIEVE. > > ALEX WEBB BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE GEO IN SUCH WITH THE LATEST ON HIS CLAIMS. WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR IT'S ONLY BEEN ONE DAY. > > WE'VE SEEN A MEMO TO THE EMPLOYEES IN WHICH HE OUTLINES PLANS FOR REORGANIZATION WHICH ULTIMATELY SEEMS TO BE TAKING IT BACK TO THE STRUCTURE WITH BOB CHAIT BACK. TO TAKE A LITTLE BIT OF DECISION-MAKING COUNTER -- AT STUDIO HEADS. THERE'S A CERTAIN AMOUNT OF DISGRUNTLEMENT ABOUT THAT, THE CREATIVE ABILITIES OR CREATIVE OVERSIGHT THEY HAD WAS DIMINISHED, THAT SEEMS TO HAVE BEEN POURED FROM THAT. HE'S TRYING TO FIX THE INTERNAL PROBLEMS. THE COMMUNICATION WITH THE MARKETS AND THEREFORE THE SHARE PRICE HAS THE OTHER -- OTHER STATE AS WELL. AND DECREASING THE SPENDING ON DISNEY PLUS. THE TEAM SAYING THAT REMAINS TO BE SEEN. > > I'M SURE -- WE HAD JUST ONE OF THEM. WHAT ABOUT KEY MOVEMENT PERSONNEL PAIRED WE HEARING ABOUT ONE PARTICULAR EXECUTIVE LEAVING THE COMPANY. DOES THIS TELL US IF ANYTHING. > > A ALLIES SEEMINGLY LEAVING THE HEAD OF THIS AND IT SEEMS AS THOUGH MAY BE SOME POWER HAD BEEN PULLED TOWARDS HIM AS PART OF THE DECISION-MAKING CREATIVE PROCESS. THAT IS KIND OF BEING UNDONE AND WE ARE SEEING BOB IGER GO BACK TO THIS OLD MODEL HE HAD BEFORE. THE ONE THAT SEEMED TO WORK. IT'S A SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT SITUATION NOW FROM THE COMPANY HE LEFT WHEN HE LEFT DISNEY, THEY WEREN'T ALL IN ON DISNEY PLUS IN THE WAY CHAIT PECK WAS. THERE HAD BEEN AN ACTIVIST INVESTOR THAT CAME IN AND THEY HAD SAID CUT THE DIVIDEND, USE THE CAPITAL TO INVEST IN DISNEY PLUS AND A GROWTH STOCK SIMILAR TO NETFLIX. THE VALUATION WAS REWARDED AS A CONSEQUENCE PRAYED THE PRICE TO EARNINGS THAT OF NETFLIX BUT SINCE THEN WE'VE SEEN GROWTH STOCKS PUNISHED. EVALUATIONS HAVE COME DOWN, SO FOR ALL OF THE INTERNAL STUFF TO DO WITH CREATIVE PROCESS ULTIMATELY THERE'S CAPITAL ALLOCATION ISSUES WHICH ARE WHAT THE MARKET WILL BE LOOKING AT. > > ALEX WEBB, THANK YOU SO MUCH. WHAT ALEX WAS TALKING ABOUT HOW GROWTH STOCKS OF STARTED FAIR DIFFERENTLY. HOW THINGS HAVE CHANGED IS TRANSLATED TO ANOTHER STOCK TO PAY ATTENTION TO AND PREMARKET TRADING. THAT WOULD BE ZOOM. REPORTEDLY THE SLOWEST SALES GROWTH ON RECORD AND TRIMMED ITS REVENUE FORECAST SHOWING HOW THOSE STAY PANDEMIC DARLINGS OF SEEN THESE CHANGE IN DRAMATIC WAY. THIS STOCK IS DOWN 85% FROM ITS PEAK IN OCTOBER. IT'S ADDING TO THOSE LOSSES AFTER ITS RESULTS DOWN ABOUT 9%. ACTUALLY HIGHER, A GAMESTOP UP ABOUT SEVEN TENTS OF 1%. THIS IS AFTER A LOSS OF ABOUT 9% YESTERDAY. IT'S BEEN WRAPPED UP IN THE FTX SAGA. WE GOT NEWS OVERNIGHT. CARL ICAHN HAS BUILT UP A LARGE SHORT POSITION IN THE STOCK. ANOTHER STOCK I'VE BEEN WATCHING IS TESLA. THEIR NUMBER OF HEADWINDS AT PLAY HERE INCLUDING ITS CHINA BUSINESS. ALSO THE FACT THAT ELON MUSK SEEMS PRETTY DISTRACTED BY TWITTER. THIS IS A STOCK DOWN 20% IN THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER SO FAR.