For the past twenty five years, Canada has been in the grip of the world's biggest housing boom, a near unbroken run of price appreciation that's unparalleled among developed peers. But now, with rising rates, the slump in home sales and potentially further to go on price declines. Will Canada set an example on the other side of things on the way down? Let's bring in Bloomberg's Kevin Orlean. It has been a global house. A local housing market, I should say, Kevin, that has captured global attention. What are you watching for? Well, I think one of the big questions that we're watching right now and that, you know, people around the world who want to see how the next couple of months, in the next couple of years for the housing market, even in their country, is going to play out. They're going to be watching how Canada fares over the next few months. And one of the main things that they'll be watching for is what level of forced sales do we see in Canada? Obviously, we've had a very long run of price appreciation here. But with inflation rising in the last last couple of years and the central bank rate increases, we've seen home prices come down 10 percent off of their peak. That's the kind of thing that, you know, investors will say is sort of a normal course correction. But the threat is that those rising rates will force people to sell their homes. And that could sort of kick off a self-perpetuating cycle of price declines. That gets a little bit more severe for this story. We talked to a few people who were in just that situation who because of the increased costs of their mortgages, you know, were forced to sell. So that will be a big determining factor of how things play out in Canada and also how they play out around the world. We're going to get a real sense of that as well when the banks start to report their earnings. And it takes a lot, I think, about the crypto sell off versus, you know, the housing market crash. At the end of the day, you can sell crypto because you don't need it for anything. But the home is going to be the last thing that you sell. Right. Because it's of vital importance. And it's tends to be the last thing that you are willing to sell to you each. You have to be talking about a situation where we're in pretty severe, dire straits economically for people to be making that decision. That's right. I mean, like I said, we talked to a few people. You know, for our story, we had no other choice, really. They had they had to sell their houses. One was, you know, a person who bought a condo as an investment and there their mortgage costs went up way beyond what they were generating in rent. So they were forced to sell. Another was someone who, you know, had to take on a couple of extra mortgages during the pandemic to to make ends meet. And then when the price on all of those went up, they were forced to sell. How widespread that is. It will be a big it will be a big factor. And so far we've seen the banks have, you know, record low and even decreasing levels of impaired loans. You know, last quarter, the loans that people weren't paying ticked down to the lowest that they've seen in years. So we haven't seen that phenomenon yet. You're right that the mortgage will be the last thing that people stopped paying. But the flip side of that is, you know, people do have the option to try to sell, if they can, to to offload some of those costs. So we'll have to see how that plays out. And, you know, the next the next months should show how that plays out. And we've got about 260 billion dollars of mortgages that were set at a one and a half percent rate. And those rates are up to five. Now, you know, in March, that would be the one year anniversary of rate increases starting to happen. So, you know, the next year will be a big, big test case for how this all works out.