This is chaos. We're listening to what is happening here. There is very little information. The bookkeeping looks like it has been, well, not not done particularly well. Christian Jones said, what do you make of this so far? Just kind of put on your put on your lawyer's hat and give me a sense of what you are making, of what this how this story is unfolding. Thanks so much, Alex and Guy, for having me. I agree with you. The continuing revelations related to the cascading crisis in crystal markets is deeply disturbing. And it really underscores the necessity to a fresh commitment to to our core principles and to market reform. What I highlight really quickly at the outset of this conversation is that there is an entity under the umbrella of the parent company, RTX U.S. Derivatives, that is a registered derivatives clearing organization in our markets that D.C. O. Ledger ex, as best we understand, based on the fact that we have friends on the ground and are directly engaged in a continuing conversation with lender X, all customer assets, customer properties is accounted for. It is almost a case study that we can juxtapose with the empire. I think Sonali describes it as in the context of RTX International, where an imperial CEO would have the capacity to ignore corporate governance and risk management measures. If those are the facts in the context of our registered DC show. The market participant that we directly oversee not not the case at all. Definitely we have ensured the imposition of corporate governance and risk management measures required liquidity reserves which assure the integrity of that entity and protected customer assets, which is our duty. We are a cop on the beat with respect to every registered entity so overseas. So to that point, for example, Grayscale Trust and I appreciate this might be more of an S E C question, but the grayscale trust has gotten hit. Its NAV is super discounted. People are just worried and they're not trusting the auditors, basically. So what do you have to say for those that are 100 percent regulated in the US, are those assets safe? So entity is regulated directly by a U.S. federal regulatory agency would be subject to a set of obligations, including expectations that customer assets would be segregated or separated, would not be reinvested in a way that threatens the principle of those assets and would be protected in the context of bankruptcy was complicated and probably frustrating. I can appreciate this for the general public is that when entities are organized outside of the United States, subject to a regulator, not U.S. federal market regulator, S.E.C. or CFTC, we may have limited capacity. It is an almost no visibility into the activities of that entity. So here thinking just again about RTX for FTSE International. Our visibility into the activities of corporate governance. Use of funds, personal loans, extended use of assets, customer funds included. Would what would have been very low low visibility for sure in the context of the entities organized outside the United States. And so that's, I think, the best measure yardstick to measure the answer to these questions. Yes. And just before. FTSE X blew up. The CFTC was giving serious consideration to an FDA proposal to offer direct sharing of crypto derivatives. Do you think that any of the regulators really understood what was happening here? And if not, why not? I'm so tremendously grateful you asked that question, because I think in the immediate moment you hit the nail on the head. One of the biggest issues at the core of this cascading collapse of firms is the market structure. It is certainly, most obviously, the regulatory gap that is inevitable in light of the fact that we need federal congressional action that explicitly directs the CFTC and the S.E.C. as to how Congress would like for us to proactively, directly regulate in a cash or spot market for cryptocurrency. So that's a true and relevant fact. But you raise a second point that I think should not be missed. And that is with respect to direct clearing the letter X platform, the DCI I mentioned earlier is a direct clearing entity, something I'm asking the chair, my fellow commissioners, to support me in which I believe complements the possibility of federal legislation in the digital asset or cryptocurrency space is a set of formal rules governing direct clearing organizations for the Ledger X platform contracts were fully collateralized, mitigating the possibility of risk and containing the likelihood of any contagion in the event that there were risk management failures at that platform. But we don't have a formal set of rules adopted to indicate to all market participants might apply to act as direct clearing these CEOs what rules they might have to abide by. So the Ledger X order entered into by the commission in 2017 is a good roadmap, a good starting point for the commission to begin to take action. Now, I know that our sympathy for those who are causing devastating losses, financial losses in this moment is all too little. So let us find a way to begin to take action down.