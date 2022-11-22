'Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East' Full Show (11/22/2022)

00:00

Fresh turmoil for crypto digital at brokerage Genesis struggles to raise cash for its lending unit. It warns it may need to file for bankruptcy when markets get whipsawed after Saudi Arabia's energy minister pushes back on a report that OPIC plus is considering an output hike as early as next month. Cleveland Fed President Lorenzo Messer says that the central bank can ease the pace of tightening next month as officials assess the impact of previous moves. The San Francisco Fed president married Daley repeats that she sees interest rates rising to at least 5 percent, but Tesla in a tailspin. Traders anxious after a city near Beijing returns to lockdown, putting both production and sales at risk. And that gets reflected on the S P 500 mini that is barely above the flatline here, a tenth of 1 percent. JP Morgan out with a new note. They're saying, look, we're not going to get a rally here until the Fed pivots. They're more positive. E.M. stocks in the meantime, U.S. tends three eighty one seventy five. We had some curve flattening a solid two year auction, a sloppy five year auction. The Bloomberg dollar index slips from a three day winning streak and then Brent crude back closer to eighty eight dollars a barrel. The denials for the Saudis and the Iraqis. Nothing has changed. And RBC underscores that you're going to erred on the side of caution at the December meeting. I want to get to this chart, because Mohamed El-Erian from Orleans always says respect the fundamentals, but also respect the technicals. And this is a story of an S & P 500 that hasn't had a 1 percent move in seven days. BlackRock is now saying that stocks are going to perform bonds in the next decade or so. Stocks don't fully reflect a recession and the earnings risks that is associated with it. I mean, if you have a very long term horizon, this is actually not a bad time to get in. And the other big move in global markets is in crypto, actually. And we're seeing bitcoin slip again below sixteen thousand dollars. This is after Genesis warns of a possible bankruptcy struggling to raise cash. This is a Bloomberg scoop. One of the most read stories on the terminal. And also the Bloomberg Futures for Bitcoin or for crypto would largely reflect a bigger discount in December than November. And that is an unmistakably bearish signal limit of stabilization as we speak. Bitcoin of fifteen thousand eight hundred and twenty dollars. I want to get to the markets in Asia with and about tools. She joins us from Hong Kong. Bell. Thanks, Youssef. Yeah. We're continuing to this job, the fallout, how investors are reacting to a Covid restrictions in China, given that a fifth of the country's GDP is now under some sort of lockdown in one way, shape or another in terms of the reaction today. So we're continuing to see stocks slip, slip, particularly the shares index property developers in China. Have been one of the brightest spots of the open here, given that officials now unveiling more support for this sector. So what we understand is that regulators are telling banks to stabilize their lending to property developers and also to the construction industry in an effort to try and shore up growth. So we actually had seen that Bloomberg intelligence develop his index rising as much as 2.5 percent at one stage. Still, though, we are seeing the CEOs of three hundred clinging onto its gains into the lunch break. Let's change it on now, though, for a broader look at what is moving in the session today. And we're seeing those more rate sensitive sectors leading or lagging in the session today. The likes of tech stocks, consumer, consumer, discretionary, real estate, the defensives are looking a bit more stable. But Yousef, it's again, energy that is leading the session in Asia. Thank you for the overview. That's Annabel's rulers there. We get to oil because the commodity has steadied after a wild ride in the last few hours following conflicting reports of a possible opaque output increase. And as traders weigh the demand picture that is unfolding in China. Let's head out to Bloomberg's oil reporter, Sharon. I mean, Shery Ahn, the Saudis came out quickly and they came out convincingly with the energy minister himself putting out a statement. I just run me through what stood out to you. Yeah, that's right. You said. Oil prices have been very volatile, to say the least. Overnight, Brent crude plummeted more than five dollars a barrel. We saw a report from The Wall Street Journal saying that plus producers are discussing an output increase of up to five hundred thousand barrels a day and that the report said that. Plus ministers will be discussing the agenda at the December 4th meeting. But like you said, the Saudi energy minister came out to deny the report and said that it stands ready to make to make further cuts to output if needed, and that the group's current output cut of 2 million barrels a day. That was agreed earlier. We'll continue until that year end. And that's you know, if we're talking about December 4th, the market was worried that it's just a day before the implementation of the EU sanctions on Russian crude exports. And it was also seen as a reversal of open plus statement that it will slash output. So, you know, there was a lot of confusion, but the prices Shery Ahn. Tell me a bit more about about the demand picture in Saudi Arabia just because want to make sure to get this in as well. What are you hearing from some of your contacts? Right. I mean, if we look at the China side, a lot of us investors and traders were expecting Chinese demand to get better and a Covid restrictions to ease up into that year and into 2023. But we really are seeing increasingly rising number of new cases, new virus cases in China at the moment under lockdowns are still happening. The Corvette restrictions are still there still. And even in the fiscal side of the market, we're not really seeing Chinese buyers coming out to the market and actively buying the cargoes. So I think, you know, there is a lid on lid kept on prices at the moment because the demand picture is looking so robust right now. Sara, thanks for that. Bloomberg's oil market reporter Shery Ahn Choi even got applause from the rest of the office there. Thanks again for that. Let's get to the other development and this one in crypto, because Bloomberg has learned that digital asset brokerage Genesis is struggling to raise fresh cash for its lending unit, and it's warning potential investors that it may need to file for bankruptcy. Brooke Su Keenan has the story. Bloomberg has learned that the crypto from Genesis spent the last couple of days trying to raise at least one billion in fresh capital. And sources say this included talks over a potential investment in Genesis from crypto exchange finance, although the sources say the funds have failed to materialize. Dennis is just one of many firms and investors caught in a liquidity crunch as a result of the collapse of FTSE X. Genesis halted redemptions after revealing it had one hundred seventy five million locked in an FTSE X trading account. The collapse of FTSE X and subsequent investigations, as well as the bankruptcy filing, have all continue to put pressure on various crypto coins. Bitcoin falling into the 15000 level Coinbase shares. Meanwhile, this is the largest U.S. crypto exchange, fell some 9 percent in the Monday session, now down 80 percent year to date. Su Keenan Bloomberg, New York. And from that story, we get to Tesla because I was looking at the chart. The longer term chart and we are now at the lowest level since about November of 2024, the stock. And what's weighing here is a yes, even Musk is so focused on turning around Twitter. You know, investors are questioning, is he keeping up to speed with what's happening at Tesla? And so the challenges the companies facing over there, because you've got anxiety that is driven from production issues, given the potential lockdowns in China. Tesla's also initiated the recall of more than 300000 cars due to faulty tail lights. And that means now Tesla's lost about half of their value to stocks in less than two months as those supply chain issues continue to weigh and the raw material costs increase at the same time. Elon Musk is so focused on Twitter that there are some radical changes that continue to be made, firing even more sales staff after what's been described as a hardcore purge. So the company's lost almost 5000 employees since the mosque takeover and an all hands meeting was held with the sales group on Sunday afternoon. And it is still unclear what the final employee tally is going to be after all the cuts have been finalized. But at the moment, that story so very much unfolding. And, of course, warrants our attention. Let's get to the first world headlines for you from around the world. Here's what we're watching. China's daily Covid infections have climbed to near the highest on record with more than 27000 new cases reported for Monday. It's left officials facing confusion about whether to use snap lockdowns and mass testing as Beijing tries to soften the economic impact of Covid 0. Health authorities have outlined plans to boost hospital capacity in a sign that they're expecting even higher case numbers. The Pentagon says it's seeking a meeting between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Wei Thing during an ASEAN summit this week in Cambodia. It will be their first talks since Beijing suspended dialogue over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's August visit to Taiwan. The U.S. says it would welcome a meeting, but nothing formal has been announced yet. Seven European football teams have decided against wearing rainbow armbands at the World Cup to show solidarity with LGBTQ rights. The decision follows pressure from the sport's governing body, FIFA, which suggested referees would yellow card players for the show of support. IPO is this part of the world to the moon? We got a check on the outlook for some of the investment banking activity after what has been a bumper year city. Managing director Miguel ISE, a veto joins us for that exclusive chat later this hour. But up first, we'll get insights on the market with the Credit Suisse CIO net has left there. As we work to bring policy to what we call a sufficiently restrictive stance, which really in simple terms means the level required to bring inflation down and restore price stability. We will need to be mindful adjusting too little, relieve inflation too high and adjusting too much could lead to an unnecessarily painful downturn. The San Francisco Fed president Mary Daley, urging policymakers to be mindful as rate hikes roll on and traders are digesting the latest Fed speak. And then you've got also China's next steps as the country's new Covid case is near a pandemic record. Let's bring in now that heckler Fed Derp, the Credit Suisse head of Global Economics and Research. It's great to have you here in Dubai. I understand you're here for a few weeks. So that's amazing news on the Fed side of things. Any surprises that you were able to take away from some of the voices overnight? No. Frankly, the Fed continues to have an inflation that is far away from what it would make it feel comfortable. And also, the labor market is just in in reasonably good shape. So for now, their priority is still to get inflation under control, which means higher interest rates. I take you back to the BlackRock note that I was talking about at the beginning of the show because they were saying, yeah, valuations look interesting on a 10 year horizon, but a recession is not necessarily priced in yet and neither is earnings risk. Would you subscribe to that? Yeah, I think equity markets really have to understand that we have left the times when bad economic news was good financial news because everybody was expecting that the central banks would react by lowering interest rates. That is not going to happen. Right. Those interest rates are there to stay higher for longer. And so earnings and everything that has to do, of course, with earnings is tied to the risks of recession. This is going to be much more of a driver now, at least in the short term. We've been trading in quite a tight range for the last few sessions. And the market's life team is asking the broader question, what is going to bring a major shift in the global markets? That's the M lie of pulse. So how do you respond to that? I mean, major shifts to to which side, I think in terms of global financial markets or is it going to be a geopolitical conflict? Is it going to be U.S. CPI cooling to 3 percent or skyrocket above 10 percent? Like, what's the next significant catalyst? Yeah, I do think that the earnings news are going to be one way of gorging, how it all pans out in terms of the fundamental drivers of companies. So that's going to be one. But then in terms of just a change of the sentiment, I think it's likely to come later in the year when there is going to be real ism associated with perhaps a pivot by central banks. And then as far as the risky side is concerned, some further downside that can come indeed from unknowns on the geopolitical side. I think if there's one thing that has made a comeback as a key determinant of the global economy and all of markets, it's geopolitics how they suspect Europe's going to hold up the Visa V global weakening of economic activity. You speak to a lot of the key decision makers. You are across all of the data. What are some of the conclusions that you stand by as of today? Europe is in a difficult situation because it is in the front lines of the energy crisis. That's one. So it has at the moment a big supply shock to digest. Also, it is running inflation rates that are frankly comparable to U.S. inflation, perhaps even at the at the margin higher in a number of countries. But the ECB is is going to reach and terminal a rate that is likely lowered than the Fed. So where you are left out is a potential for inflation just to feed into something much more persistent in the eurozone. So these are not very good news. The thing is the ECB Governing Council member, Phillip Holtzman, he wrote Robert Holtzman says he favors a 75 basis point hike next month if things stay the same. How do you see the evolution of moves by the ECB, not just in the next meeting, but over the next two to three meetings? I think we are headed towards a final rate level of around 3 percent and they're likely to adjust the pace either in bigger steps or more moderate steps. Really, depending on where the economy is. They're trying to walk a very fine line between the recession risks that are looming around every corner. And the inflation pressures that remain high and, of course, eat into the purchasing power of households in Europe. What else are some of the views that you're going to be discussing with clients in your time here in Dubai? You've done a new report as well. What are some of the other highlights that you'd point to? I think we are really summarizing 2023 as a fundamental reset in so many levels. I mean, international relations is one. But the global economy is faced with a period. We don't know how long yet, but a period where we will have distinctly lower growth rates than pre pandemic and more elevated inflation that is leading to these higher central bank rates. And I like to think of those as a hurdle. This is like hurdle jumping. The hurdles just got a bit higher for all the assets. I think in this context, really fixed income will likely make a comeback along with just the risk free rate. That cash will be offering at the end of the tightening cycle. So where they expect the U.S. Senate yields to top out, do you think that the top is already in there? The the top is probably around these four percent that we have already seen. And there is back and forth oscillation. I'd like to think of the top in in yields, actually, in real terms, much more than in the nominal yield. And that may stand a little bit still to go higher. Well, that's why we get you on the program with the deeper layer analysis and the larger perspective. That's the net. Take their fader up, the credit squeeze. Head of Global Economics and Research. Thanks again for your time. Got much more to come on the show. This is Bloomberg. Let's get you a quick check of the latest business headlines. You don't Musk has laid off more Twitter workers from the sales side of the business, further trimming a staff already diminished by cuts and resignations. Last week, the billionaire asked workers to commit to his more hardcore version of the company or leave. Twitter has lost more than 4000 employees since Musk took over. This, say, will pay Bob Iger twenty seven million dollars annually for returning. Its chief executive officer on a new two year deal. Company filing reveals Iger will get a million dollar base salary. A similar sized bonus plus stock awards. The yearly target value of 25 million shares surged. And on the news of Tiger's return to the helm of the world's largest entertainment company, I should renegotiate my contract. A Texas regulator is investigating celebrities, including sports stars Tom Brady and Steph Curry, or potential securities law violations tied to their promotions of crypto. B say the securities board says it's looking at payments they received to endorse FTSE U.S. The pair were named last week as defendants in a separate class action lawsuit filed firm's Kutty. KKR and P G are set to be the final bidders seeking to acquire a data center company, Global Switch. Sources say the investment firms are evaluating different financing structures as a way binding offers for the London based company. We're told initial bids did not align with the expectations of global Switzerland. That's your Bloomberg business flash. The Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass says that the US and Europe could potentially diverge on China policy, where the US is trying to exert economic pressure on China. Germany looks to China to fill the gap left by severing ties with Russia. He spoke of Bloomberg Surveillance. On one hand, if this administration, the Biden administration stands for anything and it's not like it's an alliance first foreign policy. And I think the entire management of the Ukraine crisis, the Russian crisis has been has been pretty good. You also see a growth in trans-Atlantic trade, whether it's because of energy or a deep emphasis on trading with adversaries, a real emphasis on trading with which French where I'm worried about over the long term is not so much Russia as it is China. And I think there could be a growing split between what you might call American economic pressure on China, almost economic warfare, and Europe led by Germany looking to China in many ways to compensate for the loss of economic ties with Russia. And if there were to ever be a crisis over Taiwan, this divergence across the Atlantic one makes a crisis more likely because China may not fear sanctions or if there were a crisis in the United States, wanted to introduce sanctions, I could imagine a big transatlantic split. This is really important, especially as German Chancellor Olof Schulz just went to China with a bunch of executives of big industrial companies. How much do you give credence then to the softening in tone that we've heard at least recently with the U.S. and China and Tony blinking? Blinken heading over there early next year? Look, I think it's good. I'm an old fashioned diplomat, so I actually happen to believe in diplomacy. I think that's progress. I thought the meeting in Bali was a useful exchange. I think it's useful to have follow up, but let's not kid ourselves. These countries are in very different pages. The question is whether they can set up some rules of the road about how to limit their differences over Taiwan so it doesn't lead to conflict. But I don't see any sign, for example, that China's lending a hand to deal with North Korea, which is busy building up nuclear weapons and shooting off missiles. I don't see the Chinese helping with Iran. We can go around the world. So geopolitically, the two countries are not on the same page. China is still not helping with with climate much. So, again, to me, the real question with the aid states and China with these talks is whether they can avoid negatives more than achieve positives from the Council of Foreign Relations. From there, I take you to equity futures as well and the Bloomberg Dollar Index. Let's start there. This is intraday. This is moving a lot of the other currency pairs. You're seeing weakening return and the Bloomberg dollar index snapping a three day winning streak. Much more coverage ahead. We've got the likes of the NIKKEI here in Japan rising by about seven tenths of a percent. One of the true laggards today, of course, is what's happening in Malaysia. And we are approaching that key deadline for lawmakers to declare who will be the next prime minister of the country. And of course, the jewels is in Kuala before us. And you'll have the details in just a moment. Otherwise, we're continuing to track what's happening in the ethics space as well, given we are seeing some strength returning to the dollar at least. So these gains here for the likes of the Thai baht, the yen, the renminbi, a fairly range bound as well this morning. We are, though, of course, focusing on two big stories in the markets as firstly, the Fed, of course, with officials continuing to debate the size and the scale of rate hikes moving forward, but also what is happening in terms of China and when will we see demand recovering in the market? If you put up the seminal chart, we can see here the concern that is really intensifying now around Covid cases in the country. We are now really nearing back to the record levels that we saw the outset of the pandemic. So you said that to the tune of more than twenty twenty seven thousand case in the past 24 hour period and about a large one fifth of the economy now under restrictions in some way or another. Let's say with China. What are we seeing in terms of liquidity stresses? Yeah, well, this is one of the big stories of the past week. Especially given that we did actually have optimism that China was going to be reopening and easing its Covid zero policies. But money markets now at least suggesting that that liquidity crunch that we saw in the fixed income market could be easing. So this shot here taking a look at the overnight repo rate that has plunged back to around a two year low. Yes. As I said, this really was based on optimism that we would see some sort of easing. It doesn't appear to be the case, especially as I was saying, about those rising Kolbert cases. And you can also see that playing out and what's happening in the reopening stocks. If you change on the chart now, too, you can see these are mostly declining again for a second straight session, the like. So chatty folk that's giving up more than 12 percent just in the last two sessions. And about thank you for that. That's and about the rulers there. On a stay with Asia and get to Malaysia's election now because the uncertainty there is dragging on. Now, the country's longest ruling coalition is yet to announce which fraction it will support to form a new government. Bloomberg's Juliette Saly been on the front lines and she has the latest from Kuala Lumpur. Jules? Yeah, absolutely. Yes, of 90 minutes from now, the extended deadline. We were here this time yesterday when we thought it was going to be 2:00 p.m. Monday and then they've got another 24 hours and it's really going to come down to the former long ruling Coalition vs. National as to who it's going to give it seats to form an alliance. Now, we are hearing that Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim says he is confident of telling the king at 2 p.m. local time that he will be able to form a government with B. And there's been a lot of wrangling going on in a lot of the Parag and Perak states in the central part of the country and also a clutch of Borneo Island nations, allied parties, I should say, really attempting to help form government here. But at the same time, you have the former prime minister may yet. And yes. Saying that he also has the support of being and will be able to form government and B in itself would also choose to stay in opposition. So a lot coming down and also just really reiterating the instability that we have seen in Malaysian politics. At the same time, Malaysia's police chief has warned users of social media, especially ticktock, not to misuse platforms and spread hate. That could lead to further unrest if we continue to see a political deadlock. I mean, speaking of the political deadlock, what are you hearing from investors about how DAX gets adjusted to both in terms of the narrative and in terms of market impact? Yeah, absolutely. So if we do see me yet and your son's party come to power, it has a large contingent now of P S, a very pro Islamist party that is even mentioned hardline Sharia law. So we certainly saw that reflected in market sentiment yesterday when you saw the likes of the gaming and tobacco companies coming under pressure. But more broadly, Alethea Capital telling us, look, you should be looking more at the China story, the macro picture, the reopening look at travel and tourism stocks, which are likely to show some support. And we were speaking to MGM earlier today saying Malaysia is normally always fairly stable for foreign investment. Nevertheless, there is this political uncertainty that we have seen over the last four years has certainly dented our foreign inflows and a key benchmark index down about 24 per cent from its April 2018 peak. And you've also got the ringgit very much being hurt by the Fed tightening and that strong dollar at a 24 year low, which is not great for Malaysia and net food importer Yousef. A lot to deal with. George, thanks for giving us the updates. That's at Juliette Saly live in Singapore. I just want to get another line coming through here on the terminal. This is on the US and China defense ministers who have been meeting. We've reported on this. So that meeting has now been wrapped up in Cambodia. And we will await any additional announcements. So the meeting between the US and China defense ministers has now come to an end as planned. But we'll wait and see whether there's any broader perspective to be gleaned off. Let's get to the Middle East markets. So our equities specialist is with us here in the studio for now. So far, Morgan Stanley has a outlook on the banking sector in Saudi Arabia. What do investors need to take with them today? Well, Morgan Stanley Yousef, they said that their top picks in Saudi Arabia are a Saudi National Bank. Saudi British bank and Riyadh Bank did a bunch of different factors, including higher sensitive sensitivity to rising interest rates and higher liquidity and higher capital. And that's where these banks shine, specifically former Morgan Stanley. But generally, they think that margins are actually going to peak in the first half of next year for all banks except for a bank Saudi frenzy. And they'll rush. He bank and EPW is going to be six percent lower than they had initially expected in the Saudi banking space. It's pretty interesting that these names have been the ones that are leading the rally. But now we have the today well, actually looking at the worst year since 2015. So we're going to start to see that getting priced into the analysts expectations. What about the developments with the Americana IPO? There is also an update. Yes, Americana is a household name. There's been a lot of demand, clearly, because Bloomberg saw terms that saw Americana guide or rather show us that I'm likely going to be pressing at the top end of the range set to raise one point eight billion dollars. It's going to be a massive IPO coming to the table. But what's exciting about this one is the fact that it's going to be a dual listing, the first one between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia. So just watching the debut of this specific stock is just completely brand new landscape that it's operating in with a lot of demand, clearly. What about some of the other items that are on the agenda on the IPO scene? I mean, never a dull day at all. Never, though they know you. Reuters actually reported that the public investment fund has hired J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Saudi National Banks, investment banking arm, as well as if GM. As for the IPO of an oil drilling firm. Yes. So that's another oil play again with oil prices, with the fact that the today will is pulling back, the fact that Reuters has reported that this IPO could fish as much as 1 billion dollars. It's one to keep an eye out on, especially with what we're seeing in the energy front and with OPEC's coming up front. Thank you for that. That's so follow Barno with some updates on regional equities. I want to get to some lines hitting the Bloomberg. We spoke just a moment ago about how the meeting between the U.S. and China defense ministers has come to an end. The U.S. has now put in their perspective on the meeting and they've said they've urged China to fully enforce sanctions against North Korea. They've asked China to avoid destabilising us towards Taiwan. And they've reaffirmed support for a one China policy within that context. They're also saying that they've raised. Actions by Chinese aircraft in the region. So, again, some U.S. commentary there. And we will wait to see what the China side of the story is intraday. Looking here daily, one a little bit weaker. Lots more coverage ahead. This is Bloomberg. Middle East ISE are on track for their second best year since 2019. I mean, it was the year of Saudi Aramco. Strong regional and international investor demand has helped. Listing activity stay strongly in the region, even as share sale volumes have plummeted elsewhere. A surge in oil prices through 2021 and the early months of this year have also helped underpin listing activity. Let's get to Miguel Villa. He's the head of investment banking for the Middle East and Africa at Citi. Miguel, you've been jet setting around the MENA region from deal to deal. Is there a lot more to come? Or is your sense that the bulk of it is behind us? No, no, absolutely not. There's a lot more to come. So far, we have at primarily sort of government owned entities coming to the market. I think there will be a second wave of family owned businesses. And this is true across the Middle East and a third wave, I would say, of tech and tech enabled companies. So we are here to stay. What about what is driving a lot of the investment banking activities that emanate? Is it the IPO? Is is it sovereign wealth funds or would you say it's pretty equitably distributed? It is pretty tractable distributed. But I have to say, over the last 12 months, IPO is probably the number one engine in our business. And basically, again, across the whole Middle East region. But the new kid on the block was Dubai in 2022. Could you give us some numbers about how many more IPO as you expect or you're actively working on? I will not give you numbers, but I wouldn't be surprised if in in the GCC as a whole next year you will have in the region of 10 IPOs or something like that. It's what you ever had this year and next year should be at least as good as this year. So how do you service that? I mean, given that there's nothing much going on in this space elsewhere in the world, do you actively hire more people here on the ground than in Rio and elsewhere? Or do you start bringing people flying them in from from London, in New York? No. Our business is always a mixture of local and central of people. So we ourselves in Dubai, we have increased our team by 50 percent over the last two years. I think other banks have done similar. We always fly in specialists, industry specialists, product specialists. And I can tell you that the region has been the favorite destination for most of my colleagues over the last 12 months for sure. Yeah, we were talking earlier to know that from Credit Suisse and that she's going to stay here for a few weeks as well. Just to to your point in terms of the international participation, I want to get into that because that's important. Is there an argument to be made that there needs to be more of that because this is very strong local presence in these IPO? No. The demand has been there both locally and internationally. When it comes to allocation, you obviously you always need to favor the local demand. So that's what has been happening, roughly 75 to 25 percent split. But we could have raised every single IPO just on international demand. The demand is there. I believe that demand will remain there and performance has been good outperforming the market. That's the objective. So would you say that there needs to be even more international participation or would you say we are fine the way it is, we are fine the way it is. So I don't think that we should have more. Maybe we need to allocate more to international investors so that we keep them engaged in the region. It's easy to to think about, you know, the great days that we are leaving, but we need to keep investors engaged over the long term. And that requires them being allocated, them having positions to manage them. Having people on the ground, by the way, they have moved a lot of people to Dubai, for example. So it's a give and take. But I think we are on the right path in terms of performance. You said that it's been outstanding. A little bit of context. Not every IPO has gone well out of the gates and power had issues in terms of struggling to find upside. The secondary market has been painful. How do you reconcile that? Yeah. Secondary market has been positive, but not tremendous. Provide that we get a pop up after the IPO. I think everybody will. We'll be fine. We have been pricing this IPO into very difficult markets. So we can not forget that. But with the exception of one transaction, I think every other transaction over the last 12 months in the region has performed relatively well and above the market. How will the fall in oil prices affect sentiment or maybe accelerate the urgency of people to do these IPO is because Brent is around 85. Dollars a barrel. I mean, that that is a far cry of where we were two, three weeks ago and with a recession potentially imminent, could be even more downside ahead. Yes, I think that the view that the business model needs to change in this region is behind a lot of what's happening. The need to transition. They need to recycle capital. They need to raise capital to face all the opportunities that are available, namely in Saudi is very critical in terms of why this is happening. If oil price goes down to 25, obviously a massive impact if oil price goes down to 75. I think the main the main fundamentals are still there and the main reason for this will remain there. You just came back from Cairo, I understand. And when the pressure is on for the military to work more with private investors from abroad to bring some of these entities to the market and make them more competitive. I'm wondering whether from your trip you're able to bring that message across and take it with you home as well, that there's going to be a fast tracking over the next few months, or do you expect more of the status quo there? I'm hopeful that there will be some change. I think the whole IMF agreement is predicated on having a very competitive landscape for everyone. But if you ask me about Egypt, I think where do we we'll see. Great news out of Egypt is more on the startup scene, more on the tech and fintech companies. And I would dare to say that I can see an IPO happening in Egypt in the tech fintech space over the next 12 to 18 months. I'm very positive on that. How many IPOs they expect out of Egypt in the next year? I don't know. Not a lot. If we have two or three, I think is good. And hopefully of those two or three or one, we'll be a startup, a tech company. That would be my best estimate. Some closing thoughts on the rest of the world outside of the Middle East. Is it going to take a Fed pivot for sort of the remaining pockets of the global market to return back into favor in investment banking? Well, we are going into a recession. So it's a very tough moment. The very moment that people start thinking of when we get out of the recession, say end of next deal, whatever the rate will be. Stock markets will anticipate that and we'll become back to life. So I expect next year that will be very different from this year, maybe not in the beginning, but over the we will see other markets coming back to life. But I still believe the Middle East will remain a top market over the next 12 months. Are you gonna make any of the Portugal matches the World Cup? I hope so. Not guaranteed, though. Okay. Well, we'll continue to check in with you, Miguel ISE veto, the head of investment banking, Middle East and Africa at Citi. We've got some lions heading to Bloomberg here from the dot com. One of them has a read headline and this is a note from the company or its rather said to cut management salaries by 10 to 20 percent. This is the dot com then boosting home medical benefits for staff at the unit depot on as well. The founder is gonna make a donation as well to employee benefits. This is a set of a set of points there that investors need to keep in mind. This is a huge 80 dot com chart. Intraday. Bear in mind, of course, that there is a lunch break. Much more coverage ahead. This is Bloomberg. The first full day of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar saw Iran versus England, the Netherlands against Senegal, and the U.S. took on Wales. Simone Foxman joins us from Doha now. So Samoa, a busier match day. I watched two out of the three games, a lot of goals, a lot of creative inspiration with some of the scoring, but run us through how was like on the ground. Well, my personal major disappointment was a disappointing draw between us and Wales, I'd wanted us to come out ahead. But for the world, a lot of people were paying attention to the England Iran game because we wanted to see whether or not what the players did on the pitch would reflect some of the protest that we are seeing across the country in Iran. And we got some answers here. The Iranian players deciding not to sing the national anthem that's sending a signal of support. Most interpreted for those demonstrations going on in Iran. And there are even stronger signals happening in the stands. There were fans holding up Persian flags. Apparently, some of those Persian flags actually got taken away. Others singing the Persian Nath national anthem. Mind you, that's different from the Iranian national anthem. And then others holding up signs with the demonstrators slogan, Women Life, Freedom. Also, we've heard some reports out of Iran as well that people there were actually celebrating Iran's 2 to 6 loss to England. Clearly outmatched on the field, but also maybe people at home who see the team so closely tied to the regime also supporting that loss elsewhere. I'll just add really quickly, I know I was on the ground in some of the fan areas both on Sunday and then on yesterday, really night and day in terms of how many people were walking around. Lot more activity. And that's really a boon for Qatar as it wants to use this event as a springboard to become a tourist destination. What are some of the key events expected today on and off the pitch? Much less controversial slate of matches. We're going to be looking forward. I've talked to a lot of fans who are going to Saudi Arabia, Argentina at the first match in La Salle Stadium. We're also going to be watching the U.S. Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken. He will open a strategic dialogue between the U.S. and Qatar today. We're not expecting any real major geopolitical developments, but those two countries that have been close allies. Another thing I'm watching. We started hearing from some fans who said they were turned away at games because they were wearing rainbow colored shirts, rainbow colored hats, told they had to take these things off or turn their shirts inside out. You know, LGBTQ pride has been one of these flashpoint issues in the lead up to this event. And so that's somewhere I'm going to be watching closely to see if we get more developments. And then cut her energy, I mean, they're prominently on the on the boards around the patch, they've struck a major supply agreement with China Sinopec. I mean, it's one of the biggest deals ever. Right. Yes, some 60 billion dollars and this announcement really coming as we kick off the World Cup. The agreement to supply four million tonnes of LNG, cut their energy to Sinopec that eat four million tonnes of LNG per year starting in 2026 and that will last twenty seven years. This is really the first LNG we've seen from the North Field expansion Cutter's massive project to expand its capacity to produce and export LNG. Kicking off later this decade. And it's really noticeable here as the focus of the world is on Qatar, who is signing these supply agreements. Because even though Europe seems desperate for natural gas here we are seeing an Asian buyer come to the table and sign the very first agreement Yousef. Own great catching up. Thanks for that, that Simone Foxman the kind of financial center in Doha. Let's get to equity futures. Step away from football. Get into the market action. This is what we're looking at on the S & P 500 Mini. A little bit of caution. A tenth of 1 percent higher. Nasdaq futures on a similar level, even though Kathy Wood is buying into Coinbase. After Saudi Arabia's energy minister pushes back on a report that OPEC's plus is considering an output hike next month. Cleveland Fed President Loretta M. says the central bank can ease the pace of tightening next month as officials assess the impact of previous moves. San Francisco's Mayor Daley repeats that she sees interest rates rising to at least 5 percent. Plus, Tesla in a tailspin. Traders anxious after a city near Beijing returns to lockdown, putting both production and sales at risk. It's got no name across our roads. I mean, some better data to buy Manus Cranny right alongside yet. No sleep. Loose lips sink ships or the market. To be more precise, the journal article took 6 percent off the price of oil. The move that was voted out, that was that Saudi would hike its production. OPEC plus would hike the number of barrels at going into this meeting that caused an implosion at depth charge in the price of oil down by 6 percent, a volatility ranch. And then his royal highness Prince Abdullah's has been some man comes out with a very clear denial, 2 million barrel cuts stays until the end of 2023. IBEX say it's going to be a cautious meeting in Vienna. By the way, WTI has so far wiped out all of its gains of 2022. So you are see a very febrile oil market. Yes. In terms of the reaction function to articles to the dollar. It was a three day rally that exceptionalism proved hard to be done, but it is just fading ever so slightly. There's a cooling of the doves, Mr. Bostic and Daley. There is a confluence of cooling in terms of a new cadence from the rat, a master in terms of what the Fed may do. Bostic, of course, was yesterday favoring a slowing, and Mary Daly cites the lags of cumulative tightening. So is this a confluence of cooling from the Fed? Yeah, one of the key questions I'm asking myself about Marco Kalina, which one of Wall Street's most vocal bulls from JP Morgan? He's out with a new note. And he argues that the Fed needs to cut rates before asset prices can rise. They're gonna be range bound with pronounced downside risk is the direct quote from the client. Note that went down on Monday afternoon and the S & P 500, many were called higher by a tenth of 1 percent at the moment. The relative caution between Fed Voices and the China Covid story as well, weighing broadly on either direction. I want to get to discharge you to be good for our clients and give you a sense of where we are with the technicals because the S & P 500 hasn't had a 1 percent move in 7 days and the BlackRock team is saying that stocks are going to outpace bonds in the next decade. But they do make clear as well that stocks don't yet fully reflect the recession and earnings risk. But the overall return is going to be better than fixed income assets. I want to get from there to crypto currencies where more turmoil is rippling through all corners of this space. And this is now about Genesis. Bloomberg understands that bankruptcy is an option if they fail to raise capital, which they've been trying to do after the collapse of FTSE caused a lot of the counterparty is to run for other options. Currently, a little bit of stabilization in bitcoin at fifteen thousand eight hundred dollars. The futures for Bitcoin don't do any favors for the outlook. It's unmistakably bearish according to the market's lifetime. Let's check in on the holiday markets elsewhere, our faring and specifically Asia and about rulers in Hong Kong. Joins us now. Thanks. Is that taking a look at jaded calm as we come out of the lunch break for mainland China and Hong Kong? Because we did have that breaking headline just crossing the last 10 minutes or so, essentially, when we hear that JD Dotcom could be planning to cut management salaries by as much as 10 to 20 per cent. Now, if that goes ahead, it'll be interesting to see how traders do interpret that, given we did just have those third quarter earnings, strong earnings upside coming through with those with a lot of analysts really liking the cost cutting measures that are coming through at the company where they say we're already starting to see that impact the bottom line. And actually some of these Chinese tech giants are well ahead of their US peers in this space. Otherwise, we are seeing tech just settling down generally. That is, of course, given we are seeing over cases, managers are saying really expanding in China today, reporting more than 27000 new infections. So we are back to levels that we haven't really seen there since the start of the pandemic. In terms of the broader picture today, we are still seeing the CSR 300 clinging onto gains as we are for the. So Japan as well. India just online in the last hour or so minutes. This is really being led by what's happening in the energy sector. Absolutely. And it's a heck of a wild ride there, isn't it? Thank you very much. Animal journeys in Hong Kong. Speaking of the oil market. I mean, you've studied a little bit. It was a wild ride. We got these conflicting reports of possible increase. That's what the traders digested, first of all. And the demand picture on China putting it together as a reporter, Stevens said Kinski. Stephen, I'm quite surprised that His Royal Highness came straight out with such a firm denial of the journal report. It just shows you that they want to retain complete control of the narrative until we all meet in Vienna in 10 days time. Yeah, I mean, that report when it was coming out, you know, traders and folks in the market were saying, well, maybe this is a coordinated leak by Saudi to sort of test the market. Prices fell. But it was a it was a bit of surprise. You don't usually see them come out so strongly against the report, and that's likely why prices recovered so sharply. You know, they left they ended the session yesterday. Bill changed. OPEC's seems to be keeping a tight control on the tap. It doesn't look like they're going to be adding supply quite yet. You know, there is some time before they make an official decision and it could turn out where they do do that. But the fact of the matter is, their demand in China does remain weak because the country continues with this Covid zero policy for much of the year. The discussions on when Chinese demand will pick up has been in the forefront of all the sources and traders we talked to and we were expecting a demand pickup by the end of the year and that does not look like it's going to be in the cards as they continue this harsh policy. Steve, let's flesh that out a bit in terms of the key data that is going to drive the opaque plus decision making come December. What do investors need to look out for and how could it make a meaningful shift? You look out when you're looking at China. Imports and run rates at the refineries. You have to look at what the traffic data is like to look at which which regions are actually under lockdown. What the Covid cases are. That's the China picture. The other picture is also Russia. You know, the EU is coming up with this price cap. They're gonna launch it. Some of it as early as December, going into full force in February with all oil products. And the reaction from Novak. How how Russia reacts if they can't find other markets, they have signaled that they would reduce output. So if they're reducing output and the market is tighter because of that, that's another thing that OPEC plus will have to digest. Whether they say A publicly because Russia is part of OPEC plus is another question. But it is one piece of this larger element. And lastly, where are we in terms of the global economy, recession, recession, recession is something that the traders have been really banging the drum on. Are we closer to recession? Is it going to be a slight recession? That's something to also keep. Look at. CNN, thanks for that. That's Bloomberg's energy reporter, Steven Steps Pinsky. Now, Bloomberg has learned that digital asset brokerage Denniss is struggling to raise fresh cash for its lending unit and is warning potential investors it may need to file for bankruptcy. The big news, crypto market reporter Siddhartha Shukla joins us now from Mumbai. I said, I mean, what's the latest update then on FTSE, given all of its different entities around the world? And what can we expect next in terms of litigation? So in the ongoing FTSE fiasco, Bloomberg has learned that triple-A investment form Genesis is struggling to raise funds funding for its lending arm and if its unsuccessful, than it might have to file for bankruptcy as well. This comes after we learned last week that blocked by a crypto lending form as well, which was earlier bailed out by FTSE, may again be in the process of filing a bankruptcy as well. So that consider giving supreme in the market at the moment and the contagion due to the collapse of FTSE continues to spread. Yes. And that contagion, you know, funds are trapped inside FTSE acts. There is an exodus from other platforms. Now, look, after declaring bankruptcy in terms the amount of funds that were stolen from FTSE acts as well. Do we have an update on that? Because yesterday we heard the liquidator, they'd find some balance sheets that were positive and find some cash. So what do we know? So regarding the terror that occurred at 50 years after it had declared bankruptcy, we had learned that approximately four more than 400 million dollars worth of assets were stolen at the moment. It seems like the hacker or whoever is behind this theft is swapping the assets for a tedium and bitcoin. So likely at the moment, cashing out of those assets seems to be a major challenge for the culprit. But it is it continues to be a media overhang on the market because the individual behind the theft became one of the largest holders of tedium Tom Keene. And people are concerned that if the entirety of their tokens are dumped into the market, DAX could further add to the existing selling pressure. It sure has reverberations. We saw that last week. Of course, when we understand that finance so some of the tokens related to FTSE acts and not that part added fuel to the fire. Thank you very much. Said for being with us, Senator Shukla, that the very latest on the FTSE Access story. Some other big tech stories that are worth reflecting on. You know, if you look at Tesla down 6 percent yesterday, at one juncture, you've got the close times in China, but you've also got this discount, this elan discounted is just banning far too much time on Twitter. But they've also got a recall of 300000 cars. Yes, I know. We're at the lowest level since 1 November of 2020. And I can't imagine anybody being surprised by this, because if you look at his tweets and if you were to divide it up and ratios before, most of it will be dedicated on Space X and Tesla. Now, you add Twitter into the mix and his concentration is focused as the time is arguably not as readily available as it was before. And that is something together with the supply chain issues that you just mentioned that are weighing on investor confidence. This used to be a sure fire by, wasn't it? Yeah. Well, I mean, you've got to believe in the future of the battery technology, there is a line of disclosure in all of the reports that Tesla put out there, which is that dependence on Mr. Musk is listed as a factor in the security findings were showing the imagery of Twitter. And, of course, that he is knee deep in the revolution of what Twitter is going forward. Twitter has lost almost 5000 employees since Elon took over and he plans to far more sales staff. And it's our title on our story is a hard core part. And this is important. The rest. This is the Elan Discount in Tesla as a result of taking over a major organization, which you need to redesign in his view. So hard core version revamp at Tesla is on the way. I mean, the issue for me here is really around whether or not Twitter can remain credible and influential at a time when he's cutting left and right sales and beyond. And this is something where the sponsors and the partners of Twitter. And that's something that's been flagged before. Have issue with how deep do you cut before you start affecting what this platform is truly about? Look, I'm just gonna tell the truth. I'm just waiting for Donald Trump's first tweet. You know, everything everything else is moderately, moderately super agreed to that. We've got to wait, wait and see on that. First, what headlines let's get you up to speed. This Tuesday morning, we've been talking a bank Covid, China's daily Covid and factions have climbed to near the highest on record. More than 27000 new cases were reported for Monday. It left officials facing confusion about whether to use snot, lockdowns and mass testing. This is Beijing tries to soften the economic impact of Covid zero. Health authorities have outlined plans to boost hospital capacity. In a sign that they're expecting even higher case numbers, the U.S. defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, has met with his Chinese counterpart Away Fang on the sidelines of an ASEAN summit in Cambodia. The U.S. says Austin urged China to fully enforce sanctions against North Korea and avoid, quote, destabilizing acts with Taiwan. It's their first meeting since being suspended dialogue over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's August visit to Taiwan. Seven European football teams have decided against wearing rainbow armbands at the World Cup to show solidarity with the LGBTQ rights. The decision follows pressure from the sport's governing body, FIFA, which suggested referees would yellow card players for this show of support. England Captain Harry Kane instead of FIFA approved armband saying no discrimination. Homosexuality is a crime in the host nation. NASA's new Orion crew capsule has both the moon coming within 130 kilometres of the lunar surface. Its path took the spacecraft over the Apollo 11 landing sites. Tranquility Base, where astronauts first landed on the moon in 1969. NASA's unscrewed Artemus 1 mission launched from Florida last week. That is the first step towards sending people back to the moon. Those are your first world headlines that see a welder. Space travel is in the pipeline, maybe within planet Earth or on planet Earth. It's good to meet with the Dubai Airport CEO Paul Griffith. He's going to talk about the World Cup boost to regional travel next. Five managing director, head of asset management, Alan Marcus is with us. We'll get his market views right here on Bloomberg. As we work to bring policy to what we call a sufficiently restrictive stance, which really in simple terms means the level required to bring inflation down and restore price stability, we will need to be mindful. Adjusting too little, relieve inflation too high and adjusting too much could lead to an unnecessarily painful downturn. San Francisco Fed president there may daily urging policymakers to be mindful as the rate hikes roll in. Traders are digesting the latest Fed speak. China's next steps and the country's new Covid cases are near a record. And this pandemic, a lot to digest. Alan Marcus is fab managing director, head of asset management, joins us now. Good to have you with us. It's the perennial debate about worries, whereas the terminal rate daily talks about being a rate that is sufficiently restrictive. When you see Frank prices down by 75 percent, you see lumber prices demolished and home starts imploding. Do you think they should pause 9 4 percent? Well, we've seen, as we've suggested, food price inflation has come down. And as you said, those other measures also coming down. But it doesn't mean to say that the inflection butler's beaten yet. And we are in this period of very sticky inflation, the rate. Certainly in our opinion, has fallen three quarters, five well above what we said six months ago. At the same time, earnings suggests that the Fed still has a dry powder, so to speak, in terms of trying to normalize the rate in order to tackle inflation. So we will have higher rates for longer even if we do get to a point where things start coming down a little bit. How credible are the equity market moves in response to what the Fed is going to do to the geopolitics, to the weakness in China? And this may be a point to say, hey, we might have actually hit the process of bottoming up. Well, we'll see those who've been quite gloomy in terms of their outlook for next year. 2023 earnings estimates don't look too good. And the market's obviously fearing that the recession could be a lot more protracted, a lot more deeper in certain parts of the world. The earning season was pretty decent overall, and I think the markets are more focused on what the outlooks have been, which have been quite negative, higher for longer, and yet massive talks about the cadence. The cadence is the word that she used yesterday, which I think is is quite interesting. The market is coalescing around 50 basis points in the December meeting. But the cadence, do you see longer intervals between the hikes next year and a little bit more digestion of information? So rather than deeply front loading, 50, 25, 25, 25, do you see a different cadence perhaps to what we've all assumed? Well, in terms of previous rate hikes, rather than raising rates every single month, we may get to a place where you have a couple of hikes per quarter. As you know, the markets priced in 50 for December. Yeah, two lots of 25 going into Q1 and then we'll see where we are on. Maybe by Q2 we level off a little bit. They may pause, but it doesn't mean to say that rates will start coming down either. We are in this period that inflation is still very much interrupted and the supply chain disruption is still not over. The market's life team has been doing some deeper thinking, as they always do. Might I say this time round they're doing the market's life pulse are on the question of what's going to be the next major catalyst, not the smaller moves because the S & P 500, but stuck around the 1 percent level and the upside and downside in the last seven trading sessions. What could be the next major shift for global markets is going to be geopolitical conflict. U.S. CPI cooling to less than 3 percent or skyrocket to 10 percent. Well, maybe something completely. I think CPI numbers are going to stay where we are sort of around the 6 7 percent. If you look forward, say six to 12 months time, geopolitical wise, we've still got some ominous annoying about the oil markets as you've covered in your stories. But also the Iranian question in terms of supply chain, that supply of crude oil into the market is still very much could be alive and that could actually be a positive for the markets. We don't have a deal yet, but certainly the invisible hand, so to speak, in terms of what's going to happen next year isn't too apparent to us. What we worry about the Fed or other central banks going a bit too far with rate hikes. But as we've seen in the past, central banks generally overreact to the negative, to the positive. I think that's probably a little bit more to do with. JP I wanted to be Volcker rather than Arthur Bones. We know what happened to poor old ISE got a wrong. Nobody really knows why there's a recession next year. I was looking at this. New York Fed 23 percent, Cleveland Fed 25 percent. Bloomberg Our estimate is 100 percent probability of a recession. How brutal will it be? And where where do you take protection? Do you reduce U.S. equity exposure or do you hold firm to the belief? I think it's a given that the markets are slowing down dramatically from where we were in previous quarters. A shallow recession, but a more protracted recession, I think is the bigger worry. And if you look at the UK, for example, it's going to be all year for 2023 going forward in. Where you pitch yourselves in the market. We still think yields are beginning to look very attractive now in the bond market. At some stage in Q1, it may be an idea to add on the investment grade side. As we've said previously on the equity side, we need to see the shakeout value has obviously outperformed growth considerably. And I think at some point growth will come back. Given valuations have fallen quite dramatically in 22, the greenback, is that the three day winning streak? You're still bullish on the number of dollar index and sort of the dollar more broadly. I'm wondering what kind of cash cushion you have then, dollars or otherwise that you may deploy in the next few weeks as the opportunities arise, maybe in equities. So it's a risk mix of asset classes in Bill's cash and sort of short duration bonds and fixed income equities we've stopped to value. Overall, the dollar index seems to be holding around the 1 2 6 1 0 7 area and I think if it bounces back, it will bounce back to try the 1 10 area again, given that rates will continue to rise faster in the Federal Reserve than they will at other central banks. So we're in the status quo of it's more of the same and you have to stick to the sort of very nimble investing. The Middle East certainly looks attractive. And we've had a blockbuster IPO in PanAmericana recently and the market's rotating to RTS very high oil prices, which looks a good diversified to us. All right. We'll leave it there. Always keen to get your insight. Thanks for that. That's Alan Marcus, the FSB managing director and head of asset management. Also have much more to come on this program. This is Bloomberg. Let's get you a quick check of the latest business headlines. This thing will pay Bob Iger about 27 million dollars annually, turning as chief executive officer under a new two year deal. A company filing reveals Iger will get a million dollar base salary that's similar sized bonus and stock awards as well, with a yearly target value of 25 million. Shares surged on news of ISE return to the helm of the world's largest entertainment company. The Texas regulator is investigating celebrities, including sports stars Tom Brady, Steph Curry of potential securities law violations tied to the promotion of the crypto exchange RTX. The State Securities Board says it's looking at payments they received to endorse FTSE us and the pair were named last week as defendants in a separate class action lawsuit. That's your Bloomberg Businessweek. I want to take you back to the big picture view on Middle East equities, a broadly negative picture in the previous trading session with losses led by the Dow or the lower energy price. Fact was factored in there, and that is likely to continue to weigh on sentiment. No big moves within the sectors with the exception of Qatar, where we saw Q and B sliding a little bit over 2 percent minus the NASDAQ took a bath down by one point one percent last night. Tech took a heavy heading taser down 6 percent as we were just chatting about. So there's an ever such a small reprieve. Thus, Tesla in a tailspin. Traders are anxious after city nay. Beijing returns to lock time, putting both production and sales at risk. Let's see how these markets are faring. We are nervous in terms of the renewed lockdown risk in China. Annabel is in Hong Kong with the very latest. We go from ecstasy to agony on a daily basis in terms of understanding the narrative from China. That's right, it's a very difficult one to chop menace, certainly. But in terms who are watching this afternoon as we head into the afternoon session here in Asia. So we're actually seeing a bit of cautious optimism creeping back in. That's what I'd say here. Basically, that's being most reflected in part in the currency space. So we actually had seen dollar strength that's now giving up a bit of softness coming back in and the likes of the yuan rising around three tenths of a percent. It's also playing out. And what we're seeing in the equity space, given we do have the NIKKEI also up around seven tenths of a percent. And this CSI 300 still clinging on to those gains of half a percent. But yes, as you say, it really is down to this uncertainty around what China will do in the face of Covid cases that are rising. Twenty seven thousand or just a notch over that report in the last 24 hour period. The other sector we're watching today is what's happening in China Tech. This is a different story, though. If you just change on. Now, take a look at how JD dot com is trading in the afternoon. So we are seeing extend those losses now down more than 3 percent in the broader tech sector selling off in tandem. Now, we did actually have a read, a headline crossing earlier. Essentially, we understand that JD dot com could be planning to cut salaries for manages to up to 20 percent. Now those that funds or those funds will be redirected into staff benefits. And actually, the company CEO himself is said to be also putting a 14 million dollars of his own money into these benefits. This really comes down to one of the signature policy drives from the president, Van Xi Jinping, which is common prosperity Yousef. And then briefly, could you run us through the deadline that Malaysia is facing to name a new prime minister? What are markets bracing for? Yes. So just to give a bit of context here. In less than 30 minutes from now, that is the deadline set by the Malaysian king for lawmakers to name who will be the next prime minister. We didn't have that election over the weekend producing the first hung parliament ever. Now, in terms of what markets are expecting, there's a few different views coming in from this Citibank's take. So essentially, they're saying that firstly, a pen led government is a bit of a surprise. They weren't expecting other coalitions or major parties B and P H to give up so much ground. But essentially a pen led government would maintain a populist slant. They did actually promise in their election manifesto the most fiscal spending. The concern here is that could put some pressure on the fiscal deficit. Also around inflation concerns as they expect the central bank to be sticking to a hawkish bias. If you just change now quickly to say what May Bank is expecting instead. Essentially, they say markets are ready for any outcome here. They're still recommending a focus on health care, consumer staples, financials and tech. And they're expecting growth Yousef, to come in at 4 percent next year. A lot to pack in. Thanks for that. That is a Anna Edwards rulers there on a stick with Malaysia's election for a moment. The uncertainty there that is dragging on with their country's longest ruling coalition yet to announce which faction it will support in forming a new government. Bloomberg said Juliette Saly has the latest from Kuala Lumpur. So, Jules, how is this likely to evolve in the next few hours? Well, it's less than 30 minutes now used for the king's deadline for either party to say that they have formed an alliance and it's coming down to the former ruling coalition B and Annabel just telling us a few of the details there. And of course, a key number of the states like per hour, Nang and Perak and also the island nations of Borneo. So really a lot of dealmaking, you would assume has been happening since Saturday's election, which resulted in Malaysia's first ever hung parliament, Anwar Ibrahim confidence that he will get the one hundred and 12 seats needed. But that does mean that he needs to form this alliance with the former foes of BND. And we have heard that they have been meeting with Anwar Ibrahim, Pakistan, her upon party today, but also B and could go with the pro Malay Islamist party he and form a government with them or they could remain in opposition. It's interesting, too, that the police chief of Malaysia has really warned against social media being used to promote hate speech. If we continue to see a political gridlock here and just adding to this political uncertainty that has really dogged Malaysia over the last four years. Yusuf Manus. Jill, good to see you out and about. Good to see you. Ahead in the stories are onto there and Kuala Lumpur Juliette Saly with the very latest on the Malaysia election. We see through the morning with the first full day of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar got underway. Iran versus England, the Netherlands versus Senegal and the US took on. Well, Simone Foxman is in Doha. So, Salman, again, at some talk of major developments from Qatar today. This is on the LNG front. Yeah. That's right. Let's focus on the World Cup first before I take you through the LNG where a major deal was signed. But on the pitch we were watching specifically the the England Iran game. There was a lot of controversy in the lead up to this event, especially how Iranian players might or might not express support for demonstrations at home. And they delivered. They didn't sing the national anthem. And that was seen as expressing that support for protesters back in the country. Also in the stands, pretty as I mean, it was clear that there were people protesting as well. Some brought Persian flags. Apparently those flags in some cases were taken away. Others saying the Persian national anthem, again, this is anti regime. And as well, there were signs saying women, life, freedom, the slogan that has defined so many of these protests. Also, I was walking around in the streets. You know, I want to say that the vibe was much more busy than things had been on Sunday and that obviously good for Cutter's ambitions to turn this into a tourist juggernaut. What are some of the key events expected today on and off the pitch, Pezzullo? I talked to a lot of fans that are very excited for the Argentina Saudi game to be played in La Salle Stadium. But for the most part, these games today, much less political, much less controversial. That said, we do expect to see U.S. Secretary of state meeting the country's foreign minister to open a U.S. strategic U.S. Qatar strategic dialogue. Not expecting a lot of massive headlines out of that, but something to watch. We're also going to be continuing to carefully watch expressions of LGBTQ rights. We were told that some people were turned away from various venues for wearing rainbow colored hats, rainbow colored shirts, various issues developing there. There were also some ticketing issues. Those are kind of top of mind to things that we're gonna be looking out for today. Save the best for last. What was the deal that Davis signed with China sign a pact then? Yeah. Let's start with the. We started with the football, we get to the LNG sign a pact signing a 60 billion dollar deal with Qatar Energy to supply some 4 million tons of LNG oil to the zoo by 4 million tons of LNG from Qatar energy each year starting in 2026. That's going to last through twenty seven years. That's a pretty lengthy deal. And it's just very notable, given all the attention, the global attention on Qatar right now, who is signing the very first agreement for this supply that Qatar is going to produce with its massive LNG expansion project. It's going to Asia, despite the fact that Europe is looking for replacements for Russian natural gas. It's going to Asia. It's not going to Europe, guys. Somalia, thanks for that. Simone Foxman RTX of Financial Center in Doha, which prevents tourism in full swing, and the World Cup bringing more people to Dubai. How are the airlines coping with this? The surge in demand? Let's speak to Paul GRIFFITHS is the CEO by airport. Paul, what's changed for you in terms of the activity through the airports, through the terminals as a result of the World Cup? What is the data telling you? Well, we've got about 120 flights in and out every day between TWC and Qatar. We're expecting Q4, D.W. C to be about 490, 4000 passengers. So I think the contribution that the airports are making to attendance at the World Cup is quite considerable. Are those flights full? Four hundred ninety four thousand. What we're expecting. It really depends on the playoffs and how we end up through the tournament. But I think it's pretty popular at the moment. They're certainly operating. Would you say you've scaled enough to accommodate the inbound waves of travel or would you say that, you know, there could have been a little bit more than either from the airlines or from the airport infrastructure side? No, I think we've scaled perfectly probably more by judge judgment than luck. Fortunately, by keeping, I think, most of our resources in play, because we always knew that the rebound of travel would be pretty quick. You can't lock down three point nine billion people across the world under some form of lockdown for over a two year period without there being a pretty resolute number of people wanting to get back onto airplanes at the end of that. Looking at the numbers, eighteen point five million in the third quarter, some were backup pre pandemic levels is of I spend every day prevaricating over whether China's reopening, stepping back and quarantine. We even went on the Emirates site this morning. Still no flights up that we can't get a flight to China. Even platinum members, even platinum. I don't even know when I've turned gold or platinum when that rush comes. I don't think anybody really understands when that exactly will be. How much more cannot add to throughput, because you're right, they've been locked up for two, three years now. So what will China reopening? One of the models tell you? We will get. Well, the thing is, China is obviously an incredibly important market for us and a growing market has been over the last few years. There's a lack of frequency, obviously, at the moment because China being close. But actually most of South Asian recovery has been pretty sluggish over the last few months, which is why our transfer numbers are slightly behind where they need to be. About 72 percent of total traffic is is transfers. So the points to point market to Dubai has been absolutely brilliant over the last year. In fact, last December, we were at 119 per cent of pre pandemic levels in terms of visitors to Dubai. So the slow recovery in some of the transfer markets has been more than compensated by visitors to the city. And the economic multiplier of that for Dubai is obviously very significant. I mean, it looks like we're on a bullet train into a recession 2023. How do you build resiliency in the Dubai International Infrastructure and business model to get you through that? This is not your first downturn. You come from quite a bit of experience in the industry over many decades. How would you do it differently this time around? Well, I think we're in the very fortunate positions, have a very effective and efficient business model now. Our capacity, we think we can get to about one hundred and eighteen million passengers a year without a huge investment in infrastructure. And we're looking at that at the moment, because if we can actually sustain that level of capacity at RTX, that means we've still got significant headroom without adding additional operating costs. I think we're in pretty good shape to weather whatever the recession throws at us. But obviously I think at the moment demand is so strong, there's some shortages on the supply side as airlines have rationalized their fleets. So we're seeing a bit of a boom in air travel, which hopefully will carry us through a recessive situation if we end up there. We'll look at the release India, Saudi and the UK in terms of numbers six point eighty three point four and 3.0 is looking at Sterling against the Deron. Yes, there may well come flooding in nigh. This will be the last hurrah. One could say from the U.K., is that a risk to the business in 2023, the plummeting and sterling and a recession which is marked up by the Bank of England. How big how big a risk is your number three market for 2023? I think what's happened is the economy here has diversified significantly and you're not just seeing people coming to visit. There's a great influx of people who are actually seeing the UAE and Dubai in particular. As a very attractive place to be based. So a lot of people taken taken the opportunity of increased mobility and obviously being able to operate remotely to base themselves here in the sunshine. And if you compare the weather, not just the sterling currency in the U.K. with what's happening here at the moment, you can see why that would be attractive. How much of connecting traffic in the meantime is coming through. The XP from Russia. And how do you expect that to shift as the geopolitics play out vis a vis Russia, Ukraine? Obviously, we still have operations to and from Russia and those flights are incredibly full at the moment. So there's a lot of interest in going backwards and forwards as we're operating one of the major corridors. Obviously, the political situation is very difficult at the moment and we'll have to see how that changes over time. But for the moment, demand is very strong. One of the other anomalies of war is that you have. Trouble or difficulty for U.S. carriers are over Russian airspace, and this is something we just challenged about before the show. Has that meant anything strategically different in terms of those redirected flights from India? You seen an ops tech from India as a result of that? Well, I think obviously flight things have had to change. But fortunately, the geographic position that we hold means that that hasn't been a huge deviation for operations between Russia and Dubai. And obviously, transfer traffic that has no other way of getting there is seeing Dubai as a very attractive hub. Your busiest road at the moment is what visits one of the world's real. We had to buy, isn't it? It's the second closest to the moment. That's right. Yes. And how does that change into 2023 or do you think that sustains, given the boom we're seeing in the kingdom? I think KSA traffic is going to be the big success story, actually, of next year. CAC say traffic is increasing quite significantly to all points in Saudi Arabia. And I think actually the two cities, major cities between here and Riyadh, are going to see very significant increase in numbers to conference over there that I'm speaking out to encourage tourism between the two countries. And we see them as a very good opportunity to boost travel to the GCSE overall. Shall we give it one last try? Yeah, there's a slate of tan IPL as you got back without buying your raw in on all cylinders. Surely you must have a new valuation for the business? And is there any discussion about doing an IPO for the business? All I can say is that the airport valuations across the world, in particular those that have gone to the markets post pandemic have been very, very encouraging. Does that what? You're up? I think I think that's an evolution from last time. No, let's just push. We're getting closer to the edge of an IPO. Realistically, 2023 is it's something you will have a firm conversation about. I don't think it's my pay grade. I like on television. So I think you'll have to get more. I mean, I'd be willing to bet on it. We're embedding more with the world Covid stuff. I put money on the buy efforts coming to market in 2023. That's the feeling. You know what he's going to do? He's just got a San Sheik Ahmad and and then we can put him on the spot. Thank you very much, Paul. Paul GRIFFITHS deftly dealing with the questions are for the IPO slated roster. The CEO of Dubai Ports. Plenty more ahead on DAYBREAK, Middle East. This is by. That's stick with IPO is the Middle East. Markets need to be well dissected. Our equities expert for the Haidi Lun joins us as always for this exercise. So Morgan Stanley has an outlook on the banking sector, indicating that. What are the takeaways? Well, Morgan Stanley prefers S & P, Saudi British Bank, as well as Riyadh Bank Yusef. That's due to their higher sensitivity to the rising interest rates, as well as their higher liquidity and capital in general. But still, if you just kind of take a look at Morgan Stanley's note from yesterday, they said that margins will actually be peaking for every single bank in Saudi Arabia by the first quarter, except for bank Saudi frenzy and a rush to capital as our rescue bank. And at the same time, they also think that EPA will be 6 percent lower than they expected for 2023. You know, looking at what's happening with the Dow right now, it's actually set for the worst year since 2015. That's pretty major for an index that's been leading for so many hairs. When you compare it with emerging markets and with oil pulling back with all the uncertainty about OPEC and banks leading for so many years, the. This is a space to keep an eye on for sure. So Pizza Hot Basket is a Baskin Robbins Pizza Hut. There's a few others. I don't I don't really have since nineteen eighty nine. Me too. Yeah. That was the last CAC. That was the last KFC that I had alive in 1985. You know what I was doing. The Shepherd's Bush roundabout. Come on. What's going on with the IPO? What's the news? Americana looks set to raise one point eight billion dollars minus in its IPO. That's been really highly anticipated. And the reason that I am personally very excited for this one is it's gonna be a dual listing, the first one to get between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia. So we've seen them raise the offering for their retail price for the retail sector. So certainly there is a lot of demand for this one and it's a household name. So again, now that we know that or at least looks set to price at the top end of the range, the first day of trading is going to be the key milestone for Americana. I know you've got a detailed agenda in terms of IPO items that you need to stay across. So could you pass this on to our global audience? What is it? Well, it's been just so busy. But the most recent one I was actually it came from Reuters. They said that the public investment fund in Saudi Arabia has hired Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Saudi national banks, investment banking arm, as well as each junior as for the IPO of 80 s, which is in oil and gas driller, again, we're just discussing what's happening with the commodity space. And while there has been demand, you know, moving into next year, how that shifts in the investments space here in the Gulf. You know, if you're we're bringing more and more energy plays, how that will affect these IPO is coming to the table. It's going to look set to be a 1 billion dollar IPO. So, again, not a small one. And it's coming from the PPF, which the market typically trusts their investments as well, at least in Saudi Arabia. So a key one to watch out for. OK. Thank you very much. Got to get yourself to TGR. A bit of KFC. Fine. Thank you very much. I'll be right there with the very latest on the equity markets. The IPO train keeps on rolling right here in the GCC on the. Contagion is rife as you see Janice's warning of bankruptcy if they don't get funds. They had about a hundred seventy five million dollars locked inside the FTSE X, while Solano up six tenths of one percent in the RTX token itself down some six tenths of one percent. The US regulators now you're hearing senators step into this, another regulators. But Politico's fidelity must reconsider Bitcoin exposure. And for one case, that's the latest nuance political twist from the senators on Capitol Hill. Yeah, we'll, of course, be discussing this for many more weeks for sure. I want to flip the board and get to your equity futures. You've got the Fed voice chipping in once again in the last few hours on where they see the terminal rate and the Fed moves into the new year. But JP Morgan is now saying that the Fed needs to cut rates before asset prices can actually rise. BlackRock favoring stocks over bonds the next decade. On the S & P 500 Mini, we're just turning negative in the last 15 minutes. The coverage continues from Dubai, London and the rest of the world.