University of Tasmania's Chin on Malaysia Elections

You thought there would be a clear winner by Saturday, so obviously surprising here. What do you think kind of happen and what is next? As we start to see both parties try to form an alliance here. So let's start off with the polling done before the elections. So most people thought that Michael Barr was aware. So that's a reason why most people thought that the fund will form the government on Saturday night. The second bit player was supposed to be the old incumbent government Burris on National, but everything turned out to be wrong. So basically what happened on Saturday night was that you had three big blocks and other three big blocks. Two of them were roughly the same numbers. So that's the reason why we have this thing called a hung parliament. They were not able to put together the numbers required to form a government. So we have both Anwar Ibrahim and the prior Malay PM both saying they think they can get to that 112 seat majority. You were telling me earlier you think it's more likely PNG will get there. Just tell us what this means if we are going to see a pro Islamic government. Right. So my argument is that the sort of government will be formed probably this afternoon will be exactly the same players that were in the last government, which is the P and unknown Barisan National and GPA and a sort of a smaller coalition from the state Sarawak. So what does it mean? I think what it means is that this time around, this coalition, the core of this coalition that's going to rule Malaysia will be a party Islam, which is the Islamic party here at the moment. They're calls about forty nine seats in parliament and they might even wake up to the 50 seat. So whoever forms a government, the core of this new government will be an Islamic party. A lot of the new younger voters are about six million of them up to the voting age was lowered. Really want their leaders to be focusing on stability, on the economy, moving away from racial based politics. Do you think that that is likely? Do we ever see that in Malaysia? Well, we don't have rules that this this year, but sort of the early numbers show that the young people did not really come out to vote. But those who did come out to vote, interestingly enough, voted for the Islamic Party. So I think what happened was that a lot of people misread the situation of the young people they met. The assumption that the young people are more interested in things like bread and butter issues, career opportunities, economic opportunities. But lo and behold, there were actually that a more conservative religion. Okay, so what do we see if we if your projection is right and we do see a pen come to power? What does that mean for foreign inflows when you're looking at the stock market down about 24 per cent from its 2018 peak and you've got the ringgit at this 24 year low. So basically what we have is will at the very first start, we'll have a new prime minister who's an old prime minister. So it's very likely that Maria Tadeo Singh, who used to be the prime minister going into India, will come back as the prime minister. So he's good for him because he will. Brett, mark this record. He'll come back as a prime minister a second time, not in terms of economic policy. I don't expect any major changes to the economic policies in the short term. A lot will depend on which ministers I'll point that for the key posts. Unfortunately, the former finance minister lost in the recent election. So but there was also a chance that he may come back because under Malaysia's system, you can actually appoint a senator and that will allow you to be appointed the cabinet. But again, it's too early to second guess who the kid ministers are. But I'm very sure that there wouldn't be any major disruptions to major economic policies in the shop them. I think over the long term, people will worried whether past this Islamic party will control the key economic polls because passes funny ideas of how the economy should be run. We saw Malaysia's longest ruling Prime Minister Martin Mohammad lose his seat of locally at age Blanco excuse me, aged 97. What is his legacy look like as his his bowing out of politics? So, unfortunately, you know, this is consistent, the old saying old political career and impious. So in this case, I think his legacy is tarnished. Yes. There a where from this election. I think historians will say good things about him, but now he is lost. And not only did he lose, he lost his deposit, which means he was totally reject that the electorate even worse, his son also lost. So this is a clear signal from the Malaysian polity that they do not want any form of Mahathir ism and they do not want any form of market dynasty as well. We're looking at the young voters, as you were talking about earlier, and it's been really interesting to see how much of a role social media played in this election and talk us through your kind of assessment of that and the likes of Tick Tock really being used on the campaign. Right. So it was clear that social media did play a major role. If you compare this election to the previous one in 2018, in 2018, there was not picked up. So in this election, most of the key politicians set up a Twitter account. They hired professional teams to produce videos. It did play a major role in setting the narrative. But unfortunately, the narrative that was set was not the key reasons why the vote went in a certain way. So I think what we had was this is consistent with white friends, the sort of social media on you reflect that those people produce a social media. It may not reflect what's actually. Happening on the ground. And James, finally, as we start to see, of course, a lot of deal making happening today for the two parties that are in the lead to try and form an alliance. How much of an important set of regions, right. So the regions will play a very important part. So what happens on both this coalition are Anwar Ibrahim and we adding I think they're looking to us the state of sorrow 8. Look it on the island of Borneo in a state of sorrow. There was a coalition called G.P.S. and they have solid numbers. They've lost 22 members. So whoever forms the government will require that we need to and peace in order to reach the majority. So everyone is looking at the what's the role? My understand is that the right leadership of G.P.S. have already decided that there will support more yelling and there were not somewhat unwatched. So without that, block is highly unlikely that unwind, we'll get the numbers necessary to form the government.