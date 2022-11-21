Qatar World Cup Underway After Controversial Build Up

More From Bloomberg Markets
- 05:20
KKR Bets $400M On Serentica Renewables
- 05:41
Opus Asset Management Sees No Recession In Malaysia
- 07:44
Dollar to Get Stronger Into End of Year: UBS Global Wealth Management
- 07:05
'Bad Actors' in Crypto Market Should Be 'Flushed Out': Ballet Global CEO
Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.
The David Rubenstein Show"The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.