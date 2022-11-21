Qatar World Cup Underway After Controversial Build Up

00:00

The 2022 World Cup has kicked off in Qatar, a lavish opening ceremony was followed by the opening match between the hosts and Ecuador. It's the culmination of a 12 year build up that's been marred by controversy over the initial bid. Human rights concerns and the environmental impact. Let's get to be IBEX Simone Foxman, who's been watching from the stands Simona privileged position to be in, no doubt watching images of the opening ceremony. You can see that on line here. The BBC deciding not to show much of the opening ceremony on its own, its main broadcasting channels because of some of the controversy. What are we watching for today, though, as we try to spin things forward? Yeah, and cuts are not coming out ahead in that match. But interesting time and it was exciting in the stands. However, we haven't seen that same excitement reflected on the streets. I was walking around to some of the fan zones, the fan areas yesterday, and they were pretty empty, frankly. And part of this may be that that first match was risk scheduled to a day earlier, late in the game after a lot of people had already booked their travel plans. But we want to see for this to be a success. We want to see some excitement in the streets, fans enjoying themselves. The other thing we are going to be watching for, particularly is the England Iran game that will kick off at 4 p.m. local time. There are protests in Iran. We're very closely watching to see how the Iranian team, whether or not they make any gestures in support of those protests. Also, Hedrick Cain has wanted to wear a one love armband in support of LGBTQ rights. May not be able to, though.