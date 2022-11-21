Pacific Research Center's Oh on Malaysia Elections

00:00

HAIDI: LET'S GET MORE FROM OUR GUEST NOW. JOINING US IN THE CONVERSATION, HOW DO YOU SEE THIS PLAYING OUT AS WE HEAD INTO THE AFTERNOON DEADLINE? DO YOU SEE AS YOU SAY ALLIANCES OF CONVENIENCE BEING FORMED TO BE ABLE TO GET IT OVER THE LINE? JUST WANTED TO CHECK THAT YOU CAN HEAR ME, IN TERMS -- EI: YES, YES, SORRY. WE GET TWO DISTINCT POSSIBILITIES. NUMBER ONE, YOU WOULD HAVE INDEED THE P.M. COALITION COMING TOGETHER. AND IT WOULD BE VERY SIMILAR TO THE PREVIOUS COALITION. ON THE OTHER HAND, I THINK ALL EYES ARE ON THE PRESIDENT OF THE PARTY, WHICH LEADS THE COALITION. IF HE WERE TO LEAD HIS PARTY IN FORMING A COALITION WITH THEM, THEN INDEED, THEY COULD FORM A NEW GOVERNMENT. I THINK A LOT OF REFORMIST MALAYSIANS ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT. WHILE SOME MALAYSIANS ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO MORE OF THE SAME. THE COALITIONS ARE COMING TOGETHER ONCE AGAIN. HAIDI: WOOD ONE RESULT OVER THE OTHER DELIVER MORE ECONOMIC STABILITY AND POSITIVITY? EI: WELL, I THINK THE WORLDWIDE INVESTORS ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO PERHAPS MORE ECONOMIC POLICIES FROM MALAYSIA. BUT MALAYSIA HAS BEEN SLIDING AND ITS ECONOMIC GROWTH IS ALSO TAKING A BACKSEAT TO POLITICAL STRUGGLES. SO I THINK A PERSON SUCH AS ABRAHAM WOULD BRING CONFIDENCE TO THE INVESTMENT COMMUNITY, WHILE, FOR EXAMPLE, AND ISLAMIST LED GOVERNMENT BY PN AND BN WOULD REALLY HAVE TO LAY OUT WHAT THE PLANS WOULD BE IN TERMS OF REVIVING THE ECONOMY. JULIETTE: JULIETTE HERE. HOW MUCH DO YOU SEE THE YOUTH VOTE REALLY IMPACTING? WE KNOW IT 6 MILLION NEW VOTERS WERE ELIGIBLE, BUT WE WERE SPEAKING EARLIER TO A GAS TO SAID SO FAR, THE DATA DOES NOT SHOW SO FAR THAT THEY CAME OUT AS MUCH AS WE WERE EXPECTING. THEY ARE CERTAINLY FOCUSED ON THE ECONOMY, RATHER THAN RACIAL BASED POLITICS. EI: INDEED, I THINK MALAYSIA AT THE MOMENT IS RECOVERING FROM AN ONSLAUGHT OF THE PANDEMIC. A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE HAVING TROUBLES GETTING ALONG WITH THEIR LIVELIHOOD. THERE IS FLYAWAY INFLATION. AND THIS POLITICAL JUNCTURE, YOU WANT TO INSTALL A GOVERNMENT WHICH PERHAPS PLACES MORE IMPORTANCE ON IT, FOR EXAMPLE, RELIGIOUS ISSUES, AND I THINK YOU WILL BE VERY HARD TO PUT FOR MALAYSIA TO REGAIN ITS DEMOCRATIC ABILITY INTERNATIONALLY, IN TERMS OF BEING THE FAVORITE INVESTMENT DESTINATION. HAIDI: ABSOLUTELY. AND THAT JUST COMES BACK TO THAT POINT ABOUT HOW MUCH FOREIGN INFLUENCE YOU COULD SEE. THEY HAVE DROPPED OFF TO MAGICALLY SINCE THE 2018 ELECTION. YOU'VE ALSO GOT TRADING IN THIS 24 YEAR LOW. SO JUST TELL US ABOUT SOME OF THE PRESSURES ON THE ECONOMY. EI: WELL, I THINK SINCE THE ONSLAUGHT OF THE PANDEMIC, A LOT OF PEOPLE, FOR EXAMPLE, THEY HAVE BEEN VERY HARD PUT, IN TERMS OF LOSING THEIR JOBS OR SOMETIMES HAVING THEIR WAGES SNATCHED AND SO ON. AND THE PREVIOUS GOVERNMENTS, WHICH WAS DISSOLVED NEARLY A MONTH AGO, WHEN THEY TRIED TO PROVIDE A LOT OF ASSISTANCE, HANDOUTS, AND SO ON. BUT THIS IS NOT A LONG-TERM SOLUTION. BECAUSE MALAYSIA WOULD NEED TO IN A SENSE TRANSFORM ITS ECONOMY FROM MIDDLE INCOME TO HOPEFULLY A HIGH VALUE ADDED ONE. THERE IS A FAIR SHARE OF ELECTRONICS, THE INDUSTRY IN MALAYSIA. IN SOME POCKETS OF INDUSTRIAL CLUSTERS, FOR EXAMPLE, THE FOOD SUPPLY IN MALAYSIA IS NOT SUFFICIENT. AND THAT HAS BEEN MADE VERY PROMINENT DURING THE PANDEMIC. PEOPLE DO NOT HAVE ENOUGH TO EAT. AND OF COURSE, THE PRICES ARE REALLY SKYHIGH NOWADAYS. JULIETTE: YEAH, ABSOLUTELY. MY PRODUCER AND I WERE OUT ON THE WEEKEND AND SPEAKING TO MALAYSIA IS AT WHAT MARKETS, FOOD CENTERS, AND THAT WAS A KEY POINT ABOUT THE COST OF FOOD. I WANTED TO ASK YOU AS WELL, WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THE LONGEST PRIME MINISTER LOSING HIS SEAT. WHAT IS HIS LEGACY? EI: WELL, THE DOCTOR TRANSFORMED THIS COUNTRY FROM AN AGRICULTURAL BASE ONE 21 WHICH IS MUCH MORE OF AN INDUSTRIALIZED -- TO ONE WHICH IS MORE INDUSTRIALIZED. THAT WAS HIS MAIN CONTRIBUTION, RAISING THE INCOME AND GLOBAL INFLUENCE. THE CHALLENGE IS HOW TO RAISE THAT FURTHER, SUCH THAT MALAYSIA COULD BECOME A HIGH INCOME NATION, A DEVELOPED NATION BY DEFINITION AND ALSO IN PRACTICE. THAT IS WHY IT IS CRITICALLY IMPORTANT AT THIS JUNCTURE THAT YOU WOULD HAVE A STABLE GOVERNMENT. AND ALSO, A VISIONARY GOVERNMENTS WITH THE KIND OF CONFIDENCE, EXPERTISE, SINCERITY AND INTEGRITY TO BRING THIS COUNTRY. IF WE WERE TO HAVE A GOVERNMENT WHICH IS LED BY ISLAMISTS, I THINK YOU WOULD BE VERY HARD PUT TO GAIN A FOOTHOLD IN THE ECONOMY. JULIETTE: HOW STRONG WILL THE ISLAMIST PARTY BE GIVEN THE OUTPERFORMANCE IN THE SELECTION? EI: THEY ARE NOW THE SINGLE PARTY WITH THE LARGEST NUMBER OF MEMBERS IN PARLIAMENT. AND EVEN IF THEY DO NOT PUT UP A PRIME MINISTER, I THINK THAT BY DEFINITION, THEY WOULD BE CONTROLLING A LOT OF POLICY GENERATION, POLICY OUTPUT OF THE NEW GOVERNMENT. IF THEY WERE TO BE IN THE NEW GOVERNMENT. AND IF YOU LOOK AT EXAMPLES FROM ELSEWHERE AROUND THE WORLD, TURKEY IMMEDIATELY COMES TO MIND. AND ISLAMIST LED GOVERNMENT TYPICALLY NUMBER ONE WOULD TRY TO MAKE THE PREVIOUSLY