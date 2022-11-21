Lazard AM's Singhal on ESG Investing

00:00

This is a hard won victory and of course, a duel that's really three decades in the making. It did come at the compromise of a lot of other ambitions that didn't make it across the line. Give us your thoughts as to where this takes us in the fight against climate change. Sure. Some are calling this the biggest climate win since the Paris Accord, which was in 2015. This is mostly all because of the new funding agreement on loss and damages, which is a substantial win for especially for developing countries. The emerging markets that are going to face increasingly the physical risks of climate change. And it is also really a sign of solidarity that countries around the world are coming together to try to mitigate and adapt to climate change. That is really a global issue, not a regional one. But there are still many unknowns. We don't know where the money is going to come from, what the trigger points are going to be for these payments and relative and be enough. So I would like to point out actually to four really seminal events heading into COP 27 that could possibly be as important, if not more important than the event itself. The Inflation Reduction Act, arguably the largest piece of climate policy coming out of the United States. The EU's energy policy response to the Russia Ukraine war, Australia's landmark climate deal, and then the election of President Lula in Brazil that could significantly impact the fate of the Amazon rainforest. NIKKEI, when it comes to this funding agreement, I know you've just said that, you know, the devil is in the details, Rob, but do you expect us to make a meaningful impact when it comes to investment and funding for climate fighting technologies? I am a little skeptical. You know, there are a lot of the finer points of this deal that still need to be worked out. And there is no clear expectation on a phase down of coal or any other fossil fuels. In fact, there are references to low emissions in addition to renewable energy. And some are seeing this as a loophole. As investors, what we're most focused on is trying to estimate what the policy response is going to be to this climate agreement in different parts of the world. Some sort of inevitable policy response to the physical risks of climate change that we're seeing. And how does that then translate into risks and opportunities for us across industries, across regions, across asset classes? Well, seems that one of the sticking points, of course, is just getting funding for low income countries is very important. But what about the Ukraine war and how it has made people feel very closely the push pull between transitioning away from fossil fuels, but trying to do it at a time when it's so scarce that you can't really do that without leaving people vulnerable to being cold during the winter. You've articulated it better than I would, Kathleen. You know, the Ukraine and Russia conflict has revealed challenges of an energy transition. Fossil fuels are pervasive in our lives. Everything from the toothbrush, the plastic in the toothbrush that we have to the agricultural equipment that grows, the grains that we eat. And energy security has come to the top of the agenda as almost as important as the energy transition. So the EU has had to shift tax. They've had to amp up the expected investments in renewable energy. And with that will come. Expected investments in grid infrastructure. But on the other hand, they've also had to recognize the important role that transition fields are going to play in our economies and most importantly, start to change their stance on different energy technologies, including nuclear. As investors, I would say, especially at Lazard, what we are most focused on is how does this change our expectation about the pace of the energy transition? And perhaps more importantly, how does it change the relative opportunities within the energy technology space? So it is an exciting time for a fundamental active investors as there's a lot to unpack here. So what specifically do you see as investment opportunities? We remain quite excited for 2023 and beyond in the clean energy space. There is an opportunity, we believe, to find investments in market leading technologies, whether this is in the energy efficiency space, electric vehicles, renewable energy, battery storage, etc. especially being able to find attractive entry points amidst the market volatility against this backdrop of macroeconomic pressures. I will kind of go back to my point. That is as fundamental active investors like us at Lazard. What we're most excited about is the opportunity amidst this volatility to discover and price opportunities, and we often talk about the risks of climate change. But as investors, it's surely creating disruptions across industries and that creates a lot of opportunities as well.