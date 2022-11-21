Live on Bloomberg TV

Japan Ahead: Asymmetric Advisors' Anvarzadeh

Amir Anvarzadeh, Senior Markets Strategist at Asymmetric Advisors, discusses the latest developments with Softbank. The company is said to have invested just under $100 million in the FTX and anticipates writing down the entire value of the stake. He speaks with Kathleen Hays and Haidi Stroud-Watts on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia". (Source: Bloomberg)

