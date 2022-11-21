Japan Ahead: Asymmetric Advisors' Anvarzadeh

00:00

FCX fiasco has hit many investors. What does it mean here for Softbank? I'd say it's a drop in the ocean for Softbank. Hundred million dollars really, compared to the losses that Softbank has been has been seeing FCX losses is very small in comparison. So not really. I mean, in the whole scope of the losses that they're making is really not a big deal. So what is determining your view on Softbank mainly right now? Well, I mean, you know, the market for a stock, right? So, you know, the IPO market's been shut down for a while. I mean, obviously, you know, things could turn around fairly quickly if if if if the market does turn around. But obviously, you know, they have a huge amount of money invested in listed unlisted stocks. We've seen some big write downs in unlisted ones in the last six months. The values have been determined by the next round of financing, which have shown that, you know, that the values have gone down quite substantially and no big investments. And as far as the listed ones are concerned, you know, obviously we can see what's been going on there. So, yeah, I mean, is the market conditions more than anything else? But obviously soft banks investment picks have not been been far from stellar. And yes. So, you know, we're in it. And if they're in a fairly tough situation, I think in regards to some of the loans that have been secured as the collateral is in their stakes and the investments, that's, for example, Ali Baba. So. So, yeah, I mean, Ali Baba, its share price recently bounced back. So that's good news. But generally, the market does head down again. They're not Softbank is in a bit of trouble. That feels like a little bit of an understatement. And a massage seems to be in quite a bit of trouble, particularly given what we've seen with his personal stakes in these investments. Yeah, you see what you've done? Read in the Financial Times, how many you do read, you know, the four billion dollars of money that was borrowed from the corporation, from Softbank itself. But what you don't actually what they did an address is the fact that his stake in Softbank, a big chunk of his stake in Softbank has been put up as collateral to banks, which is borrowed against. And that money has gone into vision fund one again. You know that. I mean, it was the revelation that, you know, that he's lost 44 billion dollars of his own money was not really a big news, although, you know, the fact that he hasn't paid paid the money back to the Softbank group, which is is something that we didn't know. But he has a huge amount of loans outstanding versus the banks. And he used his his stake in Softbank is now nearly 30 percent stake in Softbank. He used the big chunk of those stakes as collateral against those loans. And that wasn't really addressed in the FTSE. Do we know where the button is, particularly with regards to these unlisted devaluations that we not only know what a bottom is, but what do we know the bottom of the market is? No, we don't. No, I would love to know. But no, the answer is no. We don't know what we know when the private equity businesses are going to find a bottom in these investments. It's not just Softbank, to be fair to them. It's it's a lot of other private equity firms that have seen big losses this year. So I keep telling people that, you know, the view on Softbank is very much in a kind of dependent on on them on the market view itself. But you know what? One thing we can say for sure is that, you know, they've been very aggressively buying back shares of their own stock, which we think has been is kind of value destructive in a sense, because what they're doing is they're selling their best assets. They say Ali Baba and the other stocks, and then using that money to buy back shares and kind of concentrating the risk. Well, by doing so. So, yeah, I mean, you know, it just seemed very unusual that at a time when they are facing capital constraints, they have been aggressively buying back and and and completing their buyback programs much earlier than then, their promise to keep the share price from falling. And that's that's a major concern. I think.